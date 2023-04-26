The following building permits were issued during the months of March and April 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Community Care Resources

41 Woodlawn St.

$4,800 — Install fire-alarm system

Emma Jopson

46 St. James Ave.

$18,000 — Air sealing and weatherization

Brian Lapointe

219 School St.

$26,000 — Demolish and dispose of existing two-story front porch, replace second-floor door with window, build one-story porch with roof, replace first-floor entry door, fix existing fascia and soffit at roof, replace shingles on half the roof

O’Leary-Vincunas No Two LLC

102 First Ave.

$15,000 — Create staff break room in existing warehouse facility

Drew Petrolati

269 Chicopee St.

$11,250 — Install tub replacement and wall surround system

Society Faith Methodist Church

191 Montcalm St.

$12,270 — Replace 10 windows

Lee Suhyun

116 School St.

$72,833 — Roofing

HADLEY

Home Depot USA Inc.

358 Russell St.

N/A — Install non-illuminated wall signs

LEE

200 Laurel LLC

200 Laurel St.

$12,200 — Convert existing motel to 16 apartments

Philip Levy, Rita Levy

880 East St.

$1,200 — Install four windows

Ericedis Olaverria

26 Railroad St.

$13,000 — Install 20 windows

Martin Robertson

1290 Cape St.

$16,000 ­— Add addition on back of existing studio space

PITTSFIELD

David Kahn

38 North St.

$34,000 — Roofing

Lori McHugh

307 Elm St.

$12,000 — Roofing

Ranchodji Inc.

16 Cheshire Road

$65,685 — Flooring

William Rhodes

161 Seymour St.

$74,150 — Install new wet and dry sprinkler system

NORTHAMPTON

Fitzgerald Realty Corp.

224 Prospect St.

$27,930 — Siding on second floor

Gleason Bros. Inc.

7 Pearl St.

$4,000 — Add partition wall

Livett Lovett & Crumberg

184 Main St.

$5,000 — Build half-wall to support new counter

Meadowbrook Preservation Associates LP

491 Bridge Road

$159,420 — Replace pool

Northampton Community Arts Trust Inc.

33 Hawley St.

$1,017,837 — New drainage for existing downspouts, new seating area, interior renovation to parts of building

Northwood Development LLC

15 Atwood Dr.

$9,000 — Create emergency egress

Nova Realty Holdings Inc.

9½ Market St.

$37,752 — Install roof-mount solar system

ServiceNet Inc.

48 Pleasant St.

$15,480 — Awning sign

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty St. LLC

1355 Liberty St.

$120,000 — Alter space at previous Kmart building into new Fun City trampoline amusement park

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$94,206 — Alter space for a new ships ladder and vestibule for elevator machine room access in Springfield Building

David Duncan Sr., Walter Patterson, Robert Sullivan

115 Progress Ave.

$37,000 — Add insulation to attic of Teamsters Local 404

The Republican Co.

1860 Main St.

$53,691 — Remove and replace fire-alarm system

Restoration Worship Center

1492 Boston Road

$190,307.50 — Roofing

Salvation Army of Massachusetts Inc. Adult Rehabilitation Center

840 Boston Road

$23,000 — Add insulation to roof and walls

Springfield Hobby Club Housing Inc.

307 Chestnut St.

$98,900 — Remove and replace Seniority House

Springfield Museums Corp.

74 Fairfield St.

$23,164 — Install accessible modular aluminum ramp to rear of building