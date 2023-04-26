Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of March and April 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Community Care Resources
41 Woodlawn St.
$4,800 — Install fire-alarm system
Emma Jopson
46 St. James Ave.
$18,000 — Air sealing and weatherization
Brian Lapointe
219 School St.
$26,000 — Demolish and dispose of existing two-story front porch, replace second-floor door with window, build one-story porch with roof, replace first-floor entry door, fix existing fascia and soffit at roof, replace shingles on half the roof
O’Leary-Vincunas No Two LLC
102 First Ave.
$15,000 — Create staff break room in existing warehouse facility
Drew Petrolati
269 Chicopee St.
$11,250 — Install tub replacement and wall surround system
Society Faith Methodist Church
191 Montcalm St.
$12,270 — Replace 10 windows
Lee Suhyun
116 School St.
$72,833 — Roofing
HADLEY
Home Depot USA Inc.
358 Russell St.
N/A — Install non-illuminated wall signs
LEE
200 Laurel LLC
200 Laurel St.
$12,200 — Convert existing motel to 16 apartments
Philip Levy, Rita Levy
880 East St.
$1,200 — Install four windows
Ericedis Olaverria
26 Railroad St.
$13,000 — Install 20 windows
Martin Robertson
1290 Cape St.
$16,000 — Add addition on back of existing studio space
PITTSFIELD
David Kahn
38 North St.
$34,000 — Roofing
Lori McHugh
307 Elm St.
$12,000 — Roofing
Ranchodji Inc.
16 Cheshire Road
$65,685 — Flooring
William Rhodes
161 Seymour St.
$74,150 — Install new wet and dry sprinkler system
NORTHAMPTON
Fitzgerald Realty Corp.
224 Prospect St.
$27,930 — Siding on second floor
Gleason Bros. Inc.
7 Pearl St.
$4,000 — Add partition wall
Livett Lovett & Crumberg
184 Main St.
$5,000 — Build half-wall to support new counter
Meadowbrook Preservation Associates LP
491 Bridge Road
$159,420 — Replace pool
Northampton Community Arts Trust Inc.
33 Hawley St.
$1,017,837 — New drainage for existing downspouts, new seating area, interior renovation to parts of building
Northwood Development LLC
15 Atwood Dr.
$9,000 — Create emergency egress
Nova Realty Holdings Inc.
9½ Market St.
$37,752 — Install roof-mount solar system
ServiceNet Inc.
48 Pleasant St.
$15,480 — Awning sign
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty St. LLC
1355 Liberty St.
$120,000 — Alter space at previous Kmart building into new Fun City trampoline amusement park
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$94,206 — Alter space for a new ships ladder and vestibule for elevator machine room access in Springfield Building
David Duncan Sr., Walter Patterson, Robert Sullivan
115 Progress Ave.
$37,000 — Add insulation to attic of Teamsters Local 404
The Republican Co.
1860 Main St.
$53,691 — Remove and replace fire-alarm system
Restoration Worship Center
1492 Boston Road
$190,307.50 — Roofing
Salvation Army of Massachusetts Inc. Adult Rehabilitation Center
840 Boston Road
$23,000 — Add insulation to roof and walls
Springfield Hobby Club Housing Inc.
307 Chestnut St.
$98,900 — Remove and replace Seniority House
Springfield Museums Corp.
74 Fairfield St.
$23,164 — Install accessible modular aluminum ramp to rear of building