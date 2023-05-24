Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Arnould, Meghan M.

90 Lovefield St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2023

Beauregard, Jeffrey B.

16 Maple Crest Circle, Apt. H

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/26/2023

Bellucci, Robert Alan

Bellucci, Dorka

a/k/a Domador, Dorka

329 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/24/2023

Beltran Suren, Felix

1342 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/26/2023

Caulton, JaJuan Robert

24 Lorimer St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/19/2023

Cembura, Joseph J.

959 Westhampton Road

Florence, MA 01062

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/20/2023

Dimartini, Katherine

178 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/17/2023

Gauthier, Roxanne

1794 White Pond Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/19/2023

Malafronte, Michelle L.

a/k/a Larkins, Michelle L.

2 Pidgeon Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/26/2023

Meyers, Todd C.

Meyers, Christina M.

a/k/a Bailey, Christina M.

48 New Broadway

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/19/2023

Montalvo, Melquisedec

Burgos, Melquisedec

24 Knollwood St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/17/2023

Proulx, Jeremy J.

1 Belden Court, Unit E3

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/17/2023

Rex, Daniel B.

Rex, Doreen M.

6 Cleveland Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/20/2023

Richards, Janet

116 Fieldston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/25/2023

Tollis, Alexander

Dagostino-Tollis, Annalisa

15 Deerfoot Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/26/2023

Wisniak, Mark John

221 North Orange Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/18/2023