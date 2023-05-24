Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Arnould, Meghan M.
90 Lovefield St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2023

Beauregard, Jeffrey B.
16 Maple Crest Circle, Apt. H
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/26/2023

Bellucci, Robert Alan
Bellucci, Dorka
a/k/a Domador, Dorka
329 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/24/2023

Beltran Suren, Felix
1342 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/26/2023

Caulton, JaJuan Robert
24 Lorimer St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/19/2023

Cembura, Joseph J.
959 Westhampton Road
Florence, MA 01062
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/20/2023

Dimartini, Katherine
178 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/17/2023

Gauthier, Roxanne
1794 White Pond Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2023

Malafronte, Michelle L.
a/k/a Larkins, Michelle L.
2 Pidgeon Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/26/2023

Meyers, Todd C.
Meyers, Christina M.
a/k/a Bailey, Christina M.
48 New Broadway
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/19/2023

Montalvo, Melquisedec
Burgos, Melquisedec
24 Knollwood St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/17/2023

Proulx, Jeremy J.
1 Belden Court, Unit E3
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/17/2023

Rex, Daniel B.
Rex, Doreen M.
6 Cleveland Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/20/2023

Richards, Janet
116 Fieldston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/25/2023

Tollis, Alexander
Dagostino-Tollis, Annalisa
15 Deerfoot Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/26/2023

Wisniak, Mark John
221 North Orange Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/18/2023

