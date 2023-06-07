Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Baiardi, Dean F.
107 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023
Barden, Scott Alan
167 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023
Biathrow, Cheryl A.
78 Bridle Path Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023
Canavan, Vincent M.
Corbett, Shannon M.
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2023
Faircloth, Jennifer B.
56 Old Feeding Hills Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023
Gomez, Arlette I.
97 Tyler St., Apt. 2
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/04/2023
Hernandez, Rebecca
475 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/04/2023
Larange, Linda J.
711 South Barre Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2023
Lopez, Luis M.
77 Alexander St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023
McNamee, Jr., William T.
2230 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/01/2023
Mello, Fabiola S.
166 Podunk Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/27/2023
Poirier, Gail H.
2085 Memorial Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023
Ransom, Michelle Marie
a/k/a O’Brien, Michelle Marie
PO Box 48
Otis, MA 01253
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/02/2023
Rivera, Yumillie
13 Victoria Park
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023
Rosado, Hector R.
90 Hillside Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023
Samson, Maureen A.
20 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023
Smith, Douglas W.
Viggiano-Smith, Barbara A.
29 Pineywood Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023
Taylor, Carl A.
34 Sumner Ave., Apt. 412
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2023
Welch, Thomas F.
P.O. Box 1597
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023