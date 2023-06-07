Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Baiardi, Dean F.

107 Cedar St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2023

Barden, Scott Alan

167 South Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2023

Biathrow, Cheryl A.

78 Bridle Path Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2023

Canavan, Vincent M.

Corbett, Shannon M.

210 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/28/2023

Faircloth, Jennifer B.

56 Old Feeding Hills Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2023

Gomez, Arlette I.

97 Tyler St., Apt. 2

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/04/2023

Hernandez, Rebecca

475 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/04/2023

Larange, Linda J.

711 South Barre Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/28/2023

Lopez, Luis M.

77 Alexander St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2023

McNamee, Jr., William T.

2230 Old Turnpike Road

Oakham, MA 01068

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/01/2023

Mello, Fabiola S.

166 Podunk Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 04/27/2023

Poirier, Gail H.

2085 Memorial Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/28/2023

Ransom, Michelle Marie

a/k/a O’Brien, Michelle Marie

PO Box 48

Otis, MA 01253

Chapter: 13

Date: 05/02/2023

Rivera, Yumillie

13 Victoria Park

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/28/2023

Rosado, Hector R.

90 Hillside Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/27/2023

Samson, Maureen A.

20 Dorrance St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2023

Smith, Douglas W.

Viggiano-Smith, Barbara A.

29 Pineywood Ave.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/02/2023

Taylor, Carl A.

34 Sumner Ave., Apt. 412

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 05/04/2023

Welch, Thomas F.

P.O. Box 1597

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 04/28/2023