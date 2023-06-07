Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By 102

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Baiardi, Dean F.
107 Cedar St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023

Barden, Scott Alan
167 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023

Biathrow, Cheryl A.
78 Bridle Path Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023

Canavan, Vincent M.
Corbett, Shannon M.
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2023

Faircloth, Jennifer B.
56 Old Feeding Hills Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023

Gomez, Arlette I.
97 Tyler St., Apt. 2
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/04/2023

Hernandez, Rebecca
475 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/04/2023

Larange, Linda J.
711 South Barre Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/28/2023

Lopez, Luis M.
77 Alexander St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023

McNamee, Jr., William T.
2230 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/01/2023

Mello, Fabiola S.
166 Podunk Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/27/2023

Poirier, Gail H.
2085 Memorial Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023

Ransom, Michelle Marie
a/k/a O’Brien, Michelle Marie
PO Box 48
Otis, MA 01253
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/02/2023

Rivera, Yumillie
13 Victoria Park
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023

Rosado, Hector R.
90 Hillside Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/27/2023

Samson, Maureen A.
20 Dorrance St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023

Smith, Douglas W.
Viggiano-Smith, Barbara A.
29 Pineywood Ave.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/02/2023

Taylor, Carl A.
34 Sumner Ave., Apt. 412
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/04/2023

Welch, Thomas F.
P.O. Box 1597
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/28/2023

 

