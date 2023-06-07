The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

1823 Hawley Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $721,000

Buyer: Vincent M. Biggs

Seller: David R Hansen

Date: 05/01/23

396 Main St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Elmers Community Center Inc.

Seller: Greenfield Savings Bank

Date: 05/12/23

83 South St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $274,000

Buyer: Susan A. Craft

Seller: Thomas F. Snow

Date: 05/12/23

BERNARDSTON

371 Bald Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $419,000

Buyer: Laura Ferguson

Seller: Grasso, Dolores M., (Estate)

Date: 05/09/23

BUCKLAND

50 State St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $420,750

Buyer: Shelburne Falls Enterprise Center

Seller: Ronald G. Pierce

Date: 05/05/23

CHARLEMONT

Avery Brook Road Lot 1

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Steven G. Moseley

Seller: Bayard C. Austin

Date: 05/05/23

64 Heath Stage Ter.

Charlemont, MA 01370

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Frances W Hall

Seller: Phyllis Herrera TR

Date: 05/02/23

COLRAIN

12 Wilson Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Robert K. Riecken

Seller: Alan N. Emond

Date: 05/08/23

CONWAY

1733 Roaring Brook Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Amanda Kirk

Seller: Barker, David Scott, (Estate)

Date: 05/01/23

DEERFIELD

61 Graves St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $236,000

Buyer: Zigmont J. Ambros

Seller: Richard R. Ambros

Date: 05/08/23

Sawmill Plain Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Marisol Properties LLC

Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/23

Settright Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Marisol Properties LLC

Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/23

36 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $333,828

Buyer: NNPL TSeries 2012-1

Seller: Bertha F. Markowski

Date: 05/03/23

65 Whately Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $410,500

Buyer: Zachary Wright

Seller: Mark A. Wightman

Date: 05/01/23

GREENFIELD

165 Barton Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Christina Zorzi

Seller: Robert Long

Date: 05/05/23

381 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: King Triton Properties LLC

Seller: William D. Kilgour

Date: 05/03/23

75 River St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Swostik R. Magar

Seller: Paul Viens

Date: 05/12/23

12 Stanley St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Sean Connors

Seller: Daniel P. Schwartz

Date: 05/11/23

78 Woodard Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $3,900,000

Buyer: Purpose Storage Greenfield

Seller: Greenfield Self Storage LLC

Date: 05/01/23

HEATH

Avery Brook Road

Heath, MA 01346

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Steven G. Moseley

Seller: Bayard C. Austin

Date: 05/05/23

MONTAGUE

125 Chestnut Hill Loop

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Michael Alger

Seller: Herbert E. Phillips

Date: 05/05/23

16 Chestnut St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: Gretchen M. Parker

Seller: Edward F. Sulda

Date: 05/04/23

39 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Christopher W. Allen

Seller: Joshua P. Colwell

Date: 05/11/23

400 Montague City Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Joseph L. Mayrand

Seller: Austin Int

Date: 05/01/23

NEW SALEM

414 Daniel Shays Hwy.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Quabbin Stop LLC

Seller: Timothy J. Laferriere

Date: 05/12/23

NORTHFIELD

1056 Millers Falls Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Timothy Otto

Seller: Johnny A. Otto

Date: 05/08/23

ORANGE

15 Center Dr.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Matthew J. McBride

Seller: Curtis S. Noel

Date: 05/11/23

673 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Dale O. Killip

Seller: Royal Development Projects LLC

Date: 05/09/23

117 West Myrtle St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David A. Gillis

Seller: Rhoda M. Martinelli

Date: 05/11/23

Winter St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Evelyn Toro

Seller: Oakland Development Co. LLC

Date: 05/01/23

SHUTESBURY

32 Leverett Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Joshua P. Colwell

Seller: A9N Group LLC

Date: 05/12/23

487 Montague Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $222,000

Buyer: Jonathan P. Celli

Seller: Hermann C. Vargo

Date: 05/10/23

SUNDERLAND

21 Russell St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Joseph J. Hubbard

Seller: Cindy L. Benjamin

Date: 05/05/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

90 Alexander Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Siedlik FT

Seller: Sandra B. Morin

Date: 05/05/23

75 Alhambra Circle, North

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Edward L. Melloni

Date: 05/01/23

223 Garden St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Mbnz Hld Co

Seller: Donald J. Vermette

Date: 05/05/23

162 Glendale Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Jose J. Bermejo

Seller: Fiore Santaniello

Date: 05/05/23

23-25 Kanawha Ave

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Valentina Fedorenko

Seller: Suk H. Forrester

Date: 05/02/23

413 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Victoria Weltlich

Seller: Jeffrey M. Tobias

Date: 05/09/23

585 North Westfield St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Hillary F. King

Seller: Michael A. Toto

Date: 05/05/23

118 River Road

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Megan O’Donnell

Seller: Kelly A. Grassetti

Date: 05/12/23

323 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Carolyn Pacheco

Seller: Azusa RT

Date: 05/09/23

303 School St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Gina M. Nascembeni

Seller: Richard Merchant

Date: 05/01/23

239 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Our Town Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Cousineau, James R., (Estate)

Date: 05/04/23

BRIMFIELD

8 Governor Fairbanks Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Aaron J. Davis

Seller: Via FT 2017

Date: 05/05/23

26 Hollow Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $194,750

Buyer: Methuselah RT

Seller: Jonathan Stone

Date: 05/10/23

71 West Old Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Paul Kosiba

Seller: Pamela J. Tavares

Date: 05/09/23

CHICOPEE

16 Adams St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Joseph Evborokhai

Seller: James R. Gosselin

Date: 05/12/23

681 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jessica Kelley

Seller: Klaus Sr., Theodore, (Estate)

Date: 05/02/23

1345 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Burnett Chicopee RT

Seller: SRF Burnett LLC

Date: 05/03/23

1355 Burnett Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Burnett Chicopee RT

Seller: SRF Burnett LLC

Date: 05/03/23

237 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Mason Capital Ventures LLC

Seller: Nancy A. Chmura

Date: 05/01/23

53 Deslauriers St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Murat O. Kavlak

Seller: Richard E. Jette

Date: 05/11/23

185 Fletcher Cir.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Kimberly R. Keesee

Seller: Jones RT Of 2020

Date: 05/05/23

56 Garland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $227,100

Buyer: Ryan Whitehead

Seller: Robert J. Lavigne

Date: 05/05/23

11 Hastings St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Michael Clemente

Seller: Philip J. Alarie RET

Date: 05/01/23

803 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kyle Pare

Seller: Eileen Pare

Date: 05/10/23

803 James St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $338,633

Buyer: Kyle Pare

Seller: Patricia Biela

Date: 05/10/23

50 Joy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Cynthia I. Davila Acevedo

Seller: Salim Abdoo

Date: 05/09/23

22 Keyes Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jean D. Donoghue

Seller: Gerald L. Grondin

Date: 05/05/23

79 Marlborough St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Stephanie M. Vazquez

Seller: Harold D. Piligian

Date: 05/01/23

52 McCarthy Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Tokyo S. Baldwin

Seller: Pamela A. Rousseau

Date: 05/08/23

262 McCarthy Ave

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Brian M. Colty

Seller: Laurie A. Gaudet

Date: 05/05/23

919 Meadow St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: RTNC Auto Wash Inc.

Seller: Chabot Burnett & Carrier

Date: 05/12/23

1423 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,300,000

Buyer: Chicopee Food Stop LLC

Seller: Speedway LLC

Date: 05/11/23

185 Murphy Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: MHI Properties LLC

Seller: Young Jr., Samuel Lee, (Estate)

Date: 05/08/23

82 Sheridan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Julio A. Melendez

Seller: Robert E. McQueen

Date: 05/05/23

486 Springfield St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: William J. Stetson

Seller: David Carlos

Date: 05/05/23

42 Tremont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Angelo Waiters

Seller: Deonte J. Daniels

Date: 05/10/23

17 White St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Meaghan K. Murphy-Rennie

Seller: Carl Droy LT

Date: 05/05/23

37 White St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC

Seller: Steven C. Lear

Date: 05/03/23

57 Willwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $128,701

Buyer: Mass Pike LLC

Seller: RMAC TR Series 2018 G-CTT

Date: 05/08/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

161 Braeburn Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $517,000

Buyer: Dennis Xayasone

Seller: Adam Hession

Date: 05/10/23

15 Fairway Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Peter J. Marathas

Seller: Michael Carabetta

Date: 05/05/23

74 Kibbe Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Daniel Filonov

Seller: Aneta M. Sucharski

Date: 05/03/23

2 Lyric Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Shadow M. Pereira

Seller: John Martin

Date: 05/02/23

9 Mereline Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: 25 Granby Street LLC

Seller: Michael J. Matos

Date: 05/03/23

10 Peachtree Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $789,000

Buyer: Adam Hession

Seller: C&M Builders LLC

Date: 05/10/23

3 Robin St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Harris Bierhoff

Seller: Federal National Mtg. Assn.

Date: 05/11/23

HAMPDEN

79 Stony Hill Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Jonathon Rodrigues

Seller: Brian O’Connor

Date: 05/11/23

23 Valleyview Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Cory Cotter

Seller: N. B. Florian-Theriaque

Date: 05/01/23

HOLLAND

166-B Stafford Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Terry A. Varley

Seller: Paul G. Leone

Date: 05/12/23

131 Union Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Vanessa A. Lewis

Seller: John D. Porier

Date: 05/02/23

HOLYOKE

157 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $189,000

Buyer: Esther M. Cartagena-Colon

Seller: Four Harps LLC

Date: 05/09/23

6 Briarwood Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Katherine M. Bourque

Seller: Kevin E. Ross

Date: 05/01/23

9 Charles St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: B&B Realty Partners LLC

Seller: KNC Home Renovations LLC

Date: 05/01/23

71 Fairfield Ave

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Victor Danilchenko

Seller: Joseph A. Oleksak

Date: 05/08/23

86 Kane Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Norman J. Liquori

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 05/10/23

614 South Summer St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Rivera

Seller: Thomas A. Spring

Date: 05/09/23

538 South St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Alexis Gonzalez

Seller: Virgilio Gonzalez

Date: 05/11/23

271 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Eric Prigmore

Seller: Meng S. Wang

Date: 05/02/23

295-297 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jose A. Ramos

Seller: Four Harps LLC

Date: 05/01/23

LONGMEADOW

56 Bellevue Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $275,200

Buyer: Samantha Schneider

Seller: Susan Winn

Date: 05/03/23

341 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Dina L. Nguyen

Seller: David G. Clarke

Date: 05/10/23

176 Dunn Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $630,000

Buyer: Robert Chiaruttini

Seller: Katelyn S. Kopcsay

Date: 05/04/23

14 Wendover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $605,000

Buyer: Ingrid F. Smyer

Seller: Beth A. Grace

Date: 05/12/23

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road, Lot 79

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $154,900

Buyer: Samantha P. Alves

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 05/05/23

21 Barrett St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Sarah Bunker

Seller: Elizabeth A. Scanlon

Date: 05/02/23

Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Rui Serrazina

Seller: Joe V. Chaves

Date: 05/05/23

777 Chapin St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Michael J. Hill

Seller: Helen E. Carrier TR

Date: 05/02/23

33 Isabel Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Deborah Alkema

Seller: McKenzie FT

Date: 05/12/23

88 Kendall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Adriana Ramos

Seller: Gary V. Evangelista

Date: 05/08/23

6 Marie St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Auguste P. Valley

Seller: Kay Loudon

Date: 05/04/23

96 Prospect Gardens

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Randy P. Pascale

Seller: Richard P. Perreault FT

Date: 05/11/23

40 Stebbins St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $283,505

Buyer: Anna D. Vital

Seller: Michael Giza

Date: 05/05/23

Sunset Ridge

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $162,500

Buyer: Nelson Mourao

Seller: Lorrijane Massa

Date: 05/05/23

75 White St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $191,250

Buyer: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR 2007

Seller: David M. Murphy

Date: 05/02/23

95-97 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $2,675,000

Buyer: HP Rum LLC

Seller: K&W Rainbow LLC

Date: 05/11/23

PALMER

30 Burlingame Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $407,000

Buyer: Brian J. Chechile

Seller: John L. Duquette

Date: 05/09/23

2029-2031 High St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: DDS 56 Properties LLC

Seller: A To Z Property Management

Date: 05/01/23

11 Kelly Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Benjamin K. Applebee

Seller: Brian J. Chechile

Date: 05/08/23

11 Kelly Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Benjamin K. Applebee

Seller: Brian J. Chechile

Date: 05/09/23

241-A Mount Dumplin Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Bethany L. Joyce

Seller: Crystal Nugent

Date: 05/01/23

1053-1055 Park St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Gramse Realty LLC

Seller: Jonathan E. Neumann

Date: 05/01/23

1126 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Alexandria Morrissey

Seller: Veteran Stan LLC

Date: 05/04/23

141 Thompson St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: David W. Luce

Seller: Stoney RT

Date: 05/09/23

SOUTHWICK

96 Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Ashton Bourbonnais

Seller: Dean M. Rankin

Date: 05/08/23

4 Crystal Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Timothy A. Barry

Seller: Robert S. Tetrault

Date: 05/12/23

7 Meadow Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $575,800

Buyer: Ashley T. Abel

Seller: Jianwei Liu

Date: 05/05/23

49 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Kenneth Sparaco

Seller: Norman Liquori

Date: 05/10/23

SPRINGFIELD

36 Andrew St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Ana A. Valladares-Arias

Seller: Noelia I. Rojas

Date: 05/03/23

138 Appleton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Tajudeen Yoosuf

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 05/02/23

139 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Elda S. Lopez

Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC

Date: 05/09/23

22 Bentley St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Dexter T. Miller

Seller: Anthony Surrette

Date: 05/12/23

34 Border St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Melvin Alvarado

Seller: Pioneer Housing LLC

Date: 05/12/23

90 Bowles St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Aubree Phillips

Seller: Williams, Allhdene, (Estate)

Date: 05/12/23

46 Brittany Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Devon Dias

Seller: Belanger, Michael A., (Estate)

Date: 05/08/23

35 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: A-O-K RT

Seller: RJB Properties LLC

Date: 05/01/23

222 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: 38 Center Square RT

Seller: CMC Development Associates LP

Date: 05/11/23

234 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,400,000

Buyer: 38 Center Square RT

Seller: CMC Development Associates LP

Date: 05/11/23

11 Carpenter Court

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Laura M. Bettencourt

Seller: Hlre Development LLC

Date: 05/05/23

95 Catalina Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Helen O. Herrera

Seller: Voskoboinik, Leonid, (Estate)

Date: 05/12/23

243 Central St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: Feliciano A. Bonilla

Seller: HSI Asset TR 2006-WMC1

Date: 05/09/23

84-86 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $266,000

Buyer: 84 Chapin Terrace LLC

Seller: Caraballo Realty LLC

Date: 05/05/23

322-324 Chapin Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Mohamad A. Alsmail

Seller: Stavarakis FT

Date: 05/11/23

31 Cottonwood Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Elyse N. Konicki

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 05/05/23

77 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Aaron T. Le

Date: 05/12/23

22-24 Dunhill St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Julissa L. Acevedo

Seller: Jose A. Negron

Date: 05/02/23

25 Ferncliff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: James McCloskey

Seller: Smails LLC

Date: 05/05/23

17 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Ever Prosperity International Group

Seller: Maynard Hamre Investments LLC

Date: 05/05/23

216-218 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jacque Rivera

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 05/08/23

52 Freeman Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Jorge A. Henriquez

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 05/12/23

11 Front St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Rock Hard Holdings LLC

Seller: Mbmb LLC

Date: 05/03/23

61 Fullerton St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Alexsis K. Alvarez

Seller: Exultant RT

Date: 05/01/23

53 Granger St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Marie F. Elysse

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 05/04/23

748 Grayson Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: John Beigert

Seller: John Hunt LT

Date: 05/02/23

77 Grover St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Om Sai Property Investments LLC

Seller: Jonathan Bermudez

Date: 05/04/23

21 Hadley St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $249,500

Buyer: Robert Perkins

Seller: Kathleen V. Wyler

Date: 05/01/23

63 Kensington Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Willord D. Burke

Seller: Nolava LLC

Date: 05/02/23

73 Knox St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Frederic Abboud

Seller: Knox Street RT

Date: 05/02/23

51 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: D&M Realty & Investments LLC

Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC

Date: 05/12/23

33 Lester St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jarelis Rodriguez

Seller: Junior Properties LLC

Date: 05/05/23

17 Lombard St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Dawell J. Bautista

Seller: Jean S. Bussolari

Date: 05/01/23

182 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Terri M. Henry

Date: 05/05/23

192 Lucerne Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Madeleine E. Smith

Seller: SRV Properties LLC

Date: 05/10/23

41 Mallowhill Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Andrew J. Foley

Seller: Melissa L. Smith

Date: 05/02/23

94 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: D. & M. Realty & Investment LLC

Seller: Dale White

Date: 05/03/23

25-27 Merida St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Marianna Alvarado

Seller: Robert J. Paskins

Date: 05/11/23

102-104 Monrovia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Three Amigos Realty LLC

Seller: Fournier, Nancy Lee, (Estate)

Date: 05/12/23

15 Mulberry St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Rhma1 LLC

Seller: Phoenix Houses Of New England

Date: 05/12/23

254 Oakland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Mason Capital Ventures LLC

Seller: Ernesto Ayala

Date: 05/04/23

1446 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Richard Corthell

Seller: Glenn M. Lungarini

Date: 05/10/23

1938 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Edwin F. Brignoni

Seller: Madeline Merced-Santos

Date: 05/12/23

1943 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Sunita Mudgett

Seller: Manuel D. Santiago

Date: 05/12/23

1178 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Unity 16 Acres LLC

Seller: Yen-Cheng Lai

Date: 05/10/23

34 Parkside St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Rolvin Colindres

Seller: Ahmed Aljanabi

Date: 05/01/23

22 Pasadena St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Michelle Alvarez

Seller: Elizabeth L. Davis

Date: 05/12/23

175 Progress Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: 175 Progress LLC

Seller: RST RT

Date: 05/01/23

165 Sawmill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $211,000

Buyer: James Darosa

Seller: HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC

Date: 05/12/23

225 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jose A. Negron-Bonilla

Seller: Emmanuel Y. Tete-Donkor

Date: 05/02/23

15 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Joan Doucette

Seller: Alex E. Karosas

Date: 05/05/23

48-50 Silver St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Gemila Abdella

Seller: Luis Marrero

Date: 05/02/23

156 Slater Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $227,000

Buyer: Shaquana Bailey

Seller: Tatiana Ramos

Date: 05/05/23

89 Sparrow Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR

Seller: Thelma M. Smith

Date: 05/03/23

99 Strong St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $351,000

Buyer: 99 Strong Street RT

Seller: Alex Dobiecki

Date: 05/01/23

73 Tyler St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: JHN Investment LLC

Seller: Boston Federal Investment Holding Corp.

Date: 05/04/23

583 Union St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Deivi T. Margarin

Seller: Jessica King-Green

Date: 05/09/23

111 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,111

Buyer: David Roffo

Seller: Forethought Life Insurance Co.

Date: 05/12/23

1103 Worcester St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Abdulrahman R. Dubai

Seller: Ashraf M. Galal

Date: 05/10/23

WALES

87 McBride Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Kayla Cazares

Seller: Abednego RT

Date: 05/05/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

48 Abigaile Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Maria I. Villar

Seller: George R. Sullivan

Date: 05/09/23

47 Amherst St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Joel M. Marrero

Seller: Bianca A. Marrero

Date: 05/08/23

100 Bonnie Brae Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Joseph C. Boucher

Seller: Zytkiewicz, Isabelle M., (Estate)

Date: 05/12/23

27 Chester St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Ali N. Alzirkany

Seller: Ratna B. Darjee

Date: 05/09/23

44 Clara St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Brian Boyle

Seller: Danielle L. Lamagna

Date: 05/05/23

696 Elm St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Corey B. Williams

Seller: 696 Elm Street Realty LLC

Date: 05/11/23

17 Fabyan St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Carrie A. Blair

Seller: Kayla R. Lusnia-Buteau

Date: 05/12/23

65 Fox St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $349,900

Buyer: Nina Barszez

Seller: Denise A. Cordeau

Date: 05/03/23

100 Frederick St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jared Kegoro

Seller: Gennady Belyshev

Date: 05/12/23

50 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $116,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Elizabeth G. Borrette

Date: 05/12/23

20 Hummingbird Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Kyle Matzko

Seller: Fevzi Ramazanov

Date: 05/05/23

132 Laurel Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Olivia Hoess

Seller: Michael D. Rheaume

Date: 05/10/23

82 Park St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Mass. Trans Realty LLC

Seller: Old Day Realty LLC

Date: 05/03/23

1715 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $5,200,000

Buyer: HP Rum LLC

Seller: Lena St LLC

Date: 05/11/23

21 Silver St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Arisleidy G. Perez

Seller: Timothy J. Roberts

Date: 05/05/23

WESTFIELD

29 Butternut Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Amenadiel RT

Seller: Gordon J. Rogers

Date: 05/04/23

108 Dana St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jennifer P. Smidy

Seller: Wozniak, Agnes M, (Estate)

Date: 05/05/23

28 Fawn Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Dong Kim

Seller: Laura J. Ferguson

Date: 05/08/23

60 Franklin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $1,975,000

Buyer: HP Rum LLC

Seller: 60-62 Franklin Street LLC

Date: 05/11/23

Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Vadim Popovichenko

Seller: Steven Rosinski

Date: 05/11/23

57 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Nicholas J. Markos

Seller: Gabriel L. Santiago Diaz

Date: 05/02/23

21 Harrison Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jovan D. Roman

Seller: Andrey Yurovsky

Date: 05/01/23

15 Massey St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Charles Diemer

Seller: Wesley E. Punch

Date: 05/05/23

65 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)

Seller: Diane R. Bilodeau

Date: 05/02/23

76 Old Quarry Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: John W. Powers

Seller: Adam Marshall

Date: 05/10/23

86 Orange St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Sarmad Almoula

Seller: Omaha Property Manager LLC

Date: 05/08/23

64 Roosevelt Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Daniel Cabey

Seller: LKN Realty Investments LLC

Date: 05/01/23

123 Shannon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Kelly M. Dupuis

Seller: Kevin M. Barlow

Date: 05/05/23

384 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Rex W. Post

Seller: Beverly A. Burek

Date: 05/09/23

494 Western Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Anthony Sgueglia

Seller: Joseph A. Del Guercio

Date: 05/01/23

WILBRAHAM

5 Brookside Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Kayla Raymond

Seller: Michael K. McIntyre

Date: 05/01/23

19 Eastwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $530,500

Buyer: Patrick L. Darby

Seller: Edward D. Vito

Date: 05/01/23

29 Faculty St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Wilbraham & Monson Academy

Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC

Date: 05/03/23

586 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kyle P. Meredith

Seller: Sonja Flynn

Date: 05/02/23

7 Mark Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Violet Alvarado-Slatis

Seller: Daniel Swiecanski

Date: 05/12/23

19 Millbrook Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $521,000

Buyer: Nicole Florian-Theriaque

Seller: Gary N. Stone

Date: 05/02/23

2 Mirick Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Marissa A. Lafond

Seller: Adam, James Daniel, (Estate)

Date: 05/05/23

5 Oxford Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Olivia Caldwell

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 05/09/23

6 South Colonial Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Rachelle J. Smith

Seller: McKay, Ruby R., (Estate)

Date: 05/10/23

120 Washington Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $197,730

Buyer: Midfirst Bank

Seller: Rachel E. Dewhurst

Date: 05/04/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

1299 Bay Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $456,000

Buyer: Margaret Mailloux

Seller: Julia S. Mawson

Date: 05/04/23

101 Columbia Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $537,000

Buyer: Douglas Bick

Seller: Julia C. Federman

Date: 05/04/23

684 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Anke Voss

Seller: Vincent M. Biggs

Date: 05/01/23

792 East Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: Amee Trivedi

Seller: Geoffrey C. Dawe

Date: 05/09/23

48 Hunters Hill Circle

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Cammi M. Yamashiro

Seller: Eric Martz Lt

Date: 05/05/23

83 Larkspur Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Matthew Fuller

Seller: Ben S. Branch

Date: 05/11/23

55 South Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: South Pleasant Street LLC

Seller: Amherst-S Pleasant LLC

Date: 05/10/23

356 Station Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $835,000

Buyer: Scotia Roopnarine

Seller: Joseph J. Ellis

Date: 05/01/23

665 West St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $430,665

Buyer: Nathan T. Wilson

Seller: Hasung Song

Date: 05/08/23

Wildflower Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $191,500

Buyer: Alan E. Travis

Seller: Linda Calmes Jones LT

Date: 05/01/23

Wildflower Dr., Lot 17

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $132,000

Buyer: Courtney O. Rose

Seller: Robert W. Jackson

Date: 05/11/23

BELCHERTOWN

360 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $357,000

Buyer: Katharine E. Wyland

Seller: Harstad, John Henry, (Estate)

Date: 05/08/23

369 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $313,500

Buyer: Joseph Bernard

Seller: Reo Acquisition I LLC

Date: 05/01/23

251 Rockrimmon St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $379,900

Buyer: Caleb M. Holmberg

Seller: Donna M. Lusignan

Date: 05/11/23

Woodland Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Michael C. Jurkowski

Seller: Jeffrey M. Almeida

Date: 05/01/23

Woodland Lane, Lot H

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Jake Trombley

Seller: Bell Property Corp.

Date: 05/11/23

CHESTERFIELD

333 Ireland St.

Chesterfield, MA 01084

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Piet Bleyendaal 2008 FT

Seller: William E. Lyon TR

Date: 05/05/23

EASTHAMPTON

20 Colonial Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $336,000

Buyer: Erin Everett

Seller: Alexander Hoar

Date: 05/05/23

3 Concord Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: John A. Powell

Seller: Patricia A. Zwirko

Date: 05/05/23

14-16 Hampton Ter.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $115,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc

Seller: Edward R. Boyer

Date: 05/12/23

31 Union St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Alexppark LLC

Seller: Mountain View Investments LP

Date: 05/12/23

GRANBY

150 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $376,125

Buyer: Kenneth P. Mulder

Seller: Currier, Georgia L., (Estate)

Date: 05/12/23

26 Smith Ave

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Ted D. Velasco

Seller: Gloria Lyons

Date: 05/10/23

HADLEY

3 Indian Pipe Dr.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $790,000

Buyer: Hamza Qazi

Seller: Brandi G. Labanc

Date: 05/12/23

North Maple St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: North Maple Street LLC

Seller: Thomas A. Lees 2020 RET

Date: 05/03/23

Rocky Hill Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: North Maple Street LLC

Seller: Thomas A. Lees 2020 RET

Date: 05/03/23

HATFIELD

249 Linseed Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Barry J. Picard

Seller: Diane Landry

Date: 05/02/23

8 Molloy Ave.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR

Seller: Joan T. Turban

Date: 05/01/23

187 Pantry Road

Hatfield, MA 01088

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Wickles

Seller: Kathleen A. Dunn

Date: 05/03/23

HUNTINGTON

44 Littleville Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $276,000

Buyer: Angela Steward

Seller: Kyle Harmon

Date: 05/05/23

218 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Natalie Saloio

Seller: Laurie J. Diemer

Date: 05/05/23

NORTHAMPTON

24 Indian Hill

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Katherine A. Welch

Seller: David W. Pritchard

Date: 05/01/23

31 Indian Hill

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $447,000

Buyer: Ellen Darabi

Seller: David W. Pritchard

Date: 05/12/23

98 Lake St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $535,700

Buyer: Jessica R. Pfeffer

Seller: Brown Morrison FT

Date: 05/05/23

25 Market St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $1,600,000

Buyer: Rynek LLC

Seller: 300 Elm Street LLC

Date: 05/04/23

Maynard Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Sundeep Shukla

Seller: Lauren J. Shatz

Date: 05/12/23

372 Ryan Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $402,000

Buyer: Jake Q. Hooker

Seller: Nina M. Barszcz

Date: 05/03/23

44 Washington Ave

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $953,000

Buyer: Gerome A. Miklau

Seller: Robert J. Postel

Date: 05/09/23

12 Wilder Place

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Hayden Schulingkamp

Seller: Brady, Alice N., (Estate)

Date: 05/11/23

SOUTH HADLEY

44 Hillside Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Andrew L. Wilkins

Seller: Vitaliy Andriychuk

Date: 05/02/23

161 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Benjamin Geyer

Seller: Benjamin G. Glickenhaus

Date: 05/04/23

SOUTHAMPTON

129 Brickyard Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $935,000

Buyer: RET of Brian J. Ingledue

Seller: Lewinski, Alexander, (Estate)

Date: 05/05/23

113 County Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Cordon LLC

Seller: Baker, Robert E, (Estate)

Date: 05/05/23

34 Pequot Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ben S. Apodaca

Seller: Gil Farm Road Estates Inc.

Date: 05/05/23

WARE

39 Aspen St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Todd Russo

Seller: Nancy C. Godbout

Date: 05/01/23

413 Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Ardfield Teach LLC

Seller: Richard Gregoire

Date: 05/08/23

212 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Camille E. Goddard

Seller: C&E RT

Date: 05/05/23

32 Maple Ave

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $203,500

Buyer: Mark Medina

Seller: Connie Leung

Date: 05/10/23

9 Mechanic St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Peak Development LLC

Seller: Three A. Realty Co. Inc

Date: 05/01/23

17 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Vikki Patrakis

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Of Springfield

Date: 05/04/23

45 Old Gilbertville Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Stephen C. Clouse

Seller: Lisa Gauvin

Date: 05/03/23

58 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Brookmaple LLC

Seller: Rick T. Chu

Date: 05/05/23

21 Westbrook Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Roger J. Lebel

Seller: Was, Janina S., (Estate)

Date: 05/04/23

WILLIAMSBURG

2 Hillenbrand Road

Williamsburg, MA 01039

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Mark Mantegna

Seller: George H. Fleischner

Date: 05/01/23

WORTHINGTON

4 Capen St.

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: David M. Smedley

Seller: Leonard Fishman

Date: 05/12/23

24 Indian Oven Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Kyle Dempsey

Seller: HUD

Date: 05/12/23