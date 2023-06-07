Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
1823 Hawley Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $721,000
Buyer: Vincent M. Biggs
Seller: David R Hansen
Date: 05/01/23
396 Main St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Elmers Community Center Inc.
Seller: Greenfield Savings Bank
Date: 05/12/23
83 South St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $274,000
Buyer: Susan A. Craft
Seller: Thomas F. Snow
Date: 05/12/23
BERNARDSTON
371 Bald Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $419,000
Buyer: Laura Ferguson
Seller: Grasso, Dolores M., (Estate)
Date: 05/09/23
BUCKLAND
50 State St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $420,750
Buyer: Shelburne Falls Enterprise Center
Seller: Ronald G. Pierce
Date: 05/05/23
CHARLEMONT
Avery Brook Road Lot 1
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Steven G. Moseley
Seller: Bayard C. Austin
Date: 05/05/23
64 Heath Stage Ter.
Charlemont, MA 01370
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Frances W Hall
Seller: Phyllis Herrera TR
Date: 05/02/23
COLRAIN
12 Wilson Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Robert K. Riecken
Seller: Alan N. Emond
Date: 05/08/23
CONWAY
1733 Roaring Brook Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Amanda Kirk
Seller: Barker, David Scott, (Estate)
Date: 05/01/23
DEERFIELD
61 Graves St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $236,000
Buyer: Zigmont J. Ambros
Seller: Richard R. Ambros
Date: 05/08/23
Sawmill Plain Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Marisol Properties LLC
Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)
Date: 05/11/23
Settright Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Marisol Properties LLC
Seller: Pasiecnik, James M., (Estate)
Date: 05/11/23
36 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $333,828
Buyer: NNPL TSeries 2012-1
Seller: Bertha F. Markowski
Date: 05/03/23
65 Whately Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $410,500
Buyer: Zachary Wright
Seller: Mark A. Wightman
Date: 05/01/23
GREENFIELD
165 Barton Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Christina Zorzi
Seller: Robert Long
Date: 05/05/23
381 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: King Triton Properties LLC
Seller: William D. Kilgour
Date: 05/03/23
75 River St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Swostik R. Magar
Seller: Paul Viens
Date: 05/12/23
12 Stanley St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Sean Connors
Seller: Daniel P. Schwartz
Date: 05/11/23
78 Woodard Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $3,900,000
Buyer: Purpose Storage Greenfield
Seller: Greenfield Self Storage LLC
Date: 05/01/23
HEATH
Avery Brook Road
Heath, MA 01346
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Steven G. Moseley
Seller: Bayard C. Austin
Date: 05/05/23
MONTAGUE
125 Chestnut Hill Loop
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Michael Alger
Seller: Herbert E. Phillips
Date: 05/05/23
16 Chestnut St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: Gretchen M. Parker
Seller: Edward F. Sulda
Date: 05/04/23
39 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Christopher W. Allen
Seller: Joshua P. Colwell
Date: 05/11/23
400 Montague City Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph L. Mayrand
Seller: Austin Int
Date: 05/01/23
NEW SALEM
414 Daniel Shays Hwy.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Quabbin Stop LLC
Seller: Timothy J. Laferriere
Date: 05/12/23
NORTHFIELD
1056 Millers Falls Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Timothy Otto
Seller: Johnny A. Otto
Date: 05/08/23
ORANGE
15 Center Dr.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Matthew J. McBride
Seller: Curtis S. Noel
Date: 05/11/23
673 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Dale O. Killip
Seller: Royal Development Projects LLC
Date: 05/09/23
117 West Myrtle St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David A. Gillis
Seller: Rhoda M. Martinelli
Date: 05/11/23
Winter St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Evelyn Toro
Seller: Oakland Development Co. LLC
Date: 05/01/23
SHUTESBURY
32 Leverett Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Joshua P. Colwell
Seller: A9N Group LLC
Date: 05/12/23
487 Montague Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $222,000
Buyer: Jonathan P. Celli
Seller: Hermann C. Vargo
Date: 05/10/23
SUNDERLAND
21 Russell St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Joseph J. Hubbard
Seller: Cindy L. Benjamin
Date: 05/05/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
90 Alexander Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Siedlik FT
Seller: Sandra B. Morin
Date: 05/05/23
75 Alhambra Circle, North
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Edward L. Melloni
Date: 05/01/23
223 Garden St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Mbnz Hld Co
Seller: Donald J. Vermette
Date: 05/05/23
162 Glendale Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Jose J. Bermejo
Seller: Fiore Santaniello
Date: 05/05/23
23-25 Kanawha Ave
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Valentina Fedorenko
Seller: Suk H. Forrester
Date: 05/02/23
413 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Victoria Weltlich
Seller: Jeffrey M. Tobias
Date: 05/09/23
585 North Westfield St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Hillary F. King
Seller: Michael A. Toto
Date: 05/05/23
118 River Road
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Megan O’Donnell
Seller: Kelly A. Grassetti
Date: 05/12/23
323 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Carolyn Pacheco
Seller: Azusa RT
Date: 05/09/23
303 School St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Gina M. Nascembeni
Seller: Richard Merchant
Date: 05/01/23
239 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Our Town Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Cousineau, James R., (Estate)
Date: 05/04/23
BRIMFIELD
8 Governor Fairbanks Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Aaron J. Davis
Seller: Via FT 2017
Date: 05/05/23
26 Hollow Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $194,750
Buyer: Methuselah RT
Seller: Jonathan Stone
Date: 05/10/23
71 West Old Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Paul Kosiba
Seller: Pamela J. Tavares
Date: 05/09/23
CHICOPEE
16 Adams St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Joseph Evborokhai
Seller: James R. Gosselin
Date: 05/12/23
681 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jessica Kelley
Seller: Klaus Sr., Theodore, (Estate)
Date: 05/02/23
1345 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Burnett Chicopee RT
Seller: SRF Burnett LLC
Date: 05/03/23
1355 Burnett Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Burnett Chicopee RT
Seller: SRF Burnett LLC
Date: 05/03/23
237 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Mason Capital Ventures LLC
Seller: Nancy A. Chmura
Date: 05/01/23
53 Deslauriers St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Murat O. Kavlak
Seller: Richard E. Jette
Date: 05/11/23
185 Fletcher Cir.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Kimberly R. Keesee
Seller: Jones RT Of 2020
Date: 05/05/23
56 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $227,100
Buyer: Ryan Whitehead
Seller: Robert J. Lavigne
Date: 05/05/23
11 Hastings St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Michael Clemente
Seller: Philip J. Alarie RET
Date: 05/01/23
803 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kyle Pare
Seller: Eileen Pare
Date: 05/10/23
803 James St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $338,633
Buyer: Kyle Pare
Seller: Patricia Biela
Date: 05/10/23
50 Joy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Cynthia I. Davila Acevedo
Seller: Salim Abdoo
Date: 05/09/23
22 Keyes Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jean D. Donoghue
Seller: Gerald L. Grondin
Date: 05/05/23
79 Marlborough St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Stephanie M. Vazquez
Seller: Harold D. Piligian
Date: 05/01/23
52 McCarthy Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Tokyo S. Baldwin
Seller: Pamela A. Rousseau
Date: 05/08/23
262 McCarthy Ave
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Brian M. Colty
Seller: Laurie A. Gaudet
Date: 05/05/23
919 Meadow St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: RTNC Auto Wash Inc.
Seller: Chabot Burnett & Carrier
Date: 05/12/23
1423 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,300,000
Buyer: Chicopee Food Stop LLC
Seller: Speedway LLC
Date: 05/11/23
185 Murphy Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: MHI Properties LLC
Seller: Young Jr., Samuel Lee, (Estate)
Date: 05/08/23
82 Sheridan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Julio A. Melendez
Seller: Robert E. McQueen
Date: 05/05/23
486 Springfield St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: William J. Stetson
Seller: David Carlos
Date: 05/05/23
42 Tremont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Angelo Waiters
Seller: Deonte J. Daniels
Date: 05/10/23
17 White St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Meaghan K. Murphy-Rennie
Seller: Carl Droy LT
Date: 05/05/23
37 White St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Nationstar Mortgage LLC
Seller: Steven C. Lear
Date: 05/03/23
57 Willwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $128,701
Buyer: Mass Pike LLC
Seller: RMAC TR Series 2018 G-CTT
Date: 05/08/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
161 Braeburn Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $517,000
Buyer: Dennis Xayasone
Seller: Adam Hession
Date: 05/10/23
15 Fairway Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Peter J. Marathas
Seller: Michael Carabetta
Date: 05/05/23
74 Kibbe Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Daniel Filonov
Seller: Aneta M. Sucharski
Date: 05/03/23
2 Lyric Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Shadow M. Pereira
Seller: John Martin
Date: 05/02/23
9 Mereline Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: 25 Granby Street LLC
Seller: Michael J. Matos
Date: 05/03/23
10 Peachtree Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $789,000
Buyer: Adam Hession
Seller: C&M Builders LLC
Date: 05/10/23
3 Robin St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Harris Bierhoff
Seller: Federal National Mtg. Assn.
Date: 05/11/23
HAMPDEN
79 Stony Hill Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Jonathon Rodrigues
Seller: Brian O’Connor
Date: 05/11/23
23 Valleyview Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Cory Cotter
Seller: N. B. Florian-Theriaque
Date: 05/01/23
HOLLAND
166-B Stafford Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Terry A. Varley
Seller: Paul G. Leone
Date: 05/12/23
131 Union Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Vanessa A. Lewis
Seller: John D. Porier
Date: 05/02/23
HOLYOKE
157 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $189,000
Buyer: Esther M. Cartagena-Colon
Seller: Four Harps LLC
Date: 05/09/23
6 Briarwood Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Katherine M. Bourque
Seller: Kevin E. Ross
Date: 05/01/23
9 Charles St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: B&B Realty Partners LLC
Seller: KNC Home Renovations LLC
Date: 05/01/23
71 Fairfield Ave
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Victor Danilchenko
Seller: Joseph A. Oleksak
Date: 05/08/23
86 Kane Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Norman J. Liquori
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 05/10/23
614 South Summer St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Rivera
Seller: Thomas A. Spring
Date: 05/09/23
538 South St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alexis Gonzalez
Seller: Virgilio Gonzalez
Date: 05/11/23
271 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Eric Prigmore
Seller: Meng S. Wang
Date: 05/02/23
295-297 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jose A. Ramos
Seller: Four Harps LLC
Date: 05/01/23
LONGMEADOW
56 Bellevue Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $275,200
Buyer: Samantha Schneider
Seller: Susan Winn
Date: 05/03/23
341 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Dina L. Nguyen
Seller: David G. Clarke
Date: 05/10/23
176 Dunn Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $630,000
Buyer: Robert Chiaruttini
Seller: Katelyn S. Kopcsay
Date: 05/04/23
14 Wendover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $605,000
Buyer: Ingrid F. Smyer
Seller: Beth A. Grace
Date: 05/12/23
LUDLOW
Balsam Hill Road, Lot 79
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $154,900
Buyer: Samantha P. Alves
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 05/05/23
21 Barrett St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Sarah Bunker
Seller: Elizabeth A. Scanlon
Date: 05/02/23
Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Rui Serrazina
Seller: Joe V. Chaves
Date: 05/05/23
777 Chapin St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Michael J. Hill
Seller: Helen E. Carrier TR
Date: 05/02/23
33 Isabel Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Deborah Alkema
Seller: McKenzie FT
Date: 05/12/23
88 Kendall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Adriana Ramos
Seller: Gary V. Evangelista
Date: 05/08/23
6 Marie St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Auguste P. Valley
Seller: Kay Loudon
Date: 05/04/23
96 Prospect Gardens
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Randy P. Pascale
Seller: Richard P. Perreault FT
Date: 05/11/23
40 Stebbins St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $283,505
Buyer: Anna D. Vital
Seller: Michael Giza
Date: 05/05/23
Sunset Ridge
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $162,500
Buyer: Nelson Mourao
Seller: Lorrijane Massa
Date: 05/05/23
75 White St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $191,250
Buyer: Bear Stearns Alt-A TR 2007
Seller: David M. Murphy
Date: 05/02/23
95-97 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $2,675,000
Buyer: HP Rum LLC
Seller: K&W Rainbow LLC
Date: 05/11/23
PALMER
30 Burlingame Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $407,000
Buyer: Brian J. Chechile
Seller: John L. Duquette
Date: 05/09/23
2029-2031 High St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: DDS 56 Properties LLC
Seller: A To Z Property Management
Date: 05/01/23
11 Kelly Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Benjamin K. Applebee
Seller: Brian J. Chechile
Date: 05/08/23
11 Kelly Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Benjamin K. Applebee
Seller: Brian J. Chechile
Date: 05/09/23
241-A Mount Dumplin Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Bethany L. Joyce
Seller: Crystal Nugent
Date: 05/01/23
1053-1055 Park St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Gramse Realty LLC
Seller: Jonathan E. Neumann
Date: 05/01/23
1126 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Alexandria Morrissey
Seller: Veteran Stan LLC
Date: 05/04/23
141 Thompson St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: David W. Luce
Seller: Stoney RT
Date: 05/09/23
SOUTHWICK
96 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Ashton Bourbonnais
Seller: Dean M. Rankin
Date: 05/08/23
4 Crystal Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Timothy A. Barry
Seller: Robert S. Tetrault
Date: 05/12/23
7 Meadow Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $575,800
Buyer: Ashley T. Abel
Seller: Jianwei Liu
Date: 05/05/23
49 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Kenneth Sparaco
Seller: Norman Liquori
Date: 05/10/23
SPRINGFIELD
36 Andrew St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Ana A. Valladares-Arias
Seller: Noelia I. Rojas
Date: 05/03/23
138 Appleton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Tajudeen Yoosuf
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 05/02/23
139 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Elda S. Lopez
Seller: Brvsa Associates LLC
Date: 05/09/23
22 Bentley St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Dexter T. Miller
Seller: Anthony Surrette
Date: 05/12/23
34 Border St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Melvin Alvarado
Seller: Pioneer Housing LLC
Date: 05/12/23
90 Bowles St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Aubree Phillips
Seller: Williams, Allhdene, (Estate)
Date: 05/12/23
46 Brittany Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Devon Dias
Seller: Belanger, Michael A., (Estate)
Date: 05/08/23
35 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: A-O-K RT
Seller: RJB Properties LLC
Date: 05/01/23
222 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: 38 Center Square RT
Seller: CMC Development Associates LP
Date: 05/11/23
234 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,400,000
Buyer: 38 Center Square RT
Seller: CMC Development Associates LP
Date: 05/11/23
11 Carpenter Court
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Laura M. Bettencourt
Seller: Hlre Development LLC
Date: 05/05/23
95 Catalina Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Helen O. Herrera
Seller: Voskoboinik, Leonid, (Estate)
Date: 05/12/23
243 Central St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: Feliciano A. Bonilla
Seller: HSI Asset TR 2006-WMC1
Date: 05/09/23
84-86 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $266,000
Buyer: 84 Chapin Terrace LLC
Seller: Caraballo Realty LLC
Date: 05/05/23
322-324 Chapin Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Mohamad A. Alsmail
Seller: Stavarakis FT
Date: 05/11/23
31 Cottonwood Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Elyse N. Konicki
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 05/05/23
77 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Aaron T. Le
Date: 05/12/23
22-24 Dunhill St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Julissa L. Acevedo
Seller: Jose A. Negron
Date: 05/02/23
25 Ferncliff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: James McCloskey
Seller: Smails LLC
Date: 05/05/23
17 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Ever Prosperity International Group
Seller: Maynard Hamre Investments LLC
Date: 05/05/23
216-218 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jacque Rivera
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 05/08/23
52 Freeman Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Jorge A. Henriquez
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 05/12/23
11 Front St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Rock Hard Holdings LLC
Seller: Mbmb LLC
Date: 05/03/23
61 Fullerton St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Alexsis K. Alvarez
Seller: Exultant RT
Date: 05/01/23
53 Granger St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Marie F. Elysse
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 05/04/23
748 Grayson Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: John Beigert
Seller: John Hunt LT
Date: 05/02/23
77 Grover St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Om Sai Property Investments LLC
Seller: Jonathan Bermudez
Date: 05/04/23
21 Hadley St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $249,500
Buyer: Robert Perkins
Seller: Kathleen V. Wyler
Date: 05/01/23
63 Kensington Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Willord D. Burke
Seller: Nolava LLC
Date: 05/02/23
73 Knox St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Frederic Abboud
Seller: Knox Street RT
Date: 05/02/23
51 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: D&M Realty & Investments LLC
Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC
Date: 05/12/23
33 Lester St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jarelis Rodriguez
Seller: Junior Properties LLC
Date: 05/05/23
17 Lombard St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Dawell J. Bautista
Seller: Jean S. Bussolari
Date: 05/01/23
182 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Terri M. Henry
Date: 05/05/23
192 Lucerne Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Madeleine E. Smith
Seller: SRV Properties LLC
Date: 05/10/23
41 Mallowhill Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Andrew J. Foley
Seller: Melissa L. Smith
Date: 05/02/23
94 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: D. & M. Realty & Investment LLC
Seller: Dale White
Date: 05/03/23
25-27 Merida St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Marianna Alvarado
Seller: Robert J. Paskins
Date: 05/11/23
102-104 Monrovia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Three Amigos Realty LLC
Seller: Fournier, Nancy Lee, (Estate)
Date: 05/12/23
15 Mulberry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Rhma1 LLC
Seller: Phoenix Houses Of New England
Date: 05/12/23
254 Oakland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Mason Capital Ventures LLC
Seller: Ernesto Ayala
Date: 05/04/23
1446 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Richard Corthell
Seller: Glenn M. Lungarini
Date: 05/10/23
1938 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Edwin F. Brignoni
Seller: Madeline Merced-Santos
Date: 05/12/23
1943 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sunita Mudgett
Seller: Manuel D. Santiago
Date: 05/12/23
1178 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Unity 16 Acres LLC
Seller: Yen-Cheng Lai
Date: 05/10/23
34 Parkside St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Rolvin Colindres
Seller: Ahmed Aljanabi
Date: 05/01/23
22 Pasadena St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Michelle Alvarez
Seller: Elizabeth L. Davis
Date: 05/12/23
175 Progress Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: 175 Progress LLC
Seller: RST RT
Date: 05/01/23
165 Sawmill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $211,000
Buyer: James Darosa
Seller: HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC
Date: 05/12/23
225 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jose A. Negron-Bonilla
Seller: Emmanuel Y. Tete-Donkor
Date: 05/02/23
15 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Joan Doucette
Seller: Alex E. Karosas
Date: 05/05/23
48-50 Silver St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Gemila Abdella
Seller: Luis Marrero
Date: 05/02/23
156 Slater Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $227,000
Buyer: Shaquana Bailey
Seller: Tatiana Ramos
Date: 05/05/23
89 Sparrow Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR
Seller: Thelma M. Smith
Date: 05/03/23
99 Strong St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $351,000
Buyer: 99 Strong Street RT
Seller: Alex Dobiecki
Date: 05/01/23
73 Tyler St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: JHN Investment LLC
Seller: Boston Federal Investment Holding Corp.
Date: 05/04/23
583 Union St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Deivi T. Margarin
Seller: Jessica King-Green
Date: 05/09/23
111 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,111
Buyer: David Roffo
Seller: Forethought Life Insurance Co.
Date: 05/12/23
1103 Worcester St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Abdulrahman R. Dubai
Seller: Ashraf M. Galal
Date: 05/10/23
WALES
87 McBride Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Kayla Cazares
Seller: Abednego RT
Date: 05/05/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
48 Abigaile Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Maria I. Villar
Seller: George R. Sullivan
Date: 05/09/23
47 Amherst St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Joel M. Marrero
Seller: Bianca A. Marrero
Date: 05/08/23
100 Bonnie Brae Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Joseph C. Boucher
Seller: Zytkiewicz, Isabelle M., (Estate)
Date: 05/12/23
27 Chester St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Ali N. Alzirkany
Seller: Ratna B. Darjee
Date: 05/09/23
44 Clara St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Brian Boyle
Seller: Danielle L. Lamagna
Date: 05/05/23
696 Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Corey B. Williams
Seller: 696 Elm Street Realty LLC
Date: 05/11/23
17 Fabyan St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Carrie A. Blair
Seller: Kayla R. Lusnia-Buteau
Date: 05/12/23
65 Fox St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $349,900
Buyer: Nina Barszez
Seller: Denise A. Cordeau
Date: 05/03/23
100 Frederick St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jared Kegoro
Seller: Gennady Belyshev
Date: 05/12/23
50 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $116,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Elizabeth G. Borrette
Date: 05/12/23
20 Hummingbird Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Kyle Matzko
Seller: Fevzi Ramazanov
Date: 05/05/23
132 Laurel Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Olivia Hoess
Seller: Michael D. Rheaume
Date: 05/10/23
82 Park St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Mass. Trans Realty LLC
Seller: Old Day Realty LLC
Date: 05/03/23
1715 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $5,200,000
Buyer: HP Rum LLC
Seller: Lena St LLC
Date: 05/11/23
21 Silver St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Arisleidy G. Perez
Seller: Timothy J. Roberts
Date: 05/05/23
WESTFIELD
29 Butternut Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Amenadiel RT
Seller: Gordon J. Rogers
Date: 05/04/23
108 Dana St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jennifer P. Smidy
Seller: Wozniak, Agnes M, (Estate)
Date: 05/05/23
28 Fawn Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Dong Kim
Seller: Laura J. Ferguson
Date: 05/08/23
60 Franklin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $1,975,000
Buyer: HP Rum LLC
Seller: 60-62 Franklin Street LLC
Date: 05/11/23
Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Vadim Popovichenko
Seller: Steven Rosinski
Date: 05/11/23
57 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Nicholas J. Markos
Seller: Gabriel L. Santiago Diaz
Date: 05/02/23
21 Harrison Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jovan D. Roman
Seller: Andrey Yurovsky
Date: 05/01/23
15 Massey St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Charles Diemer
Seller: Wesley E. Punch
Date: 05/05/23
65 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Bilodeau, Lydia, (Estate)
Seller: Diane R. Bilodeau
Date: 05/02/23
76 Old Quarry Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: John W. Powers
Seller: Adam Marshall
Date: 05/10/23
86 Orange St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Sarmad Almoula
Seller: Omaha Property Manager LLC
Date: 05/08/23
64 Roosevelt Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Daniel Cabey
Seller: LKN Realty Investments LLC
Date: 05/01/23
123 Shannon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Kelly M. Dupuis
Seller: Kevin M. Barlow
Date: 05/05/23
384 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Rex W. Post
Seller: Beverly A. Burek
Date: 05/09/23
494 Western Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Anthony Sgueglia
Seller: Joseph A. Del Guercio
Date: 05/01/23
WILBRAHAM
5 Brookside Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Kayla Raymond
Seller: Michael K. McIntyre
Date: 05/01/23
19 Eastwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $530,500
Buyer: Patrick L. Darby
Seller: Edward D. Vito
Date: 05/01/23
29 Faculty St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Wilbraham & Monson Academy
Seller: Joejoe Properties LLC
Date: 05/03/23
586 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kyle P. Meredith
Seller: Sonja Flynn
Date: 05/02/23
7 Mark Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Violet Alvarado-Slatis
Seller: Daniel Swiecanski
Date: 05/12/23
19 Millbrook Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $521,000
Buyer: Nicole Florian-Theriaque
Seller: Gary N. Stone
Date: 05/02/23
2 Mirick Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Marissa A. Lafond
Seller: Adam, James Daniel, (Estate)
Date: 05/05/23
5 Oxford Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Olivia Caldwell
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 05/09/23
6 South Colonial Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Rachelle J. Smith
Seller: McKay, Ruby R., (Estate)
Date: 05/10/23
120 Washington Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $197,730
Buyer: Midfirst Bank
Seller: Rachel E. Dewhurst
Date: 05/04/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
1299 Bay Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $456,000
Buyer: Margaret Mailloux
Seller: Julia S. Mawson
Date: 05/04/23
101 Columbia Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $537,000
Buyer: Douglas Bick
Seller: Julia C. Federman
Date: 05/04/23
684 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Anke Voss
Seller: Vincent M. Biggs
Date: 05/01/23
792 East Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: Amee Trivedi
Seller: Geoffrey C. Dawe
Date: 05/09/23
48 Hunters Hill Circle
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Cammi M. Yamashiro
Seller: Eric Martz Lt
Date: 05/05/23
83 Larkspur Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Matthew Fuller
Seller: Ben S. Branch
Date: 05/11/23
55 South Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: South Pleasant Street LLC
Seller: Amherst-S Pleasant LLC
Date: 05/10/23
356 Station Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $835,000
Buyer: Scotia Roopnarine
Seller: Joseph J. Ellis
Date: 05/01/23
665 West St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,665
Buyer: Nathan T. Wilson
Seller: Hasung Song
Date: 05/08/23
Wildflower Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $191,500
Buyer: Alan E. Travis
Seller: Linda Calmes Jones LT
Date: 05/01/23
Wildflower Dr., Lot 17
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $132,000
Buyer: Courtney O. Rose
Seller: Robert W. Jackson
Date: 05/11/23
BELCHERTOWN
360 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $357,000
Buyer: Katharine E. Wyland
Seller: Harstad, John Henry, (Estate)
Date: 05/08/23
369 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $313,500
Buyer: Joseph Bernard
Seller: Reo Acquisition I LLC
Date: 05/01/23
251 Rockrimmon St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $379,900
Buyer: Caleb M. Holmberg
Seller: Donna M. Lusignan
Date: 05/11/23
Woodland Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Michael C. Jurkowski
Seller: Jeffrey M. Almeida
Date: 05/01/23
Woodland Lane, Lot H
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Jake Trombley
Seller: Bell Property Corp.
Date: 05/11/23
CHESTERFIELD
333 Ireland St.
Chesterfield, MA 01084
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Piet Bleyendaal 2008 FT
Seller: William E. Lyon TR
Date: 05/05/23
EASTHAMPTON
20 Colonial Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $336,000
Buyer: Erin Everett
Seller: Alexander Hoar
Date: 05/05/23
3 Concord Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: John A. Powell
Seller: Patricia A. Zwirko
Date: 05/05/23
14-16 Hampton Ter.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $115,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc
Seller: Edward R. Boyer
Date: 05/12/23
31 Union St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Alexppark LLC
Seller: Mountain View Investments LP
Date: 05/12/23
GRANBY
150 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $376,125
Buyer: Kenneth P. Mulder
Seller: Currier, Georgia L., (Estate)
Date: 05/12/23
26 Smith Ave
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Ted D. Velasco
Seller: Gloria Lyons
Date: 05/10/23
HADLEY
3 Indian Pipe Dr.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $790,000
Buyer: Hamza Qazi
Seller: Brandi G. Labanc
Date: 05/12/23
North Maple St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: North Maple Street LLC
Seller: Thomas A. Lees 2020 RET
Date: 05/03/23
Rocky Hill Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: North Maple Street LLC
Seller: Thomas A. Lees 2020 RET
Date: 05/03/23
HATFIELD
249 Linseed Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Barry J. Picard
Seller: Diane Landry
Date: 05/02/23
8 Molloy Ave.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Cascade Funding Mortgage TR
Seller: Joan T. Turban
Date: 05/01/23
187 Pantry Road
Hatfield, MA 01088
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Wickles
Seller: Kathleen A. Dunn
Date: 05/03/23
HUNTINGTON
44 Littleville Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $276,000
Buyer: Angela Steward
Seller: Kyle Harmon
Date: 05/05/23
218 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Natalie Saloio
Seller: Laurie J. Diemer
Date: 05/05/23
NORTHAMPTON
24 Indian Hill
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Katherine A. Welch
Seller: David W. Pritchard
Date: 05/01/23
31 Indian Hill
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $447,000
Buyer: Ellen Darabi
Seller: David W. Pritchard
Date: 05/12/23
98 Lake St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $535,700
Buyer: Jessica R. Pfeffer
Seller: Brown Morrison FT
Date: 05/05/23
25 Market St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $1,600,000
Buyer: Rynek LLC
Seller: 300 Elm Street LLC
Date: 05/04/23
Maynard Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Sundeep Shukla
Seller: Lauren J. Shatz
Date: 05/12/23
372 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $402,000
Buyer: Jake Q. Hooker
Seller: Nina M. Barszcz
Date: 05/03/23
44 Washington Ave
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $953,000
Buyer: Gerome A. Miklau
Seller: Robert J. Postel
Date: 05/09/23
12 Wilder Place
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Hayden Schulingkamp
Seller: Brady, Alice N., (Estate)
Date: 05/11/23
SOUTH HADLEY
44 Hillside Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Andrew L. Wilkins
Seller: Vitaliy Andriychuk
Date: 05/02/23
161 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Benjamin Geyer
Seller: Benjamin G. Glickenhaus
Date: 05/04/23
SOUTHAMPTON
129 Brickyard Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $935,000
Buyer: RET of Brian J. Ingledue
Seller: Lewinski, Alexander, (Estate)
Date: 05/05/23
113 County Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Cordon LLC
Seller: Baker, Robert E, (Estate)
Date: 05/05/23
34 Pequot Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ben S. Apodaca
Seller: Gil Farm Road Estates Inc.
Date: 05/05/23
WARE
39 Aspen St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Todd Russo
Seller: Nancy C. Godbout
Date: 05/01/23
413 Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Ardfield Teach LLC
Seller: Richard Gregoire
Date: 05/08/23
212 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Camille E. Goddard
Seller: C&E RT
Date: 05/05/23
11 Kelly Road
Ware, MA 01069
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Benjamin K. Applebee
Seller: Brian J. Chechile
Date: 05/08/23
32 Maple Ave
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $203,500
Buyer: Mark Medina
Seller: Connie Leung
Date: 05/10/23
9 Mechanic St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Peak Development LLC
Seller: Three A. Realty Co. Inc
Date: 05/01/23
17 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Vikki Patrakis
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Of Springfield
Date: 05/04/23
45 Old Gilbertville Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Stephen C. Clouse
Seller: Lisa Gauvin
Date: 05/03/23
58 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Brookmaple LLC
Seller: Rick T. Chu
Date: 05/05/23
21 Westbrook Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Roger J. Lebel
Seller: Was, Janina S., (Estate)
Date: 05/04/23
WILLIAMSBURG
2 Hillenbrand Road
Williamsburg, MA 01039
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Mark Mantegna
Seller: George H. Fleischner
Date: 05/01/23
WORTHINGTON
4 Capen St.
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: David M. Smedley
Seller: Leonard Fishman
Date: 05/12/23
24 Indian Oven Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Kyle Dempsey
Seller: HUD
Date: 05/12/23