Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Arcouette, Jessika J.
a/k/a Pecoy, Jessika Jean
61 East Longmeadow Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2023
Bobbi L. Perkins, LMHC
Perkins, Bobbi L.
198 State St., Unit 1
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Burnor, Robert A.
Burnor, Michell S.
a/k/a Smith-Burnor, Michelle
180 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Date: 05/23/2023
Catterton, Larry Roland
Catterton, Virginia
296 Beacon St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2023
Ciuro Resto, Angel
23 Beauregard St.
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/17/2023
Consentino, Jimmy
112 Barber St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/01/2023
Darin, Diane
15 Higgins Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/01/2023
Delgado, Sally
15 Trafton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/19/2023
Dennis, Stephen M.
Dennis, Jennifer A.
58 Amherst Ave.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Domaingue, Mark S.
188 Ashley St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Goodhue, Melinda Michelle
5 Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/22/2023
Hastings, Spencer R.
34 Fowler St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/24/2023
Herene, Denise M.
75 Atwood Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Janik, Stephen M.
40 Clark St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/24/2023
Kennedy, Edward P.
26 Queen Circle
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2023
Kenyon, Debrah L.
128 Wales Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Korbut, Joe-Ann K.
a/k/a Karbut, Joeann K.
65 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/30/2023
Lapite, Raymond Joseph
13 Ferry Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/02/2023
LaRochelle, David J.
27 Hancock St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/30/2023
Lopez, Liz Roxana
a/k/a Lopez Mendez, Liz Roxana
120 Wilber St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2023
Merrett, John G.
130 Eastern Ave., #306
Lynn, MA 01902
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/19/2023
Merrill, Steven D.
24 Maple Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/23/2023
Nikitchuk, Aleksandr
Nikitchuk, Olena
PO Box 461
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Nye, Eric P.
78 Main St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/23/2023
Ozyurt, Baris
37 Howard St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/18/2023
Pike Jr., Christopher A.
545 Old Dana Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/25/2023
Presho, Robert A.
Presho, Sarah .
14 Pinney St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/20/2023
Preston, Charles J.
98 Wellington St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Rasmussen, Migdalia
131 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/22/2023
Reyes, Marianna
29 Llewellyn Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/25/2023
Rosa, Kyle
84 Whitmun Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/01/2023
Sarrazin, Michele A.
37 Lincoln Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 5/25/2023
Schmidt, Judith A.
72 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/31/2023
Shapiro, Heather M.
a/k/a OBriskie, Heather Marie
25 Hazen St.
Sprigfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/26/2023
Stebbins, Timothy
5 Jewett Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/17/2023
The Vintage Barn
Allen, Lisa Ann
365 Bardwell St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/29/2023
Williams, Allyson
52 Governor Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 05/31/2023
Zalucki, Jamie Heather
1151B Elm St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 05/30/2023