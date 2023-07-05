Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BERNARDSTON
453 Brattleboro Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Steven Beckwith
Seller: Clyde E. Beckwith
Date: 06/08/23
77 West Mountain Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $268,200
Buyer: Jeffrey S. Deck Int.
Seller: Joanne E. Rose
Date: 05/31/23
CONWAY
102 Delabarre Ave.
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Erica K. Goleman
Seller: Donald L. Walker
Date: 05/31/23
186 Hoosac Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Emma Golonka
Seller: Herbert L. Sanderson
Date: 06/08/23
95 Main St.
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $274,900
Buyer: Maggie Russell-Ciardi
Seller: Karen A. Ferrandino
Date: 06/01/23
DEERFIELD
Stillwater Road (off)
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: John G. Savage Realty Corp.
Seller: Megg Churchill
Date: 05/31/23
16 West St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Mary F. Barber
Seller: Ronald Gnatek
Date: 05/31/23
GILL
131 West Gill Road
Gill, MA 01354
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Aaron Winston
Seller: Debra K. Bailey
Date: 06/05/23
GREENFIELD
49 Arnold Lane
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Shanti Douglas
Seller: Monique Frigon
Date: 06/09/23
17 Beech St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Jeremy T. Ebersole
Seller: Mazor, June R. (Estate)
Date: 06/06/23
658 Bernardston Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Colin Diesh
Seller: Todd Beckham
Date: 05/31/23
292 Deerfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Michael P. Sirois
Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/01/23
24 East Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Laura J. Jackson
Seller: Linda J. Woodall
Date: 06/01/23
193 Elm St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Deirdre A. Gleason
Seller: Adil F. Albehadili-Alboade
Date: 05/31/23
18 Ester Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Miles Warneau
Seller: Carrie H. Dubino
Date: 05/31/23
106 Franklin St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Emma J. Baker
Seller: T. B. Hyde
Date: 05/31/23
200 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jacob Leff
Seller: Debra A. Nicolai
Date: 06/05/23
71-73 High St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: LCS Realty LLC
Seller: Laurence H. Klein
Date: 06/07/23
463 Main St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Community Young Men’s Christian
Seller: Zion Korean Church Greenfield
Date: 06/02/23
20 Prentice Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Evlyn Ashong-Katai
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 06/02/23
HAWLEY
17 Ashfield Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Andrew Deady
Seller: Donna Sumner
Date: 06/02/23
LEVERETT
292 Shutesbury Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Tyler D. Shute
Seller: Kris A. Wanczyk
Date: 06/02/23
LEYDEN
731 Greenfield Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Helbig
Seller: Thomas E. Glabach
Date: 06/07/23
79 South Schoolhouse Road
Leyden, MA 01301
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Janell Howard
Seller: Linda M. Fregeau
Date: 05/30/23
MONTAGUE
6 8th St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $162,750
Buyer: Louisa R. Khettab
Seller: Newrez LLC
Date: 06/01/23
6 Carlisle Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $371,275
Buyer: Neil A. Rones
Seller: D. G. Sr. & N. B. Selover IRT
Date: 05/31/23
3 Dell St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Michael C. Berg
Seller: Ryan M. Doton
Date: 06/09/23
425 Federal St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $441,000
Buyer: Hannah L. Rachootin
Seller: 425 Federal Street LLC
Date: 06/01/23
23 G St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Ryon W. Bourdon
Seller: Amanda L. Nash
Date: 06/01/23
Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Z & K Inc.
Seller: Arlene V. Johnis RET
Date: 06/07/23
32 Turnpike Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Walter Kleeberg
Seller: Rodney J. Demers Int.
Date: 06/08/23
28 Vladish Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Daniel T. Ryan
Seller: Daniel T. Ryan
Date: 06/05/23
19 West Main St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Keyedrya Jacobs
Seller: Honor Arnold
Date: 06/02/23
ORANGE
245 Brookside Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Sean Coffin
Seller: Dodge Contracting LLC
Date: 05/30/23
54 Hamilton Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: George P. Forte
Seller: V&J Real Estate Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
143 Hayden St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Emily L. Melvin
Seller: Go America LLC
Date: 06/09/23
81 Intervale Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Mei L. Pratt
Seller: Lomassonwulkan Funding TR
Date: 05/31/23
64 Whitney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Inherited Property Solutions LLC
Seller: Fournier, Clifford J. (Estate)
Date: 06/05/23
64 Whitney St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Bethany N. Vincent
Seller: Inherited Property Solutions LLC
Date: 06/05/23
WARWICK
11 Revere Hill Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $324,500
Buyer: Matthew S. Baldelli
Seller: Mark A. Vieira
Date: 05/30/23
55 South Holden Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Abhijit V. Kamerkar
Seller: Nan R. Hunt
Date: 06/07/23
737 Wendell Road
Warwick, MA 01378
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Disa Pratt
Seller: Justine Buckley
Date: 06/09/23
WHATELY
2 Grey Oak Lane
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $157,000
Buyer: Stephen J. Hart
Seller: Lauren K. Hnath
Date: 06/01/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
47 Clifton Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Mario C. Sotolotto
Seller: Thomas J. Doody
Date: 05/30/23
84 Elizabeth St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: George D. Ward
Seller: Clifford J. Prestia RET
Date: 06/09/23
121 Elm St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Dumitru Moroianu
Seller: Maria L. Breault
Date: 06/06/23
23 Halladay Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Joseph Hannon
Seller: Steven J. Wetmore
Date: 06/01/23
1031 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Behavioral Health Network
Seller: Reubben Fontanez
Date: 06/06/23
7 Morningside Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Chantal M. McGill
Seller: Laura H. Ewing
Date: 06/05/23
71 Norman Ter.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Justin Clayfield
Seller: Andri Zhyhaniuk
Date: 06/07/23
269 North St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Aaron C. George
Seller: Frances A. Benoit
Date: 06/09/23
127 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Corey Winiarski
Seller: Diane Guazzaloca
Date: 06/08/23
42 South St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: William Lund
Seller: Heather Whitney
Date: 06/09/23
CHICOPEE
12 Arlmont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Dmitriy Petlyakov
Seller: Tsunami RT
Date: 05/31/23
116 Bostwick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $204,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Steven Mailloux
Date: 06/06/23
57 Bourbeau St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Michael Anderson
Seller: Michele L. Niec
Date: 05/31/23
313 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Sandeep Singh
Seller: Luis S. Sousa
Date: 06/01/23
71 Church St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ardsley Realty LLC
Seller: Paul J. Shea RET
Date: 05/31/23
52 Clarendon Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $246,500
Buyer: Talal M. Hamad
Seller: Albert A. Lafleur
Date: 06/09/23
110 Cyman Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Our Lady Angels Province
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Springfield
Date: 05/31/23
79 Dayton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Tara K. Tessier
Seller: Henry F. Tessier
Date: 06/01/23
109 Dayton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Catherine E. Galster
Seller: Patricia M. Wingate
Date: 06/07/23
574 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Armindo P. Machado
Seller: John Garcia
Date: 06/01/23
193 Fairview Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Fnvcs LLC
Seller: Aarya Krishna Two LLC
Date: 06/08/23
521 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Iglesia Pentecostal
Seller: Denise Nowak
Date: 06/02/23
1201 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Vaycheslav Foksha
Seller: Andrey Foksha
Date: 06/08/23
20 Harding St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $237,000
Buyer: Maribel Rivas
Seller: Rene J. Iglesias
Date: 06/09/23
21 Harrington Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Baljit Sharma
Seller: Bernice M. Skorka
Date: 05/31/23
103 Huntington Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Janice F. Legnard TR
Seller: Ethier, Penny A. (Estate)
Date: 06/06/23
25 Hyde Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Nawar S. Tifour
Seller: Joanne M. Marshall
Date: 05/31/23
36 Jackson St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Anastasia Stigers
Seller: Michael A. Ciecko
Date: 06/09/23
22 Lord Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $241,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: John A. Winiarski
Date: 06/06/23
97 Nash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Moises Rodriguez
Seller: Daniel Letendre
Date: 06/08/23
79 Olko Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Thomas Gruszkos
Seller: Jeffrey M. Carter
Date: 05/30/23
72 Paradise St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $192,821
Buyer: Edward Cianci
Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing
Date: 05/30/23
70 Pine St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Van Ly
Seller: Kardon Enterprises LLC
Date: 06/09/23
31 Riverpark Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jose L. Lopez
Seller: Heriberto Flores
Date: 05/30/23
157 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Yanar Albakaa
Seller: Ali S. Younes
Date: 06/01/23
224 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $133,755
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Warren J. Smith
Date: 06/05/23
57 Willwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: Mass Pike LLC
Date: 06/09/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
13 Acorn St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Jordan L. Cohen
Seller: Dominic Kirchner
Date: 05/31/23
247 Allen St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Nancy M. Wheeler
Seller: Elizabeth Bond
Date: 06/06/23
6 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Cara A. Dunn
Seller: Sarah Roos
Date: 06/02/23
18 Bayne St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Karen Amato
Seller: Sandra Wainwright
Date: 06/09/23
119 Colony Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $491,000
Buyer: Robert M. Mack
Seller: Nicholas R. King
Date: 05/31/23
12 Forbes Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jeffrey A. Dalessio
Seller: Feeney Ft
Date: 05/31/23
32 Greenwich Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $451,000
Buyer: Marta A. O’Shea
Seller: Keith K. Noble
Date: 05/30/23
90 Hampden Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Knox Trail RT
Seller: Phillips, Judith A. (Estate)
Date: 06/09/23
40 Kingman Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Lauren B. King
Seller: Laro Albert P. (Estate)
Date: 06/01/23
166 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Christopher Sheehan
Seller: Joseph B. Hutchison
Date: 05/30/23
432 Porter Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Olivia Migacz
Seller: Christine Vogel
Date: 06/02/23
19 Powder Hill Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Ebrahim N. Ghazali
Seller: Robert T. Roy
Date: 05/30/23
188 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Nico Santaniello
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 06/09/23
HAMPDEN
89 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Michael V. Barba
Seller: Jesse Theophilopoulos
Date: 05/31/23
9 Oak Knoll Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Rebecca Leclair
Seller: Linda R. Chabot
Date: 06/07/23
HOLYOKE
4 Dunn Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $252,500
Buyer: Karalaur Properties LLC
Seller: 4 Dunn RT
Date: 06/06/23
753-761 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $888,563
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: International Immobiliare LLC
Date: 06/09/23
765 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $888,563
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC
Seller: International Immobiliare LLC
Date: 06/09/23
771-773 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $888,563
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC
Seller: International Immobiliare LLC
Date: 06/09/23
232 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $247,345
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: John R. Treworgy
Date: 06/05/23
44 Hampton Knolls Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Western Mass. Training Consortium
Seller: Abel FT
Date: 05/31/23
3 Hawthorne Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $575,413
Buyer: SM & WMB -Terwillliger
Seller: Elizabeth L. Atkins
Date: 06/08/23
364-366 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rebecca Thomas
Seller: Todd M. McDermott
Date: 06/09/23
34 Knollwood Circle
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Karen L. Blanchard
Seller: Rachid Sidki
Date: 06/09/23
68 Lawler St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Arielle A. Booker
Seller: Wayne Versace
Date: 06/05/23
920 Main St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: SJS Colon Enterprises LLC
Seller: Holyoke River Inc.
Date: 06/09/23
155 Mountain View Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,500
Buyer: Bridgette O. Sullivan
Seller: Michael A. Grabowski
Date: 06/06/23
1780 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Nolan
Seller: 1780 Northampton St RET
Date: 05/31/23
167 Oak St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Angel G. Franco
Seller: John Gutowski
Date: 06/06/23
15 Rhode Island St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Mark A. Nejame
Seller: Charlotte A. Strong
Date: 06/09/23
LONGMEADOW
51 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Seller: David G. Clarke
Date: 05/31/23
88 Briarcliff Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: David Watkins
Seller: Neil B. Epstein
Date: 06/01/23
16 Elmwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $379,000
Buyer: Daniel K. Killen
Seller: Marylynn Ireland
Date: 06/01/23
9 Green Willow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: CT Family Homes LLC
Seller: John M. Friedson
Date: 05/31/23
76 Greenacre Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Erik Provost
Seller: Michael A. Drish
Date: 06/06/23
252 Kenmore Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Joel K. Beck
Seller: Jeffrey Magee
Date: 06/02/23
812 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Angelo P. Dejesus-Dimaano
Seller: Michael Chen
Date: 06/02/23
71 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $325,500
Buyer: Lisa Garrity
Seller: Mary A. MacDonnell
Date: 06/08/23
180 Meadowbrook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Alicia Hanifin
Seller: Steven R. Cartney
Date: 06/06/23
27 Rosemore St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Cecilia Tran
Seller: Jared D. Young
Date: 05/30/23
77 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Seller: Stephanie Wardrop
Date: 06/01/23
77 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $352,250
Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 06/09/23
94 South Park Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Sydney Denault
Seller: Elaine Meara
Date: 06/09/23
47 Willow Brook Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $739,900
Buyer: John T. Doherty
Seller: Carlo A. Sarno
Date: 06/01/23
28 Woolworth St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: John F. Dalsey
Seller: Dennis E. Coffey
Date: 06/01/23
LUDLOW
12 Autumn Ridge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $608,000
Buyer: Kristie A. Ford
Seller: Arthur Ralph G. TR
Date: 06/05/23
10 Birch St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Marie Pecor
Seller: William A. Leblanc
Date: 06/07/23
29-31 Brimfield St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: 29-31 Brimfield St. Ludlow
Seller: Ashley K. Van Eeghen TR
Date: 06/09/23
175 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Dacruz
Seller: Marguerite R. Surprenant
Date: 06/01/23
885 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Gregory Mcneal
Seller: Daniel E. Haluch
Date: 06/02/23
23 Daisy Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: David Martin
Seller: Kristie Burdick
Date: 06/02/23
1068 East St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Michael Fraga
Seller: Raul G. Fraga
Date: 06/02/23
43 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Edward J. Cauley
Seller: Dianna Douches FT
Date: 05/31/23
4 Fontaine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Taylor N. Brown
Seller: Mary A. Forni
Date: 06/01/23
171 Kendall St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $317,500
Buyer: Brandon C. Oliveira
Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC
Date: 05/31/23
197 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: James Thompson
Seller: Jill McCarthy-Hill
Date: 05/31/23
46 Reynolds St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $286,500
Buyer: Maranda M. Richardson
Seller: Matthew A. Hill
Date: 05/31/23
285 State St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: TKJM LLC
Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT
Date: 06/05/23
291 State St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: TKJM LLC
Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT
Date: 06/05/23
293 State St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: TKJM LLC
Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT
Date: 06/05/23
83 Stivens Ter.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $314,500
Buyer: Luis A. Rodriguez
Seller: Donald J. Fonner
Date: 06/02/23
8-10 Wedgewood Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Kevin M. Lavigne
Seller: Lawrence F. Army
Date: 06/09/23
191 West St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Hajer S. Brak
Seller: Partyka Partners LP
Date: 06/01/23
MONSON
48 Brimfield Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Georgianna D. Melendez
Seller: Franco Bruno
Date: 06/05/23
21 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jennifer Yekel
Seller: TM Properties Inc.
Date: 06/06/23
MONTGOMERY
75 New State Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $556,000
Buyer: Dallas S. Deogburn
Seller: Joyce E. Lutat
Date: 06/01/23
PALMER
1036 Central St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $324,000
Buyer: Alvaro F. Castillo Dolmo
Seller: BD Construction LLC
Date: 06/01/23
4195 High St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: Pablo De La Rosa
Seller: Karina C. Levesque
Date: 05/30/23
39 Knox St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jinxiang Ren
Seller: CNC Management LLC
Date: 06/09/23
2006 Oak St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Terri Bigda
Seller: Tyler Bigda
Date: 06/01/23
2018 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Paul Jones
Seller: Robert W. Linehan
Date: 05/31/23
1024 School St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: James V. Coronity
Seller: Coronity, Frances R. (Estate)
Date: 06/06/23
4 Walters Way
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Robert W. Linehan
Seller: Kelly Slate
Date: 05/31/23
SPRINGFIELD
68 Abbott St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jesus S. Rivera
Seller: Sheila Coon
Date: 06/02/23
1201 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Roberto Cruz
Seller: Joseph C. Hannon
Date: 06/01/23
16 Amity Court
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Aleah L. Haygood
Seller: Bedrosian, Samuel (Estate)
Date: 06/08/23
41 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Chris M. Rodriguez-Otero
Seller: Waiwai RT
Date: 06/06/23
518-520 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Carlytom Veillard
Seller: Chhath Keo
Date: 06/07/23
22 Audley Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Zachary D. Douville
Seller: Andrea J. Steflano
Date: 05/30/23
97 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Mayowa A. Samuel
Seller: Torres, Franklyn (Estate)
Date: 06/07/23
323 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Sebastien Alberi
Seller: Laceyann R. Nelson
Date: 05/30/23
855 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Panther Development LLC
Seller: Angelina M. Cava
Date: 05/31/23
1130 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $1,384,769
Buyer: Car Properties LLC
Seller: Gerald W. Nannen
Date: 06/02/23
32 Bridle Path Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Kayla Collins
Seller: Patrick Darby
Date: 06/02/23
15 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Paul H. Schmelz
Seller: Mahan, Helen Z. (Estate)
Date: 06/02/23
34 Brunswick St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $182,500
Buyer: De Leon Holdings LLC
Seller: Joseph Berenkrantz
Date: 06/09/23
20 Burlington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Wilton P. Veras
Seller: Antonio Calvanese
Date: 06/09/23
160 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $442,000
Buyer: Shawna Motley
Seller: David H. Johnson
Date: 06/01/23
744-746 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC
Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC
Date: 06/06/23
144 Cherry St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $223,000
Buyer: Carlos E. Benitez
Seller: Vaycheslav Foksha
Date: 05/31/23
138 Colton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Roosevelt Amanfo
Seller: Springfield Ventures RT
Date: 05/31/23
14-16 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Vu Nguyen
Seller: Binh Nguyen
Date: 05/31/23
70 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Yamilette Lopez-Perez
Seller: Thomas J. Gruszkos
Date: 05/30/23
41 Daytona St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Kishana U. Alexander
Seller: Alice Baiyee
Date: 05/31/23
138 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $136,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Carolyn Y. Jackson
Date: 06/05/23
83 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Kevin O’Neil
Seller: Molly M. Burke
Date: 06/08/23
Drake St. (ES)
Springfield, MA 01101
Amount: $1,384,769
Buyer: Car Properties LLC
Seller: Gerald W. Nannen
Date: 06/02/23
18 Druid Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Karidys Cabrera
Seller: Andrew P. Johnson
Date: 06/06/23
23 Eldert St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Christopher J. Ahearn
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association
Date: 06/06/23
175 Fiberloid St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Joseph L. Torres
Seller: Brianna L. Bretta
Date: 05/31/23
76 Fort Pleasant Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Elvis Presinal
Seller: Jose D. Juarez
Date: 06/08/23
158 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Edwan Alzuhairi
Seller: Henri J. Desplaines
Date: 06/09/23
55 Gralia Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $290,200
Buyer: Devon Wilkerson
Seller: Jake T. Belanger
Date: 05/31/23
21 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Flowers Real Estate LLC
Seller: 21-23 Hampden Street Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
23 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Flowers Real Estate LLC
Seller: 21-23 Hampden Street Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
53 Homestead Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $133,000
Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Donald S. Young
Date: 06/06/23
18 Hunter Place
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Lester C. McDonald
Date: 06/05/23
65-67 Joseph St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lemuel J. Suriel
Seller: Christine H. Lazarus
Date: 05/30/23
137 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Anthony J. Hernandez
Seller: Antonio Hernandez
Date: 06/02/23
34 Kopernick St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC
Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Springfield
Date: 06/02/23
102 Larkspur St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Matthew Ward
Seller: Patrick M. McCarthy
Date: 06/05/23
34-36 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Justo Pagan
Seller: Luis Galarza
Date: 06/02/23
25 Lively Lane
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Erin Orourke
Seller: Jamar J. Croxen
Date: 05/30/23
236-240 Locust St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $1,371,433
Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC
Seller: IMS Realty Corp.
Date: 06/09/23
45 Loring St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Williana Fede
Seller: AAD LLC
Date: 06/08/23
30 Louis Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Eric S. Story
Seller: Audrey H. Piubeni
Date: 06/08/23
45 Lyman St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: 45 Lyman St. Investor LLC
Seller: 45 Lyman Street LLC
Date: 06/07/23
46-48 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Marcos Urena
Seller: Fad Investment Group Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
76 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Umigel R. Sanchez
Seller: Vito C. Resto
Date: 05/31/23
78 Maple St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Samuel B. Sharpe
Seller: Vito C. Resto
Date: 05/30/23
82 Marengo Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Magalie Guerrier
Seller: 82 Marengo Park LLC
Date: 06/07/23
23 Mary St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC
Seller: John M. Friedson
Date: 06/01/23
18-20 Medford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Daniel Defoe
Seller: Home LLC
Date: 06/02/23
79 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Thao Phan
Seller: Joseph E. Luna-Torres
Date: 05/31/23
372-374 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Dora Y. Morales
Seller: Van Ly
Date: 06/08/23
38 Oxford St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Nicholas P. Sears
Seller: Joan M. Seelig RET
Date: 05/30/23
42-44 Palmer Ave.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jakeen Preston
Seller: Irma Calvillo
Date: 05/31/23
605 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Charlette E. Gentry
Seller: Foy, James H. (Estate)
Date: 06/08/23
34 Pearl St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Faith United Corp.
Seller: S. K. RT
Date: 05/31/23
37 Pembroke St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Teresa M. Vacca
Seller: Ibrahim Aljashaam
Date: 06/02/23
116 Piedmont St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Edilio R. Rodriguez Lopez
Seller: Carranza, Marian Leona (Estate)
Date: 05/31/23
278 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Foley Capital LLC
Seller: Segel, Ina Sara (Estate)
Date: 06/02/23
35 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Darlenys L. Gonzalez
Seller: Yamilex Vega
Date: 06/01/23
145 Powell Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $297,000
Buyer: Wakeish Bryan
Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC
Date: 06/09/23
288 Quincy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Flora Hernandez
Seller: KMAK LLC
Date: 05/31/23
33-35 Rittenhouse Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Ana Hernandez
Seller: Viettrung Dang
Date: 06/07/23
5 Rose Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Edgewood Beach LLC
Seller: Edward F. Corcoran RET
Date: 05/31/23
145 Samuel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Angelica Rivera
Seller: Gilbert Rodriguez
Date: 06/06/23
222 Spikenard Cir.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Troy Remillard
Seller: Jeremiah A. Begley
Date: 06/09/23
11-15 Standish St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Reubben Fontanez
Seller: Aida Garcia
Date: 06/06/23
1219 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,100,000
Buyer: LSH Investment LLC
Seller: Maria Vanegas
Date: 06/09/23
80 Steuben St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC
Seller: Guadalupz M. Friedson
Date: 05/30/23
31 Thompson St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: Sathina Brooks
Seller: Good Living Property LLC
Date: 06/06/23
393 Tiffany St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Rolando Melendez
Seller: Obrien, Claire A. (Estate)
Date: 06/09/23
110 Treetop Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christine H. Lazarus
Seller: Nelson Santos
Date: 05/30/23
28 Van Buren Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Dylan Wade
Seller: Strategic Homes Inc.
Date: 06/09/23
15 Warriner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Visionary Homes LLC
Seller: Eric T. Hillman
Date: 06/08/23
303-305 Water St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jennyfer Torres
Seller: Targaryen RT
Date: 06/05/23
68 Whittier St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Rodriguez
Seller: Holly L. Williams
Date: 05/31/23
30 Winnipeg St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.
Seller: B9 Industries Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
205 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Lissette Grimaldi
Seller: Secretary of Veterans Affairs
Date: 06/06/23
24-26 Wolcott St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Juan C. Crespo
Seller: Trentan S. Williams
Date: 06/02/23
SOUTHWICK
17 Gargon Ter.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Justin M. Herbert
Date: 06/05/23
13 Great Brook Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Daniel T. Meggison
Seller: Elizabeth J. Fiore
Date: 05/31/23
46 North Longyard Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Preston F. Haynes-Bruno
Seller: Joseph F. Baltronis
Date: 06/07/23
WALES
42 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $419,150
Buyer: Marlisa R. Miller
Seller: Susan K. Gagne
Date: 06/07/23
87 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $122,000
Buyer: Phyllis Guerrier
Seller: William Deforge
Date: 06/05/23
31 Stafford Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: Paul Skvirsky
Seller: Lawrence F. Army
Date: 06/07/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
34 Belle Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Skyspec LLC
Seller: No Limit Assets LLC
Date: 06/06/23
454 Birnie Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Danielle A. Brown
Seller: Chad W. Chapman
Date: 06/01/23
117 Bridle Path Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Tiberiu Poshtaru
Seller: James Labranche
Date: 05/30/23
97 Buckingham Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Megan Barcomb
Seller: Jane Chapman
Date: 06/02/23
42 George St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Lawrence R. Phillips
Seller: Laurie M. Phillips
Date: 05/31/23
29-31 Merrick St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ahmed Aswad
Seller: RCD 2 Acquisition TR
Date: 06/07/23
54 Norman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Palpum Raw LLC
Seller: CWABS Inc.
Date: 06/06/23
65 Ohio Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Christy Szafranski
Seller: Pedro L. Ruiz-Montes
Date: 06/02/23
64 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Corey Belcher
Seller: Deborah A. Kelmel
Date: 06/09/23
WESTFIELD
36 Bailey Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Sergey Nikitchuk
Seller: Ilya Khotsin
Date: 05/31/23
36 Belleview Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Rebecca Waite
Seller: Neylon, Elizabeth A. (Estate)
Date: 06/02/23
63 Beverly Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Evan Fontaine
Seller: Daya Darjee
Date: 05/30/23
39 Birchwood Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Lidia Rodriguez
Seller: Sue A. Chojnowski
Date: 06/09/23
36 Bowdoin St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $372,600
Buyer: Emily Crowe
Seller: Cara A. Merriam
Date: 06/02/23
244 City View Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Laurent Dufault
Seller: Dolinski, David M. (Estate)
Date: 05/31/23
11 Harrison Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Jesenia E. Marquez
Seller: Sherry L. Gallese
Date: 06/05/23
3 Hillcrest Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $378,000
Buyer: Michelle L. Colina
Seller: Marc Franceschet
Date: 06/09/23
8 Joyce Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $124,000
Buyer: Susan M. Hoskin
Seller: Hoskin, William R. (Estate)
Date: 06/02/23
227 Old County Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $168,000
Buyer: Kyle Callender
Seller: City Of Westfield
Date: 06/07/23
11 Sunbriar Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $391,000
Buyer: Amer Jasem
Seller: Ptaszek, Bette A. (Estate)
Date: 06/07/23
64 Westwood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: William E. Terry
Seller: Stephen H. Irving
Date: 06/09/23
WILBRAHAM
1 Conifer Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Michael Tetreault
Seller: Claudia E. Considine
Date: 05/31/23
3 Danforth Farm Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: David L. Joyce
Seller: Dan Roulier & Assocs. Inc.
Date: 06/07/23
408 Dipping Hole Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Nicole A. Lapointe
Seller: Walter C. Dansereau
Date: 05/30/23
20 Joan St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Jovanie Ortiz
Seller: Setnes, Ann A. (Estate)
Date: 06/09/23
122 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: HRD Holdings LLC
Seller: Gary R. Desrosiers
Date: 06/09/23
11 Southwood Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Megan Kuszewski
Seller: David J. O’Brien
Date: 06/05/23
1220 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: John Montoya
Seller: Broderick Jr., John M. (Estate)
Date: 06/06/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
2 Campbell Court
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Jiaqing Wu
Seller: Harriet Pollatsek
Date: 06/09/23
167 Glendale Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $465,500
Buyer: Raymond G. Hamel 2020 TR
Seller: Daniel Cook
Date: 05/30/23
202 Harkness Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: New Directions
Seller: Hawkness Road TR
Date: 05/31/23
19 Harlow Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Wiley Dole
Seller: Justin Ching
Date: 06/05/23
44 Jeffrey Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: 44 Jeffrey Lane LLC
Seller: Robert A. Snope
Date: 06/07/23
41 Leverett Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: SNJ Properties LLC
Seller: Wright, Elizabeth M. (Estate)
Date: 05/31/23
694 Main St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Bch Realty LLC
Seller: Virginia B. Jackson
Date: 06/01/23
374 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $591,964
Buyer: West Range Amherst LLC
Seller: Theta Mu Housing Corp.
Date: 06/06/23
17 Orchard St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Trustees Of Amherst College
Seller: American Structured TR
Date: 06/09/23
16 Stagecoach Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Mia E. Martin
Seller: Janice D. Ratner
Date: 06/09/23
BELCHERTOWN
46 Azalea Way
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Eric Reda
Seller: David J. Popowich
Date: 05/31/23
8 Diane Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Robert H. Adair
Seller: Diane M. Lemire
Date: 06/01/23
121 Franklin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Nicholas North
Seller: Expedio Group LLC
Date: 06/09/23
31 Fuller St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Shannon Fields
Seller: Danielle M. Dushane
Date: 06/02/23
8 Howe St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $409,000
Buyer: Robin Tutt
Seller: George R. Synan
Date: 05/30/23
223 North Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $392,000
Buyer: Mudather Y. Abdelrahman
Seller: George N. Ngugi
Date: 06/01/23
174 Old Enfield Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Julianne Jablonski
Seller: Pamela R. Korzeniewski
Date: 06/02/23
116 Pine St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $501,900
Buyer: Timothy P. Hitchens
Seller: Thomas A. Slonka
Date: 06/05/23
56 Sabin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Edward A. Fuller
Seller: Phyllis Ferriter
Date: 05/31/23
297 Stebbins St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Stephen Gaughan
Seller: Ryan M. Partridge
Date: 06/05/23
31 Sycamore Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $564,900
Buyer: Danielle Gianino
Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction
Date: 06/09/23
EASTHAMPTON
5 Dragon Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $526,500
Buyer: Andrea D. Jontos
Seller: Elizabeth McEneaney
Date: 06/09/23
18 Knight Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $476,000
Buyer: Marcela M. Papariley
Seller: Michael H. Wayne
Date: 06/02/23
39 Pine Hill Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $467,500
Buyer: Melahat S. Ipekci
Seller: Kam C. Boon
Date: 05/31/23
GRANBY
119 Morgan St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Christie A. Grabherr
Seller: Kimberley J. Kibbie
Date: 06/07/23
Philip Circle
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Michelle N. Walkowiak
Seller: Danny Cropanese
Date: 06/09/23
HADLEY
7 Lawrence Plain Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Erik Drumgool
Seller: Edward J. Kosakowski
Date: 06/09/23
Middle St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $153,500
Buyer: Simak Properties Inc.
Seller: Lynne K. Edwards
Date: 05/31/23
234 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $2,520,000
Buyer: M-M2 Holdings LLC
Seller: Vidoc Corp.
Date: 05/31/23
347 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $2,196,867
Buyer: Car Properties LLC
Seller: Real Estate Oil Change LLC
Date: 06/02/23
8 West St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $813,000
Buyer: Richard H. Rudolph
Seller: Peter R. Root
Date: 05/31/23
HATFIELD
3 Primrose Path
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Josef Barszcz
Seller: Stephen P. Gaughan
Date: 06/05/23
HUNTINGTON
3 Pleasant St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Sara Carrier
Seller: Robin D. Hendrix
Date: 06/08/23
NORTHAMPTON
15 Dickinson St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $567,000
Buyer: Brooke Adams
Seller: Adb-2 Properties LLC
Date: 06/02/23
77 Glendale Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Tomroc Holdings LLC
Seller: Susan M. Hathaway
Date: 06/01/23
237 Glendale Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $569,000
Buyer: Kelly R. Baxter
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 06/09/23
64 Greenleaf Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,175,000
Buyer: Jamaa Family Realty NT
Seller: Jennifer W. Eremeeva
Date: 06/07/23
26 Northern Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Seller: Living City Properties Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
56 Northern Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Seller: Northern Avenue Homes Inc.
Date: 06/01/23
297 Riverside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $780,000
Buyer: James G. Wilson
Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.
Date: 06/09/23
8 View Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.
Seller: Tofino Associates LLC
Date: 06/01/23
42 Walnut St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Aaron Knapp
Seller: Karl E. Knapp
Date: 06/01/23
PELHAM
10 Bray Ctourt
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Sharon L. Schuster
Seller: Karen E. Ribeiro
Date: 06/01/23
11 Bray Court
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $459,500
Buyer: John Johansen
Seller: Alan S. Task
Date: 05/31/23
28 Butterhill Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $612,000
Buyer: Pookles NT
Seller: Thomas P. Moliterno
Date: 06/08/23
PLAINFIELD
106 Pleasant St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Jedediah Smith
Seller: Richard G. Smith
Date: 06/01/23
SOUTH HADLEY
70 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Lisa F. Iglesias
Seller: Kristen E. Georgia
Date: 06/08/23
22 Ashton Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Amanda Neikirk
Seller: M. C. Schwartzer TR
Date: 06/09/23
57 High St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Paul L. Legare
Seller: Donald T. Legare
Date: 06/05/23
2 Hillcrest Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: William E. Noland
Seller: Bernice J. McNiff
Date: 06/07/23
203 Lathrop St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Christine A. Piekarski
Seller: Rebecca J. Leclair
Date: 06/07/23
29 Searle Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Benjamin Carlson-Sypek
Seller: Kathryn Peverley
Date: 06/09/23
44 Spring St., Ext.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Patrick M. Greaney
Seller: Marek Strojvus
Date: 06/09/23
SOUTHAMPTON
26 Montgomery Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Pamela Gois
Seller: David L. Law
Date: 06/02/23
144 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $377,500
Buyer: Benjamin A. Graham
Seller: Kathleen M. McBride
Date: 06/07/23
227 Pomeroy Meadow Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Hunter R. Laurin
Seller: Ronald H. Laurin
Date: 05/31/23
WARE
9 Castle St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Jeff Lovely
Seller: Adilson Lima
Date: 06/05/23
16 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ramon Olan
Seller: Patricia A. Wilmot
Date: 06/01/23
16 Clifford Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Destiny L. Alvarado
Seller: Martin H. Greany
Date: 05/31/23
2 High Meadow Lane
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $436,500
Buyer: Michael Aiesi
Seller: Jody Stankiewicz
Date: 05/31/23
180 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Michael Cleveland
Seller: Scott Finne
Date: 06/09/23
152 North St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Jonathan Mahoney
Seller: Michael P. Aiesi
Date: 05/31/23
9 Richfield Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ronald Cooney
Seller: Darryl A. Goudreau
Date: 05/31/23
Webster Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Topwits Inc.
Seller: Cynthia Turek
Date: 06/09/23
WORTHINGTON
91 Radiker Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $359,000
Buyer: Cold Creek Farm LLC
Seller: Melissa A. Celli
Date: 06/01/23
213 Williamsburg Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Dana Greene
Seller: Joseph Horning
Date: 06/02/23