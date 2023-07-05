The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BERNARDSTON

453 Brattleboro Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Steven Beckwith

Seller: Clyde E. Beckwith

Date: 06/08/23

77 West Mountain Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $268,200

Buyer: Jeffrey S. Deck Int.

Seller: Joanne E. Rose

Date: 05/31/23

CONWAY

102 Delabarre Ave.

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Erica K. Goleman

Seller: Donald L. Walker

Date: 05/31/23

186 Hoosac Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Emma Golonka

Seller: Herbert L. Sanderson

Date: 06/08/23

95 Main St.

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $274,900

Buyer: Maggie Russell-Ciardi

Seller: Karen A. Ferrandino

Date: 06/01/23

DEERFIELD

Stillwater Road (off)

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: John G. Savage Realty Corp.

Seller: Megg Churchill

Date: 05/31/23

16 West St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Mary F. Barber

Seller: Ronald Gnatek

Date: 05/31/23

GILL

131 West Gill Road

Gill, MA 01354

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Aaron Winston

Seller: Debra K. Bailey

Date: 06/05/23

GREENFIELD

49 Arnold Lane

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Shanti Douglas

Seller: Monique Frigon

Date: 06/09/23

17 Beech St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Jeremy T. Ebersole

Seller: Mazor, June R. (Estate)

Date: 06/06/23

658 Bernardston Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Colin Diesh

Seller: Todd Beckham

Date: 05/31/23

292 Deerfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Michael P. Sirois

Seller: Eds Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/01/23

24 East Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Laura J. Jackson

Seller: Linda J. Woodall

Date: 06/01/23

193 Elm St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Deirdre A. Gleason

Seller: Adil F. Albehadili-Alboade

Date: 05/31/23

18 Ester Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Miles Warneau

Seller: Carrie H. Dubino

Date: 05/31/23

106 Franklin St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Emma J. Baker

Seller: T. B. Hyde

Date: 05/31/23

200 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jacob Leff

Seller: Debra A. Nicolai

Date: 06/05/23

71-73 High St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: LCS Realty LLC

Seller: Laurence H. Klein

Date: 06/07/23

463 Main St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Community Young Men’s Christian

Seller: Zion Korean Church Greenfield

Date: 06/02/23

20 Prentice Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Evlyn Ashong-Katai

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 06/02/23

HAWLEY

17 Ashfield Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Andrew Deady

Seller: Donna Sumner

Date: 06/02/23

LEVERETT

292 Shutesbury Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Tyler D. Shute

Seller: Kris A. Wanczyk

Date: 06/02/23

LEYDEN

731 Greenfield Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Helbig

Seller: Thomas E. Glabach

Date: 06/07/23

79 South Schoolhouse Road

Leyden, MA 01301

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Janell Howard

Seller: Linda M. Fregeau

Date: 05/30/23

MONTAGUE

6 8th St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $162,750

Buyer: Louisa R. Khettab

Seller: Newrez LLC

Date: 06/01/23

6 Carlisle Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $371,275

Buyer: Neil A. Rones

Seller: D. G. Sr. & N. B. Selover IRT

Date: 05/31/23

3 Dell St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Michael C. Berg

Seller: Ryan M. Doton

Date: 06/09/23

425 Federal St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $441,000

Buyer: Hannah L. Rachootin

Seller: 425 Federal Street LLC

Date: 06/01/23

23 G St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Ryon W. Bourdon

Seller: Amanda L. Nash

Date: 06/01/23

Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Z & K Inc.

Seller: Arlene V. Johnis RET

Date: 06/07/23

32 Turnpike Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Walter Kleeberg

Seller: Rodney J. Demers Int.

Date: 06/08/23

28 Vladish Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Daniel T. Ryan

Seller: Daniel T. Ryan

Date: 06/05/23

19 West Main St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Keyedrya Jacobs

Seller: Honor Arnold

Date: 06/02/23

ORANGE

245 Brookside Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Sean Coffin

Seller: Dodge Contracting LLC

Date: 05/30/23

54 Hamilton Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: George P. Forte

Seller: V&J Real Estate Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

143 Hayden St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Emily L. Melvin

Seller: Go America LLC

Date: 06/09/23

81 Intervale Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Mei L. Pratt

Seller: Lomassonwulkan Funding TR

Date: 05/31/23

64 Whitney St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Inherited Property Solutions LLC

Seller: Fournier, Clifford J. (Estate)

Date: 06/05/23

64 Whitney St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Bethany N. Vincent

Seller: Inherited Property Solutions LLC

Date: 06/05/23

WARWICK

11 Revere Hill Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $324,500

Buyer: Matthew S. Baldelli

Seller: Mark A. Vieira

Date: 05/30/23

55 South Holden Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Abhijit V. Kamerkar

Seller: Nan R. Hunt

Date: 06/07/23

737 Wendell Road

Warwick, MA 01378

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Disa Pratt

Seller: Justine Buckley

Date: 06/09/23

WHATELY

2 Grey Oak Lane

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $157,000

Buyer: Stephen J. Hart

Seller: Lauren K. Hnath

Date: 06/01/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

47 Clifton Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Mario C. Sotolotto

Seller: Thomas J. Doody

Date: 05/30/23

84 Elizabeth St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: George D. Ward

Seller: Clifford J. Prestia RET

Date: 06/09/23

121 Elm St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Dumitru Moroianu

Seller: Maria L. Breault

Date: 06/06/23

23 Halladay Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Joseph Hannon

Seller: Steven J. Wetmore

Date: 06/01/23

1031 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Behavioral Health Network

Seller: Reubben Fontanez

Date: 06/06/23

7 Morningside Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Chantal M. McGill

Seller: Laura H. Ewing

Date: 06/05/23

71 Norman Ter.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Justin Clayfield

Seller: Andri Zhyhaniuk

Date: 06/07/23

269 North St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Aaron C. George

Seller: Frances A. Benoit

Date: 06/09/23

127 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Corey Winiarski

Seller: Diane Guazzaloca

Date: 06/08/23

42 South St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: William Lund

Seller: Heather Whitney

Date: 06/09/23

CHICOPEE

12 Arlmont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Dmitriy Petlyakov

Seller: Tsunami RT

Date: 05/31/23

116 Bostwick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $204,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Steven Mailloux

Date: 06/06/23

57 Bourbeau St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Michael Anderson

Seller: Michele L. Niec

Date: 05/31/23

313 Chicopee St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Sandeep Singh

Seller: Luis S. Sousa

Date: 06/01/23

71 Church St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ardsley Realty LLC

Seller: Paul J. Shea RET

Date: 05/31/23

52 Clarendon Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $246,500

Buyer: Talal M. Hamad

Seller: Albert A. Lafleur

Date: 06/09/23

110 Cyman Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Our Lady Angels Province

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Springfield

Date: 05/31/23

79 Dayton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Tara K. Tessier

Seller: Henry F. Tessier

Date: 06/01/23

109 Dayton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Catherine E. Galster

Seller: Patricia M. Wingate

Date: 06/07/23

574 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Armindo P. Machado

Seller: John Garcia

Date: 06/01/23

193 Fairview Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Fnvcs LLC

Seller: Aarya Krishna Two LLC

Date: 06/08/23

521 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Iglesia Pentecostal

Seller: Denise Nowak

Date: 06/02/23

1201 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Vaycheslav Foksha

Seller: Andrey Foksha

Date: 06/08/23

20 Harding St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $237,000

Buyer: Maribel Rivas

Seller: Rene J. Iglesias

Date: 06/09/23

21 Harrington Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Baljit Sharma

Seller: Bernice M. Skorka

Date: 05/31/23

103 Huntington Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Janice F. Legnard TR

Seller: Ethier, Penny A. (Estate)

Date: 06/06/23

25 Hyde Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Nawar S. Tifour

Seller: Joanne M. Marshall

Date: 05/31/23

36 Jackson St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Anastasia Stigers

Seller: Michael A. Ciecko

Date: 06/09/23

22 Lord Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $241,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: John A. Winiarski

Date: 06/06/23

97 Nash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Moises Rodriguez

Seller: Daniel Letendre

Date: 06/08/23

79 Olko Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Thomas Gruszkos

Seller: Jeffrey M. Carter

Date: 05/30/23

72 Paradise St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $192,821

Buyer: Edward Cianci

Seller: Lakeview Loan Servicing

Date: 05/30/23

70 Pine St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Van Ly

Seller: Kardon Enterprises LLC

Date: 06/09/23

31 Riverpark Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jose L. Lopez

Seller: Heriberto Flores

Date: 05/30/23

157 Ruskin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Yanar Albakaa

Seller: Ali S. Younes

Date: 06/01/23

224 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $133,755

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Warren J. Smith

Date: 06/05/23

57 Willwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: Mass Pike LLC

Date: 06/09/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

13 Acorn St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Jordan L. Cohen

Seller: Dominic Kirchner

Date: 05/31/23

247 Allen St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Nancy M. Wheeler

Seller: Elizabeth Bond

Date: 06/06/23

6 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Cara A. Dunn

Seller: Sarah Roos

Date: 06/02/23

18 Bayne St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Karen Amato

Seller: Sandra Wainwright

Date: 06/09/23

119 Colony Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $491,000

Buyer: Robert M. Mack

Seller: Nicholas R. King

Date: 05/31/23

12 Forbes Hill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jeffrey A. Dalessio

Seller: Feeney Ft

Date: 05/31/23

32 Greenwich Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $451,000

Buyer: Marta A. O’Shea

Seller: Keith K. Noble

Date: 05/30/23

90 Hampden Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Knox Trail RT

Seller: Phillips, Judith A. (Estate)

Date: 06/09/23

40 Kingman Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Lauren B. King

Seller: Laro Albert P. (Estate)

Date: 06/01/23

166 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Christopher Sheehan

Seller: Joseph B. Hutchison

Date: 05/30/23

432 Porter Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Olivia Migacz

Seller: Christine Vogel

Date: 06/02/23

19 Powder Hill Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Ebrahim N. Ghazali

Seller: Robert T. Roy

Date: 05/30/23

188 Westwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Nico Santaniello

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 06/09/23

HAMPDEN

89 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Michael V. Barba

Seller: Jesse Theophilopoulos

Date: 05/31/23

9 Oak Knoll Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Rebecca Leclair

Seller: Linda R. Chabot

Date: 06/07/23

HOLYOKE

4 Dunn Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $252,500

Buyer: Karalaur Properties LLC

Seller: 4 Dunn RT

Date: 06/06/23

753-761 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $888,563

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: International Immobiliare LLC

Date: 06/09/23

765 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $888,563

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC

Seller: International Immobiliare LLC

Date: 06/09/23

771-773 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $888,563

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I. LLC

Seller: International Immobiliare LLC

Date: 06/09/23

232 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $247,345

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: John R. Treworgy

Date: 06/05/23

44 Hampton Knolls Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Western Mass. Training Consortium

Seller: Abel FT

Date: 05/31/23

3 Hawthorne Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $575,413

Buyer: SM & WMB -Terwillliger

Seller: Elizabeth L. Atkins

Date: 06/08/23

364-366 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rebecca Thomas

Seller: Todd M. McDermott

Date: 06/09/23

34 Knollwood Circle

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Karen L. Blanchard

Seller: Rachid Sidki

Date: 06/09/23

68 Lawler St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Arielle A. Booker

Seller: Wayne Versace

Date: 06/05/23

920 Main St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: SJS Colon Enterprises LLC

Seller: Holyoke River Inc.

Date: 06/09/23

155 Mountain View Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,500

Buyer: Bridgette O. Sullivan

Seller: Michael A. Grabowski

Date: 06/06/23

1780 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Nolan

Seller: 1780 Northampton St RET

Date: 05/31/23

167 Oak St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Angel G. Franco

Seller: John Gutowski

Date: 06/06/23

15 Rhode Island St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Mark A. Nejame

Seller: Charlotte A. Strong

Date: 06/09/23

LONGMEADOW

51 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Seller: David G. Clarke

Date: 05/31/23

88 Briarcliff Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: David Watkins

Seller: Neil B. Epstein

Date: 06/01/23

16 Elmwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $379,000

Buyer: Daniel K. Killen

Seller: Marylynn Ireland

Date: 06/01/23

9 Green Willow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: CT Family Homes LLC

Seller: John M. Friedson

Date: 05/31/23

76 Greenacre Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Erik Provost

Seller: Michael A. Drish

Date: 06/06/23

252 Kenmore Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Joel K. Beck

Seller: Jeffrey Magee

Date: 06/02/23

812 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Angelo P. Dejesus-Dimaano

Seller: Michael Chen

Date: 06/02/23

71 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $325,500

Buyer: Lisa Garrity

Seller: Mary A. MacDonnell

Date: 06/08/23

180 Meadowbrook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Alicia Hanifin

Seller: Steven R. Cartney

Date: 06/06/23

27 Rosemore St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Cecilia Tran

Seller: Jared D. Young

Date: 05/30/23

77 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Seller: Stephanie Wardrop

Date: 06/01/23

77 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $352,250

Buyer: Naylor Nation Real Estate LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 06/09/23

94 South Park Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Sydney Denault

Seller: Elaine Meara

Date: 06/09/23

47 Willow Brook Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $739,900

Buyer: John T. Doherty

Seller: Carlo A. Sarno

Date: 06/01/23

28 Woolworth St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: John F. Dalsey

Seller: Dennis E. Coffey

Date: 06/01/23

LUDLOW

12 Autumn Ridge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $608,000

Buyer: Kristie A. Ford

Seller: Arthur Ralph G. TR

Date: 06/05/23

10 Birch St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Marie Pecor

Seller: William A. Leblanc

Date: 06/07/23

29-31 Brimfield St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: 29-31 Brimfield St. Ludlow

Seller: Ashley K. Van Eeghen TR

Date: 06/09/23

175 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Dacruz

Seller: Marguerite R. Surprenant

Date: 06/01/23

885 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Gregory Mcneal

Seller: Daniel E. Haluch

Date: 06/02/23

23 Daisy Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: David Martin

Seller: Kristie Burdick

Date: 06/02/23

1068 East St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Michael Fraga

Seller: Raul G. Fraga

Date: 06/02/23

43 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Edward J. Cauley

Seller: Dianna Douches FT

Date: 05/31/23

4 Fontaine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Taylor N. Brown

Seller: Mary A. Forni

Date: 06/01/23

171 Kendall St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $317,500

Buyer: Brandon C. Oliveira

Seller: Dnepro Properties LLC

Date: 05/31/23

197 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: James Thompson

Seller: Jill McCarthy-Hill

Date: 05/31/23

46 Reynolds St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $286,500

Buyer: Maranda M. Richardson

Seller: Matthew A. Hill

Date: 05/31/23

285 State St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: TKJM LLC

Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT

Date: 06/05/23

291 State St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: TKJM LLC

Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT

Date: 06/05/23

293 State St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: TKJM LLC

Seller: 2014 Cachucho FT

Date: 06/05/23

83 Stivens Ter.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $314,500

Buyer: Luis A. Rodriguez

Seller: Donald J. Fonner

Date: 06/02/23

8-10 Wedgewood Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Kevin M. Lavigne

Seller: Lawrence F. Army

Date: 06/09/23

191 West St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Hajer S. Brak

Seller: Partyka Partners LP

Date: 06/01/23

MONSON

48 Brimfield Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Georgianna D. Melendez

Seller: Franco Bruno

Date: 06/05/23

21 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jennifer Yekel

Seller: TM Properties Inc.

Date: 06/06/23

MONTGOMERY

75 New State Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $556,000

Buyer: Dallas S. Deogburn

Seller: Joyce E. Lutat

Date: 06/01/23

PALMER

1036 Central St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $324,000

Buyer: Alvaro F. Castillo Dolmo

Seller: BD Construction LLC

Date: 06/01/23

4195 High St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: Pablo De La Rosa

Seller: Karina C. Levesque

Date: 05/30/23

39 Knox St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jinxiang Ren

Seller: CNC Management LLC

Date: 06/09/23

2006 Oak St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Terri Bigda

Seller: Tyler Bigda

Date: 06/01/23

2018 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Paul Jones

Seller: Robert W. Linehan

Date: 05/31/23

1024 School St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: James V. Coronity

Seller: Coronity, Frances R. (Estate)

Date: 06/06/23

4 Walters Way

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Robert W. Linehan

Seller: Kelly Slate

Date: 05/31/23

SPRINGFIELD

68 Abbott St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jesus S. Rivera

Seller: Sheila Coon

Date: 06/02/23

1201 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Roberto Cruz

Seller: Joseph C. Hannon

Date: 06/01/23

16 Amity Court

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Aleah L. Haygood

Seller: Bedrosian, Samuel (Estate)

Date: 06/08/23

41 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Chris M. Rodriguez-Otero

Seller: Waiwai RT

Date: 06/06/23

518-520 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Carlytom Veillard

Seller: Chhath Keo

Date: 06/07/23

22 Audley Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Zachary D. Douville

Seller: Andrea J. Steflano

Date: 05/30/23

97 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Mayowa A. Samuel

Seller: Torres, Franklyn (Estate)

Date: 06/07/23

323 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Sebastien Alberi

Seller: Laceyann R. Nelson

Date: 05/30/23

855 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Panther Development LLC

Seller: Angelina M. Cava

Date: 05/31/23

1130 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $1,384,769

Buyer: Car Properties LLC

Seller: Gerald W. Nannen

Date: 06/02/23

32 Bridle Path Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Kayla Collins

Seller: Patrick Darby

Date: 06/02/23

15 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Paul H. Schmelz

Seller: Mahan, Helen Z. (Estate)

Date: 06/02/23

34 Brunswick St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $182,500

Buyer: De Leon Holdings LLC

Seller: Joseph Berenkrantz

Date: 06/09/23

20 Burlington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Wilton P. Veras

Seller: Antonio Calvanese

Date: 06/09/23

160 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $442,000

Buyer: Shawna Motley

Seller: David H. Johnson

Date: 06/01/23

744-746 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kelnate Realty LLC

Seller: Ajn Rentals LLC

Date: 06/06/23

144 Cherry St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $223,000

Buyer: Carlos E. Benitez

Seller: Vaycheslav Foksha

Date: 05/31/23

138 Colton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Roosevelt Amanfo

Seller: Springfield Ventures RT

Date: 05/31/23

14-16 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Vu Nguyen

Seller: Binh Nguyen

Date: 05/31/23

70 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Yamilette Lopez-Perez

Seller: Thomas J. Gruszkos

Date: 05/30/23

41 Daytona St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Kishana U. Alexander

Seller: Alice Baiyee

Date: 05/31/23

138 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $136,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Carolyn Y. Jackson

Date: 06/05/23

83 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Kevin O’Neil

Seller: Molly M. Burke

Date: 06/08/23

Drake St. (ES)

Springfield, MA 01101

Amount: $1,384,769

Buyer: Car Properties LLC

Seller: Gerald W. Nannen

Date: 06/02/23

18 Druid Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Karidys Cabrera

Seller: Andrew P. Johnson

Date: 06/06/23

23 Eldert St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Christopher J. Ahearn

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Association

Date: 06/06/23

175 Fiberloid St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Joseph L. Torres

Seller: Brianna L. Bretta

Date: 05/31/23

76 Fort Pleasant Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Elvis Presinal

Seller: Jose D. Juarez

Date: 06/08/23

158 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Edwan Alzuhairi

Seller: Henri J. Desplaines

Date: 06/09/23

55 Gralia Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $290,200

Buyer: Devon Wilkerson

Seller: Jake T. Belanger

Date: 05/31/23

21 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Flowers Real Estate LLC

Seller: 21-23 Hampden Street Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

23 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Flowers Real Estate LLC

Seller: 21-23 Hampden Street Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

53 Homestead Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $133,000

Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Donald S. Young

Date: 06/06/23

18 Hunter Place

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Lester C. McDonald

Date: 06/05/23

65-67 Joseph St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Lemuel J. Suriel

Seller: Christine H. Lazarus

Date: 05/30/23

137 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Anthony J. Hernandez

Seller: Antonio Hernandez

Date: 06/02/23

34 Kopernick St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Campagnari Construction LLC

Seller: Roman Catholic Bishop Springfield

Date: 06/02/23

102 Larkspur St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Matthew Ward

Seller: Patrick M. McCarthy

Date: 06/05/23

34-36 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Justo Pagan

Seller: Luis Galarza

Date: 06/02/23

25 Lively Lane

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Erin Orourke

Seller: Jamar J. Croxen

Date: 05/30/23

236-240 Locust St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $1,371,433

Buyer: Holyoke SF 2 I LLC

Seller: IMS Realty Corp.

Date: 06/09/23

45 Loring St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Williana Fede

Seller: AAD LLC

Date: 06/08/23

30 Louis Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Eric S. Story

Seller: Audrey H. Piubeni

Date: 06/08/23

45 Lyman St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: 45 Lyman St. Investor LLC

Seller: 45 Lyman Street LLC

Date: 06/07/23

46-48 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Marcos Urena

Seller: Fad Investment Group Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

76 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Umigel R. Sanchez

Seller: Vito C. Resto

Date: 05/31/23

78 Maple St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Samuel B. Sharpe

Seller: Vito C. Resto

Date: 05/30/23

82 Marengo Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Magalie Guerrier

Seller: 82 Marengo Park LLC

Date: 06/07/23

23 Mary St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC

Seller: John M. Friedson

Date: 06/01/23

18-20 Medford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Daniel Defoe

Seller: Home LLC

Date: 06/02/23

79 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Thao Phan

Seller: Joseph E. Luna-Torres

Date: 05/31/23

372-374 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Dora Y. Morales

Seller: Van Ly

Date: 06/08/23

38 Oxford St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Nicholas P. Sears

Seller: Joan M. Seelig RET

Date: 05/30/23

42-44 Palmer Ave.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jakeen Preston

Seller: Irma Calvillo

Date: 05/31/23

605 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Charlette E. Gentry

Seller: Foy, James H. (Estate)

Date: 06/08/23

34 Pearl St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Faith United Corp.

Seller: S. K. RT

Date: 05/31/23

37 Pembroke St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Teresa M. Vacca

Seller: Ibrahim Aljashaam

Date: 06/02/23

116 Piedmont St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Edilio R. Rodriguez Lopez

Seller: Carranza, Marian Leona (Estate)

Date: 05/31/23

278 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Foley Capital LLC

Seller: Segel, Ina Sara (Estate)

Date: 06/02/23

35 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Darlenys L. Gonzalez

Seller: Yamilex Vega

Date: 06/01/23

145 Powell Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $297,000

Buyer: Wakeish Bryan

Seller: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC

Date: 06/09/23

288 Quincy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Flora Hernandez

Seller: KMAK LLC

Date: 05/31/23

33-35 Rittenhouse Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Ana Hernandez

Seller: Viettrung Dang

Date: 06/07/23

5 Rose Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Edgewood Beach LLC

Seller: Edward F. Corcoran RET

Date: 05/31/23

145 Samuel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Angelica Rivera

Seller: Gilbert Rodriguez

Date: 06/06/23

222 Spikenard Cir.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Troy Remillard

Seller: Jeremiah A. Begley

Date: 06/09/23

11-15 Standish St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Reubben Fontanez

Seller: Aida Garcia

Date: 06/06/23

1219 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,100,000

Buyer: LSH Investment LLC

Seller: Maria Vanegas

Date: 06/09/23

80 Steuben St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Richton & Wynne LLC

Seller: Guadalupz M. Friedson

Date: 05/30/23

31 Thompson St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: Sathina Brooks

Seller: Good Living Property LLC

Date: 06/06/23

393 Tiffany St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Rolando Melendez

Seller: Obrien, Claire A. (Estate)

Date: 06/09/23

110 Treetop Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christine H. Lazarus

Seller: Nelson Santos

Date: 05/30/23

28 Van Buren Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Dylan Wade

Seller: Strategic Homes Inc.

Date: 06/09/23

15 Warriner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Visionary Homes LLC

Seller: Eric T. Hillman

Date: 06/08/23

303-305 Water St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jennyfer Torres

Seller: Targaryen RT

Date: 06/05/23

68 Whittier St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Rodriguez

Seller: Holly L. Williams

Date: 05/31/23

30 Winnipeg St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Dreamwake Homes Inc.

Seller: B9 Industries Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

205 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Lissette Grimaldi

Seller: Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Date: 06/06/23

24-26 Wolcott St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Juan C. Crespo

Seller: Trentan S. Williams

Date: 06/02/23

SOUTHWICK

17 Gargon Ter.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Justin M. Herbert

Date: 06/05/23

13 Great Brook Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Daniel T. Meggison

Seller: Elizabeth J. Fiore

Date: 05/31/23

46 North Longyard Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Preston F. Haynes-Bruno

Seller: Joseph F. Baltronis

Date: 06/07/23

WALES

42 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $419,150

Buyer: Marlisa R. Miller

Seller: Susan K. Gagne

Date: 06/07/23

87 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $122,000

Buyer: Phyllis Guerrier

Seller: William Deforge

Date: 06/05/23

31 Stafford Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $328,000

Buyer: Paul Skvirsky

Seller: Lawrence F. Army

Date: 06/07/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

34 Belle Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Skyspec LLC

Seller: No Limit Assets LLC

Date: 06/06/23

454 Birnie Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Danielle A. Brown

Seller: Chad W. Chapman

Date: 06/01/23

117 Bridle Path Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Tiberiu Poshtaru

Seller: James Labranche

Date: 05/30/23

97 Buckingham Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Megan Barcomb

Seller: Jane Chapman

Date: 06/02/23

42 George St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Lawrence R. Phillips

Seller: Laurie M. Phillips

Date: 05/31/23

29-31 Merrick St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ahmed Aswad

Seller: RCD 2 Acquisition TR

Date: 06/07/23

54 Norman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Palpum Raw LLC

Seller: CWABS Inc.

Date: 06/06/23

65 Ohio Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Christy Szafranski

Seller: Pedro L. Ruiz-Montes

Date: 06/02/23

64 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Corey Belcher

Seller: Deborah A. Kelmel

Date: 06/09/23

WESTFIELD

36 Bailey Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Sergey Nikitchuk

Seller: Ilya Khotsin

Date: 05/31/23

36 Belleview Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Rebecca Waite

Seller: Neylon, Elizabeth A. (Estate)

Date: 06/02/23

63 Beverly Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Evan Fontaine

Seller: Daya Darjee

Date: 05/30/23

39 Birchwood Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Lidia Rodriguez

Seller: Sue A. Chojnowski

Date: 06/09/23

36 Bowdoin St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $372,600

Buyer: Emily Crowe

Seller: Cara A. Merriam

Date: 06/02/23

244 City View Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Laurent Dufault

Seller: Dolinski, David M. (Estate)

Date: 05/31/23

11 Harrison Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Jesenia E. Marquez

Seller: Sherry L. Gallese

Date: 06/05/23

3 Hillcrest Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $378,000

Buyer: Michelle L. Colina

Seller: Marc Franceschet

Date: 06/09/23

8 Joyce Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $124,000

Buyer: Susan M. Hoskin

Seller: Hoskin, William R. (Estate)

Date: 06/02/23

227 Old County Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $168,000

Buyer: Kyle Callender

Seller: City Of Westfield

Date: 06/07/23

11 Sunbriar Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $391,000

Buyer: Amer Jasem

Seller: Ptaszek, Bette A. (Estate)

Date: 06/07/23

64 Westwood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: William E. Terry

Seller: Stephen H. Irving

Date: 06/09/23

WILBRAHAM

1 Conifer Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Michael Tetreault

Seller: Claudia E. Considine

Date: 05/31/23

3 Danforth Farm Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: David L. Joyce

Seller: Dan Roulier & Assocs. Inc.

Date: 06/07/23

408 Dipping Hole Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Nicole A. Lapointe

Seller: Walter C. Dansereau

Date: 05/30/23

20 Joan St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Jovanie Ortiz

Seller: Setnes, Ann A. (Estate)

Date: 06/09/23

122 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: HRD Holdings LLC

Seller: Gary R. Desrosiers

Date: 06/09/23

11 Southwood Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Megan Kuszewski

Seller: David J. O’Brien

Date: 06/05/23

1220 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: John Montoya

Seller: Broderick Jr., John M. (Estate)

Date: 06/06/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

2 Campbell Court

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Jiaqing Wu

Seller: Harriet Pollatsek

Date: 06/09/23

167 Glendale Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $465,500

Buyer: Raymond G. Hamel 2020 TR

Seller: Daniel Cook

Date: 05/30/23

202 Harkness Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: New Directions

Seller: Hawkness Road TR

Date: 05/31/23

19 Harlow Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Wiley Dole

Seller: Justin Ching

Date: 06/05/23

44 Jeffrey Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: 44 Jeffrey Lane LLC

Seller: Robert A. Snope

Date: 06/07/23

41 Leverett Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: SNJ Properties LLC

Seller: Wright, Elizabeth M. (Estate)

Date: 05/31/23

694 Main St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Bch Realty LLC

Seller: Virginia B. Jackson

Date: 06/01/23

374 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $591,964

Buyer: West Range Amherst LLC

Seller: Theta Mu Housing Corp.

Date: 06/06/23

17 Orchard St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Trustees Of Amherst College

Seller: American Structured TR

Date: 06/09/23

16 Stagecoach Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Mia E. Martin

Seller: Janice D. Ratner

Date: 06/09/23

BELCHERTOWN

46 Azalea Way

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Eric Reda

Seller: David J. Popowich

Date: 05/31/23

8 Diane Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Robert H. Adair

Seller: Diane M. Lemire

Date: 06/01/23

121 Franklin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Nicholas North

Seller: Expedio Group LLC

Date: 06/09/23

31 Fuller St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Shannon Fields

Seller: Danielle M. Dushane

Date: 06/02/23

8 Howe St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $409,000

Buyer: Robin Tutt

Seller: George R. Synan

Date: 05/30/23

223 North Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $392,000

Buyer: Mudather Y. Abdelrahman

Seller: George N. Ngugi

Date: 06/01/23

174 Old Enfield Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Julianne Jablonski

Seller: Pamela R. Korzeniewski

Date: 06/02/23

116 Pine St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $501,900

Buyer: Timothy P. Hitchens

Seller: Thomas A. Slonka

Date: 06/05/23

56 Sabin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Edward A. Fuller

Seller: Phyllis Ferriter

Date: 05/31/23

297 Stebbins St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Stephen Gaughan

Seller: Ryan M. Partridge

Date: 06/05/23

31 Sycamore Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $564,900

Buyer: Danielle Gianino

Seller: JN Duquette & Son Construction

Date: 06/09/23

EASTHAMPTON

5 Dragon Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $526,500

Buyer: Andrea D. Jontos

Seller: Elizabeth McEneaney

Date: 06/09/23

18 Knight Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $476,000

Buyer: Marcela M. Papariley

Seller: Michael H. Wayne

Date: 06/02/23

39 Pine Hill Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $467,500

Buyer: Melahat S. Ipekci

Seller: Kam C. Boon

Date: 05/31/23

GRANBY

119 Morgan St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Christie A. Grabherr

Seller: Kimberley J. Kibbie

Date: 06/07/23

Philip Circle

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Michelle N. Walkowiak

Seller: Danny Cropanese

Date: 06/09/23

HADLEY

7 Lawrence Plain Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Erik Drumgool

Seller: Edward J. Kosakowski

Date: 06/09/23

Middle St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $153,500

Buyer: Simak Properties Inc.

Seller: Lynne K. Edwards

Date: 05/31/23

234 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $2,520,000

Buyer: M-M2 Holdings LLC

Seller: Vidoc Corp.

Date: 05/31/23

347 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $2,196,867

Buyer: Car Properties LLC

Seller: Real Estate Oil Change LLC

Date: 06/02/23

8 West St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $813,000

Buyer: Richard H. Rudolph

Seller: Peter R. Root

Date: 05/31/23

HATFIELD

3 Primrose Path

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Josef Barszcz

Seller: Stephen P. Gaughan

Date: 06/05/23

HUNTINGTON

3 Pleasant St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Sara Carrier

Seller: Robin D. Hendrix

Date: 06/08/23

NORTHAMPTON

15 Dickinson St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $567,000

Buyer: Brooke Adams

Seller: Adb-2 Properties LLC

Date: 06/02/23

77 Glendale Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Tomroc Holdings LLC

Seller: Susan M. Hathaway

Date: 06/01/23

237 Glendale Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $569,000

Buyer: Kelly R. Baxter

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 06/09/23

64 Greenleaf Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,175,000

Buyer: Jamaa Family Realty NT

Seller: Jennifer W. Eremeeva

Date: 06/07/23

26 Northern Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Seller: Living City Properties Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

56 Northern Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Seller: Northern Avenue Homes Inc.

Date: 06/01/23

297 Riverside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $780,000

Buyer: James G. Wilson

Seller: Nu-Way Homes Inc.

Date: 06/09/23

8 View Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Sovereign Builders Inc.

Seller: Tofino Associates LLC

Date: 06/01/23

42 Walnut St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Aaron Knapp

Seller: Karl E. Knapp

Date: 06/01/23

PELHAM

10 Bray Ctourt

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Sharon L. Schuster

Seller: Karen E. Ribeiro

Date: 06/01/23

11 Bray Court

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $459,500

Buyer: John Johansen

Seller: Alan S. Task

Date: 05/31/23

28 Butterhill Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $612,000

Buyer: Pookles NT

Seller: Thomas P. Moliterno

Date: 06/08/23

PLAINFIELD

106 Pleasant St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Jedediah Smith

Seller: Richard G. Smith

Date: 06/01/23

SOUTH HADLEY

70 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Lisa F. Iglesias

Seller: Kristen E. Georgia

Date: 06/08/23

22 Ashton Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Amanda Neikirk

Seller: M. C. Schwartzer TR

Date: 06/09/23

57 High St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Paul L. Legare

Seller: Donald T. Legare

Date: 06/05/23

2 Hillcrest Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: William E. Noland

Seller: Bernice J. McNiff

Date: 06/07/23

203 Lathrop St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Christine A. Piekarski

Seller: Rebecca J. Leclair

Date: 06/07/23

29 Searle Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Benjamin Carlson-Sypek

Seller: Kathryn Peverley

Date: 06/09/23

44 Spring St., Ext.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Patrick M. Greaney

Seller: Marek Strojvus

Date: 06/09/23

SOUTHAMPTON

26 Montgomery Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Pamela Gois

Seller: David L. Law

Date: 06/02/23

144 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $377,500

Buyer: Benjamin A. Graham

Seller: Kathleen M. McBride

Date: 06/07/23

227 Pomeroy Meadow Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Hunter R. Laurin

Seller: Ronald H. Laurin

Date: 05/31/23

WARE

9 Castle St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Jeff Lovely

Seller: Adilson Lima

Date: 06/05/23

16 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ramon Olan

Seller: Patricia A. Wilmot

Date: 06/01/23

16 Clifford Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Destiny L. Alvarado

Seller: Martin H. Greany

Date: 05/31/23

2 High Meadow Lane

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $436,500

Buyer: Michael Aiesi

Seller: Jody Stankiewicz

Date: 05/31/23

180 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Michael Cleveland

Seller: Scott Finne

Date: 06/09/23

152 North St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Jonathan Mahoney

Seller: Michael P. Aiesi

Date: 05/31/23

9 Richfield Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ronald Cooney

Seller: Darryl A. Goudreau

Date: 05/31/23

Webster Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Topwits Inc.

Seller: Cynthia Turek

Date: 06/09/23

WORTHINGTON

91 Radiker Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $359,000

Buyer: Cold Creek Farm LLC

Seller: Melissa A. Celli

Date: 06/01/23

213 Williamsburg Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Dana Greene

Seller: Joseph Horning

Date: 06/02/23