Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Beaupre, Richard R.
132 Pine Ave.
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/22/2023
Dansereau, Elizabeth Ann
307 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/23/2023
Daughtry, Ronald Lester
76 Ogden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/23/2023
Henriquez, Leodoro U.
525 Chicopee St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/22/2023
Moriarty-Ryan, Michele S.
136 Wenonah Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/23/2023
Munsell-Ward, Cristen L.
137 Acrebrook Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/25/2023
Partridge, Alice A.
141 North Pleasant St.
PO Box 295
Amherst, MA 01004
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2023
Tremblay, Gerard N.
Tremblay, Tara A.
48 Flint St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/24/2023
Ward, Justin R.
137 Acrebrook Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/25/2023