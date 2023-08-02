The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

197 Ashfield Mountain Road

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Adam Robbins

Seller: Kyle E. Walker

Date: 06/30/23

BERNARDSTON

52 Eden Trail

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Jeffrey J. Cairney

Seller: Edward G. Wardell

Date: 06/28/23

16 Fox Hill Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $226,500

Buyer: Spencer Ross

Seller: Susan J. Hackney

Date: 06/28/23

BUCKLAND

45 North St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $213,000

Buyer: Ryan D. Hoar

Seller: Brian P. Heath

Date: 06/26/23

CHARLEMONT

456 Zoar Road

Charlemont, MA 01367

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Zoar River Holdings LLC

Seller: Benjamin H. Gagnon

Date: 06/28/23

COLRAIN

26 Phillips Hill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Thomas Gutermuth

Seller: James L. McPhee

Date: 07/07/23

CONWAY

1700 Main Poland Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $775,500

Buyer: Ken Woodward

Seller: Danielle S. Mulvey

Date: 07/03/23

288 Truce Road

Conway, MA 01341

Amount: $201,500

Buyer: HUD

Seller: Winona M. Corse

Date: 06/29/23

DEERFIELD

20 Elm St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Beniza LLC

Seller: Philip K. Peake

Date: 06/26/23

208 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Troy Santerre

Seller: Finance Of America TR 2018-HBI

Date: 06/28/23

River Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Pine Nook Road NT 2

Seller: Tjalling P. Hoiska

Date: 07/05/23

26 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Orafol Americas Inc.

Seller: Marie E. Allis

Date: 06/30/23

69 Sugarloaf St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Timothy Cooley

Seller: Mark Wightman

Date: 06/30/23

ERVING

32 North St.

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $199,000

Buyer: Rogette Belliveau

Seller: Roy E. Page

Date: 06/29/23

25 Old State Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: 25 Old State Road LLC

Seller: Carol M. Rock

Date: 07/07/23

GREENFIELD

4 Ames St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Missale Properties LLC

Seller: Aedz Inc.

Date: 07/07/23

21 Cleveland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Rachel Gibson

Seller: R. N. & H. A. Richardson RET

Date: 07/03/23

164-1/2 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: 157 Bridge Street LLC

Seller: Judith B. Stein RET

Date: 06/30/23

166-1/2 Conway St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: 157 Bridge Street LLC

Seller: Judith B. Stein RET

Date: 06/30/23

9 Cross St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Sarah F. Uprichard

Seller: Steven A. Shattuck

Date: 06/28/23

114 Elm St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Mohammed Neamah

Seller: Gerald E. Sykes

Date: 06/30/23

70 Federal St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $592,000

Buyer: 70 Federal LLC

Seller: Judith B. Stein RET

Date: 06/30/23

109 Green River Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Douglas Johnston

Seller: Jesse M. Merriett

Date: 06/30/23

20 Kenwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Chelsea Brown

Seller: Baker, Wendy J. (Estate)

Date: 06/30/23

53 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Warren Onufer

Seller: Jeffrey R. Remillard

Date: 07/06/23

290 Leyden Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Derick R. Adams

Seller: Adams, Rita A. (Estate)

Date: 07/06/23

22 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: 22 Mohawk Trail LLC

Seller: Clayton J. Herbert

Date: 07/07/23

84 Norwood St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Linda Capasso

Seller: Jesse J. Edwards

Date: 06/26/23

32 Place Ter.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Lily Harris

Seller: Carrie A. Charboneau

Date: 06/26/23

36 Plantation Circle

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kayti D. Powell

Seller: Gabriel E. Miranda

Date: 07/07/23

39 Plantation Cir.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Tate Falvey

Seller: James M. Burke

Date: 07/07/23

81 Vernon St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Diane Greenberg

Seller: Elmer Int.

Date: 07/06/23

47 West St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Christopher L. Briones

Seller: Brian D. Guertin

Date: 06/30/23

HAWLEY

West Hill Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Commonwealth Of Ma

Seller: Palmer, Sheila Ann (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

LEVERETT

73 Depot Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Jeremy Ober

Seller: Denzel G. Hankinson

Date: 06/29/23

37 Laurel Hill Dr.

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $970,000

Buyer: D. Motto & S. Railsback RET

Seller: Jeffrey D. Laney

Date: 06/29/23

MONTAGUE

4 Ross Ave.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jacob M. Torres

Seller: Jared Porter

Date: 06/30/23

NEW SALEM

99 Michael Ln

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Gayle M. Parella

Seller: Russell Pasternak

Date: 07/07/23

NORTHFIELD

124 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: David H. Reeder

Seller: Northfield Mt. Hermon School

Date: 06/30/23

ORANGE

38 Church St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Eugene Fraser

Seller: Richard W. Reynolds

Date: 06/29/23

55 New Athol Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Kelly A. Wicks

Seller: Edward B. Sullivan

Date: 06/29/23

SHUTESBURY

274 Locks Pond Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Michael Gula

Seller: Jessica C. Dufford

Date: 06/26/23

SUNDERLAND

132 Russell St.

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Frederick W. Strong

Seller: Joyce M. Kulessa

Date: 07/05/23

WENDELL

1 Davis Turn Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kathryn Moffett

Seller: Wilder, Sally Ann (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

75 New Salem Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Kristopher J. Winiarski

Seller: Matthew T. Dziedzic

Date: 06/26/23

WHATELY

River Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisitions LLC

Seller: Nourse Realty LLC

Date: 07/03/23

29 River Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Timothy M. Nourse

Seller: Nathan S. Nourse

Date: 06/29/23

41 River Road

Whately, MA 01373

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisitions LLC

Seller: Nourse Realty LLC

Date: 07/03/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

380 Barry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Brian J. Sheehy

Seller: Larry P. Figella

Date: 06/29/23

11 Bradford Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Francheska L. Santos

Seller: Darren Morace

Date: 07/05/23

95 Butternut Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Nichole Camp

Seller: Stephen King

Date: 07/07/23

5 Church St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Birdie Properties LLC

Seller: Kathleen A. Kelly

Date: 06/30/23

38 Damato Way

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Hailley K. King

Seller: Bretta Construction LLC

Date: 06/30/23

236 Lancaster Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Darren Morace

Seller: Jackie Y. Tang

Date: 07/06/23

141-145 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Nasip LLC

Seller: Ricom LLC

Date: 06/28/23

740 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Leon Hubby

Seller: Sean P. Burke

Date: 07/07/23

179 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: All Farmers Inc.

Seller: Harvard Turf Farms Inc.

Date: 06/28/23

1029 North St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Matthew Shanahan

Seller: Kathleen D. Siedlik

Date: 07/07/23

108 Oak Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $387,500

Buyer: James Stpeter

Seller: Michael A. Mandella

Date: 07/07/23

31 Pheasant Run Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Mikel J. Green

Seller: Scott G. Woodford

Date: 06/29/23

118 Princeton Ave.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Rachel Truland

Seller: George D. Ward

Date: 07/07/23

86 Suffield St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $284,000

Buyer: Sheila Coly

Seller: Sarah Fett

Date: 06/29/23

143 Valley Brook Road

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael R. Olson

Seller: Parentela, Cynthia E. (Estate)

Date: 07/07/23

303 Walnut St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: First Nationwide Realty LLC

Seller: Paul A. Placanico

Date: 07/05/23

BRIMFIELD

32 Dearth Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Kristina M. Chester

Seller: Charles W. Utter

Date: 07/05/23

140 John Haley Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $387,000

Buyer: Jaime E. Garcia-Heredia

Seller: Luzmarilda G. Ferreira

Date: 07/07/23

140 John Haley Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Luzmarilda Ferreira

Seller: Edward M. Canavan

Date: 07/07/23

41 Little Rest Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $619,000

Buyer: Richard T. May

Seller: Russell T. Prentiss TR

Date: 06/30/23

Warren Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Light Lt

Seller: Kathleen J. Earthrowl RET

Date: 06/26/23

CHESTER

16 Maple St.

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Aaren Hawley

Seller: Christopher R. Pedersen

Date: 06/29/23

CHICOPEE

116 Arcade St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Blake Twining

Seller: Linda A. Payne

Date: 06/30/23

63 Beverly St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Demesis Diaz

Seller: Gilberto Ortiz

Date: 06/30/23

6 Captain Mac St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Luis Galarza

Seller: Solimar R. Cruz

Date: 06/30/23

1554 Donohue Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Alba Contreras

Seller: Barbara A. Libbey

Date: 07/07/23

35 Dorothy Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Emerald Peist

Seller: Eric Czyzewski

Date: 06/30/23

94 Ducharme Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Glendaliz P. Acevedo

Seller: Jonathan Lopez

Date: 06/29/23

27 Fairmont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Prime Partners LLC

Seller: Stephen F. Powell

Date: 07/06/23

6 Glenwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Judith A. Fitzgerald

Seller: Alyssa A. Demers

Date: 06/26/23

229 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $359,350

Buyer: 229-233 Grattan St. LLC

Seller: JGT Property & Maintenance LLC

Date: 07/07/23

470 Grattan St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: 470 Grattan St. LLC

Seller: Patricia P. Deslauriers

Date: 06/29/23

52 Hillcrest St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $276,500

Buyer: Francisco Cortes

Seller: Nancy M. Roy

Date: 06/30/23

120 Jean Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Kimberly Oneil

Seller: Coogan, Claire M. (Estate)

Date: 06/30/23

12 Longwood Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Kelvin F. Mercedes-Diaz

Seller: Melro Associates Inc.

Date: 07/07/23

227 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jacob J. Savageau

Seller: Maria D. Savageau

Date: 06/30/23

226 Nonotuck Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Dennis Fialho

Seller: Fernando P. Ribeiro

Date: 06/30/23

135 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Miroslav Nesterchuk

Seller: Collins, Barbara Ann (Estate)

Date: 07/07/23

25 Rose St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Rose RT

Seller: Roman J. Kokoszyn

Date: 06/30/23

50 Tremont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Tami R. Ward

Seller: Moises Matos

Date: 06/26/23

68 Trilby Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $233,061

Buyer: AVAIL 1 LLC

Seller: Napoleon Rougeau

Date: 06/30/23

37 White St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $137,445

Buyer: Daniel M. Laduke

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 07/05/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

37 Ainslie Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Linda L. Dalton

Seller: Gregory M. Dobek

Date: 06/30/23

33 Athens St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01108

Amount: $202,000

Buyer: Jrchr LLC

Seller: Carrington Mortgage TR 2006 NC4

Date: 06/28/23

124 Avery St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Anthony Compton

Seller: Michael Becker

Date: 07/06/23

52 East Village Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Waseem Mudasar

Seller: Steven R. Morissette

Date: 07/06/23

41 Edmund St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jarrod Allen

Seller: Anna L. Falcone

Date: 07/05/23

2 Harvest Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Andrea Lyons

Seller: Emtay Inc.

Date: 07/06/23

27 Helen Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Cheryl A. Smith

Seller: Cedar Investment Group LLC

Date: 07/07/23

159 Maple St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Eugenia Krichevsky

Seller: Michael F. Jacquinet

Date: 06/27/23

139 Melwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $354,900

Buyer: Deborah Maier

Seller: Justin P. Wilson-Gabor

Date: 06/30/23

194 Pleasant St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Elzbieta K. Kneeland

Seller: Paul R. Olson

Date: 06/30/23

36 Pondview Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $826,000

Buyer: Connor E. Twaddle

Seller: Kristin L. Cressotti

Date: 06/29/23

73 Rogers Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Christine Garstka

Seller: B. A. Federici TR

Date: 06/27/23

348 Westwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: William Castro

Seller: Patrick M. Murray

Date: 07/07/23

GRANVILLE

1430 Main Road

Granville, MA 01034

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Monica L. Kucienski

Seller: Jeremy S. Batchelor

Date: 07/06/23

HAMPDEN

338 Bennett Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $620,000

Buyer: Joseph G. Lewis

Seller: Clinton R. Stonacek

Date: 06/27/23

77 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Taylor Loveling

Seller: HUD

Date: 06/26/23

345 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: John J. Peltier

Seller: Fred A. Pafumi

Date: 06/30/23

154 Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $388,500

Buyer: James Pafumi

Seller: Lehman FT

Date: 07/07/23

2 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Jordan Greenlee

Seller: Justin Shuma

Date: 07/05/23

273 Scantic Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $653,000

Buyer: Justin M. Kapust

Seller: Temple Estates LLC

Date: 07/06/23

HOLLAND

280 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Deborah A. Prosinski

Seller: Tara Pucci

Date: 06/30/23

HOLYOKE

87 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Emily S. Berge

Seller: Rock Solid Renovations LL

Date: 06/27/23

235 Beech St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $499,900

Buyer: Sunday Holdings LLC

Seller: Lunchbox Properties LLC

Date: 07/07/23

39 Cherry St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Rosanie Calderon

Seller: Cheryl A. Pesto

Date: 06/30/23

8 Clark St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Diane D. Crawford

Seller: Tammy Donoghue-Walker

Date: 07/07/23

1109 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $610,000

Buyer: 1109 Dwight LLC

Seller: Jesus M. Candelario

Date: 07/07/23

1198 Dwight St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Luis O. Isaza

Seller: Edmund G. Woods

Date: 06/27/23

Dwight St. (rear)

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC

Seller: Highland Laundry Co.

Date: 06/26/23

261 Elm St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC

Seller: Holyoke Holdings LLC

Date: 07/07/23

40-42 Gates St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Maxime Langlois

Seller: Dubs Capital LLC

Date: 06/27/23

301 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,213,000

Buyer: Veloz & Associates LLC

Seller: New Man Ventures LLC

Date: 06/30/23

20 Hitchcock St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Amelia M. Jayne

Seller: Kristen J. Davis

Date: 06/30/23

3 Humeston Slope

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Brian K. Charette

Seller: Waseem Mudasar

Date: 06/30/23

20 Lenox Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Charles Quimby

Seller: Beeler, Anna (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

172 Ontario Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $367,000

Buyer: Lorna Laker

Seller: Janet P. Belanger TR

Date: 06/26/23

256 Pine St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Daniel Battat

Seller: Elizabeth Whynott

Date: 06/27/23

500 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC

Seller: Highland Laundry Co.

Date: 06/26/23

504-506 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC

Seller: Highland Laundry Co

Date: 06/26/23

512 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Dedominici Re LLC

Seller: Highland Laundry Co.

Date: 06/26/23

Pleasant St. (rear)

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC

Seller: Highland Laundry Co.

Date: 06/26/23

6 Saint Jerome Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC

Seller: 6 Holyoke Holdings LLC

Date: 07/07/23

18-22 Saint Jerome Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC

Seller: 18 Holyoke Holdings LLC

Date: 07/07/23

266 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Donna Smith

Seller: Paola A. Palacio

Date: 07/05/23

231 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $306,000

Buyer: Ryan Rushing

Seller: Sarah-Marie Belcastro

Date: 07/03/23

139 West Meadowview Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $353,000

Buyer: Tania E. Docarmo

Seller: Genevieve Milewski

Date: 07/06/23

320 Walnut St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Flor D. Platero-Ramirez

Seller: Roberto Camacho

Date: 07/07/23

60 Water St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Holyoke Gas & Electric

Seller: Benz Holdings LLC

Date: 06/27/23

LONGMEADOW

9 Althea Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $452,000

Buyer: Kevin Tran

Seller: Ivonne I. Rivera

Date: 06/26/23

434 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Thomas Sophinos

Seller: Corcoran, Margaret E. (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

7 Cambridge Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $586,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Suchy

Seller: Donna N. Frankel

Date: 06/30/23

89 Dover Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $489,900

Buyer: Michael S. Lee

Seller: Deborah C. Maier

Date: 06/30/23

43 Elizabeth Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Bart Thomee RET

Seller: Joseph D. Janik

Date: 07/07/23

160 Ellington Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Londergan

Seller: O3 RT

Date: 06/26/23

39 Emerson Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christine Regan

Seller: Bay Path University

Date: 06/28/23

339 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $543,000

Buyer: Elliott Dowling

Seller: David S. Taylor

Date: 06/26/23

908 Frank Smith Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $584,000

Buyer: Zachary Herrmann

Seller: Dinesh Patel

Date: 06/26/23

126 Greenacre Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Collin M. Bunch

Seller: Jane Barrett

Date: 06/29/23

126 Greenacre Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jane Barrett

Seller: Tower, Anne M. (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

167 Hazardville Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Maia Roderick

Seller: Franny Krushinsky

Date: 06/27/23

82 Longfellow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Colin T. Britt

Seller: Carol A. Haddad

Date: 06/30/23

185 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Austin J. Seabury

Seller: Ruth K. Moxom

Date: 06/27/23

105 Northfield Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $815,000

Buyer: Sara Taheri

Seller: Mark J. Viviano

Date: 07/07/23

54 Primrose Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $780,000

Buyer: Rolland M. Combe

Seller: Daniel T. Conroy

Date: 07/07/23

63 Warwick St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ingrid K. Shuttleworth

Seller: John D. Shuttleworth TR

Date: 06/28/23

60 Westmoreland Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $562,000

Buyer: Michael Tobin

Seller: Glenn F. Davis

Date: 06/26/23

LUDLOW

25 Fox Hill Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Paula C. Cordeiro

Seller: Eli S. Santana

Date: 06/29/23

1384 Lyon St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $529,000

Buyer: Jaime H. Cardona

Seller: Chocorua Realty Investment LLC

Date: 07/07/23

17 Oakridge St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $321,750

Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC

Seller: Madalena, Dores S. (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

145 Piney Lane

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Zachary H. Szczebak

Seller: Jolie C. Szczebak

Date: 06/30/23

6 Turning Leaf Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $759,900

Buyer: Robert J. Paquette

Seller: Hemlock Ridge LLC

Date: 06/29/23

324 Westerly Circle

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Steven E. Grande

Seller: E. T. Daigneault Indenture

Date: 06/29/23

75 White St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Mj Real Estate LLC

Seller: Bear Stearns Alt-A T. 2007

Date: 06/26/23

MONSON

175 Brimfield Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Ashley Holden

Seller: Anna Aiello

Date: 06/30/23

6 Hilltop Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Suzana Ortiz

Seller: Deborah Blanchard

Date: 06/30/23

Hovey Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Monson Through Its Conservation Commission

Seller: Booker, Jean (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

25 Upper Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Kurt A. Langheld

Seller: Mulloy, Francis (Estate)

Date: 07/07/23

PALMER

1217 Calkins Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Brandon Marguet

Seller: John P. Galarneau

Date: 06/26/23

4041-4043 Church St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $346,500

Buyer: Parvez M. Bhuiyan

Seller: Shannoya Beezer

Date: 07/07/23

4110 Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Moran Property TR

Seller: Ronald J. Boyko

Date: 06/26/23

17 Old Farm Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Robert D. Pallister

Seller: Naomi R. Jackson

Date: 06/28/23

16 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Bianchi Ft

Seller: Audrey A. Zalewski

Date: 06/26/23

1038 Pine St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: GJL RNL NT

Seller: Richard T. Tenczar

Date: 07/05/23

75 Riverview Pkwy.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Jessica M. Lorion

Seller: Michael A. Dias

Date: 06/30/23

RUSSELL

369 Blandford Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Shawn Reinford

Seller: Reuben Leinbach

Date: 07/05/23

240 Dickinson Hill Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ben Arcangeli

Seller: J. M. Hess

Date: 07/06/23

255 Woodland Way

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Patrick Murray

Seller: Matthew Werner

Date: 07/07/23

SPRINGFIELD

60-62 Algonquin Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC

Seller: Junior Properties LLC

Date: 06/22/23

192 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jamal Diggs

Seller: Angelique P. Arroyo

Date: 06/28/23

429 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Jacob Fellion

Seller: Francis E. Dzefi

Date: 06/29/23

46 Amore Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Adam A. Young

Seller: McDonald, Daphne J. (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

27 Andrew St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Whitney Martinez

Seller: Daniel J. Garcia

Date: 06/28/23

115-117 Ardmore St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Brendan E. Dimaggio

Seller: DLS TR

Date: 07/06/23

853 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Brittany Houston

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 07/07/23

82 Arnold Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Eric Santiago

Seller: Rene Vigo

Date: 06/29/23

132 Ashbrook St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Huu B. Dinh

Seller: Elena M. Siniscalchi

Date: 06/30/23

27 Balfour Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Rene Aquino

Seller: Ricardo Diaz

Date: 06/30/23

14-16 Belvidere St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Chinalee Cotto

Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC

Date: 06/30/23

70 Bolton St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $282,500

Buyer: Lisa A. Houser

Seller: Brianna Sass

Date: 06/29/23

6 Brookburn St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $191,500

Buyer: Ilyssa O. Zippin

Seller: Abfc 2005-Opt1 TR

Date: 06/26/23

49 Campechi St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Matthew Levesque

Seller: William T. Raleigh

Date: 07/05/23

49 Canterbury Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Omayra L. Trujillo

Seller: Kristin L. Dominique

Date: 06/27/23

821 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Anthony Trabal

Seller: Flabia Feo

Date: 06/28/23

72 Clement St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $172,900

Buyer: Maa Property LLC

Seller: Citizens Bank

Date: 06/20/23

73 Commonwealth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Hue L. Phan

Seller: Son Vo

Date: 06/30/23

23 Continental St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $137,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Mann, Michael S. (Estate)

Date: 06/27/23

807 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Khcp Co. LLC

Seller: Danny Boy Realty Corp.

Date: 06/28/23

47 Curve St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Brett N. Chittick

Seller: Matthew R. Shanahan

Date: 07/06/23

25 Danaher Circle

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Alison Weckerly

Seller: Buoniconti, Louis J. (Estate)

Date: 07/07/23

295 Draper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Madeline M. Ward

Seller: Justin B. Richardson

Date: 06/27/23

52 Embassy Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Quinton Dodge

Seller: Renee C. Lodi

Date: 06/26/23

17-19 Fairmount St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Jason Property Investment LLC

Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC

Date: 06/30/23

54-56 Foster St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Myd Bliss Home LLC

Seller: Deering RT

Date: 06/20/23

73 Francis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Samy Erilus

Seller: Mariaah L. Martinez

Date: 06/26/23

114 Francis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Geraldine McCafferty

Seller: Joanne M. Richards

Date: 07/07/23

54 Georgetown St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Luis Rosa-Martinez

Seller: Jason D. Orluk

Date: 06/30/23

63 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Beattie

Seller: Jeanne I. Heaton

Date: 06/26/23

201 Gillette Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Carolyn A. Bilodeau

Seller: Peter D. Bilodeau

Date: 07/03/23

137 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Debra A. Ayers

Seller: Sareen Properties LLC

Date: 06/28/23

20 Ivan St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $241,500

Buyer: Tiffany M. Sarmiento

Seller: George H. Pelletier

Date: 07/05/23

4 Jean Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Leland J. Zak

Seller: Alison M. Weckerly

Date: 07/07/23

93-95 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $134,492

Buyer: Lybia P. Cole

Seller: Nikia Brooks

Date: 06/20/23

101 Keith St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Violet Montaque

Seller: Lynn M. Hendricks

Date: 06/27/23

512-518 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: 512-518 Main Street LLC

Seller: Caslo RT

Date: 06/27/23

27 Mattoon St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Eliza Pesuit

Seller: Eric Boccio

Date: 06/27/23

60-62 Montrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Manfred Karori

Seller: Guy Louissette

Date: 07/07/23

14 North Chatham St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $166,000

Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC

Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre

Date: 07/07/23

21 Nathaniel St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Rodriguez

Seller: Yolma E. Price

Date: 06/26/23

20-22 Nelson Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: John M. Mbiriizzi

Seller: David Givans

Date: 06/27/23

218 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Anthony Arillotta

Seller: Lauretta J. Peterson

Date: 07/06/23

91-93 Oakwood Ter.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Daslin Mendoza

Seller: Inglewood RT

Date: 06/30/23

127 Pennsylvania Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Richard Barreto

Seller: Tracey A. Trottier

Date: 06/30/23

78-80 Phillips Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Paul R. Gauthier

Seller: Gary A. Daula

Date: 06/30/23

154 Phoenix Ter.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Kyle Archidiacono

Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Date: 06/26/23

53 Pidgeon Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Brittney Troisi

Seller: Marlena Acevedo-Sanchez

Date: 06/28/23

1424 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC

Seller: Alvin Robinson

Date: 06/29/23

57 Primrose St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Devon W. Grierson

Seller: Dasilva, James Stanley (Estate)

Date: 06/27/23

26 Queensbury Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Steven Chorney

Seller: Brian J. Kelly

Date: 06/27/23

18 Redstone Dr.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Diann Ferguson

Seller: Kathleen J. Staples

Date: 06/28/23

379 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Jerald Kinnison

Seller: JT Realty Associates Inc.

Date: 07/06/23

30-32 Ruskin St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: Arsenia S. Ciprian

Seller: Agape Mgmt. Group LLC

Date: 06/30/23

1547 South Branch Pkwy.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Yocasta M. Lara

Seller: Mary-Constance Yacovone

Date: 06/29/23

75 Saffron Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nelson Rodrigues

Seller: Flipping Best LLC

Date: 06/28/23

1225 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Fab Holdings LLC

Seller: Taddey, Alice (Estate)

Date: 06/30/23

1265 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Ivonne Luna

Date: 06/30/23

15-17 Somerset St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Savanna Henry

Seller: Edwards, Mornan (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

369 Stapleton Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Milagros R. Rivera

Seller: Alfred J. Albano

Date: 06/30/23

770-780 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $3,830,000

Buyer: Van Der Heyden Apt. LP

Seller: Van Der Heyden Assocs. LP

Date: 07/03/23

66 Sunapee St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: John P. Maloney

Seller: Katherine M. McDonald

Date: 06/30/23

190 West Allen Ridge Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Alvin Truong

Seller: Jeffrey R. Beattie

Date: 06/26/23

79-81 West Alvord St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Anthony Wilson

Seller: Jose E. Gomez

Date: 06/30/23

43 Warrenton St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Ricardo Lawrence

Seller: 43 Warrenton RT

Date: 06/29/23

42 Wellfleet Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Lilliana R. Santana

Seller: Mark Taylor

Date: 06/26/23

212-216 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Jose Monje

Seller: HSB Investments LLC

Date: 06/28/23

5 Wilshire Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Carlistene Edmorin

Seller: Megliola Realty LLC

Date: 06/30/23

935-937 Worthington St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: A. B. Q. Property LLC

Seller: Ramon Tapia

Date: 07/07/23

80 Wrentham Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $349,525

Buyer: Jamilex Del Valle

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 07/05/23

SOUTHWICK

47 Congamond Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: David Comeau

Seller: Norman H. Storey RET

Date: 07/07/23

8 Deer Run

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: Scott R. Theroux

Seller: Marianne Q. Desimone

Date: 06/28/23

2 Hidden Place

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $475,900

Buyer: James E. Maslowski TR

Seller: Andrew P. Leete

Date: 06/30/23

7 Lauren Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $705,000

Buyer: Jeremy S. Batchelor

Seller: Mohanad Almahmoud

Date: 07/06/23

47 Lexington Cir.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $629,000

Buyer: Mark Roberts

Seller: Jennifer L. Knoop

Date: 06/29/23

11 Pineywood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Nikolai Cambur

Seller: RM Blerman LLC

Date: 06/30/23

11 Pondview Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $707,000

Buyer: Khizyr Khoultchaev

Seller: Thomas C. Feyre

Date: 06/27/23

234 Sheep Pasture Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Alan Fletcher

Seller: Vanessa Filiault

Date: 06/30/23

6 Summer Dr.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Shaun Dearing

Seller: Lisa A. Vandervliet

Date: 06/28/23

TOLLAND

6 Path Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Christina Gloster

Seller: Timothy C. Heinze

Date: 06/29/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

1022 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Akshardham 2023 Corp.

Seller: John P. Hammond

Date: 06/30/23

237 Ashley Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Janice L. Hall

Seller: Hill, Alice (Estate)

Date: 07/07/23

84 Bear Hole Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Vasile Iorga

Seller: San Giorgi, Richard J. (Estate)

Date: 07/06/23

162 City View Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Abbas Tamaradze

Seller: Kimberly A. Dion

Date: 06/27/23

19 Lathrop St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Dinesh B. Patel

Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Date: 07/06/23

78 Lincoln St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $195,050

Buyer: Talal Mhanna

Seller: Pennymac Loan Services LLC

Date: 06/28/23

1071 Memorial Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $765,000

Buyer: PSM LLC

Seller: Shreeji Shayona LLC

Date: 06/27/23

1071 Memorial Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Round Two LLC

Seller: PSM LLC

Date: 06/27/23

250 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Garrett Broughton

Seller: Vertex Design & Build LLC

Date: 06/30/23

501 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $462,000

Buyer: Mangal S. Magar

Seller: Krishna L. Kharel

Date: 06/26/23

122 Norman St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Zafar Takhsilov

Seller: Aga Brothers LLC

Date: 07/07/23

487 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $301,000

Buyer: Laurie M. Phillips

Seller: Pinkos FT

Date: 07/07/23

15 Rogers Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Kristin L. Dominique

Seller: Andrew G. Sunseri

Date: 06/27/23

44 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ahmet Basibuyuk

Seller: Yamuna Rai

Date: 07/07/23

30 Terry Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Allison Lapierre-Houle

Seller: Christina Francoeur

Date: 06/29/23

104 West Calvin St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Victor M. Diaz

Seller: Carmen A. Aliaga-Chero

Date: 06/29/23

121 Wilder Ter.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Sandra Mackler

Seller: Allison M. Lapierre

Date: 06/29/23

WESTFIELD

10-R Cherry St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: 12 Cherry LLC

Seller: Trust2u RT

Date: 06/29/23

12 Cherry St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: 12 Cherry LLC

Seller: Trust2u RT

Date: 06/29/23

74 Court St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Adam Boggs

Seller: W. G. W. Assocs.

Date: 06/30/23

39 Day Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Marino Gallion

Seller: Cheryl L. Robinson

Date: 06/29/23

84 Gary Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Hanming Chen

Seller: Marcia Kahn

Date: 06/30/23

187 Joseph Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: Alyssa Boscarino

Seller: Cathleen R. Hutkoski

Date: 06/30/23

40 Murray Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Brian C. Mendes

Seller: Scott A. Miles

Date: 06/30/23

59 South Maple St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: David Prouty

Seller: Gray Bae Group LLC

Date: 07/06/23

518 Southampton Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: 518 Southampton Road LLC

Seller: Antal Realty LLC

Date: 06/27/23

114 West Silver St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Daniel R. Hitchcock

Seller: Rohman, James M. (Estate)

Date: 06/28/23

WILBRAHAM

1 Addison Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Robinson C. Rodriguez

Seller: Dorothy E. Skelly

Date: 06/30/23

100 Burleigh Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $389,500

Buyer: Franco J. Tilli

Seller: Anita Duffy

Date: 06/30/23

9 Cadwell Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $271,200

Buyer: Pupreitor LLC

Seller: Ashley M. Holden

Date: 07/07/23

4 Inwood Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: Steven M. Bandarra

Seller: Scott W. Sherman

Date: 07/05/23

24 Maple St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Joseph R. Sokoloski

Seller: Anthony J. Martin

Date: 06/30/23

15 Merrill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Tracey Trottier

Seller: Gregory Westland

Date: 06/27/23

28 Millbrook Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Nathaniel T. Moriarty

Seller: Mill Brook Dr. RT

Date: 06/30/23

46 Monson Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Jeffrey M. Lotterer

Seller: Keith Polci

Date: 06/30/23

8 Oakland St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Alexis Decasse

Seller: Sharon Kavanagh

Date: 06/29/23

16 Red Gap Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Michael Nardi

Seller: Steven P. Gobel

Date: 07/03/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

103 Aubinwood Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Bret E. Jackson

Seller: Robert E. Jones RET

Date: 07/06/23

97 Belchertown Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Matthew Waldrip

Seller: Denison Corp.

Date: 06/28/23

107 Blue Hills Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $925,000

Buyer: Justin Hansen

Seller: Ianni LT

Date: 06/27/23

84 High Point Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $735,000

Buyer: Dean M. Janeff

Seller: Jennifer Kenworthy

Date: 06/30/23

15 Jenks St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Samantha Delorey

Seller: Deborah J. Veatch

Date: 06/26/23

117 North Whitney St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Trang Le

Seller: Nancy Reffsin

Date: 06/26/23

37 Phillips St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $766,000

Buyer: Michael M. Lee

Seller: Knight Realty Group LLC

Date: 06/30/23

9-11 Poets Corner Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Maya Tal

Seller: Joshua S. Goldstein

Date: 07/07/23

500 Sunderland Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $399,900

Buyer: A. Reyes Homes LLC

Seller: Ruby Realty LLC

Date: 07/07/23

BELCHERTOWN

75 Alden Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $930,000

Buyer: Peder A. Gilbert

Seller: Gloria Lopez

Date: 06/30/23

137 Boardman St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $376,000

Buyer: Jamphel Gyatso

Seller: Timothy Beaulieu

Date: 06/28/23

42 Edelcy Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Temitope Oladimeji

Seller: Christofer Dehahn

Date: 06/29/23

538 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $535,000

Buyer: Anwar Shaikh

Seller: Michael J. Krasinkiewicz

Date: 06/27/23

28 Magnolia Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Julio Canizales

Seller: Gwenael Layec

Date: 06/30/23

83 Pondview Circle

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Liana M. Burgos

Seller: Andrea B. Lyons

Date: 07/06/23

South Gulf Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Town Of Belchertown

Seller: Neil M. Jackson

Date: 06/30/23

CHESTERFIELD

10 Antin Road

Chesterfield, MA 01012

Amount: $790,000

Buyer: Robert Gosselin

Seller: Thomas E. Dawson-Greene

Date: 06/30/23

CUMMINGTON

204 Trouble St.

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Shira Wohlberg

Seller: Jackson T. Smith

Date: 06/28/23

EASTHAMPTON

60 Campbell Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Madeline A. Zanetti

Seller: 60 Campbell Drive RT

Date: 06/30/23

14 Chapman Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $241,033

Buyer: Vrmtg Asset TR

Seller: John J. Lucey

Date: 06/28/23

205 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Rose Dibenedetto

Seller: Wendy S. Sawyer

Date: 06/30/23

56-66 Everett St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $945,000

Buyer: 56-66 Everett Street LLC

Seller: Stephen C. Robinson

Date: 07/05/23

42-44 Ferry St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Daniel L. Murdock

Seller: Benjamin W. Goodale

Date: 06/29/23

14-16 Hampton Ter.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Rara Realty LLC

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 07/07/23

60 Highland Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: John Sirois

Seller: Corey R. Boyle

Date: 06/27/23

13 Industrial Pkwy.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $2,400,000

Buyer: Atomic Real Estate LLC

Seller: LCR 195 Northampton LLC

Date: 06/30/23

74 Lovefield St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Alexandra M. Millett

Seller: Richard R. Facteau

Date: 07/07/23

195 Northampton St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $2,400,000

Buyer: Atomic Real Estate LLC

Seller: LCR 195 Northampton LLC

Date: 06/30/23

22 Overlook Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $142,500

Buyer: David Wauczinski

Seller: Daniel Wauczinski

Date: 07/03/23

10 Robin Road

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Neil Serafin

Seller: Christine E. Sears

Date: 06/30/23

22 Spring St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Alana H. Friedman

Seller: Jeanie C. Steele

Date: 07/07/23

15 Underwood Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Eliot Vrijmoet

Seller: David J. Haines

Date: 07/07/23

143 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $347,000

Buyer: Caroline E. Foley

Seller: Wendy R. Pearson

Date: 06/30/23

GOSHEN

74 South Chesterfield Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Laura A. Stevens

Seller: Randy S. Messeck

Date: 06/30/23

GRANBY

128 Maximilian Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $791,100

Buyer: Monika M. Sullivan

Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC

Date: 07/05/23

HADLEY

9 Bayberry Lane

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $982,019

Buyer: Karen Hosley

Seller: Salvatore P. Verdi

Date: 06/30/23

2 Plainville Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $585,000

Buyer: Christina Corrigan

Seller: Jeffrey V. Cicolini

Date: 06/30/23

HATFIELD

Bashin Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisition LLC

Seller: Nourse Farms Inc.

Date: 07/03/23

Old Farms Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisition LLC

Seller: Nourse Farms Inc.

Date: 07/03/23

22 South St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $171,900

Buyer: Robert Torrey

Seller: Denn, John A. (Estate)

Date: 06/27/23

HUNTINGTON

3 Mill St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ryan Meersman

Seller: Brian Lizotte

Date: 07/07/23

137 Norwich Lake

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $343,000

Buyer: Rebekah Hanlon

Seller: Leedy Ft

Date: 06/27/23

79 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Richard Facteau

Seller: Cassie McDonald

Date: 07/07/23

NORTHAMPTON

92 Blackberry Lane

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: E. A. Thulin Declaration Of Trust

Seller: Sharon Wretzel

Date: 07/05/23

36 Butler Place

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $850,000

Buyer: Anne West-Church

Seller: Patrick B. Gregory

Date: 06/28/23

105 Emerson Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $812,000

Buyer: Matthew Goldfarb

Seller: Benjamin J. Schalet

Date: 06/30/23

317 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Katherine A. Ohara

Seller: Neely, Glenda (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

93-97 High St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $636,200

Buyer: 93-97 High Street LLC

Seller: Carole A. Andrus

Date: 06/30/23

29 Industrial Dr.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $2,900,000

Buyer: Clinical & Support Option

Seller: GPD 29 Industrial Dr. LLC

Date: 07/07/23

216 Lovefield St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Justin Ching

Seller: Wendy J. Allen

Date: 06/29/23

60 Maple St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $555,000

Buyer: W&B Development Associates LLC

Seller: KSM Properties LLC

Date: 07/07/23

329 Riverside Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 06/23/23

32 Rockland Heights Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Iohana Hayes

Seller: William Raleigh

Date: 06/27/23

145 Round Hill Road

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $199,900

Buyer: Stephen A. Tournas

Seller: Steven M. Zucchino

Date: 06/26/23

46 Sovereign Way

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $1,225,000

Buyer: Jayson Lord

Seller: Brian W. Smith

Date: 07/07/23

40 Washington Ave.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: William M. Girard

Seller: Gerome A. Miklau

Date: 06/29/23

66 Whittier St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $985,900

Buyer: Laura M. Cocca

Seller: B. J. Ingledue Indenture RE

Date: 06/29/23

PELHAM

13 Enfield Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $353,500

Buyer: Elizabeth Crawford

Seller: Dulac, Brion C. (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

24 Gulf Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $299,000

Buyer: Mill River Renovations LLC

Seller: Peter S. Lincoln

Date: 06/29/23

209 North Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Li Chai

Seller: Skibinsky, Phyllis A. (Estate)

Date: 06/28/23

SOUTH HADLEY

96 Alvord St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Gabriella Delmonte

Seller: Marguerite Duquette

Date: 06/26/23

125 Amherst Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: PMS 2022 RET

Seller: Mary E. Kates

Date: 07/07/23

34 Boynton Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $386,500

Buyer: Mark Taylor

Seller: Minh Lang

Date: 06/26/23

6 Enterprise St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Ana G. Sanchez

Seller: Alison G. Fenton

Date: 06/26/23

65 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Gina Shankle

Seller: Timothy J. Bruso

Date: 06/30/23

25 Ludlow Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Juraye Pierson

Seller: Franchina, Alfred (Estate)

Date: 06/29/23

36 Park Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Timothy Murphy

Seller: Daniel J. Oliveira

Date: 06/27/23

53 San Souci Dr.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $636,000

Buyer: Mairead Butler RET

Seller: Carol A. Barr

Date: 06/30/23

22 Taylor St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Fatima O. Adeyemi

Seller: John J. Peltier

Date: 06/30/23

4 Willimansett St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Allister MacLeod

Seller: Victor A. Danilchenko

Date: 06/30/23

125 Woodbridge Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $837,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Poggi

Seller: Jean A. Hazen

Date: 06/29/23

SOUTHAMPTON

369 College Hwy.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Michael C. Cooper

Seller: Daniel Murdock

Date: 06/29/23

44 Line St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Dale Raczynski

Seller: Adam Dunne

Date: 06/30/23

114 White Loaf Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Patrick W. Hopewell

Seller: Barry G. Parker

Date: 07/06/23

WARE

14 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $320,900

Buyer: Hana Investors LLC

Seller: Brian C. Perez

Date: 07/06/23

62 Church St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $159,251

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: John McClellan

Date: 06/26/23

15 Clifford Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Suzanne L. Lahna

Seller: Timothy P. Lagrant

Date: 07/05/23

37 Greenwich Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $267,400

Buyer: Mia Gurule

Seller: Clifford W. Lanier

Date: 07/07/23

17 Malboeuf Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Samantha A. Squires

Seller: St. George-Sorel, G. M. (Estate)

Date: 06/26/23

5 Oakridge Cirle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John Trela

Seller: John M. Delargy

Date: 06/30/23

51 Old Belchertown Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nicholas Dugre

Seller: Donald G. Singleton

Date: 06/30/23

28 Pulaski St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Gareth Sicard

Seller: John Trela

Date: 06/30/23

20 Smith Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Christopher T. Adams

Seller: Kyle M. Welch

Date: 06/28/23

8-10 Spring St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Aaron C. Sandridge

Seller: Donna M. Dipilato

Date: 07/07/23

8 Vlontis Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $257,000

Buyer: Laura J. Dion

Seller: Amelia C. Kowalski

Date: 06/30/23

88 West St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Ebenezer Construction & Cleaning

Seller: Patrick McGowan

Date: 06/30/23

WILLIAMSBURG

47 Chesterfield Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Timothy J. Carroll

Seller: Olga Ehrlich

Date: 07/07/23

WORTHINGTON

224 Old Post Road

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Timothy P. Doherty

Seller: Doherty, Gerard F. (Estate)

Date: 06/30/23