Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
197 Ashfield Mountain Road
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Adam Robbins
Seller: Kyle E. Walker
Date: 06/30/23
BERNARDSTON
52 Eden Trail
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Jeffrey J. Cairney
Seller: Edward G. Wardell
Date: 06/28/23
16 Fox Hill Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Spencer Ross
Seller: Susan J. Hackney
Date: 06/28/23
BUCKLAND
45 North St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $213,000
Buyer: Ryan D. Hoar
Seller: Brian P. Heath
Date: 06/26/23
CHARLEMONT
456 Zoar Road
Charlemont, MA 01367
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Zoar River Holdings LLC
Seller: Benjamin H. Gagnon
Date: 06/28/23
COLRAIN
26 Phillips Hill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Thomas Gutermuth
Seller: James L. McPhee
Date: 07/07/23
CONWAY
1700 Main Poland Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $775,500
Buyer: Ken Woodward
Seller: Danielle S. Mulvey
Date: 07/03/23
288 Truce Road
Conway, MA 01341
Amount: $201,500
Buyer: HUD
Seller: Winona M. Corse
Date: 06/29/23
DEERFIELD
20 Elm St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Beniza LLC
Seller: Philip K. Peake
Date: 06/26/23
208 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Troy Santerre
Seller: Finance Of America TR 2018-HBI
Date: 06/28/23
River Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Pine Nook Road NT 2
Seller: Tjalling P. Hoiska
Date: 07/05/23
26 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Orafol Americas Inc.
Seller: Marie E. Allis
Date: 06/30/23
69 Sugarloaf St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Timothy Cooley
Seller: Mark Wightman
Date: 06/30/23
ERVING
32 North St.
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $199,000
Buyer: Rogette Belliveau
Seller: Roy E. Page
Date: 06/29/23
25 Old State Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: 25 Old State Road LLC
Seller: Carol M. Rock
Date: 07/07/23
GREENFIELD
4 Ames St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Missale Properties LLC
Seller: Aedz Inc.
Date: 07/07/23
21 Cleveland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Rachel Gibson
Seller: R. N. & H. A. Richardson RET
Date: 07/03/23
164-1/2 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: 157 Bridge Street LLC
Seller: Judith B. Stein RET
Date: 06/30/23
166-1/2 Conway St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: 157 Bridge Street LLC
Seller: Judith B. Stein RET
Date: 06/30/23
9 Cross St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Sarah F. Uprichard
Seller: Steven A. Shattuck
Date: 06/28/23
114 Elm St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Mohammed Neamah
Seller: Gerald E. Sykes
Date: 06/30/23
70 Federal St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $592,000
Buyer: 70 Federal LLC
Seller: Judith B. Stein RET
Date: 06/30/23
109 Green River Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Douglas Johnston
Seller: Jesse M. Merriett
Date: 06/30/23
20 Kenwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Chelsea Brown
Seller: Baker, Wendy J. (Estate)
Date: 06/30/23
53 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Warren Onufer
Seller: Jeffrey R. Remillard
Date: 07/06/23
290 Leyden Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Derick R. Adams
Seller: Adams, Rita A. (Estate)
Date: 07/06/23
22 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: 22 Mohawk Trail LLC
Seller: Clayton J. Herbert
Date: 07/07/23
84 Norwood St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Linda Capasso
Seller: Jesse J. Edwards
Date: 06/26/23
32 Place Ter.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Lily Harris
Seller: Carrie A. Charboneau
Date: 06/26/23
36 Plantation Circle
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kayti D. Powell
Seller: Gabriel E. Miranda
Date: 07/07/23
39 Plantation Cir.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Tate Falvey
Seller: James M. Burke
Date: 07/07/23
81 Vernon St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Diane Greenberg
Seller: Elmer Int.
Date: 07/06/23
47 West St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Christopher L. Briones
Seller: Brian D. Guertin
Date: 06/30/23
HAWLEY
West Hill Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Commonwealth Of Ma
Seller: Palmer, Sheila Ann (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
LEVERETT
73 Depot Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Jeremy Ober
Seller: Denzel G. Hankinson
Date: 06/29/23
37 Laurel Hill Dr.
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $970,000
Buyer: D. Motto & S. Railsback RET
Seller: Jeffrey D. Laney
Date: 06/29/23
MONTAGUE
4 Ross Ave.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jacob M. Torres
Seller: Jared Porter
Date: 06/30/23
NEW SALEM
99 Michael Ln
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Gayle M. Parella
Seller: Russell Pasternak
Date: 07/07/23
NORTHFIELD
124 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: David H. Reeder
Seller: Northfield Mt. Hermon School
Date: 06/30/23
ORANGE
38 Church St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Eugene Fraser
Seller: Richard W. Reynolds
Date: 06/29/23
55 New Athol Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Kelly A. Wicks
Seller: Edward B. Sullivan
Date: 06/29/23
SHUTESBURY
274 Locks Pond Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Michael Gula
Seller: Jessica C. Dufford
Date: 06/26/23
SUNDERLAND
132 Russell St.
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Frederick W. Strong
Seller: Joyce M. Kulessa
Date: 07/05/23
WENDELL
1 Davis Turn Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kathryn Moffett
Seller: Wilder, Sally Ann (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
75 New Salem Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Kristopher J. Winiarski
Seller: Matthew T. Dziedzic
Date: 06/26/23
WHATELY
River Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisitions LLC
Seller: Nourse Realty LLC
Date: 07/03/23
29 River Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Timothy M. Nourse
Seller: Nathan S. Nourse
Date: 06/29/23
41 River Road
Whately, MA 01373
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisitions LLC
Seller: Nourse Realty LLC
Date: 07/03/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
380 Barry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Brian J. Sheehy
Seller: Larry P. Figella
Date: 06/29/23
11 Bradford Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Francheska L. Santos
Seller: Darren Morace
Date: 07/05/23
95 Butternut Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Nichole Camp
Seller: Stephen King
Date: 07/07/23
5 Church St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Birdie Properties LLC
Seller: Kathleen A. Kelly
Date: 06/30/23
38 Damato Way
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Hailley K. King
Seller: Bretta Construction LLC
Date: 06/30/23
236 Lancaster Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Darren Morace
Seller: Jackie Y. Tang
Date: 07/06/23
141-145 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Nasip LLC
Seller: Ricom LLC
Date: 06/28/23
740 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Leon Hubby
Seller: Sean P. Burke
Date: 07/07/23
179 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: All Farmers Inc.
Seller: Harvard Turf Farms Inc.
Date: 06/28/23
1029 North St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Matthew Shanahan
Seller: Kathleen D. Siedlik
Date: 07/07/23
108 Oak Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $387,500
Buyer: James Stpeter
Seller: Michael A. Mandella
Date: 07/07/23
31 Pheasant Run Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Mikel J. Green
Seller: Scott G. Woodford
Date: 06/29/23
118 Princeton Ave.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Rachel Truland
Seller: George D. Ward
Date: 07/07/23
86 Suffield St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $284,000
Buyer: Sheila Coly
Seller: Sarah Fett
Date: 06/29/23
143 Valley Brook Road
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael R. Olson
Seller: Parentela, Cynthia E. (Estate)
Date: 07/07/23
303 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: First Nationwide Realty LLC
Seller: Paul A. Placanico
Date: 07/05/23
BRIMFIELD
32 Dearth Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Kristina M. Chester
Seller: Charles W. Utter
Date: 07/05/23
140 John Haley Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $387,000
Buyer: Jaime E. Garcia-Heredia
Seller: Luzmarilda G. Ferreira
Date: 07/07/23
140 John Haley Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Luzmarilda Ferreira
Seller: Edward M. Canavan
Date: 07/07/23
41 Little Rest Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $619,000
Buyer: Richard T. May
Seller: Russell T. Prentiss TR
Date: 06/30/23
Warren Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Light Lt
Seller: Kathleen J. Earthrowl RET
Date: 06/26/23
CHESTER
16 Maple St.
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Aaren Hawley
Seller: Christopher R. Pedersen
Date: 06/29/23
CHICOPEE
116 Arcade St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Blake Twining
Seller: Linda A. Payne
Date: 06/30/23
63 Beverly St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Demesis Diaz
Seller: Gilberto Ortiz
Date: 06/30/23
6 Captain Mac St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Luis Galarza
Seller: Solimar R. Cruz
Date: 06/30/23
1554 Donohue Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Alba Contreras
Seller: Barbara A. Libbey
Date: 07/07/23
35 Dorothy Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Emerald Peist
Seller: Eric Czyzewski
Date: 06/30/23
94 Ducharme Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Glendaliz P. Acevedo
Seller: Jonathan Lopez
Date: 06/29/23
27 Fairmont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Prime Partners LLC
Seller: Stephen F. Powell
Date: 07/06/23
6 Glenwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Judith A. Fitzgerald
Seller: Alyssa A. Demers
Date: 06/26/23
229 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $359,350
Buyer: 229-233 Grattan St. LLC
Seller: JGT Property & Maintenance LLC
Date: 07/07/23
470 Grattan St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: 470 Grattan St. LLC
Seller: Patricia P. Deslauriers
Date: 06/29/23
52 Hillcrest St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $276,500
Buyer: Francisco Cortes
Seller: Nancy M. Roy
Date: 06/30/23
120 Jean Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Kimberly Oneil
Seller: Coogan, Claire M. (Estate)
Date: 06/30/23
12 Longwood Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Kelvin F. Mercedes-Diaz
Seller: Melro Associates Inc.
Date: 07/07/23
227 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jacob J. Savageau
Seller: Maria D. Savageau
Date: 06/30/23
226 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Dennis Fialho
Seller: Fernando P. Ribeiro
Date: 06/30/23
135 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Miroslav Nesterchuk
Seller: Collins, Barbara Ann (Estate)
Date: 07/07/23
25 Rose St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Rose RT
Seller: Roman J. Kokoszyn
Date: 06/30/23
50 Tremont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Tami R. Ward
Seller: Moises Matos
Date: 06/26/23
68 Trilby Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $233,061
Buyer: AVAIL 1 LLC
Seller: Napoleon Rougeau
Date: 06/30/23
37 White St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $137,445
Buyer: Daniel M. Laduke
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 07/05/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
37 Ainslie Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Linda L. Dalton
Seller: Gregory M. Dobek
Date: 06/30/23
33 Athens St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01108
Amount: $202,000
Buyer: Jrchr LLC
Seller: Carrington Mortgage TR 2006 NC4
Date: 06/28/23
124 Avery St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Anthony Compton
Seller: Michael Becker
Date: 07/06/23
52 East Village Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Waseem Mudasar
Seller: Steven R. Morissette
Date: 07/06/23
41 Edmund St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jarrod Allen
Seller: Anna L. Falcone
Date: 07/05/23
2 Harvest Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Andrea Lyons
Seller: Emtay Inc.
Date: 07/06/23
27 Helen Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Cheryl A. Smith
Seller: Cedar Investment Group LLC
Date: 07/07/23
159 Maple St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Eugenia Krichevsky
Seller: Michael F. Jacquinet
Date: 06/27/23
139 Melwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $354,900
Buyer: Deborah Maier
Seller: Justin P. Wilson-Gabor
Date: 06/30/23
194 Pleasant St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Elzbieta K. Kneeland
Seller: Paul R. Olson
Date: 06/30/23
36 Pondview Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $826,000
Buyer: Connor E. Twaddle
Seller: Kristin L. Cressotti
Date: 06/29/23
73 Rogers Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Christine Garstka
Seller: B. A. Federici TR
Date: 06/27/23
348 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: William Castro
Seller: Patrick M. Murray
Date: 07/07/23
GRANVILLE
1430 Main Road
Granville, MA 01034
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Monica L. Kucienski
Seller: Jeremy S. Batchelor
Date: 07/06/23
HAMPDEN
338 Bennett Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $620,000
Buyer: Joseph G. Lewis
Seller: Clinton R. Stonacek
Date: 06/27/23
77 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Taylor Loveling
Seller: HUD
Date: 06/26/23
345 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: John J. Peltier
Seller: Fred A. Pafumi
Date: 06/30/23
154 Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $388,500
Buyer: James Pafumi
Seller: Lehman FT
Date: 07/07/23
2 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Jordan Greenlee
Seller: Justin Shuma
Date: 07/05/23
273 Scantic Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $653,000
Buyer: Justin M. Kapust
Seller: Temple Estates LLC
Date: 07/06/23
HOLLAND
280 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Deborah A. Prosinski
Seller: Tara Pucci
Date: 06/30/23
HOLYOKE
87 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Emily S. Berge
Seller: Rock Solid Renovations LL
Date: 06/27/23
235 Beech St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $499,900
Buyer: Sunday Holdings LLC
Seller: Lunchbox Properties LLC
Date: 07/07/23
39 Cherry St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Rosanie Calderon
Seller: Cheryl A. Pesto
Date: 06/30/23
8 Clark St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Diane D. Crawford
Seller: Tammy Donoghue-Walker
Date: 07/07/23
1109 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $610,000
Buyer: 1109 Dwight LLC
Seller: Jesus M. Candelario
Date: 07/07/23
1198 Dwight St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Luis O. Isaza
Seller: Edmund G. Woods
Date: 06/27/23
Dwight St. (rear)
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC
Seller: Highland Laundry Co.
Date: 06/26/23
261 Elm St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC
Seller: Holyoke Holdings LLC
Date: 07/07/23
40-42 Gates St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Maxime Langlois
Seller: Dubs Capital LLC
Date: 06/27/23
301 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,213,000
Buyer: Veloz & Associates LLC
Seller: New Man Ventures LLC
Date: 06/30/23
20 Hitchcock St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Amelia M. Jayne
Seller: Kristen J. Davis
Date: 06/30/23
3 Humeston Slope
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Brian K. Charette
Seller: Waseem Mudasar
Date: 06/30/23
20 Lenox Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Charles Quimby
Seller: Beeler, Anna (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
172 Ontario Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $367,000
Buyer: Lorna Laker
Seller: Janet P. Belanger TR
Date: 06/26/23
256 Pine St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Daniel Battat
Seller: Elizabeth Whynott
Date: 06/27/23
500 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC
Seller: Highland Laundry Co.
Date: 06/26/23
504-506 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC
Seller: Highland Laundry Co
Date: 06/26/23
512 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Dedominici Re LLC
Seller: Highland Laundry Co.
Date: 06/26/23
Pleasant St. (rear)
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Dedominici Real Estate LLC
Seller: Highland Laundry Co.
Date: 06/26/23
6 Saint Jerome Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC
Seller: 6 Holyoke Holdings LLC
Date: 07/07/23
18-22 Saint Jerome Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: St. Jerome Apartments LLC
Seller: 18 Holyoke Holdings LLC
Date: 07/07/23
266 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Donna Smith
Seller: Paola A. Palacio
Date: 07/05/23
231 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $306,000
Buyer: Ryan Rushing
Seller: Sarah-Marie Belcastro
Date: 07/03/23
139 West Meadowview Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $353,000
Buyer: Tania E. Docarmo
Seller: Genevieve Milewski
Date: 07/06/23
320 Walnut St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Flor D. Platero-Ramirez
Seller: Roberto Camacho
Date: 07/07/23
60 Water St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Holyoke Gas & Electric
Seller: Benz Holdings LLC
Date: 06/27/23
LONGMEADOW
9 Althea Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $452,000
Buyer: Kevin Tran
Seller: Ivonne I. Rivera
Date: 06/26/23
434 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Thomas Sophinos
Seller: Corcoran, Margaret E. (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
7 Cambridge Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $586,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Suchy
Seller: Donna N. Frankel
Date: 06/30/23
89 Dover Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $489,900
Buyer: Michael S. Lee
Seller: Deborah C. Maier
Date: 06/30/23
43 Elizabeth Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Bart Thomee RET
Seller: Joseph D. Janik
Date: 07/07/23
160 Ellington Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Londergan
Seller: O3 RT
Date: 06/26/23
39 Emerson Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christine Regan
Seller: Bay Path University
Date: 06/28/23
339 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $543,000
Buyer: Elliott Dowling
Seller: David S. Taylor
Date: 06/26/23
908 Frank Smith Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $584,000
Buyer: Zachary Herrmann
Seller: Dinesh Patel
Date: 06/26/23
126 Greenacre Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Collin M. Bunch
Seller: Jane Barrett
Date: 06/29/23
126 Greenacre Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jane Barrett
Seller: Tower, Anne M. (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
167 Hazardville Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Maia Roderick
Seller: Franny Krushinsky
Date: 06/27/23
82 Longfellow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Colin T. Britt
Seller: Carol A. Haddad
Date: 06/30/23
185 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Austin J. Seabury
Seller: Ruth K. Moxom
Date: 06/27/23
105 Northfield Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $815,000
Buyer: Sara Taheri
Seller: Mark J. Viviano
Date: 07/07/23
54 Primrose Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $780,000
Buyer: Rolland M. Combe
Seller: Daniel T. Conroy
Date: 07/07/23
63 Warwick St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ingrid K. Shuttleworth
Seller: John D. Shuttleworth TR
Date: 06/28/23
60 Westmoreland Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $562,000
Buyer: Michael Tobin
Seller: Glenn F. Davis
Date: 06/26/23
LUDLOW
25 Fox Hill Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Paula C. Cordeiro
Seller: Eli S. Santana
Date: 06/29/23
1384 Lyon St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $529,000
Buyer: Jaime H. Cardona
Seller: Chocorua Realty Investment LLC
Date: 07/07/23
17 Oakridge St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $321,750
Buyer: Joejoe Properties LLC
Seller: Madalena, Dores S. (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
145 Piney Lane
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Zachary H. Szczebak
Seller: Jolie C. Szczebak
Date: 06/30/23
6 Turning Leaf Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $759,900
Buyer: Robert J. Paquette
Seller: Hemlock Ridge LLC
Date: 06/29/23
324 Westerly Circle
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Steven E. Grande
Seller: E. T. Daigneault Indenture
Date: 06/29/23
75 White St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Mj Real Estate LLC
Seller: Bear Stearns Alt-A T. 2007
Date: 06/26/23
MONSON
175 Brimfield Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Ashley Holden
Seller: Anna Aiello
Date: 06/30/23
6 Hilltop Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Suzana Ortiz
Seller: Deborah Blanchard
Date: 06/30/23
Hovey Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Monson Through Its Conservation Commission
Seller: Booker, Jean (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
25 Upper Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Kurt A. Langheld
Seller: Mulloy, Francis (Estate)
Date: 07/07/23
PALMER
1217 Calkins Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Brandon Marguet
Seller: John P. Galarneau
Date: 06/26/23
4041-4043 Church St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $346,500
Buyer: Parvez M. Bhuiyan
Seller: Shannoya Beezer
Date: 07/07/23
4110 Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Moran Property TR
Seller: Ronald J. Boyko
Date: 06/26/23
17 Old Farm Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Robert D. Pallister
Seller: Naomi R. Jackson
Date: 06/28/23
16 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Bianchi Ft
Seller: Audrey A. Zalewski
Date: 06/26/23
1038 Pine St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: GJL RNL NT
Seller: Richard T. Tenczar
Date: 07/05/23
75 Riverview Pkwy.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Jessica M. Lorion
Seller: Michael A. Dias
Date: 06/30/23
RUSSELL
369 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Shawn Reinford
Seller: Reuben Leinbach
Date: 07/05/23
240 Dickinson Hill Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ben Arcangeli
Seller: J. M. Hess
Date: 07/06/23
255 Woodland Way
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Patrick Murray
Seller: Matthew Werner
Date: 07/07/23
SPRINGFIELD
60-62 Algonquin Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Rehab Home Buyers LLC
Seller: Junior Properties LLC
Date: 06/22/23
192 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jamal Diggs
Seller: Angelique P. Arroyo
Date: 06/28/23
429 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Jacob Fellion
Seller: Francis E. Dzefi
Date: 06/29/23
46 Amore Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Adam A. Young
Seller: McDonald, Daphne J. (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
27 Andrew St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Whitney Martinez
Seller: Daniel J. Garcia
Date: 06/28/23
115-117 Ardmore St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Brendan E. Dimaggio
Seller: DLS TR
Date: 07/06/23
853 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Brittany Houston
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 07/07/23
82 Arnold Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Eric Santiago
Seller: Rene Vigo
Date: 06/29/23
132 Ashbrook St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Huu B. Dinh
Seller: Elena M. Siniscalchi
Date: 06/30/23
27 Balfour Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Rene Aquino
Seller: Ricardo Diaz
Date: 06/30/23
14-16 Belvidere St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Chinalee Cotto
Seller: Tavernier Investments LLC
Date: 06/30/23
70 Bolton St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $282,500
Buyer: Lisa A. Houser
Seller: Brianna Sass
Date: 06/29/23
6 Brookburn St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $191,500
Buyer: Ilyssa O. Zippin
Seller: Abfc 2005-Opt1 TR
Date: 06/26/23
49 Campechi St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Matthew Levesque
Seller: William T. Raleigh
Date: 07/05/23
49 Canterbury Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Omayra L. Trujillo
Seller: Kristin L. Dominique
Date: 06/27/23
821 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Anthony Trabal
Seller: Flabia Feo
Date: 06/28/23
72 Clement St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $172,900
Buyer: Maa Property LLC
Seller: Citizens Bank
Date: 06/20/23
73 Commonwealth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Hue L. Phan
Seller: Son Vo
Date: 06/30/23
23 Continental St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $137,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Mann, Michael S. (Estate)
Date: 06/27/23
807 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Khcp Co. LLC
Seller: Danny Boy Realty Corp.
Date: 06/28/23
47 Curve St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Brett N. Chittick
Seller: Matthew R. Shanahan
Date: 07/06/23
25 Danaher Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Alison Weckerly
Seller: Buoniconti, Louis J. (Estate)
Date: 07/07/23
295 Draper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Madeline M. Ward
Seller: Justin B. Richardson
Date: 06/27/23
52 Embassy Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Quinton Dodge
Seller: Renee C. Lodi
Date: 06/26/23
17-19 Fairmount St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Jason Property Investment LLC
Seller: Mint Realty Group LLC
Date: 06/30/23
54-56 Foster St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Myd Bliss Home LLC
Seller: Deering RT
Date: 06/20/23
73 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Samy Erilus
Seller: Mariaah L. Martinez
Date: 06/26/23
114 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Geraldine McCafferty
Seller: Joanne M. Richards
Date: 07/07/23
54 Georgetown St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Luis Rosa-Martinez
Seller: Jason D. Orluk
Date: 06/30/23
63 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Beattie
Seller: Jeanne I. Heaton
Date: 06/26/23
201 Gillette Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Carolyn A. Bilodeau
Seller: Peter D. Bilodeau
Date: 07/03/23
137 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Debra A. Ayers
Seller: Sareen Properties LLC
Date: 06/28/23
20 Ivan St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $241,500
Buyer: Tiffany M. Sarmiento
Seller: George H. Pelletier
Date: 07/05/23
4 Jean Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Leland J. Zak
Seller: Alison M. Weckerly
Date: 07/07/23
93-95 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $134,492
Buyer: Lybia P. Cole
Seller: Nikia Brooks
Date: 06/20/23
101 Keith St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Violet Montaque
Seller: Lynn M. Hendricks
Date: 06/27/23
512-518 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: 512-518 Main Street LLC
Seller: Caslo RT
Date: 06/27/23
27 Mattoon St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Eliza Pesuit
Seller: Eric Boccio
Date: 06/27/23
60-62 Montrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Manfred Karori
Seller: Guy Louissette
Date: 07/07/23
14 North Chatham St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $166,000
Buyer: Sareen Properties LLC
Seller: Robert J. Lefebvre
Date: 07/07/23
21 Nathaniel St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Rodriguez
Seller: Yolma E. Price
Date: 06/26/23
20-22 Nelson Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: John M. Mbiriizzi
Seller: David Givans
Date: 06/27/23
218 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Anthony Arillotta
Seller: Lauretta J. Peterson
Date: 07/06/23
91-93 Oakwood Ter.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Daslin Mendoza
Seller: Inglewood RT
Date: 06/30/23
127 Pennsylvania Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Richard Barreto
Seller: Tracey A. Trottier
Date: 06/30/23
78-80 Phillips Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Paul R. Gauthier
Seller: Gary A. Daula
Date: 06/30/23
154 Phoenix Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Kyle Archidiacono
Seller: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Date: 06/26/23
53 Pidgeon Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Brittney Troisi
Seller: Marlena Acevedo-Sanchez
Date: 06/28/23
1424 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Bretta Construction LLC
Seller: Alvin Robinson
Date: 06/29/23
57 Primrose St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Devon W. Grierson
Seller: Dasilva, James Stanley (Estate)
Date: 06/27/23
26 Queensbury Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Steven Chorney
Seller: Brian J. Kelly
Date: 06/27/23
18 Redstone Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Diann Ferguson
Seller: Kathleen J. Staples
Date: 06/28/23
379 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Jerald Kinnison
Seller: JT Realty Associates Inc.
Date: 07/06/23
30-32 Ruskin St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: Arsenia S. Ciprian
Seller: Agape Mgmt. Group LLC
Date: 06/30/23
1547 South Branch Pkwy.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Yocasta M. Lara
Seller: Mary-Constance Yacovone
Date: 06/29/23
75 Saffron Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nelson Rodrigues
Seller: Flipping Best LLC
Date: 06/28/23
1225 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Fab Holdings LLC
Seller: Taddey, Alice (Estate)
Date: 06/30/23
1265 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Ivonne Luna
Date: 06/30/23
15-17 Somerset St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Savanna Henry
Seller: Edwards, Mornan (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
369 Stapleton Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Milagros R. Rivera
Seller: Alfred J. Albano
Date: 06/30/23
770-780 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $3,830,000
Buyer: Van Der Heyden Apt. LP
Seller: Van Der Heyden Assocs. LP
Date: 07/03/23
66 Sunapee St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: John P. Maloney
Seller: Katherine M. McDonald
Date: 06/30/23
190 West Allen Ridge Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Alvin Truong
Seller: Jeffrey R. Beattie
Date: 06/26/23
79-81 West Alvord St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Anthony Wilson
Seller: Jose E. Gomez
Date: 06/30/23
43 Warrenton St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Ricardo Lawrence
Seller: 43 Warrenton RT
Date: 06/29/23
42 Wellfleet Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Lilliana R. Santana
Seller: Mark Taylor
Date: 06/26/23
212-216 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Jose Monje
Seller: HSB Investments LLC
Date: 06/28/23
5 Wilshire Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Carlistene Edmorin
Seller: Megliola Realty LLC
Date: 06/30/23
935-937 Worthington St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: A. B. Q. Property LLC
Seller: Ramon Tapia
Date: 07/07/23
80 Wrentham Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $349,525
Buyer: Jamilex Del Valle
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 07/05/23
SOUTHWICK
47 Congamond Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: David Comeau
Seller: Norman H. Storey RET
Date: 07/07/23
8 Deer Run
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: Scott R. Theroux
Seller: Marianne Q. Desimone
Date: 06/28/23
2 Hidden Place
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $475,900
Buyer: James E. Maslowski TR
Seller: Andrew P. Leete
Date: 06/30/23
7 Lauren Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $705,000
Buyer: Jeremy S. Batchelor
Seller: Mohanad Almahmoud
Date: 07/06/23
47 Lexington Cir.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $629,000
Buyer: Mark Roberts
Seller: Jennifer L. Knoop
Date: 06/29/23
11 Pineywood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Nikolai Cambur
Seller: RM Blerman LLC
Date: 06/30/23
11 Pondview Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $707,000
Buyer: Khizyr Khoultchaev
Seller: Thomas C. Feyre
Date: 06/27/23
234 Sheep Pasture Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Alan Fletcher
Seller: Vanessa Filiault
Date: 06/30/23
6 Summer Dr.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Shaun Dearing
Seller: Lisa A. Vandervliet
Date: 06/28/23
TOLLAND
6 Path Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Christina Gloster
Seller: Timothy C. Heinze
Date: 06/29/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
1022 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Akshardham 2023 Corp.
Seller: John P. Hammond
Date: 06/30/23
237 Ashley Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Janice L. Hall
Seller: Hill, Alice (Estate)
Date: 07/07/23
84 Bear Hole Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Vasile Iorga
Seller: San Giorgi, Richard J. (Estate)
Date: 07/06/23
162 City View Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Abbas Tamaradze
Seller: Kimberly A. Dion
Date: 06/27/23
19 Lathrop St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Dinesh B. Patel
Seller: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Date: 07/06/23
78 Lincoln St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $195,050
Buyer: Talal Mhanna
Seller: Pennymac Loan Services LLC
Date: 06/28/23
1071 Memorial Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $765,000
Buyer: PSM LLC
Seller: Shreeji Shayona LLC
Date: 06/27/23
1071 Memorial Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Round Two LLC
Seller: PSM LLC
Date: 06/27/23
250 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Garrett Broughton
Seller: Vertex Design & Build LLC
Date: 06/30/23
501 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $462,000
Buyer: Mangal S. Magar
Seller: Krishna L. Kharel
Date: 06/26/23
122 Norman St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Zafar Takhsilov
Seller: Aga Brothers LLC
Date: 07/07/23
487 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $301,000
Buyer: Laurie M. Phillips
Seller: Pinkos FT
Date: 07/07/23
15 Rogers Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Kristin L. Dominique
Seller: Andrew G. Sunseri
Date: 06/27/23
44 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ahmet Basibuyuk
Seller: Yamuna Rai
Date: 07/07/23
30 Terry Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Allison Lapierre-Houle
Seller: Christina Francoeur
Date: 06/29/23
104 West Calvin St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Victor M. Diaz
Seller: Carmen A. Aliaga-Chero
Date: 06/29/23
121 Wilder Ter.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Sandra Mackler
Seller: Allison M. Lapierre
Date: 06/29/23
WESTFIELD
10-R Cherry St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: 12 Cherry LLC
Seller: Trust2u RT
Date: 06/29/23
12 Cherry St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: 12 Cherry LLC
Seller: Trust2u RT
Date: 06/29/23
74 Court St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Adam Boggs
Seller: W. G. W. Assocs.
Date: 06/30/23
39 Day Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Marino Gallion
Seller: Cheryl L. Robinson
Date: 06/29/23
84 Gary Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Hanming Chen
Seller: Marcia Kahn
Date: 06/30/23
187 Joseph Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: Alyssa Boscarino
Seller: Cathleen R. Hutkoski
Date: 06/30/23
40 Murray Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Brian C. Mendes
Seller: Scott A. Miles
Date: 06/30/23
59 South Maple St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: David Prouty
Seller: Gray Bae Group LLC
Date: 07/06/23
518 Southampton Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: 518 Southampton Road LLC
Seller: Antal Realty LLC
Date: 06/27/23
114 West Silver St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Daniel R. Hitchcock
Seller: Rohman, James M. (Estate)
Date: 06/28/23
WILBRAHAM
1 Addison Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Robinson C. Rodriguez
Seller: Dorothy E. Skelly
Date: 06/30/23
100 Burleigh Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $389,500
Buyer: Franco J. Tilli
Seller: Anita Duffy
Date: 06/30/23
9 Cadwell Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $271,200
Buyer: Pupreitor LLC
Seller: Ashley M. Holden
Date: 07/07/23
4 Inwood Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: Steven M. Bandarra
Seller: Scott W. Sherman
Date: 07/05/23
24 Maple St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Joseph R. Sokoloski
Seller: Anthony J. Martin
Date: 06/30/23
15 Merrill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Tracey Trottier
Seller: Gregory Westland
Date: 06/27/23
28 Millbrook Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Nathaniel T. Moriarty
Seller: Mill Brook Dr. RT
Date: 06/30/23
46 Monson Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jeffrey M. Lotterer
Seller: Keith Polci
Date: 06/30/23
8 Oakland St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Alexis Decasse
Seller: Sharon Kavanagh
Date: 06/29/23
16 Red Gap Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Michael Nardi
Seller: Steven P. Gobel
Date: 07/03/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
103 Aubinwood Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Bret E. Jackson
Seller: Robert E. Jones RET
Date: 07/06/23
97 Belchertown Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Matthew Waldrip
Seller: Denison Corp.
Date: 06/28/23
107 Blue Hills Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $925,000
Buyer: Justin Hansen
Seller: Ianni LT
Date: 06/27/23
84 High Point Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $735,000
Buyer: Dean M. Janeff
Seller: Jennifer Kenworthy
Date: 06/30/23
15 Jenks St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Samantha Delorey
Seller: Deborah J. Veatch
Date: 06/26/23
117 North Whitney St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Trang Le
Seller: Nancy Reffsin
Date: 06/26/23
37 Phillips St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $766,000
Buyer: Michael M. Lee
Seller: Knight Realty Group LLC
Date: 06/30/23
9-11 Poets Corner Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Maya Tal
Seller: Joshua S. Goldstein
Date: 07/07/23
500 Sunderland Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $399,900
Buyer: A. Reyes Homes LLC
Seller: Ruby Realty LLC
Date: 07/07/23
BELCHERTOWN
75 Alden Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $930,000
Buyer: Peder A. Gilbert
Seller: Gloria Lopez
Date: 06/30/23
137 Boardman St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $376,000
Buyer: Jamphel Gyatso
Seller: Timothy Beaulieu
Date: 06/28/23
42 Edelcy Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Temitope Oladimeji
Seller: Christofer Dehahn
Date: 06/29/23
538 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Anwar Shaikh
Seller: Michael J. Krasinkiewicz
Date: 06/27/23
28 Magnolia Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Julio Canizales
Seller: Gwenael Layec
Date: 06/30/23
83 Pondview Circle
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Liana M. Burgos
Seller: Andrea B. Lyons
Date: 07/06/23
South Gulf Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Town Of Belchertown
Seller: Neil M. Jackson
Date: 06/30/23
CHESTERFIELD
10 Antin Road
Chesterfield, MA 01012
Amount: $790,000
Buyer: Robert Gosselin
Seller: Thomas E. Dawson-Greene
Date: 06/30/23
CUMMINGTON
204 Trouble St.
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Shira Wohlberg
Seller: Jackson T. Smith
Date: 06/28/23
EASTHAMPTON
60 Campbell Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Madeline A. Zanetti
Seller: 60 Campbell Drive RT
Date: 06/30/23
14 Chapman Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $241,033
Buyer: Vrmtg Asset TR
Seller: John J. Lucey
Date: 06/28/23
205 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Rose Dibenedetto
Seller: Wendy S. Sawyer
Date: 06/30/23
56-66 Everett St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $945,000
Buyer: 56-66 Everett Street LLC
Seller: Stephen C. Robinson
Date: 07/05/23
42-44 Ferry St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Daniel L. Murdock
Seller: Benjamin W. Goodale
Date: 06/29/23
14-16 Hampton Ter.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Rara Realty LLC
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 07/07/23
60 Highland Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: John Sirois
Seller: Corey R. Boyle
Date: 06/27/23
13 Industrial Pkwy.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $2,400,000
Buyer: Atomic Real Estate LLC
Seller: LCR 195 Northampton LLC
Date: 06/30/23
74 Lovefield St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Alexandra M. Millett
Seller: Richard R. Facteau
Date: 07/07/23
195 Northampton St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $2,400,000
Buyer: Atomic Real Estate LLC
Seller: LCR 195 Northampton LLC
Date: 06/30/23
22 Overlook Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $142,500
Buyer: David Wauczinski
Seller: Daniel Wauczinski
Date: 07/03/23
10 Robin Road
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Neil Serafin
Seller: Christine E. Sears
Date: 06/30/23
22 Spring St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Alana H. Friedman
Seller: Jeanie C. Steele
Date: 07/07/23
15 Underwood Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Eliot Vrijmoet
Seller: David J. Haines
Date: 07/07/23
143 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $347,000
Buyer: Caroline E. Foley
Seller: Wendy R. Pearson
Date: 06/30/23
GOSHEN
74 South Chesterfield Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Laura A. Stevens
Seller: Randy S. Messeck
Date: 06/30/23
GRANBY
128 Maximilian Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $791,100
Buyer: Monika M. Sullivan
Seller: Kotowicz Custom Homes LLC
Date: 07/05/23
HADLEY
9 Bayberry Lane
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $982,019
Buyer: Karen Hosley
Seller: Salvatore P. Verdi
Date: 06/30/23
2 Plainville Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Christina Corrigan
Seller: Jeffrey V. Cicolini
Date: 06/30/23
HATFIELD
Bashin Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisition LLC
Seller: Nourse Farms Inc.
Date: 07/03/23
Old Farms Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: Nourse Farms Real Estate Acquisition LLC
Seller: Nourse Farms Inc.
Date: 07/03/23
22 South St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $171,900
Buyer: Robert Torrey
Seller: Denn, John A. (Estate)
Date: 06/27/23
HUNTINGTON
3 Mill St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ryan Meersman
Seller: Brian Lizotte
Date: 07/07/23
137 Norwich Lake
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $343,000
Buyer: Rebekah Hanlon
Seller: Leedy Ft
Date: 06/27/23
79 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Richard Facteau
Seller: Cassie McDonald
Date: 07/07/23
NORTHAMPTON
92 Blackberry Lane
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: E. A. Thulin Declaration Of Trust
Seller: Sharon Wretzel
Date: 07/05/23
36 Butler Place
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $850,000
Buyer: Anne West-Church
Seller: Patrick B. Gregory
Date: 06/28/23
105 Emerson Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $812,000
Buyer: Matthew Goldfarb
Seller: Benjamin J. Schalet
Date: 06/30/23
317 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Katherine A. Ohara
Seller: Neely, Glenda (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
93-97 High St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $636,200
Buyer: 93-97 High Street LLC
Seller: Carole A. Andrus
Date: 06/30/23
29 Industrial Dr.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $2,900,000
Buyer: Clinical & Support Option
Seller: GPD 29 Industrial Dr. LLC
Date: 07/07/23
216 Lovefield St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Justin Ching
Seller: Wendy J. Allen
Date: 06/29/23
60 Maple St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $555,000
Buyer: W&B Development Associates LLC
Seller: KSM Properties LLC
Date: 07/07/23
329 Riverside Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Northeast Asset Mgmt. LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 06/23/23
32 Rockland Heights Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Iohana Hayes
Seller: William Raleigh
Date: 06/27/23
145 Round Hill Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $199,900
Buyer: Stephen A. Tournas
Seller: Steven M. Zucchino
Date: 06/26/23
46 Sovereign Way
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $1,225,000
Buyer: Jayson Lord
Seller: Brian W. Smith
Date: 07/07/23
40 Washington Ave.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: William M. Girard
Seller: Gerome A. Miklau
Date: 06/29/23
66 Whittier St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $985,900
Buyer: Laura M. Cocca
Seller: B. J. Ingledue Indenture RE
Date: 06/29/23
PELHAM
13 Enfield Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $353,500
Buyer: Elizabeth Crawford
Seller: Dulac, Brion C. (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
24 Gulf Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $299,000
Buyer: Mill River Renovations LLC
Seller: Peter S. Lincoln
Date: 06/29/23
209 North Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Li Chai
Seller: Skibinsky, Phyllis A. (Estate)
Date: 06/28/23
SOUTH HADLEY
96 Alvord St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Gabriella Delmonte
Seller: Marguerite Duquette
Date: 06/26/23
125 Amherst Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: PMS 2022 RET
Seller: Mary E. Kates
Date: 07/07/23
34 Boynton Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $386,500
Buyer: Mark Taylor
Seller: Minh Lang
Date: 06/26/23
6 Enterprise St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Ana G. Sanchez
Seller: Alison G. Fenton
Date: 06/26/23
65 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Gina Shankle
Seller: Timothy J. Bruso
Date: 06/30/23
25 Ludlow Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Juraye Pierson
Seller: Franchina, Alfred (Estate)
Date: 06/29/23
36 Park Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Timothy Murphy
Seller: Daniel J. Oliveira
Date: 06/27/23
53 San Souci Dr.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $636,000
Buyer: Mairead Butler RET
Seller: Carol A. Barr
Date: 06/30/23
22 Taylor St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Fatima O. Adeyemi
Seller: John J. Peltier
Date: 06/30/23
4 Willimansett St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Allister MacLeod
Seller: Victor A. Danilchenko
Date: 06/30/23
125 Woodbridge Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $837,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Poggi
Seller: Jean A. Hazen
Date: 06/29/23
SOUTHAMPTON
369 College Hwy.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Michael C. Cooper
Seller: Daniel Murdock
Date: 06/29/23
44 Line St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Dale Raczynski
Seller: Adam Dunne
Date: 06/30/23
114 White Loaf Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Patrick W. Hopewell
Seller: Barry G. Parker
Date: 07/06/23
WARE
14 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $320,900
Buyer: Hana Investors LLC
Seller: Brian C. Perez
Date: 07/06/23
62 Church St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $159,251
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: John McClellan
Date: 06/26/23
15 Clifford Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Suzanne L. Lahna
Seller: Timothy P. Lagrant
Date: 07/05/23
37 Greenwich Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $267,400
Buyer: Mia Gurule
Seller: Clifford W. Lanier
Date: 07/07/23
17 Malboeuf Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Samantha A. Squires
Seller: St. George-Sorel, G. M. (Estate)
Date: 06/26/23
5 Oakridge Cirle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John Trela
Seller: John M. Delargy
Date: 06/30/23
51 Old Belchertown Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nicholas Dugre
Seller: Donald G. Singleton
Date: 06/30/23
28 Pulaski St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Gareth Sicard
Seller: John Trela
Date: 06/30/23
20 Smith Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Adams
Seller: Kyle M. Welch
Date: 06/28/23
8-10 Spring St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Aaron C. Sandridge
Seller: Donna M. Dipilato
Date: 07/07/23
8 Vlontis Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $257,000
Buyer: Laura J. Dion
Seller: Amelia C. Kowalski
Date: 06/30/23
88 West St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Ebenezer Construction & Cleaning
Seller: Patrick McGowan
Date: 06/30/23
WILLIAMSBURG
47 Chesterfield Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Carroll
Seller: Olga Ehrlich
Date: 07/07/23
WORTHINGTON
224 Old Post Road
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Timothy P. Doherty
Seller: Doherty, Gerard F. (Estate)
Date: 06/30/23