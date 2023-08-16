Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Albano, James J.
155 Marble St., Unit 29
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2023

Ampolo, Maria L.
25 Highland Park Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2023

Avery, Sheila M.
a/k/a Chateauneuf, Sheila M.
35 Washington Ave., Apt. 2
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023

Barlow, Michael
83 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023

Bowen, Elizabeth
a/k/a Ruiz, Elizabeth
9 Bureks Cross Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/03/2023

Canavan, Vincent M.
Corbett, Shannon M.
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2023

Caron, Michael Albert
Caron, Linda Marie
30 Garford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023

Clayton, Vincent W.
371 Dale St., Apt. F
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2023

Crocker, Douglas George
105 Bartlett Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023

Davignon, Robert D.
96 Admiral St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2023

Deneault, Mahlon Ronald
108 Ward St., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2023

Ferreira, Michael
491 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/05/2023

Hall, Richard M.
118 Danforth Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2023

Halperin, Amanda F.
Dalberg, Emily J.
Preacher, Jeremy
Singer, Devin
Haist, Alex
98 Sabin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023

Hardrick, Morgan J.
33 Blodgett St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023

Hillhouse, Erik
32 Partridge Lane
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/03/2023

Kiosses, Sharon A.
20 Baldwinville Road
Phillipston, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/14/2023

Lorusso, Rebecca Linnea
a/k/a Sevene, Rebecca Linnea
368 Country Club Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2023

Martinez, Reynaldo
Martinez, Marilyn
11 Brenan St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/03/2023

Mayes, David Alan
128 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/28/2023

Nadeau, Denise L.
a/k/a Lanoie, Denise L.
53 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2023

Quillen, Raymond D.
Quillen, Christine M.
P.O. Box 441
Huntington, MA 01050
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023

Rijos Ortiz, Gladys E.
93 Greylock Ter.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/07/2023

Santaniello, Robert Anthony
76 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023

Sepulveda, Cynthia
32 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023

Shea, Maura Anne
2082 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023

Sims, Craig
509 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129-1409
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2023

Snide, Wayne David
71 Elmwood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2023

Stefaniak, Cynthia Regina
a/k/a Stefaniak-Starzyk, Cynthia Regina
299 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/27/2023

Zing, Aaron C.
96 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023

