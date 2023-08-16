Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Albano, James J.

155 Marble St., Unit 29

Lee, MA 01238

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/20/2023

Ampolo, Maria L.

25 Highland Park Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2023

Avery, Sheila M.

a/k/a Chateauneuf, Sheila M.

35 Washington Ave., Apt. 2

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2023

Barlow, Michael

83 Mayflower Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2023

Bowen, Elizabeth

a/k/a Ruiz, Elizabeth

9 Bureks Cross Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/03/2023

Canavan, Vincent M.

Corbett, Shannon M.

210 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/12/2023

Caron, Michael Albert

Caron, Linda Marie

30 Garford St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2023

Clayton, Vincent W.

371 Dale St., Apt. F

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/30/2023

Crocker, Douglas George

105 Bartlett Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2023

Davignon, Robert D.

96 Admiral St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/12/2023

Deneault, Mahlon Ronald

108 Ward St., Apt. 1

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/20/2023

Ferreira, Michael

491 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/05/2023

Hall, Richard M.

118 Danforth Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/13/2023

Halperin, Amanda F.

Dalberg, Emily J.

Preacher, Jeremy

Singer, Devin

Haist, Alex

98 Sabin St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2023

Hardrick, Morgan J.

33 Blodgett St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2023

Hillhouse, Erik

32 Partridge Lane

Chicopee, MA 01022

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/03/2023

Kiosses, Sharon A.

20 Baldwinville Road

Phillipston, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/14/2023

Lorusso, Rebecca Linnea

a/k/a Sevene, Rebecca Linnea

368 Country Club Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/26/2023

Martinez, Reynaldo

Martinez, Marilyn

11 Brenan St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/03/2023

Mayes, David Alan

128 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/28/2023

Nadeau, Denise L.

a/k/a Lanoie, Denise L.

53 Prospect St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/01/2023

Quillen, Raymond D.

Quillen, Christine M.

P.O. Box 441

Huntington, MA 01050

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2023

Rijos Ortiz, Gladys E.

93 Greylock Ter.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/07/2023

Santaniello, Robert Anthony

76 Main St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2023

Sepulveda, Cynthia

32 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/29/2023

Shea, Maura Anne

2082 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/12/2023

Sims, Craig

509 Nassau Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129-1409

Chapter: 7

Date: 06/28/2023

Snide, Wayne David

71 Elmwood Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 07/10/2023

Stefaniak, Cynthia Regina

a/k/a Stefaniak-Starzyk, Cynthia Regina

299 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 13

Date: 06/27/2023

Zing, Aaron C.

96 Hilton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 07/14/2023