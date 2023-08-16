Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Albano, James J.
155 Marble St., Unit 29
Lee, MA 01238
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2023
Ampolo, Maria L.
25 Highland Park Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2023
Avery, Sheila M.
a/k/a Chateauneuf, Sheila M.
35 Washington Ave., Apt. 2
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023
Barlow, Michael
83 Mayflower Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023
Bowen, Elizabeth
a/k/a Ruiz, Elizabeth
9 Bureks Cross Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/03/2023
Canavan, Vincent M.
Corbett, Shannon M.
210 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2023
Caron, Michael Albert
Caron, Linda Marie
30 Garford St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023
Clayton, Vincent W.
371 Dale St., Apt. F
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/30/2023
Crocker, Douglas George
105 Bartlett Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023
Davignon, Robert D.
96 Admiral St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/12/2023
Deneault, Mahlon Ronald
108 Ward St., Apt. 1
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/20/2023
Ferreira, Michael
491 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/05/2023
Hall, Richard M.
118 Danforth Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/13/2023
Halperin, Amanda F.
Dalberg, Emily J.
Preacher, Jeremy
Singer, Devin
Haist, Alex
98 Sabin St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023
Hardrick, Morgan J.
33 Blodgett St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023
Hillhouse, Erik
32 Partridge Lane
Chicopee, MA 01022
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/03/2023
Kiosses, Sharon A.
20 Baldwinville Road
Phillipston, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/14/2023
Lorusso, Rebecca Linnea
a/k/a Sevene, Rebecca Linnea
368 Country Club Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/26/2023
Martinez, Reynaldo
Martinez, Marilyn
11 Brenan St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/03/2023
Mayes, David Alan
128 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/28/2023
Nadeau, Denise L.
a/k/a Lanoie, Denise L.
53 Prospect St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/01/2023
Quillen, Raymond D.
Quillen, Christine M.
P.O. Box 441
Huntington, MA 01050
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023
Rijos Ortiz, Gladys E.
93 Greylock Ter.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/07/2023
Santaniello, Robert Anthony
76 Main St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023
Sepulveda, Cynthia
32 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/29/2023
Shea, Maura Anne
2082 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/12/2023
Sims, Craig
509 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129-1409
Chapter: 7
Date: 06/28/2023
Snide, Wayne David
71 Elmwood Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 07/10/2023
Stefaniak, Cynthia Regina
a/k/a Stefaniak-Starzyk, Cynthia Regina
299 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 13
Date: 06/27/2023
Zing, Aaron C.
96 Hilton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 07/14/2023