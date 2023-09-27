Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Albuquerque, Carlos C.

37 Erline St., # 39

Chicopee, MA 01013-4107

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/31/2023

Badillo, Ramon

Badillo, Theresa

11 Noble St., Apt. 3

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/22/2023

Barraza, Jerry

Barraza, Melissa J.

342 Southwick Road, Apt. 132

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/26/2023

Brockington, Anthony T.

81 South Maple St., Apt 23

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2023

Brown, Marc A.

151 Prouty St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/28/2023

Brown, Susan C.

61 Stebbins St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2023

Converse, Scott A.

17 Frink St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2023

Elias, Christine M.

17 Perry Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/22/2023

Gizli, Hasan Huseyin

9 Walnut St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2023

Hasperg, Sharon A.

119 Daniels Ter.

Cheshire, MA 01225

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/22/2023

Hedegaard, John I.

164 Ellsworth Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/25/2023

Holder, Rodney W.

PO Box 297

Shelburne Falls, MA 01370

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/28/2023

Knight, Deborah L.

950 Blandford Road

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2023

Kruslak, Peter Michael

96 Pleasant St., Apt. 305

Northampton, MA 01060-3970

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2023

Lacus, John Keith

PO Box 6523

Holyoke, MA 01041

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/2023

Lafosse, Jason S.

Lafosse, Maggin E.

245 Park St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/26/2023

Lagacy, Joseph Richard

Lagacy, Barbara Anna

11 Berkshire Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 09/01/2023

M & M Improvements

Milanczuk, Michael S.

Milanczuk, Melissa A.

a/k/a Albrecht, Melissa A.

P.O. Box 287

Russell, MA 01071

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/30/2023

Mastalerz, Dean E.

31 Cedar Lane

Wales, MA 01081

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/25/2023

McClain, Ashley

15 Chestnut St.

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/30/2023

Miller Brandon J.

476 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/19/2023

Nowak, Kevin M.

36 Raymond Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2023

Ortiz-Rivera, Lourdes

27 Bancroft St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 13

Date: 08/24/2023

Ostolaza, Alexis

71 Bloomfield St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2023

Raney, Brian A.

Raney, Dawn R.

11 Linda Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/30/2023

Ranger, Marilyn

33 Grandview St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/31/2023

Rice, Betty Jean

169 Pineywoods Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/29/2023

Roman, Isisdro

29-31 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 1`3

Date: 08/23/2023

Sousa, Sandra P.

2 Laurence Lane

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2023

Thibodeau, Ronald J.

84 Spencer St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/24/2023

Torres, Luz G.

95 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/25/2023

Wendling. Alba M.

1450 North St., Unit 204

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/28/2023

Wood, Kelli

43 Bell St., Apt. 2R

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/19/2023

Worcester, Mary L.

PO Box 403

Leeds, MA 01053

Chapter: 7

Date: 08/25/2023