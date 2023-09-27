Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Albuquerque, Carlos C.
37 Erline St., # 39
Chicopee, MA 01013-4107
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/31/2023
Badillo, Ramon
Badillo, Theresa
11 Noble St., Apt. 3
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/22/2023
Barraza, Jerry
Barraza, Melissa J.
342 Southwick Road, Apt. 132
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/26/2023
Brockington, Anthony T.
81 South Maple St., Apt 23
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2023
Brown, Marc A.
151 Prouty St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/28/2023
Brown, Susan C.
61 Stebbins St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2023
Converse, Scott A.
17 Frink St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2023
Elias, Christine M.
17 Perry Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/22/2023
Gizli, Hasan Huseyin
9 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2023
Hasperg, Sharon A.
119 Daniels Ter.
Cheshire, MA 01225
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/22/2023
Hedegaard, John I.
164 Ellsworth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/25/2023
Holder, Rodney W.
PO Box 297
Shelburne Falls, MA 01370
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/28/2023
Knight, Deborah L.
950 Blandford Road
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2023
Kruslak, Peter Michael
96 Pleasant St., Apt. 305
Northampton, MA 01060-3970
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2023
Lacus, John Keith
PO Box 6523
Holyoke, MA 01041
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2023
Lafosse, Jason S.
Lafosse, Maggin E.
245 Park St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/26/2023
Lagacy, Joseph Richard
Lagacy, Barbara Anna
11 Berkshire Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 09/01/2023
M & M Improvements
Milanczuk, Michael S.
Milanczuk, Melissa A.
a/k/a Albrecht, Melissa A.
P.O. Box 287
Russell, MA 01071
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/30/2023
Mastalerz, Dean E.
31 Cedar Lane
Wales, MA 01081
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/25/2023
McClain, Ashley
15 Chestnut St.
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/30/2023
Miller Brandon J.
476 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/19/2023
Nowak, Kevin M.
36 Raymond Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2023
Ortiz-Rivera, Lourdes
27 Bancroft St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 13
Date: 08/24/2023
Ostolaza, Alexis
71 Bloomfield St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2023
Raney, Brian A.
Raney, Dawn R.
11 Linda Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/30/2023
Ranger, Marilyn
33 Grandview St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/31/2023
Rice, Betty Jean
169 Pineywoods Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/29/2023
Roman, Isisdro
29-31 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 1`3
Date: 08/23/2023
Sousa, Sandra P.
2 Laurence Lane
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2023
Thibodeau, Ronald J.
84 Spencer St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/24/2023
Torres, Luz G.
95 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/25/2023
Wendling. Alba M.
1450 North St., Unit 204
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/28/2023
Wood, Kelli
43 Bell St., Apt. 2R
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/19/2023
Worcester, Mary L.
PO Box 403
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 7
Date: 08/25/2023