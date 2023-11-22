Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of October and November 2023.
PITTSFIELD
All Star Cuts 2
397 North St.
Henry Martinez
All-Ways Vending LLC
241 West Housatonic St.
James Hespelein
Behavior Vibes LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Justin McGrath
Berkshire Book Nook
100 Wendell Ave.
Maricelli Torres
Caribbean Moments
5 Ridge Ave.
Rhonda Serre
Cash Buyers
82 Wendell Ave.
Blue Lobster Management LLC
Castlegate Property Management
390 Fenn St.
LND Investments LLC
Cloud Nine Visions
5 Cheshire Road
Cloud Nine Visions LLC
Corrine Vaughn
103 Elm St.
Corrine Vaughn
CVS Pharmacy #257
107 West St.
CVS Pharmacy Inc.
Daniel V. Sollecito, Esq., Attorney at Law Retired
23 Abbott St.
Daniel Sollecito
DC Enterprises LLC
34 Meleca Ave.
Jason Dargi
A Familiar Face
101 Oliver Ave.
Jean Hamilton
Green River Bookkeeping
1064½ Holmes Road
Lighten Business Services
Ill Mindsets
268 Highland Ave.
Kurtis Gero
Karen’s Hair Studio
70 Broad St.
Peter Bondini
Market 32 by Price Chopper
555 Hubbard Ave.
Price Chopper Operating Co. of Massachusetts Inc.
On-the-Go Canine Co.
259 Onota St.
Kamea Quetti Hall
Osterman Propane
5 Cheshire Road
Superior Plus Propane
Pal Scientific LLC
50 Vinal Ave.
Sandhya Palakurthi
Serre Solutions
5 Ridge Ave.
Rhonda Serre
Those Guys Yard Cleaning and Minor Maintenance
253 Wahconah St.
William Buckley
Tip Top Cleaners
43 West Union St.
Miranda Perez
Vending M’s
14 Franklin St.
David Benle
SOUTH HADLEY
7-Eleven
46 Newton St.
7 Eleven Inc.
The Boathouse
1 Alvord St.
Rovaye Hospitality LLC
Lisa A. Uyehara, M.D.
23 College St.
Lisa Uyehara
Loomis Village
246 North Main St.
Loomis Communities Inc.
Thai Place
480 Granby Road
77 Number Mon Corp.
WESTFIELD
Al’s Tire Shop
918 Southampton Road
Lou Jean Inc.
Bill Sitler Recording Service
165 City View Road
William Sitler
Boston Bay Pizza
73 Elm St.
Alya Food Inc.
Coggin Creek Stables
1008 Granville Road
Brenda Coggin
Dime Online
21 Linden Ave.
Glen Lusignan
Epoxy Pro Solutions
210 Bates Road
Dustin Taudal
Family Jungle Entertainment
2 Clinton Ave.
Roboham Rivera
Goyette Property Service
240 Buck Pond Road
Parker Goyette
GTG Plumbing & Heating
7 Stuart Place
Guy Guatreau
Human Atlas Trucking LLC
142 Yeoman Ave.
Matthew Perrier
Hydro Heal Corp.
10 Nancy Circle
Rosa Rodriguez, Sandra Lara
Patton Firearms
24 Old Holyoke Road
Michael Patton
Rope Performance LLC
501 Southampton Road
Pedro Leon
Sleepy Bee Gardens
43 Dee Path Lane
Katherine Guildner
Srattner Painting LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Srattner
Susie Read Photography
33 Hassler St.
Walton Read LLC
The Tasty Dessert Bars
402 Montgomery Road
Art Jannakas
Tim’s Drywall LLC
919 Southampton Road, C4
Tim Mongeau
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Arnold D. Silverman, DDS
46 Daggett Dr.
Arnold Silverman
Bar Cogas LLC
86 Garden St.
Bar Cogas LLC
Black Friday Bin Store
520 Main St.
Rani Liquidation LLC
Bobcat of Greater Springfield
181 Wayside Ave.
Bobcat of Connecticut Inc.
Cashway Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Chargeless Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Cost Less Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Dessant Auto
2405 Westfield St.
Dessant Auto
DMunarge Psychotherapy Services
39 River St., Unit 6
DMunarge Psychotherapy Services
Fast Fill Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Fuel Co.
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Gia Catanzarite, LICSW
110 Quarry Road
Gia Catanzarite
Imperial Barbershop
8-16 Chestnut St.
Imperial Barbershop
Liquori’s Pizza
659 Westfield St.
Liquori’s Pizza
Mass Trans Insurance Agency
425 Union St., Suite A1
Mass Trans Insurance Agency
Quick Stop Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Styles by Jenna
33 Westfield St.
Styles by Jenna
Super Petro Inc.
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Supreme Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.
Therese K. Sarnelli, M.Ed. LMHC
117 Park Ave., Room 205
Therese Sarnelli
Tokyo Asian Cuisine
1152 Riverdale St.
Zheng’s Garden LLC
Vickers Fuel Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.