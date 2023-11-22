Doing Business as Certificates

DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the months of October and November 2023.

PITTSFIELD

All Star Cuts 2
397 North St.
Henry Martinez

All-Ways Vending LLC
241 West Housatonic St.
James Hespelein

Behavior Vibes LLC
82 Wendell Ave.
Justin McGrath

Berkshire Book Nook
100 Wendell Ave.
Maricelli Torres

Caribbean Moments
5 Ridge Ave.
Rhonda Serre

Cash Buyers
82 Wendell Ave.
Blue Lobster Management LLC

Castlegate Property Management
390 Fenn St.
LND Investments LLC

Cloud Nine Visions
5 Cheshire Road
Cloud Nine Visions LLC

Corrine Vaughn
103 Elm St.
Corrine Vaughn

CVS Pharmacy #257
107 West St.
CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Daniel V. Sollecito, Esq., Attorney at Law Retired
23 Abbott St.
Daniel Sollecito

DC Enterprises LLC
34 Meleca Ave.
Jason Dargi

A Familiar Face
101 Oliver Ave.
Jean Hamilton

Green River Bookkeeping
1064½ Holmes Road
Lighten Business Services

Ill Mindsets
268 Highland Ave.
Kurtis Gero

Karen’s Hair Studio
70 Broad St.
Peter Bondini

Market 32 by Price Chopper
555 Hubbard Ave.
Price Chopper Operating Co. of Massachusetts Inc.

On-the-Go Canine Co.
259 Onota St.
Kamea Quetti Hall

Osterman Propane
5 Cheshire Road
Superior Plus Propane

Pal Scientific LLC
50 Vinal Ave.
Sandhya Palakurthi

Serre Solutions
5 Ridge Ave.
Rhonda Serre

Those Guys Yard Cleaning and Minor Maintenance
253 Wahconah St.
William Buckley

Tip Top Cleaners
43 West Union St.
Miranda Perez

Vending M’s
14 Franklin St.
David Benle

SOUTH HADLEY

7-Eleven
46 Newton St.
7 Eleven Inc.

The Boathouse
1 Alvord St.
Rovaye Hospitality LLC

Lisa A. Uyehara, M.D.
23 College St.
Lisa Uyehara

Loomis Village
246 North Main St.
Loomis Communities Inc.

Thai Place
480 Granby Road
77 Number Mon Corp.

WESTFIELD

Al’s Tire Shop
918 Southampton Road
Lou Jean Inc.

Bill Sitler Recording Service
165 City View Road
William Sitler

Boston Bay Pizza
73 Elm St.
Alya Food Inc.

Coggin Creek Stables
1008 Granville Road
Brenda Coggin

Dime Online
21 Linden Ave.
Glen Lusignan

Epoxy Pro Solutions
210 Bates Road
Dustin Taudal

Family Jungle Entertainment
2 Clinton Ave.
Roboham Rivera

Goyette Property Service
240 Buck Pond Road
Parker Goyette

GTG Plumbing & Heating
7 Stuart Place
Guy Guatreau

Human Atlas Trucking LLC
142 Yeoman Ave.
Matthew Perrier

Hydro Heal Corp.
10 Nancy Circle
Rosa Rodriguez, Sandra Lara

Patton Firearms
24 Old Holyoke Road
Michael Patton

Rope Performance LLC
501 Southampton Road
Pedro Leon

Sleepy Bee Gardens
43 Dee Path Lane
Katherine Guildner

Srattner Painting LLC
48 Marla Circle
Gregory Srattner

Susie Read Photography
33 Hassler St.
Walton Read LLC

The Tasty Dessert Bars
402 Montgomery Road
Art Jannakas

Tim’s Drywall LLC
919 Southampton Road, C4
Tim Mongeau

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Arnold D. Silverman, DDS
46 Daggett Dr.
Arnold Silverman

Bar Cogas LLC
86 Garden St.
Bar Cogas LLC

Black Friday Bin Store
520 Main St.
Rani Liquidation LLC

Bobcat of Greater Springfield
181 Wayside Ave.
Bobcat of Connecticut Inc.

Cashway Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Chargeless Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Cost Less Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Dessant Auto
2405 Westfield St.
Dessant Auto

DMunarge Psychotherapy Services
39 River St., Unit 6
DMunarge Psychotherapy Services

Fast Fill Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Fuel Co.
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Gia Catanzarite, LICSW
110 Quarry Road
Gia Catanzarite

Imperial Barbershop
8-16 Chestnut St.
Imperial Barbershop

Liquori’s Pizza
659 Westfield St.
Liquori’s Pizza

Mass Trans Insurance Agency
425 Union St., Suite A1
Mass Trans Insurance Agency

Quick Stop Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Styles by Jenna
33 Westfield St.
Styles by Jenna

Super Petro Inc.
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Supreme Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

Therese K. Sarnelli, M.Ed. LMHC
117 Park Ave., Room 205
Therese Sarnelli

Tokyo Asian Cuisine
1152 Riverdale St.
Zheng’s Garden LLC

Vickers Fuel Oil
75 Union St.
Super Petro Inc.

