Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

By

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alkhatib, Mohammad
107 Starling Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/14/2023

Belden, Gregory A.
11 Witheridge St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/01/2023

Bitetti, Bronwen D.
75 Hancock Road
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/07/2023

Bradley, Alfred D.
102 Vincent St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/03/2023

Brown, Kevin E.
63 Telbar St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/02/2023

Burgos, Carmen R.
55 Pine St., 2nd Fl.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2023

Claine, John H.
Claine, Kimberly L.
409 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/13/2023

Collins, Matthew E.
95 Orange St., Fl. 2nd
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Cyr, Sandra J.
29 Abbey St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Deline, Edward J.
1095 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/08/2023

Delgatto, Cindy S.
63 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/03/2023

Gazda, Cindi
21 Jennifer Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2023

Heller, Janine
a/k/a Provost, Janine
357 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023

Kean, Ethan A.
d/b/a Beef Cheek Farms
31 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/03/2023

Lee, Emanuel R.
1551 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Licata, Meghan J.
125 Hancock Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Love, Marlene A.
a/k/a Mendonsa, Marlene A.
a/k/a Saucier, Marlene A.
833 Riceville Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023

Miller, Alexis B.
221 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Montague, Matthew F.
61 Chesterfield Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023

Morales, Pablo Alejandro
19 Dianna Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2023

O’Connor, Lawrence G.
30 Woronoco Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023

Perodeau, Amy
a/k/a McCartin, Amy
385 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023

Silva, Alessandra Alves
228 Cordaville Road
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2023

Sisson Engineering Corp.
450 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 11
Date: 11/14/2023

Spear, Anthony J.
28 Penrose Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/07/2023

Williams, Edward H.
Williams, Elizabeth J.
17 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/14/2023

Tags:

News

Contact

Advertise

Events