Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Alkhatib, Mohammad
107 Starling Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/14/2023
Belden, Gregory A.
11 Witheridge St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/01/2023
Bitetti, Bronwen D.
75 Hancock Road
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/07/2023
Bradley, Alfred D.
102 Vincent St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/03/2023
Brown, Kevin E.
63 Telbar St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/02/2023
Burgos, Carmen R.
55 Pine St., 2nd Fl.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2023
Claine, John H.
Claine, Kimberly L.
409 Chapman St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/13/2023
Collins, Matthew E.
95 Orange St., Fl. 2nd
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Cyr, Sandra J.
29 Abbey St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Deline, Edward J.
1095 East Mountain Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/08/2023
Delgatto, Cindy S.
63 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/03/2023
Gazda, Cindi
21 Jennifer Dr.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/14/2023
Heller, Janine
a/k/a Provost, Janine
357 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023
Kean, Ethan A.
d/b/a Beef Cheek Farms
31 Sturbridge Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/03/2023
Lee, Emanuel R.
1551 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Licata, Meghan J.
125 Hancock Road
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Love, Marlene A.
a/k/a Mendonsa, Marlene A.
a/k/a Saucier, Marlene A.
833 Riceville Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023
Miller, Alexis B.
221 Chalmers St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Montague, Matthew F.
61 Chesterfield Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023
Morales, Pablo Alejandro
19 Dianna Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/15/2023
O’Connor, Lawrence G.
30 Woronoco Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Chapter: 13
Date: 10/31/2023
Perodeau, Amy
a/k/a McCartin, Amy
385 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 10/31/2023
Silva, Alessandra Alves
228 Cordaville Road
Ashland, MA 01721
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/06/2023
Sisson Engineering Corp.
450 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 11
Date: 11/14/2023
Spear, Anthony J.
28 Penrose Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/07/2023
Williams, Edward H.
Williams, Elizabeth J.
17 Francis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/14/2023