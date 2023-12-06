Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Alkhatib, Mohammad

107 Starling Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/14/2023

Belden, Gregory A.

11 Witheridge St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/01/2023

Bitetti, Bronwen D.

75 Hancock Road

Williamstown, MA 01267

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/07/2023

Bradley, Alfred D.

102 Vincent St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/03/2023

Brown, Kevin E.

63 Telbar St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/02/2023

Burgos, Carmen R.

55 Pine St., 2nd Fl.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/14/2023

Claine, John H.

Claine, Kimberly L.

409 Chapman St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/13/2023

Collins, Matthew E.

95 Orange St., Fl. 2nd

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Cyr, Sandra J.

29 Abbey St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Deline, Edward J.

1095 East Mountain Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/08/2023

Delgatto, Cindy S.

63 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/03/2023

Gazda, Cindi

21 Jennifer Dr.

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/14/2023

Heller, Janine

a/k/a Provost, Janine

357 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/31/2023

Kean, Ethan A.

d/b/a Beef Cheek Farms

31 Sturbridge Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/03/2023

Lee, Emanuel R.

1551 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Licata, Meghan J.

125 Hancock Road

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Love, Marlene A.

a/k/a Mendonsa, Marlene A.

a/k/a Saucier, Marlene A.

833 Riceville Road

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/31/2023

Miller, Alexis B.

221 Chalmers St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Montague, Matthew F.

61 Chesterfield Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/31/2023

Morales, Pablo Alejandro

19 Dianna Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/15/2023

O’Connor, Lawrence G.

30 Woronoco Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Chapter: 13

Date: 10/31/2023

Perodeau, Amy

a/k/a McCartin, Amy

385 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 10/31/2023

Silva, Alessandra Alves

228 Cordaville Road

Ashland, MA 01721

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/06/2023

Sisson Engineering Corp.

450 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 11

Date: 11/14/2023

Spear, Anthony J.

28 Penrose Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/07/2023

Williams, Edward H.

Williams, Elizabeth J.

17 Francis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/14/2023