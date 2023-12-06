The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

168 Main St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Lea Banks

Seller: Jakub Muller

Date: 11/01/23

BERNARDSTON

44 Church St.

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: 44 Church Enterprises LLC

Seller: NL&E Associates LLC

Date: 11/06/23

BUCKLAND

83-A North St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Karl K. Rogler

Seller: Paula C. Parsons Int.

Date: 11/06/23

25 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: NLA Holdings LLC

Seller: Steven L. Howland

Date: 10/31/23

27 Elm St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: NLA Holdings LLC

Seller: Steven L. Howland

Date: 10/31/23

50 Prospect St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Robert N. Quigley

Seller: Rachael S. Riverwood

Date: 10/31/23

49 State St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Haley B. O’Neil

Seller: Diego Sharon

Date: 11/06/23

122 State St.

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Love Thy Neighbor LLC

Seller: Polly French

Date: 11/01/23

COLRAIN

2 Cider Mill Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: David E. Arsenault

Seller: AI Property Solutions LLC

Date: 11/07/23

4 Cromack Lane

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $382,000

Buyer: Kyle J. Welsh

Seller: Susan E. Wall

Date: 11/09/23

DEERFIELD

39 Graves St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $295,500

Buyer: Shelly Rifken

Seller: Corey J. Ramsay

Date: 11/03/23

72 North Hillside Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Lauren K. Hnath

Seller: Kownacki Int.

Date: 10/30/23

9 Thayer St.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Ethan Wickline

Seller: Leslie A. Wickline

Date: 11/06/23

GREENFIELD

104 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: David R. Cramer

Seller: Ion Virlizanu

Date: 11/03/23

209-211 Deerfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $201,500

Buyer: Laura James

Date: 11/08/23

48 Harrison Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: William J. Carey

Seller: Lindsey M. Ennis

Date: 11/01/23

105 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Troy Santerre

Seller: Timothy J. Stebbins

Date: 10/30/23

59 Newell Pond Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Timothy Kosuda

Seller: Barbara E. Woodcock

Date: 11/06/23

LEYDEN

148 East Hill Road

Leyden, MA 01337

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Carole J. Rose RET

Seller: William R. Butler

Date: 11/01/23

MONTAGUE

79 2nd St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $126,000

Buyer: William R. Crosby

Seller: Margaret S. Glassman

Date: 11/03/23

113-115 Avenue A

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: 113 Ave A. LLC

Seller: Emily Ya-Ping

Date: 11/06/23

8 Grant St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Troy Santerre

Seller: Chadd Cocking

Date: 10/30/23

48 Millers Falls Road

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Austin M. Fortin

Seller: Jill M. Innes

Date: 10/31/23

123 Montague St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Joshua A. Lashway

Seller: Crochier, Leslie C., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/23

24 Vladish Ave.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $127,000

Buyer: Paxton P. Reed

Seller: Anthony D. Diaz

Date: 11/01/23

3 Wolcott

Montague, MA 01347

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Green River Collective LLC

Seller: Matherson, Brian Lee, (Estate)

Date: 11/06/23

NORTHFIELD

91 Main St.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $1,025,000

Buyer: LCS Realty LLC

Seller: Northern Enterprises LLC

Date: 11/01/23

ORANGE

124 Drew Blvd.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Christine Richardson

Seller: Peter M. Jack

Date: 11/09/23

137 Eagleville Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Michael Gelinas

Seller: Kiernan R. Wilson

Date: 11/03/23

465 East River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Kimberly Maguy

Seller: Eugene F. Litchfield

Date: 11/09/23

60 Holmes Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $302,000

Buyer: 88 Lambert Ave. NT

Seller: Steven Gauvin

Date: 11/07/23

73-75 Pleasant St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $161,000

Buyer: Yunxiang Zhong

Seller: Tawny R. Evanson

Date: 10/31/23

2 West Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: 2 Main St. Orange LLC

Seller: James A. Stanley

Date: 11/09/23

SHELBURNE

11 Main St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: John Petrovato

Seller: Kenneth R. Downes Int.

Date: 10/30/23

SHUTESBURY

27 Weatherwood Road

Shutesbury, MA 01002

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Lipman & Cohen Joint LT

Seller: Paul S. Lipman TR

Date: 11/01/23

SUNDERLAND

621 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Mary M. Cathcart

Seller: Damien T. McNally

Date: 11/02/23

247 Plumtree Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: John T. McConnell Int.

Seller: Dolores M. Berwind RET

Date: 11/09/23

WENDELL

West St.

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sara C. Hsiang

Seller: Kevin M. Eckhardt

Date: 11/08/23

WHATELY

184 Haydenville Road

Whately, MA 01093

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Jenny A. Richards

Seller: Dwight, Elizabeth A., (Estate)

Date: 11/03/23

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

46 Federal St. Ext.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Scott Harlow

Seller: Jacob M. Kopyscinski

Date: 11/07/23

81 Burlington Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $820,000

Buyer: Mohammed A. Burhan

Seller: Konstantin Gut

Date: 11/01/23

18 Duclos Dr.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Konstantin Gut

Seller: Ruth E. Chandler

Date: 11/01/23

61-63 High St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $536,100

Buyer: Kay T. Oo

Seller: Alexander Panchelyuga

Date: 11/02/23

42 Lincoln St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $187,500

Buyer: Thomas G. Gonet

Seller: William P. Gonet

Date: 11/03/23

48 Morningside Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $422,900

Buyer: Nathaniel W. Karns

Seller: Johnson FT

Date: 11/03/23

6 Pheasant Run Circle

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Megliola Realty LLC

Seller: John J. O’Brien

Date: 11/02/23

65 South Park Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jordyn L. Michaelson

Seller: Patnaude, Mary E., (Estate)

Date: 11/09/23

397 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC

Seller: Lynne M. Paquin

Date: 11/08/23

437 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Umer F. Husain

Seller: Jonathan Zuber

Date: 11/10/23

64 Sunnyslope Ave.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $293,000

Buyer: Scott Main

Seller: Raymond M. Pronovost

Date: 11/09/23

BLANDFORD

138 Chester Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jacques Boilard

Seller: Roy, Gary L., (Estate)

Date: 10/31/23

49 North St.

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Kelsey M. McGinley

Seller: Aaron J. Labrecque

Date: 11/09/23

55 Russell Stage Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Stone Mitchell

Seller: Amanda R. Rudzik

Date: 11/09/23

20 Sperry Road

Blandford, MA 01008

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Frances Kibbe

Seller: Sperry Road RT

Date: 11/02/23

CHICOPEE

149 Beauchamp Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Jean C. Santiago-Reyes

Seller: Andrzej Soja

Date: 10/30/23

116 Bostwick Lane

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Jasmyn Quinones

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/23

71 Bray St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Kyle Soja

Seller: Green, George F., (Estate)

Date: 11/03/23

8 Canal St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sabino D. Carballo-Diaz

Seller: Tabor, Jerzy Piotr, (Estate)

Date: 11/03/23

285 East St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Darnell Cortes

Seller: Dominic M. Cessarini

Date: 11/03/23

104 Gill St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $181,000

Buyer: USBank

Seller: Keith J. Dupont

Date: 11/08/23

54 Kennedy St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: William A. Fish

Seller: Marco A. Morgado

Date: 11/01/23

61 Kimball St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Orlando S. Gonzalez-Santos

Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Date: 11/09/23

132 Nelson St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Honorio D. Velasquez

Seller: Leshia A. O’Neil-Wolcott

Date: 10/30/23

224 School St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Luis Capellan

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 11/09/23

100 Van Horn St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Marco A. Morgado

Seller: Gregorios Varypatakis

Date: 11/01/23

16 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Pedro Sanchez

Seller: Elaine Bourgeois

Date: 11/10/23

EAST LONGMEADOW

Anna Marie Lane, Lot A

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC

Seller: Knox Trail RT

Date: 11/09/23

19 Bettswood Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Thomas F. Rivers

Seller: Brown, Patricia Fiske, (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

55 Pineywoods Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Thomas J. Flanagan

Seller: Vladimir Strelnitski

Date: 11/10/23

208 Shaker Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $139,000

Buyer: Lachenauer LLC

Seller: Cwabs Inc. Series

Date: 11/08/23

HAMPDEN

73 Genevieve Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Brooke Logan

Seller: James E. Fiola

Date: 10/30/23

198 Stafford Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Rhonda Black

Seller: Johnny J. Johnson

Date: 11/07/23

HOLLAND

14 Craig Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Joshua Strasser

Seller: Amber L. Boucher

Date: 11/03/23

20 Joanie Lane

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $383,585

Buyer: Pantuosco FT

Seller: Andrew M. Pantuosco

Date: 11/08/23

64 Mashapaug Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Jonathan Fallon

Seller: Pebbles J. Carson

Date: 10/31/23

HOLYOKE

24 Ashley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Cynthia H. Theriault

Seller: Robert C. Daniell RET

Date: 11/03/23

103 Chapin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: 103 Chapin St. LLC

Seller: Ronald E. Holland

Date: 11/01/23

24 Franks Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Viktor Biley

Seller: Falcetti, Una Mae, (Estate)

Date: 10/31/23

44 George St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Rosa Adorno

Seller: Theresa L. Asselin RET

Date: 11/06/23

354-356 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Pink Finch LLC

Seller: Bobo RT

Date: 11/07/23

414-416 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Acemar Leasing LLC

Seller: Holyoke Athletic & Social Club

Date: 11/03/23

462-464 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $2,600,000

Buyer: 220 Linden Realty LLC

Seller: Lacoste Properties LLC

Date: 10/30/23

1222 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $471,500

Buyer: Susan Fritz

Seller: Donoghue, Stephen, (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

488-496 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $222,500

Buyer: 224 Westfield Road LLC

Seller: Corine M. Fitzpatrick LT

Date: 11/03/23

10 Quinn Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $337,000

Buyer: Brian Hunter

Seller: David D. McClain

Date: 10/31/23

11-13 School St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: 220 Linden Realty LLC

Seller: Lacoste Properties LLC

Date: 10/30/23

106 Sheehan Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Jefte A. Silva

Seller: Donna M. Daigle

Date: 11/06/23

92 Sycamore St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Jacob A. Carroll

Seller: Sachs Int.

Date: 10/31/23

16 Washington Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Gallagher Capital Group LLC

Seller: Edward J. Sokol

Date: 11/03/23

246 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Meghan Carroll

Seller: Miguel Colon

Date: 11/09/23

2 Willow St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael Sanchez

Seller: Maria Rivera

Date: 11/10/23

LONGMEADOW

36 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 11/07/23

51 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $445,000

Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 11/07/23

434 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $382,500

Buyer: B. D. Jimenez

Seller: Thomas Sophinos

Date: 10/31/23

64 Cambridge Circle

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Kristin Blanchard

Seller: Gallup FT

Date: 10/31/23

22 Falmouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $680,000

Buyer: Martin Boyle

Seller: Rolland M. Combe

Date: 11/03/23

291 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Branden J. Bertelli

Seller: 291 Maple Road RT

Date: 11/03/23

41 Shaker Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Seller: Nathan A. Nadeau

Date: 10/31/23

23 Skyridge St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alyssa Milne

Seller: Susan L. French

Date: 10/31/23

LUDLOW

552 Alden St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Casey Gilbert

Seller: Mark S. Lyon

Date: 11/01/23

105 Booth St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Alexandria M. Ferreira

Seller: Thomas D. Cowell

Date: 11/02/23

317 Colonial Dr.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Thomas Cowell

Seller: Rebecca L. Goncalves

Date: 11/02/23

17 Cote Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Jeremy P. Stoddard

Seller: Darnell Cortes

Date: 10/30/23

87 Cote Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: James J. Galica

Seller: Tina M. Lapierre

Date: 11/03/23

121 Fenton Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Krista Mitchell

Seller: Danielle L. Beaulieu

Date: 11/01/23

30 Plymouth Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Anthony Gandelli

Seller: Hilary A. Considine

Date: 11/06/23

LUDLOW

64-66 Oak St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $374,000

Buyer: Joel Mata

Seller: Mario G. Carneiro

Date: 11/09/23

65 Parkview St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John M. Faustino

Seller: Irene Faustino

Date: 11/08/23

187 Ventura St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Rebecca L. Goncalves

Seller: David J. Knapp

Date: 11/06/23

52 West Belmont St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Natalie A. Colapietro

Seller: Emilio Santos

Date: 11/09/23

MONTGOMERY

71 Herrick Road

Montgomery, MA 01050

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Brian C. Kopinto

Seller: Gregory W. Smith

Date: 11/02/23

301 Main Road

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Nicole Marcotte

Seller: Audrey A. Kopinto

Date: 11/02/23

Pomeroy Road (off)

Montgomery, MA 01085

Amount: $377,000

Buyer: Brian C. Kopinto

Seller: Gregory W. Smith

Date: 11/02/23

PALMER

10-12 Fox St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Danielle M. Collins

Seller: Austin Collins

Date: 11/08/23

75 Griffin St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Justin K. Cordeiro

Seller: Logan J. Lehman

Date: 11/07/23

1461 North Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $175,000

Buyer: Briana Salerno

Seller: Dore Real Estate LLC

Date: 10/31/23

3006 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $292,500

Buyer: Annie Turnball

Seller: Ebenezer Construction & Cleaning

Date: 11/03/23

45-47 South St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Jeffery S. Columbus

Seller: Manuel S. Puyen Roche

Date: 10/31/23

127 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Theresa A. Cofske

Seller: Justin K. Cordeiro

Date: 11/07/23

25 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $2,000,000

Buyer: 25 Ware Street LLC

Seller: Nlcp 25 Ware St. Mass. LLC

Date: 10/30/23

RUSSELL

70 Fairview Ave.

Russell, MA 01085

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Anthony C. Diaz

Seller: Decoteau, 3rd Robert S., (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

SPRINGFIELD

37 Aberdeen Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Jackeline Diaz

Seller: Thomas Poudrier

Date: 10/31/23

1007 Allen St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $186,000

Buyer: Nick Zaporozhchenko

Seller: Cameron Perry

Date: 11/07/23

126 Ambrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Charles T. Hale

Seller: Charlene Joubert

Date: 10/30/23

524 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Carmen Reyes

Seller: 524 Armory RT

Date: 11/03/23

203 Arthur St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jaime Casiano

Seller: Gail T. Cutler

Date: 11/09/23

305 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Genesis A. Agueda

Seller: Job Asiimwe

Date: 10/31/23

55 Beaufort Circle

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Dustin R. Rhodes

Seller: Lukasz M. Jacek

Date: 11/09/23

301-307 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus

Seller: Christian Nguyen

Date: 10/31/23

632 Belmont Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Corey Lawrence-Godfrey

Seller: Antonio R. Sorcinelli

Date: 10/30/23

14 Bentley St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: Ellika E. Nickerson

Seller: Catherine MacGovern

Date: 11/01/23

59 Berkshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $364,000

Buyer: Carlos Restrepo

Seller: Americo Freitas

Date: 11/07/23

73 Bremen St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Dylan Sliech

Seller: Elizabeth Imelio

Date: 11/10/23

41 Brookdale Dr.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: NPN Realty LLC

Seller: Thomas Maziarz

Date: 11/02/23

22-24 Burke St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Igor Arbuzov

Seller: Tiyra L. Johnson

Date: 11/07/23

20 Cara Lane

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $406,500

Buyer: Andrew Amidon

Seller: Christie E. Hendrickson

Date: 11/03/23

27 Chester St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $207,000

Buyer: 27 Chester Street LLC

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 11/02/23

28 Chilson St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $177,000

Buyer: Patriot Living Proprties LLC

Seller: Walter R. Kubacki

Date: 11/10/23

38 Collins St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Nicholas Avery

Seller: 38 Collins LLC

Date: 11/10/23

187 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Jose A. Rivera

Seller: Nereida Rivera

Date: 11/09/23

6 Devonshire Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Ingrid Serrano

Seller: Joaquim S. Madeira

Date: 11/01/23

110 Dewitt St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: David A. Brunato

Seller: Patricia A. Varney RET

Date: 11/06/23

80 Elaine Circle

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Eunice A. Andoh-Dadzie

Seller: Meredith E. Ballista

Date: 10/31/23

48 Emerald Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jesus B. Ruiz

Seller: Smith, Wayne, (Estate)

Date: 10/31/23

14-16 Falmouth St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $332,000

Buyer: Victor Roule

Seller: Evelyn Rose LLC

Date: 11/03/23

39 Fenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Latasha Downie

Seller: Jorge H. Bordonhos

Date: 10/31/23

130 Finch Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Joan Huff

Seller: Laurie Lemire

Date: 11/01/23

328 Gilbert Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Sonia N. Rodriguez

Seller: Minerva Aponte

Date: 11/06/23

15 Glenham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.

Seller: Carmen D. Rosa

Date: 11/08/23

140 Glenwood St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Andrea M. Martins

Seller: Taylor Tran

Date: 11/08/23

164 Hampden St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Katherine Ramos

Seller: Ruby V. Jones

Date: 11/09/23

48-50 Howes St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $342,500

Buyer: Harshawardhan Banda

Seller: Eryn E. Locascio

Date: 11/03/23

80 Keddy St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Rosalinda Hernandez

Seller: Lor V. Yang

Date: 11/09/23

61 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Sebastian O. Garcia

Seller: Long River Realty LLC

Date: 11/09/23

75 Leyfred Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $312,500

Buyer: Juan C. Santiago

Seller: Fyxer Up Properties LLC

Date: 11/03/23

38-40 Longhill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Reed D. Hosten

Date: 11/06/23

14 Los Angeles St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $166,000

Buyer: Phillips Asset Management LLC

Seller: Christine S. Messier

Date: 11/09/23

17 Manitoba St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $292,000

Buyer: Baerbel Kittelmann

Seller: Edward F. Hobaica

Date: 11/02/23

49 Marchioness Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Jimmie L. Whitecotton

Seller: Karen Kelley

Date: 10/31/23

93 Melville St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $172,000

Buyer: John M. Martin

Seller: Reginald P. Johnson

Date: 11/02/23

159 Middle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Theresa Robinson

Seller: Walters, Jane A., (Estate)

Date: 11/01/23

61-63 Monrovia St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Paula B. Dos Santos

Seller: Michael Katsounakis

Date: 11/01/23

83 Moss Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Evan W. King

Seller: Ariel R. Clemmer

Date: 11/03/23

295 Newhouse St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Hannah Bilodeau

Seller: Jose A. Hernandez

Date: 10/30/23

327 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Joseph K. Perez-Gonzales

Date: 11/08/23

169 Penrose St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Robin L. Youmans

Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Date: 11/09/23

601-603 Plainfield St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Auris E. Done

Seller: Jacqueline Martinez

Date: 11/09/23

160-234 Rocus St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $1,075,000

Buyer: Morais Enterprises LLC

Seller: S. R. Energy Inc.

Date: 11/06/23

1225 Saint James Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Rose Cash

Seller: Fab Holdings LLC

Date: 11/09/23

73 Sunapee St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $246,000

Buyer: Jouly T. Yang

Seller: Florence N. Fay

Date: 11/09/23

105 Welland Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $291,000

Buyer: Jaimilly T. Garcia

Seller: Nelida Medina

Date: 11/06/23

60 Westbrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Albert Adomako

Seller: Barbara J. Miller

Date: 10/30/23

41 White Birch Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $293,500

Buyer: Geraldo Zayas

Seller: Peter J. & L. Danmalis RET

Date: 11/07/23

556 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Leanny Puello

Seller: Thomas F. Rivers

Date: 11/10/23

919 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $262,500

Buyer: Melissa Blais

Seller: Lori P. Venezia

Date: 10/30/23

11 Winding Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: David Toum

Seller: Charles K. Burke

Date: 10/31/23

SOUTHWICK

152 Feeding Hills Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $299,987

Buyer: Morris J. Govan

Seller: Christopher M. Thomas

Date: 11/08/23

18 Meadow Lane

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $775,000

Buyer: Vincent Petrangelo

Seller: Craig S. Miller

Date: 11/10/23

17 Gargon Ter.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Richard Conroy

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 10/31/23

72 Granville Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $259,000

Buyer: Richard Blaser

Seller: Soundview Home Loan TR

Date: 10/30/23

465 North Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Lisa Freeman

Seller: Alfred J. Beauregard

Date: 11/07/23

5 Tall Pines Trail

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $649,000

Buyer: Mario J. Bernal

Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.

Date: 10/31/23

TOLLAND

84 Lakeview Lane

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $549,000

Buyer: Howard S. Hoffman

Seller: Spidal NT

Date: 11/10/23

WEST SPRINGFIELD

9 Abigaile Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $635,000

Buyer: Brian G. Signet

Seller: Richard R. Poe

Date: 10/31/23

34 Belle Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Nickolas R. Rodriguez

Seller: Skyspec LLC

Date: 11/10/23

68 Christine Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $740,000

Buyer: Muhammad D. Sabir

Seller: Ahmed Elmogy

Date: 10/31/23

32 Glenview Dr.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Tianyi Zhou

Seller: Jason D. Leary

Date: 11/08/23

132 Grandview Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $317,000

Buyer: Arpana Rai

Seller: Jahjan LLC

Date: 11/09/23

18 Hillside Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,500

Buyer: Amber Fragoso

Seller: Justin S. Bergeron

Date: 11/02/23

81 Lennys Way

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: Greg Varypatakis

Seller: Mohammad A. Burhan

Date: 11/01/23

250 Main St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $243,078

Buyer: TD Bank

Seller: Cam M. Pham

Date: 11/09/23

33 Maple St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Andrew P. Gould

Seller: Colleen V. Jenkins

Date: 11/01/23

1269 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Jamie J. Mitchell

Seller: Christine M. Orwat

Date: 11/01/23

326 Morton St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Benjamin M. Ward

Seller: Tiberiu Poshtaru

Date: 11/09/23

42 Old Barn Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Justin Bergeron

Seller: Jeffrey B. Lavoine

Date: 11/02/23

154 Pease Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: John J. Steup

Seller: James P. Galica

Date: 10/31/23

154 Pease Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Beau D. Salamon-Davis

Seller: James P. Galica

Date: 11/10/23

94 Smyrna St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Kimberly A. Constance

Seller: James A. Richard

Date: 10/31/23

45-47 Southworth St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Andrew Morin

Seller: Jessica Korobkov

Date: 10/31/23

2355 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christina Suheen

Seller: Suk RT

Date: 11/10/23

WESTFIELD

49 Canal Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Capela Reality Group LLC

Seller: Charles A. Mathieu

Date: 11/01/23

184 Birch Bluffs Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Seth T. Philipp

Seller: Holden Canty

Date: 11/09/23

27 Furrowtown Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $470,000

Buyer: Gabriel Lopez

Seller: Steven J. Sheldon

Date: 11/10/23

230 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC

Seller: John G. Moriarty

Date: 11/03/23

60 Lewis Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $505,000

Buyer: Katie Spaulding

Seller: Sergiy Suprunchuk

Date: 10/31/23

15 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Gregory Smith

Seller: Darron G. Hillman

Date: 11/02/23

7 Medieros Way

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: DM United Realty LLC

Seller: MPS Realty LLC

Date: 11/03/23

503 Montgomery Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Shawn Barsalou

Seller: Dennis R. Blakely

Date: 10/30/23

43 Jaeger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Nextgen Real Estate LLC

Seller: Joanne C. Lisee

Date: 11/08/23

100 Park Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Caitlyn N. Champagne

Seller: Archie F. Hogue

Date: 11/09/23

5 Pequot Point Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: David J. Oleksak

Seller: David J. Oleksak

Date: 11/08/23

122 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Serhii Storcheus

Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC

Date: 11/03/23

305 Springdale Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Jacob Mead

Seller: Jay A. Fournier

Date: 10/30/23

259 Steiger Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Michael Wheeler

Seller: Kathryn L. Buttrick RET

Date: 11/09/23

WILBRAHAM

21 Jewell Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Trevor J. Ziomek

Seller: Gregory A. Coutu

Date: 11/09/23

57 Manchonis Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Zachary Yacteen

Seller: Lori A. Jacquinet

Date: 11/03/23

15 McIntosh Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Heidi Li

Seller: Jay S. Steingrub TR

Date: 11/03/23

7 Rice Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Matthew A. Gay

Seller: Teresa M. Strandberg

Date: 11/09/23

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AHMERST

40 Hop Brook Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $825,000

Buyer: Jason Ditzian

Seller: Rolf Nelson

Date: 11/03/23

1117 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: 1117 North Pleasant St. LLC

Seller: Mimsy Cove LLC

Date: 11/01/23

49 Sheerman Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $683,049

Buyer: Sidney Strickland

Seller: Barbara H. Goldstein

Date: 10/31/23

27 The Hollow

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $408,000

Buyer: Cil Realty Of Mass. Inc.

Seller: Rgink LLC

Date: 11/09/23

21 Valley View Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $544,900

Buyer: Timothy S. Nixon

Seller: Deana Whittlesey

Date: 11/02/23

51 Valley View Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Bonnie B. Anderson

Date: 11/06/23

BELCHERTOWN

19 Dana Hill

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Ruth Huyler

Seller: Christopher F. Fitzgerald

Date: 11/10/23

11 Eastview Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Brian Jette

Seller: Carl E. Brown

Date: 10/31/23

633 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $412,000

Buyer: Wendie Levitan

Seller: Jason S. Balut

Date: 11/03/23

High Bluff Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $1,281,000

Buyer: Vanessa Homes LLC

Seller: S&M Equipment LLC

Date: 11/03/23

44 Mountain View Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $426,000

Buyer: Pubali Datta

Seller: Stephen M. Weibel

Date: 11/02/23

15 Old Farm Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Jeremy Breef-Pilz

Seller: Jacqueline Habib

Date: 11/03/23

16 Pheasant Run

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $725,000

Buyer: Patrice L. Housey

Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues

Date: 11/09/23

42 South Liberty St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Richard P. McGuire

Seller: Dulude FT

Date: 10/30/23

CUMMINGTON

95 Berkshire Trail

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Ryan C. Miller

Seller: Robert N. Quigley

Date: 10/31/23

605 Berkshire Trail

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Jonathan Foley

Seller: Antoni J. Sakowicz

Date: 11/03/23

149 Porter Hill Road

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Hhcp LLC

Seller: Bruce H. Hoag

Date: 11/08/23

EASTHAMPTON

10 Conrad Circle, Lot 10

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $549,900

Buyer: Ann E. Silver

Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC

Date: 11/01/23

10 Duda Dr.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Michael R. Dion

Seller: Brown Jr., Kenneth, (Estate)

Date: 11/10/23

393 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Fiverobin LLC

Seller: Kevin M. Schmitter

Date: 11/07/23

2 Park Ave.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Matthew H. Ghazarian

Seller: Peter E. Lustenberger

Date: 10/31/23

63 Phelps St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC

Seller: Hughes, Sally J., (Estate)

Date: 10/30/23

12 Steplar Xing, Lot 12

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $594,900

Buyer: Wendy J. Allen

Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC

Date: 10/30/23

GOSHEN

2 Maple Road

Goshen, MA 01096

Amount: $203,000

Buyer: Linda B. Putnam

Seller: Courtney C. MacLachlan TR

Date: 11/03/23

GRANBY

122 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Oleh Pikulskiy

Seller: Alexandr Nejelski

Date: 11/10/23

31 Forge Pond Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Richard Landry

Seller: Diane Soriano

Date: 11/08/23

HADLEY

230 Russell St.

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Artiga Enterprise LLC

Seller: Stanley Adams

Date: 10/31/23

HUNTINGTON

Route 112

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Archimedes Plumbing & Heating

Seller: Huntington Country Store

Date: 11/01/23

34 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Kostis J. Zarvis

Seller: Colby M. Lurgio

Date: 10/30/23

70 Worthington Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Archimedes Plumbing & Heating

Seller: Huntington Country Store

Date: 11/01/23

NORTHAMPTON

389 Bridge Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $237,500

Buyer: Alisa M. Wagman

Seller: Marlene A. O’Connell

Date: 11/09/23

PELHAM

59 Meetinghouse Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Michael B. Mahoney

Seller: Bank Of America

Date: 11/10/23

SOUTH HADLEY

14 Country Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jason P. Grigas

Seller: Laura S. Fitzgerald

Date: 11/01/23

18 Garden St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $239,900

Buyer: GITSIT SOLUTIONS LLC

Seller: Robert M. Stapley

Date: 10/30/23

123 Granby Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Roland W. Cox

Seller: Lorraine D. Lavallee

Date: 11/07/23

37 Haig Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: ZCG Properties LLC

Date: 11/01/23

12 Lithia Springs Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Paul J. Wanat

Seller: Barbara J. Smith

Date: 11/09/23

36 Ludlow Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Esther H. Chandler

Seller: Adam Lukomski

Date: 11/06/23

21 Lyon Green

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $574,900

Buyer: Terres FT

Seller: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction Inc.

Date: 11/02/23

209 Mosier St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $352,000

Buyer: Cheryl A. Kiras

Seller: Katelyn Labrie

Date: 10/30/23

394 Newton St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $469,900

Buyer: Jeremy Nosser

Seller: Terie Fleury

Date: 11/02/23

39 Old County Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Arthur Williamson

Seller: Eeps LLC

Date: 11/09/23

11 Pittroff Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Tonya Skowyra

Seller: Oliver O. Akamnonu

Date: 10/30/23

47 School St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Yassine Zian

Seller: Crochetiere, Robert P., (Estate)

Date: 10/31/23

11 Yale St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Sarah L. Brecher

Seller: Emalie D. Clark

Date: 10/30/23

SOUTHAMPTON

29 Bluemer Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Rgb Industries Inc.

Seller: Darleen A. Poulin

Date: 10/30/23

125 Glendale Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Mary E. Longabaugh RET

Seller: Jennifer Siegel

Date: 11/08/23

12 Middle Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Melvin M. Cortes

Seller: Richard E. Krzanowski

Date: 11/01/23

WARE

7 Big Tree Dr.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Shawn Donnelly

Seller: Peter T. Bassignani

Date: 10/31/23

23 Clifford Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $145,000

Buyer: Ontour Properties Inc.

Seller: Jeffrey A. Mlynarski

Date: 10/31/23