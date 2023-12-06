Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
ASHFIELD
168 Main St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Lea Banks
Seller: Jakub Muller
Date: 11/01/23
BERNARDSTON
44 Church St.
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: 44 Church Enterprises LLC
Seller: NL&E Associates LLC
Date: 11/06/23
BUCKLAND
83-A North St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Karl K. Rogler
Seller: Paula C. Parsons Int.
Date: 11/06/23
25 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: NLA Holdings LLC
Seller: Steven L. Howland
Date: 10/31/23
27 Elm St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: NLA Holdings LLC
Seller: Steven L. Howland
Date: 10/31/23
50 Prospect St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Robert N. Quigley
Seller: Rachael S. Riverwood
Date: 10/31/23
49 State St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Haley B. O’Neil
Seller: Diego Sharon
Date: 11/06/23
122 State St.
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Love Thy Neighbor LLC
Seller: Polly French
Date: 11/01/23
COLRAIN
2 Cider Mill Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: David E. Arsenault
Seller: AI Property Solutions LLC
Date: 11/07/23
4 Cromack Lane
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $382,000
Buyer: Kyle J. Welsh
Seller: Susan E. Wall
Date: 11/09/23
DEERFIELD
39 Graves St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $295,500
Buyer: Shelly Rifken
Seller: Corey J. Ramsay
Date: 11/03/23
72 North Hillside Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Lauren K. Hnath
Seller: Kownacki Int.
Date: 10/30/23
9 Thayer St.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Ethan Wickline
Seller: Leslie A. Wickline
Date: 11/06/23
GREENFIELD
104 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: David R. Cramer
Seller: Ion Virlizanu
Date: 11/03/23
209-211 Deerfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $201,500
Buyer: Laura James
Date: 11/08/23
48 Harrison Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: William J. Carey
Seller: Lindsey M. Ennis
Date: 11/01/23
105 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Troy Santerre
Seller: Timothy J. Stebbins
Date: 10/30/23
59 Newell Pond Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Timothy Kosuda
Seller: Barbara E. Woodcock
Date: 11/06/23
LEYDEN
148 East Hill Road
Leyden, MA 01337
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Carole J. Rose RET
Seller: William R. Butler
Date: 11/01/23
MONTAGUE
79 2nd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $126,000
Buyer: William R. Crosby
Seller: Margaret S. Glassman
Date: 11/03/23
113-115 Avenue A
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: 113 Ave A. LLC
Seller: Emily Ya-Ping
Date: 11/06/23
8 Grant St.
Montague, MA 01349
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Troy Santerre
Seller: Chadd Cocking
Date: 10/30/23
48 Millers Falls Road
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Austin M. Fortin
Seller: Jill M. Innes
Date: 10/31/23
123 Montague St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Joshua A. Lashway
Seller: Crochier, Leslie C., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/23
24 Vladish Ave.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $127,000
Buyer: Paxton P. Reed
Seller: Anthony D. Diaz
Date: 11/01/23
3 Wolcott
Montague, MA 01347
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Green River Collective LLC
Seller: Matherson, Brian Lee, (Estate)
Date: 11/06/23
NORTHFIELD
91 Main St.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $1,025,000
Buyer: LCS Realty LLC
Seller: Northern Enterprises LLC
Date: 11/01/23
ORANGE
124 Drew Blvd.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Christine Richardson
Seller: Peter M. Jack
Date: 11/09/23
137 Eagleville Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Michael Gelinas
Seller: Kiernan R. Wilson
Date: 11/03/23
465 East River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Kimberly Maguy
Seller: Eugene F. Litchfield
Date: 11/09/23
60 Holmes Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $302,000
Buyer: 88 Lambert Ave. NT
Seller: Steven Gauvin
Date: 11/07/23
73-75 Pleasant St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $161,000
Buyer: Yunxiang Zhong
Seller: Tawny R. Evanson
Date: 10/31/23
2 West Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: 2 Main St. Orange LLC
Seller: James A. Stanley
Date: 11/09/23
SHELBURNE
11 Main St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: John Petrovato
Seller: Kenneth R. Downes Int.
Date: 10/30/23
SHUTESBURY
27 Weatherwood Road
Shutesbury, MA 01002
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Lipman & Cohen Joint LT
Seller: Paul S. Lipman TR
Date: 11/01/23
SUNDERLAND
621 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Mary M. Cathcart
Seller: Damien T. McNally
Date: 11/02/23
247 Plumtree Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: John T. McConnell Int.
Seller: Dolores M. Berwind RET
Date: 11/09/23
WENDELL
West St.
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sara C. Hsiang
Seller: Kevin M. Eckhardt
Date: 11/08/23
WHATELY
184 Haydenville Road
Whately, MA 01093
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Jenny A. Richards
Seller: Dwight, Elizabeth A., (Estate)
Date: 11/03/23
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
46 Federal St. Ext.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Scott Harlow
Seller: Jacob M. Kopyscinski
Date: 11/07/23
81 Burlington Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $820,000
Buyer: Mohammed A. Burhan
Seller: Konstantin Gut
Date: 11/01/23
18 Duclos Dr.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Konstantin Gut
Seller: Ruth E. Chandler
Date: 11/01/23
61-63 High St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $536,100
Buyer: Kay T. Oo
Seller: Alexander Panchelyuga
Date: 11/02/23
42 Lincoln St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $187,500
Buyer: Thomas G. Gonet
Seller: William P. Gonet
Date: 11/03/23
48 Morningside Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $422,900
Buyer: Nathaniel W. Karns
Seller: Johnson FT
Date: 11/03/23
6 Pheasant Run Circle
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Megliola Realty LLC
Seller: John J. O’Brien
Date: 11/02/23
65 South Park Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jordyn L. Michaelson
Seller: Patnaude, Mary E., (Estate)
Date: 11/09/23
397 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Seller: Lynne M. Paquin
Date: 11/08/23
437 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Umer F. Husain
Seller: Jonathan Zuber
Date: 11/10/23
64 Sunnyslope Ave.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $293,000
Buyer: Scott Main
Seller: Raymond M. Pronovost
Date: 11/09/23
BLANDFORD
138 Chester Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jacques Boilard
Seller: Roy, Gary L., (Estate)
Date: 10/31/23
49 North St.
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Kelsey M. McGinley
Seller: Aaron J. Labrecque
Date: 11/09/23
55 Russell Stage Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Stone Mitchell
Seller: Amanda R. Rudzik
Date: 11/09/23
20 Sperry Road
Blandford, MA 01008
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Frances Kibbe
Seller: Sperry Road RT
Date: 11/02/23
CHICOPEE
149 Beauchamp Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Jean C. Santiago-Reyes
Seller: Andrzej Soja
Date: 10/30/23
116 Bostwick Lane
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Jasmyn Quinones
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/23
71 Bray St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Kyle Soja
Seller: Green, George F., (Estate)
Date: 11/03/23
8 Canal St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sabino D. Carballo-Diaz
Seller: Tabor, Jerzy Piotr, (Estate)
Date: 11/03/23
285 East St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Darnell Cortes
Seller: Dominic M. Cessarini
Date: 11/03/23
104 Gill St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $181,000
Buyer: USBank
Seller: Keith J. Dupont
Date: 11/08/23
54 Kennedy St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: William A. Fish
Seller: Marco A. Morgado
Date: 11/01/23
61 Kimball St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Orlando S. Gonzalez-Santos
Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Date: 11/09/23
132 Nelson St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Honorio D. Velasquez
Seller: Leshia A. O’Neil-Wolcott
Date: 10/30/23
224 School St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Luis Capellan
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 11/09/23
100 Van Horn St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Marco A. Morgado
Seller: Gregorios Varypatakis
Date: 11/01/23
16 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Pedro Sanchez
Seller: Elaine Bourgeois
Date: 11/10/23
EAST LONGMEADOW
Anna Marie Lane, Lot A
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Moltenbrey Builders LLC
Seller: Knox Trail RT
Date: 11/09/23
19 Bettswood Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Thomas F. Rivers
Seller: Brown, Patricia Fiske, (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
55 Pineywoods Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Thomas J. Flanagan
Seller: Vladimir Strelnitski
Date: 11/10/23
208 Shaker Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $139,000
Buyer: Lachenauer LLC
Seller: Cwabs Inc. Series
Date: 11/08/23
HAMPDEN
73 Genevieve Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Brooke Logan
Seller: James E. Fiola
Date: 10/30/23
198 Stafford Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Rhonda Black
Seller: Johnny J. Johnson
Date: 11/07/23
HOLLAND
14 Craig Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Joshua Strasser
Seller: Amber L. Boucher
Date: 11/03/23
20 Joanie Lane
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $383,585
Buyer: Pantuosco FT
Seller: Andrew M. Pantuosco
Date: 11/08/23
64 Mashapaug Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Jonathan Fallon
Seller: Pebbles J. Carson
Date: 10/31/23
HOLYOKE
24 Ashley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Cynthia H. Theriault
Seller: Robert C. Daniell RET
Date: 11/03/23
103 Chapin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: 103 Chapin St. LLC
Seller: Ronald E. Holland
Date: 11/01/23
24 Franks Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Viktor Biley
Seller: Falcetti, Una Mae, (Estate)
Date: 10/31/23
44 George St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Rosa Adorno
Seller: Theresa L. Asselin RET
Date: 11/06/23
354-356 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Pink Finch LLC
Seller: Bobo RT
Date: 11/07/23
414-416 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Acemar Leasing LLC
Seller: Holyoke Athletic & Social Club
Date: 11/03/23
462-464 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $2,600,000
Buyer: 220 Linden Realty LLC
Seller: Lacoste Properties LLC
Date: 10/30/23
1222 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $471,500
Buyer: Susan Fritz
Seller: Donoghue, Stephen, (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
488-496 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $222,500
Buyer: 224 Westfield Road LLC
Seller: Corine M. Fitzpatrick LT
Date: 11/03/23
10 Quinn Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $337,000
Buyer: Brian Hunter
Seller: David D. McClain
Date: 10/31/23
11-13 School St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: 220 Linden Realty LLC
Seller: Lacoste Properties LLC
Date: 10/30/23
106 Sheehan Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Jefte A. Silva
Seller: Donna M. Daigle
Date: 11/06/23
92 Sycamore St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Jacob A. Carroll
Seller: Sachs Int.
Date: 10/31/23
16 Washington Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Gallagher Capital Group LLC
Seller: Edward J. Sokol
Date: 11/03/23
246 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Meghan Carroll
Seller: Miguel Colon
Date: 11/09/23
2 Willow St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael Sanchez
Seller: Maria Rivera
Date: 11/10/23
LONGMEADOW
36 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 11/07/23
51 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $445,000
Buyer: CKJ Realty LLC
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 11/07/23
434 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $382,500
Buyer: B. D. Jimenez
Seller: Thomas Sophinos
Date: 10/31/23
64 Cambridge Circle
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Kristin Blanchard
Seller: Gallup FT
Date: 10/31/23
22 Falmouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $680,000
Buyer: Martin Boyle
Seller: Rolland M. Combe
Date: 11/03/23
291 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Branden J. Bertelli
Seller: 291 Maple Road RT
Date: 11/03/23
41 Shaker Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Seller: Nathan A. Nadeau
Date: 10/31/23
23 Skyridge St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Alyssa Milne
Seller: Susan L. French
Date: 10/31/23
LUDLOW
552 Alden St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Casey Gilbert
Seller: Mark S. Lyon
Date: 11/01/23
105 Booth St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Alexandria M. Ferreira
Seller: Thomas D. Cowell
Date: 11/02/23
317 Colonial Dr.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Thomas Cowell
Seller: Rebecca L. Goncalves
Date: 11/02/23
17 Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Jeremy P. Stoddard
Seller: Darnell Cortes
Date: 10/30/23
87 Cote Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: James J. Galica
Seller: Tina M. Lapierre
Date: 11/03/23
121 Fenton Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Krista Mitchell
Seller: Danielle L. Beaulieu
Date: 11/01/23
30 Plymouth Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Anthony Gandelli
Seller: Hilary A. Considine
Date: 11/06/23
LUDLOW
64-66 Oak St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $374,000
Buyer: Joel Mata
Seller: Mario G. Carneiro
Date: 11/09/23
65 Parkview St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John M. Faustino
Seller: Irene Faustino
Date: 11/08/23
187 Ventura St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Rebecca L. Goncalves
Seller: David J. Knapp
Date: 11/06/23
52 West Belmont St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Natalie A. Colapietro
Seller: Emilio Santos
Date: 11/09/23
MONTGOMERY
71 Herrick Road
Montgomery, MA 01050
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Brian C. Kopinto
Seller: Gregory W. Smith
Date: 11/02/23
301 Main Road
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Nicole Marcotte
Seller: Audrey A. Kopinto
Date: 11/02/23
Pomeroy Road (off)
Montgomery, MA 01085
Amount: $377,000
Buyer: Brian C. Kopinto
Seller: Gregory W. Smith
Date: 11/02/23
PALMER
10-12 Fox St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Danielle M. Collins
Seller: Austin Collins
Date: 11/08/23
75 Griffin St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Justin K. Cordeiro
Seller: Logan J. Lehman
Date: 11/07/23
1461 North Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $175,000
Buyer: Briana Salerno
Seller: Dore Real Estate LLC
Date: 10/31/23
3006 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $292,500
Buyer: Annie Turnball
Seller: Ebenezer Construction & Cleaning
Date: 11/03/23
45-47 South St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Jeffery S. Columbus
Seller: Manuel S. Puyen Roche
Date: 10/31/23
127 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Theresa A. Cofske
Seller: Justin K. Cordeiro
Date: 11/07/23
25 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $2,000,000
Buyer: 25 Ware Street LLC
Seller: Nlcp 25 Ware St. Mass. LLC
Date: 10/30/23
RUSSELL
70 Fairview Ave.
Russell, MA 01085
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Anthony C. Diaz
Seller: Decoteau, 3rd Robert S., (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
SPRINGFIELD
37 Aberdeen Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Jackeline Diaz
Seller: Thomas Poudrier
Date: 10/31/23
1007 Allen St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $186,000
Buyer: Nick Zaporozhchenko
Seller: Cameron Perry
Date: 11/07/23
126 Ambrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Charles T. Hale
Seller: Charlene Joubert
Date: 10/30/23
524 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Carmen Reyes
Seller: 524 Armory RT
Date: 11/03/23
203 Arthur St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jaime Casiano
Seller: Gail T. Cutler
Date: 11/09/23
305 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Genesis A. Agueda
Seller: Job Asiimwe
Date: 10/31/23
55 Beaufort Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Dustin R. Rhodes
Seller: Lukasz M. Jacek
Date: 11/09/23
301-307 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Cherlie Magny-Normilus
Seller: Christian Nguyen
Date: 10/31/23
632 Belmont Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Corey Lawrence-Godfrey
Seller: Antonio R. Sorcinelli
Date: 10/30/23
14 Bentley St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: Ellika E. Nickerson
Seller: Catherine MacGovern
Date: 11/01/23
59 Berkshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $364,000
Buyer: Carlos Restrepo
Seller: Americo Freitas
Date: 11/07/23
73 Bremen St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Dylan Sliech
Seller: Elizabeth Imelio
Date: 11/10/23
41 Brookdale Dr.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: NPN Realty LLC
Seller: Thomas Maziarz
Date: 11/02/23
22-24 Burke St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Igor Arbuzov
Seller: Tiyra L. Johnson
Date: 11/07/23
20 Cara Lane
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $406,500
Buyer: Andrew Amidon
Seller: Christie E. Hendrickson
Date: 11/03/23
27 Chester St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $207,000
Buyer: 27 Chester Street LLC
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 11/02/23
28 Chilson St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $177,000
Buyer: Patriot Living Proprties LLC
Seller: Walter R. Kubacki
Date: 11/10/23
38 Collins St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Nicholas Avery
Seller: 38 Collins LLC
Date: 11/10/23
187 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Jose A. Rivera
Seller: Nereida Rivera
Date: 11/09/23
6 Devonshire Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Ingrid Serrano
Seller: Joaquim S. Madeira
Date: 11/01/23
110 Dewitt St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: David A. Brunato
Seller: Patricia A. Varney RET
Date: 11/06/23
80 Elaine Circle
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Eunice A. Andoh-Dadzie
Seller: Meredith E. Ballista
Date: 10/31/23
48 Emerald Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jesus B. Ruiz
Seller: Smith, Wayne, (Estate)
Date: 10/31/23
14-16 Falmouth St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $332,000
Buyer: Victor Roule
Seller: Evelyn Rose LLC
Date: 11/03/23
39 Fenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Latasha Downie
Seller: Jorge H. Bordonhos
Date: 10/31/23
130 Finch Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Joan Huff
Seller: Laurie Lemire
Date: 11/01/23
328 Gilbert Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Sonia N. Rodriguez
Seller: Minerva Aponte
Date: 11/06/23
15 Glenham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Freedom Mortgage Corp.
Seller: Carmen D. Rosa
Date: 11/08/23
140 Glenwood St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Andrea M. Martins
Seller: Taylor Tran
Date: 11/08/23
164 Hampden St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Katherine Ramos
Seller: Ruby V. Jones
Date: 11/09/23
48-50 Howes St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $342,500
Buyer: Harshawardhan Banda
Seller: Eryn E. Locascio
Date: 11/03/23
80 Keddy St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Rosalinda Hernandez
Seller: Lor V. Yang
Date: 11/09/23
61 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sebastian O. Garcia
Seller: Long River Realty LLC
Date: 11/09/23
75 Leyfred Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $312,500
Buyer: Juan C. Santiago
Seller: Fyxer Up Properties LLC
Date: 11/03/23
38-40 Longhill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Reed D. Hosten
Date: 11/06/23
14 Los Angeles St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $166,000
Buyer: Phillips Asset Management LLC
Seller: Christine S. Messier
Date: 11/09/23
17 Manitoba St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $292,000
Buyer: Baerbel Kittelmann
Seller: Edward F. Hobaica
Date: 11/02/23
49 Marchioness Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Jimmie L. Whitecotton
Seller: Karen Kelley
Date: 10/31/23
93 Melville St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $172,000
Buyer: John M. Martin
Seller: Reginald P. Johnson
Date: 11/02/23
159 Middle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Theresa Robinson
Seller: Walters, Jane A., (Estate)
Date: 11/01/23
61-63 Monrovia St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Paula B. Dos Santos
Seller: Michael Katsounakis
Date: 11/01/23
83 Moss Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Evan W. King
Seller: Ariel R. Clemmer
Date: 11/03/23
295 Newhouse St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Hannah Bilodeau
Seller: Jose A. Hernandez
Date: 10/30/23
327 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Joseph K. Perez-Gonzales
Date: 11/08/23
169 Penrose St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Robin L. Youmans
Seller: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Date: 11/09/23
601-603 Plainfield St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Auris E. Done
Seller: Jacqueline Martinez
Date: 11/09/23
160-234 Rocus St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $1,075,000
Buyer: Morais Enterprises LLC
Seller: S. R. Energy Inc.
Date: 11/06/23
1225 Saint James Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Rose Cash
Seller: Fab Holdings LLC
Date: 11/09/23
73 Sunapee St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $246,000
Buyer: Jouly T. Yang
Seller: Florence N. Fay
Date: 11/09/23
105 Welland Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $291,000
Buyer: Jaimilly T. Garcia
Seller: Nelida Medina
Date: 11/06/23
60 Westbrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Albert Adomako
Seller: Barbara J. Miller
Date: 10/30/23
41 White Birch Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $293,500
Buyer: Geraldo Zayas
Seller: Peter J. & L. Danmalis RET
Date: 11/07/23
556 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Leanny Puello
Seller: Thomas F. Rivers
Date: 11/10/23
919 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $262,500
Buyer: Melissa Blais
Seller: Lori P. Venezia
Date: 10/30/23
11 Winding Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: David Toum
Seller: Charles K. Burke
Date: 10/31/23
SOUTHWICK
152 Feeding Hills Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $299,987
Buyer: Morris J. Govan
Seller: Christopher M. Thomas
Date: 11/08/23
18 Meadow Lane
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $775,000
Buyer: Vincent Petrangelo
Seller: Craig S. Miller
Date: 11/10/23
17 Gargon Ter.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Richard Conroy
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 10/31/23
72 Granville Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $259,000
Buyer: Richard Blaser
Seller: Soundview Home Loan TR
Date: 10/30/23
465 North Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Lisa Freeman
Seller: Alfred J. Beauregard
Date: 11/07/23
5 Tall Pines Trail
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $649,000
Buyer: Mario J. Bernal
Seller: Hamelin Framing Inc.
Date: 10/31/23
TOLLAND
84 Lakeview Lane
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $549,000
Buyer: Howard S. Hoffman
Seller: Spidal NT
Date: 11/10/23
WEST SPRINGFIELD
9 Abigaile Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $635,000
Buyer: Brian G. Signet
Seller: Richard R. Poe
Date: 10/31/23
34 Belle Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Nickolas R. Rodriguez
Seller: Skyspec LLC
Date: 11/10/23
68 Christine Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $740,000
Buyer: Muhammad D. Sabir
Seller: Ahmed Elmogy
Date: 10/31/23
32 Glenview Dr.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Tianyi Zhou
Seller: Jason D. Leary
Date: 11/08/23
132 Grandview Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $317,000
Buyer: Arpana Rai
Seller: Jahjan LLC
Date: 11/09/23
18 Hillside Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,500
Buyer: Amber Fragoso
Seller: Justin S. Bergeron
Date: 11/02/23
81 Lennys Way
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: Greg Varypatakis
Seller: Mohammad A. Burhan
Date: 11/01/23
250 Main St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $243,078
Buyer: TD Bank
Seller: Cam M. Pham
Date: 11/09/23
33 Maple St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Andrew P. Gould
Seller: Colleen V. Jenkins
Date: 11/01/23
1269 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Jamie J. Mitchell
Seller: Christine M. Orwat
Date: 11/01/23
326 Morton St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Benjamin M. Ward
Seller: Tiberiu Poshtaru
Date: 11/09/23
42 Old Barn Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Justin Bergeron
Seller: Jeffrey B. Lavoine
Date: 11/02/23
154 Pease Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: John J. Steup
Seller: James P. Galica
Date: 10/31/23
154 Pease Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Beau D. Salamon-Davis
Seller: James P. Galica
Date: 11/10/23
94 Smyrna St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Kimberly A. Constance
Seller: James A. Richard
Date: 10/31/23
45-47 Southworth St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Andrew Morin
Seller: Jessica Korobkov
Date: 10/31/23
2355 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christina Suheen
Seller: Suk RT
Date: 11/10/23
WESTFIELD
49 Canal Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Capela Reality Group LLC
Seller: Charles A. Mathieu
Date: 11/01/23
184 Birch Bluffs Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Seth T. Philipp
Seller: Holden Canty
Date: 11/09/23
27 Furrowtown Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $470,000
Buyer: Gabriel Lopez
Seller: Steven J. Sheldon
Date: 11/10/23
230 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Fitzgerald Home Solutions LLC
Seller: John G. Moriarty
Date: 11/03/23
60 Lewis Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $505,000
Buyer: Katie Spaulding
Seller: Sergiy Suprunchuk
Date: 10/31/23
15 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Gregory Smith
Seller: Darron G. Hillman
Date: 11/02/23
7 Medieros Way
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: DM United Realty LLC
Seller: MPS Realty LLC
Date: 11/03/23
503 Montgomery Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Shawn Barsalou
Seller: Dennis R. Blakely
Date: 10/30/23
43 Jaeger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Nextgen Real Estate LLC
Seller: Joanne C. Lisee
Date: 11/08/23
100 Park Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Caitlyn N. Champagne
Seller: Archie F. Hogue
Date: 11/09/23
5 Pequot Point Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: David J. Oleksak
Seller: David J. Oleksak
Date: 11/08/23
122 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Serhii Storcheus
Seller: Manchester Enterprises LLC
Date: 11/03/23
305 Springdale Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Jacob Mead
Seller: Jay A. Fournier
Date: 10/30/23
259 Steiger Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Michael Wheeler
Seller: Kathryn L. Buttrick RET
Date: 11/09/23
WILBRAHAM
21 Jewell Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Trevor J. Ziomek
Seller: Gregory A. Coutu
Date: 11/09/23
57 Manchonis Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Zachary Yacteen
Seller: Lori A. Jacquinet
Date: 11/03/23
15 McIntosh Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Heidi Li
Seller: Jay S. Steingrub TR
Date: 11/03/23
7 Rice Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Matthew A. Gay
Seller: Teresa M. Strandberg
Date: 11/09/23
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AHMERST
40 Hop Brook Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $825,000
Buyer: Jason Ditzian
Seller: Rolf Nelson
Date: 11/03/23
1117 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: 1117 North Pleasant St. LLC
Seller: Mimsy Cove LLC
Date: 11/01/23
49 Sheerman Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $683,049
Buyer: Sidney Strickland
Seller: Barbara H. Goldstein
Date: 10/31/23
27 The Hollow
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $408,000
Buyer: Cil Realty Of Mass. Inc.
Seller: Rgink LLC
Date: 11/09/23
21 Valley View Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $544,900
Buyer: Timothy S. Nixon
Seller: Deana Whittlesey
Date: 11/02/23
51 Valley View Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Bonnie B. Anderson
Date: 11/06/23
BELCHERTOWN
19 Dana Hill
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Ruth Huyler
Seller: Christopher F. Fitzgerald
Date: 11/10/23
11 Eastview Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Brian Jette
Seller: Carl E. Brown
Date: 10/31/23
633 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $412,000
Buyer: Wendie Levitan
Seller: Jason S. Balut
Date: 11/03/23
High Bluff Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $1,281,000
Buyer: Vanessa Homes LLC
Seller: S&M Equipment LLC
Date: 11/03/23
44 Mountain View Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $426,000
Buyer: Pubali Datta
Seller: Stephen M. Weibel
Date: 11/02/23
15 Old Farm Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Jeremy Breef-Pilz
Seller: Jacqueline Habib
Date: 11/03/23
16 Pheasant Run
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $725,000
Buyer: Patrice L. Housey
Seller: Victor L. Rodrigues
Date: 11/09/23
42 South Liberty St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Richard P. McGuire
Seller: Dulude FT
Date: 10/30/23
CUMMINGTON
95 Berkshire Trail
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Ryan C. Miller
Seller: Robert N. Quigley
Date: 10/31/23
605 Berkshire Trail
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Jonathan Foley
Seller: Antoni J. Sakowicz
Date: 11/03/23
149 Porter Hill Road
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Hhcp LLC
Seller: Bruce H. Hoag
Date: 11/08/23
EASTHAMPTON
10 Conrad Circle, Lot 10
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Ann E. Silver
Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC
Date: 11/01/23
10 Duda Dr.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Michael R. Dion
Seller: Brown Jr., Kenneth, (Estate)
Date: 11/10/23
393 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Fiverobin LLC
Seller: Kevin M. Schmitter
Date: 11/07/23
2 Park Ave.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Matthew H. Ghazarian
Seller: Peter E. Lustenberger
Date: 10/31/23
63 Phelps St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Silver Snake Properties LLC
Seller: Hughes, Sally J., (Estate)
Date: 10/30/23
12 Steplar Xing, Lot 12
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $594,900
Buyer: Wendy J. Allen
Seller: Loudville Condominiums LLC
Date: 10/30/23
GOSHEN
2 Maple Road
Goshen, MA 01096
Amount: $203,000
Buyer: Linda B. Putnam
Seller: Courtney C. MacLachlan TR
Date: 11/03/23
GRANBY
122 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Oleh Pikulskiy
Seller: Alexandr Nejelski
Date: 11/10/23
31 Forge Pond Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Richard Landry
Seller: Diane Soriano
Date: 11/08/23
HADLEY
230 Russell St.
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Artiga Enterprise LLC
Seller: Stanley Adams
Date: 10/31/23
HUNTINGTON
Route 112
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Archimedes Plumbing & Heating
Seller: Huntington Country Store
Date: 11/01/23
34 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Kostis J. Zarvis
Seller: Colby M. Lurgio
Date: 10/30/23
70 Worthington Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Archimedes Plumbing & Heating
Seller: Huntington Country Store
Date: 11/01/23
NORTHAMPTON
389 Bridge Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $237,500
Buyer: Alisa M. Wagman
Seller: Marlene A. O’Connell
Date: 11/09/23
58 Ridge View Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $640,000
Buyer: Charlene R. Gentes
Seller: Sheila M. Coy RET
Date: 10/30/23
3 Riverbank Road
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Danielle Delucia
Seller: Mary Kennedy
Date: 10/30/23
418 Ryan Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Timothy J. Lepore
Seller: Tina T. Champagne
Date: 11/07/23
245 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $535,000
Buyer: Daniel Cavanaugh
Seller: DNB Properties LLC
Date: 11/01/23
9 Villone Dr.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $481,000
Buyer: Asher Sarlin
Seller: Paul S. Cook
Date: 11/03/23
701 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Dasher J. Rattray
Seller: Claudia Viele
Date: 11/06/23
735 Westhampton Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $585,000
Buyer: Carl D. Tietjen
Seller: David L. Fradkin
Date: 11/08/23
PELHAM
59 Meetinghouse Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Michael B. Mahoney
Seller: Bank Of America
Date: 11/10/23
SOUTH HADLEY
14 Country Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jason P. Grigas
Seller: Laura S. Fitzgerald
Date: 11/01/23
18 Garden St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $239,900
Buyer: GITSIT SOLUTIONS LLC
Seller: Robert M. Stapley
Date: 10/30/23
123 Granby Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Roland W. Cox
Seller: Lorraine D. Lavallee
Date: 11/07/23
37 Haig Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: ZCG Properties LLC
Date: 11/01/23
12 Lithia Springs Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Paul J. Wanat
Seller: Barbara J. Smith
Date: 11/09/23
36 Ludlow Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Esther H. Chandler
Seller: Adam Lukomski
Date: 11/06/23
21 Lyon Green
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $574,900
Buyer: Terres FT
Seller: J.N. Duquette & Son Construction Inc.
Date: 11/02/23
209 Mosier St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $352,000
Buyer: Cheryl A. Kiras
Seller: Katelyn Labrie
Date: 10/30/23
394 Newton St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $469,900
Buyer: Jeremy Nosser
Seller: Terie Fleury
Date: 11/02/23
39 Old County Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Arthur Williamson
Seller: Eeps LLC
Date: 11/09/23
11 Pittroff Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Tonya Skowyra
Seller: Oliver O. Akamnonu
Date: 10/30/23
47 School St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Yassine Zian
Seller: Crochetiere, Robert P., (Estate)
Date: 10/31/23
11 Yale St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Sarah L. Brecher
Seller: Emalie D. Clark
Date: 10/30/23
SOUTHAMPTON
29 Bluemer Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Rgb Industries Inc.
Seller: Darleen A. Poulin
Date: 10/30/23
125 Glendale Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Mary E. Longabaugh RET
Seller: Jennifer Siegel
Date: 11/08/23
12 Middle Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Melvin M. Cortes
Seller: Richard E. Krzanowski
Date: 11/01/23
WARE
7 Big Tree Dr.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Shawn Donnelly
Seller: Peter T. Bassignani
Date: 10/31/23
23 Clifford Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $145,000
Buyer: Ontour Properties Inc.
Seller: Jeffrey A. Mlynarski
Date: 10/31/23