Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Allen, Gary R.

4 Pearl Brook Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/19/2023

Bowie-Seibles, Mary Lou

97 Cloran St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/27/2023

Clark, Stephen P.

110 Mashapaug Road

Sturbridge, MA 01566

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/29/2023

Dewey, Charlotte R.

P. O. Box 316

107 Main St.

Charlemont, MA 01339

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/16/2023

Dowling, Cian James

209 Main St., Apt. 2A

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/21/2023

Dukette, Eric J.

PO Box 0934

Westfield, MA 01086

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Dunphy, Louise A.

18 January Hills Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/16/2023

Enman, Helen Marie

P.O. Box 4

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/28/2023

Haight, Linda A.

51 East Hill Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/01/2023

Heaton, Elizabeth M.

360 Pine St.

Feeding Hills, MA 01030

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Kynard, Nicole

32 Cambridge St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/20/2023

Lancara Castro, Manuel Antonio

386 Summer St.

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/16/2023

Maloney, James E.

Maloney, Angel M.

57 Richmond Ave.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Maloney, Raymond

134 Western Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/28/2023

Mcdermott, Steven R.

PO Box 1914

Warren, MA 01083

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Rollins, Robert C.

30 Berkeley St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Chapter: 13

Date: 11/22/2023

Roman Nieves, Jerry Luis

386 Summer St.

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/16/2023

Saltmarsh, Jesse Philip

PO Box 236

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Schreiner, Ronald Paul

194 Brickyard Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/21/2023

Turrell, Denise A.

18 Donovan St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Victor, Kavita

157 Mountain Dr.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/30/2023

Vieu, Kimberly A.

29 Orchard St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/01/2023

Wolfe, Hekate Michele

Denoff, Afton

704 Belchertown Road, Apt. B

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 7

Date: 11/29/2023