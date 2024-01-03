Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Allen, Gary R.
4 Pearl Brook Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/19/2023
Bowie-Seibles, Mary Lou
97 Cloran St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/27/2023
Clark, Stephen P.
110 Mashapaug Road
Sturbridge, MA 01566
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/29/2023
Dewey, Charlotte R.
P. O. Box 316
107 Main St.
Charlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/16/2023
Dowling, Cian James
209 Main St., Apt. 2A
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/21/2023
Dukette, Eric J.
PO Box 0934
Westfield, MA 01086
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Dunphy, Louise A.
18 January Hills Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2023
Enman, Helen Marie
P.O. Box 4
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/28/2023
Haight, Linda A.
51 East Hill Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/01/2023
Heaton, Elizabeth M.
360 Pine St.
Feeding Hills, MA 01030
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Kynard, Nicole
32 Cambridge St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/20/2023
Lancara Castro, Manuel Antonio
386 Summer St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2023
Maloney, James E.
Maloney, Angel M.
57 Richmond Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Maloney, Raymond
134 Western Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/28/2023
Mcdermott, Steven R.
PO Box 1914
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Rollins, Robert C.
30 Berkeley St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 11/22/2023
Roman Nieves, Jerry Luis
386 Summer St.
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/16/2023
Saltmarsh, Jesse Philip
PO Box 236
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Schreiner, Ronald Paul
194 Brickyard Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/21/2023
Turrell, Denise A.
18 Donovan St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Victor, Kavita
157 Mountain Dr.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/30/2023
Vieu, Kimberly A.
29 Orchard St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/01/2023
Wolfe, Hekate Michele
Denoff, Afton
704 Belchertown Road, Apt. B
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 7
Date: 11/29/2023