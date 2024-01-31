Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Cameron, Lucretia

48 Champlain St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/23/2023

Del Valle, Javier

43 Dana St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/18/2023

DiLuzio, Lisa L.

12 Allman Dr.

Chester, MA 01011

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/30/2023

Foster, James H.

59 Ashley Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/18/2023

Fregeau, William Cole

Fregeau, Janice Virginia

416 Main St., Unit 301

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/18/2023

Grechel, Melanie K.

27 Maplecrest Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/29/2023

Holben, Mark

159 Colorado St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/19/2023

Khatoon, Aysha

200 Lambert Ter., Unit 53

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/18/2023

Kutnik-Sheffield, Jenna L

a/k/a Sheffield, Jenna L.

Skutnik-Sheffield. Heather A.

a/k/a Skutnik, Heather A.

56 Merrifield Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/28/2023

Lippmann, John

Lippmann, Jennifer

a/k/a Chamberlain, Jennifer

28 Shays St., Unit 1

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/30/2023

JMB Transport Partner LLC

Bartlett – Arroyo, Sheila R.

a/k/a Bartlett-Arroyo, Sheila Rio

1401 Cascade St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/19/2023

Laureano, Maria

86 Malden St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/30/2023

Mercury, Amy

31 Bedford Court

Amherst, MA 01002

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2023

Quinones, Brenda Rijos

1348 Page Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2023

Rodriguez, Luis R.

954 Chicopee St., Apt. 2

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/28/2023

Roncarati, Lynndia Ann

309 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/22/2023

Santerre, Gary R.

Santerre, Laurie J.

50 Finch Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2023

Savva, Charles D.

73 Powder Mill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/21/2023

Taylor, Angela Marie

a/k/a Gilbert, Angela M.

PO Box 699

Heath, MA 01346

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/28/2023

Vallieres Jr., Arthur J.

82 Columbia St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/29/2023

Vital-St. Sauveur, Susan

33 Autumn Ridge Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/30/2023

Whyte, Marilyn

95 Entrybrook Dr.

Springfield, MA 01108-3315

Chapter: 13

Date: 12/18/2023

Willis, Stephen Douglas

420 Main St., Unit 43

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/22/2023

Wilson, Marcia Ann

a/k/a Marineau, Marcia Ann

a/k/a Pouliot, Marcia Ann

494 School St., Apt. 216

Athol, MA 01331

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/18/2023