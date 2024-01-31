Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Cameron, Lucretia
48 Champlain St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/23/2023

Del Valle, Javier
43 Dana St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2023

DiLuzio, Lisa L.
12 Allman Dr.
Chester, MA 01011
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2023

Foster, James H.
59 Ashley Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2023

Fregeau, William Cole
Fregeau, Janice Virginia
416 Main St., Unit 301
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2023

Grechel, Melanie K.
27 Maplecrest Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/29/2023

Holben, Mark
159 Colorado St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/19/2023

Khatoon, Aysha
200 Lambert Ter., Unit 53
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/18/2023

Kutnik-Sheffield, Jenna L
a/k/a Sheffield, Jenna L.
Skutnik-Sheffield. Heather A.
a/k/a Skutnik, Heather A.
56 Merrifield Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/28/2023

Lippmann, John
Lippmann, Jennifer
a/k/a Chamberlain, Jennifer
28 Shays St., Unit 1
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2023

JMB Transport Partner LLC
Bartlett – Arroyo, Sheila R.
a/k/a Bartlett-Arroyo, Sheila Rio
1401 Cascade St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/19/2023

Laureano, Maria
86 Malden St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/30/2023

Mercury, Amy
31 Bedford Court
Amherst, MA 01002
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2023

Quinones, Brenda Rijos
1348 Page Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2023

Rodriguez, Luis R.
954 Chicopee St., Apt. 2
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/28/2023

Roncarati, Lynndia Ann
309 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/22/2023

Santerre, Gary R.
Santerre, Laurie J.
50 Finch Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2023

Savva, Charles D.
73 Powder Mill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/21/2023

Taylor, Angela Marie
a/k/a Gilbert, Angela M.
PO Box 699
Heath, MA 01346
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/28/2023

Vallieres Jr., Arthur J.
82 Columbia St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/29/2023

Vital-St. Sauveur, Susan
33 Autumn Ridge Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/30/2023

Whyte, Marilyn
95 Entrybrook Dr.
Springfield, MA 01108-3315
Chapter: 13
Date: 12/18/2023

Willis, Stephen Douglas
420 Main St., Unit 43
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/22/2023

Wilson, Marcia Ann
a/k/a Marineau, Marcia Ann
a/k/a Pouliot, Marcia Ann
494 School St., Apt. 216
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/18/2023

 

 

