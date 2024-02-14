Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Asher, Jeffrey

48 Taylor St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/05/2024

Barnard, Patricia A.

39 Hopkins Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Chapter: 7

Date: 12/31/2023

Barrows, Debra K.

45 Willow St., Apt. 434

Springfield, MA 01103

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/03/2024

Brown, Melissa Ann

2 Culdaff St., Apt. D

Easthampton, MA 01027

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/10/2024

Cameron, Lucretia

48 Champlain St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/12/2024

Collazo, William

58 Gold St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/02/2024

Deprey, Olivia J.

a/k/a Deprey-Allen, Olivia

22 New Ludlow Road

Granby, MA 01033

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/12/2024

Dubois, Philip J.

55 Walnut St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/02/2024

Innis, Gideon

Capital One Building Services

47 Grande St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/08/2024

Jordan, Patrick

137 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/09/2024

Meriyem’s LLC

Yetts, Caleb J.

Yetts, Rania

a/k/a Rhaddaoui, Rania

43 Cherry Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/10/2024

Monette, Kelsea J.

127 Wheeler Ave.

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/05/2024

Snow, Darin Mark

123 Glendale Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/10/2024

Speenburgh, Robert J.

3118 South Main St.

Bondsville, MA 01009

Chapter: 7

Date: 01/04/2024

Wilcox, Ashley R.

24 Crystal St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 01/03/2024