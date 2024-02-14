Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Asher, Jeffrey
48 Taylor St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/05/2024

Barnard, Patricia A.
39 Hopkins Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 12/31/2023

Barrows, Debra K.
45 Willow St., Apt. 434
Springfield, MA 01103
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/03/2024

Brown, Melissa Ann
2 Culdaff St., Apt. D
Easthampton, MA 01027
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/10/2024

Cameron, Lucretia
48 Champlain St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/12/2024

Collazo, William
58 Gold St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/02/2024

Deprey, Olivia J.
a/k/a Deprey-Allen, Olivia
22 New Ludlow Road
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/12/2024

Dubois, Philip J.
55 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/02/2024

Innis, Gideon
Capital One Building Services
47 Grande St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/08/2024

Jordan, Patrick
137 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/09/2024

Meriyem’s LLC
Yetts, Caleb J.
Yetts, Rania
a/k/a Rhaddaoui, Rania
43 Cherry Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/10/2024

Monette, Kelsea J.
127 Wheeler Ave.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/05/2024

Snow, Darin Mark
123 Glendale Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/10/2024

Speenburgh, Robert J.
3118 South Main St.
Bondsville, MA 01009
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/04/2024

Wilcox, Ashley R.
24 Crystal St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/03/2024

