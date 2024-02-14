Real Estate Transactions
The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
BUCKLAND
13 Bray Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Sarah Davenport
Seller: Janice E. Morin
Date: 01/19/24
43 Hog Hollow Road
Buckland, MA 01370
Amount: $798,500
Buyer: Lauren D. Few
Seller: Brian C. Rose
Date: 01/09/24
Hog Hollow Road (off)
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $798,500
Buyer: Lauren D. Few
Seller: Brian C. Rose
Date: 01/09/24
14 Upper St.
Buckland, MA 01338
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Stephen Gang
Seller: Bruce Lessles
Date: 01/17/24
COLRAIN
45 Dwight Cross Road
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $123,700
Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.
Seller: Paul G. Grechel
Date: 01/11/24
15 Griswoldville St.
Colrain, MA 01340
Amount: $206,718
Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR
Seller: Lucille V. Johnson
Date: 01/17/24
DEERFIELD
564 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Michael B. Antonellis
Seller: Ciesluk, Maryanne, (Estate)
Date: 01/19/24
34 Mathews Road
Deerfield, MA 01341
Amount: $413,590
Buyer: John McAvene
Seller: Jaime R. Jackman
Date: 01/08/24
39 Sawmill Plain Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $417,000
Buyer: Meagan Murphy
Seller: Danyluk RT
Date: 01/12/24
ERVING
10 Ridge Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Emily E. Malsch
Seller: Shane M. Linscott
Date: 01/18/24
GREENFIELD
108 James St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Parody Builders LLC
Seller: Sara C. Fishbur
Date: 01/12/24
15 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $214,000
Buyer: Vladimir Agapov
Seller: Scott A. Landry
Date: 01/17/24
49 Oak Hill Acres
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kevin J. O’Neil
Seller: Bridgitte R. Cochran
Date: 01/12/24
51 Orchard St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Steven Lanciani
Seller: C. S. Maniatty RET
Date: 01/12/24
54 Riddell St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $286,900
Buyer: Cody S. Reynolds
Seller: Chandra Sanchez
Date: 01/17/24
13 Wisdom Place
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Christopher Gordon
Seller: JCT Corp.
Date: 01/19/24
Wisdom Way
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $125,000
Buyer: Nstar Electric
Seller: Brenda L. Ament
Date: 01/17/24
LEVERETT
187 Long Plain Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Sofia Buford
Seller: Dixon, Wendy Ann, (Estate)
Date: 01/16/24
18 Montague Road
Leverett, MA 01054
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Sophia Normark
Seller: Sofia I. Buford
Date: 01/16/24
MONTAGUE
51 Swamp Road
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Christopher T. Goldhill
Seller: Robert L. Boulanger
Date: 01/08/24
NEW SALEM
178 West St.
New Salem, MA 01355
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Joseph D. West
Seller: Mark Svetaka
Date: 01/11/24
NORTHFIELD
20 Riverview Dr.
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $341,000
Buyer: David R. Byron
Seller: John Kalas
Date: 01/12/24
ORANGE
50 Clifton St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Cory Rathier
Seller: Bessie A. Stowell IRT
Date: 01/12/24
3 McCarthy Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $198,000
Buyer: Russell J. Wheeler
Seller: Hurtle, Donald, (Estate)
Date: 01/18/24
Royalston Road, Lot 1
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Tedesco FT
Seller: Fred L. Heyes
Date: 01/12/24
222 West River St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Marwa Al-Rebaueei
Seller: Austin Mercier
Date: 01/10/24
WENDELL
55 Plain Road
Wendell, MA 01379
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: John T. Fountain
Seller: Justin Fellows
Date: 01/11/24
HAMPDEN COUNTY
AGAWAM
106-108 Silver St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC
Seller: Michelle A. Rosa
Date: 01/17/24
283 Meadow St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Diane I. Habekost
Seller: Robert B. Toriani
Date: 01/09/24
63 Tina Lane
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Beatriz S. Rosario
Seller: Juan E. Lopez
Date: 01/19/24
BRIMFIELD
87 Lyman Barnes Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Fredap RT
Seller: Paul L. Dirosario
Date: 01/16/24
CHESTER
309 Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Apif-Massachusetts LLC
Seller: Dennis Forgea
Date: 01/10/24
CHICOPEE
49 Beverly St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Hector Y. Ortiz
Seller: Daniel J. Durand
Date: 01/19/24
9 Canal St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: You & Me Investment LLC
Date: 01/08/24
169 Casey Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Michelle A. Rosa
Seller: Martin J. Iwasinski
Date: 01/17/24
106 Clark St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Francisco J. Rosario
Seller: Rebecca A. Kessler
Date: 01/12/24
55 Columba St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Skyspec Holdings LLC
Seller: Victoria C. Daborowski
Date: 01/18/24
180 Crestwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $164,000
Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Seller: Odette A. Greenberg
Date: 01/12/24
4-6 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Ishika LLC
Seller: Helenes Variety Inc.
Date: 01/16/24
325 Dale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Melanie Gray
Seller: Jeffrey Flowers
Date: 01/09/24
93 Davenport St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Zannie D. Mann
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 01/17/24
62 Dayton St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Matthew T. Baran
Seller: Roland A. Lavallee
Date: 01/12/24
68 Dunn St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Leyna Boucher
Seller: Christos Tsandilas
Date: 01/09/24
13 Dwight Ter.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Cheryl Moore
Seller: Joanne M. Cebula
Date: 01/18/24
23 Frontenac St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Cooper Dalton
Seller: Caplette, Donald B., (Estate)
Date: 01/11/24
1360 Granby Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $205,000
Buyer: Congamond Management LLC
Seller: Daniel R. Laflamme
Date: 01/17/24
64 Hampshire St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Moreau Real Investments Inc.
Seller: Burton B. Burger
Date: 01/17/24
46 Lachine St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $342,000
Buyer: Daniel A. Rodriguez
Seller: Sean M. Livingstone
Date: 01/12/24
21 Leslie St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Cristal Rodriguez
Seller: Goulding-Huang Properties LP
Date: 01/16/24
51 Meeting House Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Angela Cole
Seller: Duval, Rosalie C., (Estate)
Date: 01/09/24
104 Newbury St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $168,750
Buyer: Marcel R. Lapierre
Seller: Marcel Lapierre
Date: 01/10/24
69 Polaski Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Christy A. Davis
Seller: Carolyn Wojcik
Date: 01/09/24
119 Prospect St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $367,500
Buyer: Dhaval Patel
Seller: Macmar LLC
Date: 01/17/24
5 Ridgewood Road
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $228,000
Buyer: Raasean L. Antoine
Seller: Francis M. Disanti
Date: 01/16/24
148 Woodcrest Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jeffrey Flowers
Seller: Donald L. Robitaille
Date: 01/09/24
EAST LONGMEADOW
13 Holy Cross Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Linda M. Shea
Seller: Niznik, Ann Marie, (Estate)
Date: 01/17/24
11 Meadow Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC
Seller: Blomfield, Jean, (Estate)
Date: 01/12/24
519 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $264,999
Buyer: Phan010314 LLC
Seller: Pozos, Dolores, (Estate)
Date: 01/19/24
HAMPDEN
66 Chapin Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $250,100
Buyer: Elaina M. Pos
Seller: Patricia L. Williford
Date: 01/08/24
386 Glendale Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Freddy Roy
Seller: Brian M. Webster
Date: 01/17/24
27 Kibbe Lane
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Gregory D. Hanson
Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC
Date: 01/09/24
Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Bay Street LLC
Seller: Casey, Edith J., (Estate)
Date: 01/18/24
152 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Bay Street LLC
Seller: Casey, Edith J., (Estate)
Date: 01/18/24
HOLLAND
77 Vinton Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: Dan Mason
Seller: Kuzmeski, David C., (Estate)
Date: 01/11/24
HOLYOKE
11 Anderson Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jack M. Burch
Seller: Rachel M. Davini
Date: 01/19/24
384 High St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC
Seller: Msns Limited Co. LLC
Date: 01/17/24
324 Hillside Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Pah Properties LLC
Seller: Sonia E. Negroni
Date: 01/12/24
346-350 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Xiaoqian Gong
Seller: John Tansey
Date: 01/10/24
98 Lyman St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Andrea G. Plazas
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 01/19/24
65 Norwood Ter.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Thomas E. Casartello
Seller: John J. Presto
Date: 01/12/24
257 Pleasant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $357,500
Buyer: Gregorio Y. Chimbo
Seller: Behnam Roohi
Date: 01/10/24
204-206 Sargeant St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kelley Properties LLC
Seller: Foxy Properties LLC
Date: 01/17/24
60-62 Shawmut Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Liam O’Brien
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 01/10/24
135 Sheehan Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: James M. Kennedy
Seller: Brittany Wajda
Date: 01/19/24
64 Waldo St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Casey Curtis
Seller: Feng Gao
Date: 01/17/24
187-189 West Franklin St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Jeremy M. Dejesus
Seller: Frankstone Group LLC
Date: 01/10/24
LONGMEADOW
159 Bliss Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $263,653
Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR
Seller: Arlene D. Weitz
Date: 01/19/24
362 Converse St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Andrew J. Wise
Seller: Hang Lui
Date: 01/12/24
28 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Vanessa Raster
Seller: Marilyn P. Pinto
Date: 01/12/24
110 Hopkins Place
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Chelsea E. Ferguson
Seller: Christen L. Brownlee
Date: 01/19/24
103 Laurel St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Connor C. Ostrander
Seller: Kelly Freeman
Date: 01/12/24
127 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Joe Hawley
Seller: Linda M. Shea
Date: 01/17/24
16 Roseland Ter.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $248,000
Buyer: 620 Parker Street LLC
Seller: Richard A. Serafino
Date: 01/12/24
LUDLOW
51 Center St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $202,220
Buyer: Cathedral Of Life Inc.
Seller: Union Church Of Christ
Date: 01/16/24
150 Edgewood Road
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $152,000
Buyer: Allison M. Acerra
Seller: Meuse, Richard Michael, (Estate)
Date: 01/17/24
68 Letendre Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jennifer Wright
Seller: Donald C. Snyder
Date: 01/11/24
Turning Leaf Road, Lot 96
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $178,000
Buyer: Tomasz Karas
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 01/18/24
173 West Ave.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Owen M. Burke
Seller: Joseph S. Lyons
Date: 01/16/24
MONSON
30 Cedarhurst Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Kyle Garron
Seller: Hewinson, Bruce Earle, (Estate)
Date: 01/12/24
14 Hampden Court
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Franklin A. Centeno-Medina
Seller: Larry Desreuisseau
Date: 01/19/24
174 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Patrick Donovan
Seller: Frank Hull
Date: 01/18/24
PALMER
1026 Chestnut St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Hayley M. Lawrence
Seller: Laurie A. Bessette
Date: 01/16/24
174 Chudy St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Janice M. Skura
Seller: Jessica Walker
Date: 01/16/24
5 Countryside Dr.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Jeremy S. Hill
Seller: Luis A. Maldonado
Date: 01/17/24
1089 Pleasant St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: House Hack Helpers LLC
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 01/17/24
410 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Phillip C. Andlauer
Seller: Anthony M. Shea
Date: 01/16/24
SPRINGFIELD
44-46 Algonquin Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $309,000
Buyer: Elizabeth G. Hernandez
Seller: Loraine Sopena
Date: 01/12/24
540 Armory St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $167,000
Buyer: Kyara E. Linares
Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC
Date: 01/12/24
4 Ashbrook St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Justine Aljoe
Seller: Mathew A. Hathaway
Date: 01/19/24
1226 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Lavienjha Grier
Seller: Flebotte, Dorothy G., (Estate)
Date: 01/12/24
174-176 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Presley Williams
Seller: Christopher A. Serra
Date: 01/10/24
60 Braddock St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Stephen Eaton
Seller: Olga Bauman
Date: 01/11/24
43 Brookline Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jaidys L. Troncoso
Seller: Michael Simmonds
Date: 01/16/24
25-27 Calhoun St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Dealexcell LLC
Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC
Date: 01/09/24
169 Carver St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: SH Properties LLC
Seller: Rocca, Roger Hugo, (Estate)
Date: 01/19/24
74-76 Clantoy St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $469,000
Buyer: Massiel Rodriguez
Seller: Marcelo P. De Aguiar-Silva
Date: 01/10/24
89 Cliftwood St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC
Seller: Spring Forth Properties LLC
Date: 01/19/24
91 College St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Miguel A. Narvaez
Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC
Date: 01/19/24
265 Cooper St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Marco R. Papallo
Seller: Maria Papallo
Date: 01/18/24
20 Crosby St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Abdi Kabir
Seller: Jjj17 LLC
Date: 01/11/24
77 Derryfield Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Philip M. Kiefer
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 01/19/24
127 Eastern Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Pedro A. Espinal Almonte
Seller: Ernesto Santos
Date: 01/18/24
140 Ellendale Circle
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: Joy C. Crenshaw
Date: 01/17/24
144 Fenway Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nataliya Sevastyanova
Seller: Katherine Felix
Date: 01/16/24
10 Ferncliff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Santaniello
Seller: Richard D. Liasse
Date: 01/17/24
130 Fieldston St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $238,000
Buyer: Migdalia F. Rosa
Seller: Pah Properties LLC
Date: 01/08/24
31 Fitzgerald Road
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Walter A. Sanchez
Seller: Joshua Flores
Date: 01/10/24
101-103 Fountain St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Tac Diep
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 01/11/24
89 Fox Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Anthony N. Pellegrino
Seller: Eleanor S. Randall
Date: 01/18/24
89 Gatewood Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Jose A. Laboy
Seller: Diaz Properties LLC
Date: 01/08/24
39-41 Genesee St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Rama Alasmi
Seller: David Maynard
Date: 01/18/24
35 Gladstone St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Patricia A. Davis
Seller: Fu Q. Deng
Date: 01/12/24
17-19 Governor St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Silvia Lopez
Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.
Date: 01/16/24
121 Hartford Ter.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Daniel Ferguson
Seller: Chelsea E. Ferguson
Date: 01/12/24
58 Kenwood Park
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Winnie F. Olivo
Seller: Marth-E LLC
Date: 01/12/24
4 Langdon St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: Morgan Stanley
Seller: Pablo J. Paulino
Date: 01/12/24
15 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Marie-Rose L. Lamour
Seller: Rejuvenate Re LLC
Date: 01/17/24
17-21 Lockwood Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Luz C. Gonzalez
Seller: Jorge M. Ganhao
Date: 01/18/24
25 Manitoba St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Erica Dachinger
Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC
Date: 01/17/24
11 Mary St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Zuleika M. Figueroa
Seller: Cheryl A. Butler
Date: 01/08/24
14-16 Massachusetts Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Pinywah
Seller: Bert V. Wright
Date: 01/19/24
99 Milford St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Samantha A. Genao
Seller: Eich Estates Inc.
Date: 01/12/24
101 Miller St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $495,500
Buyer: Bernard Davis
Seller: Frank C. Salas
Date: 01/10/24
841 Newbury St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Richard J. Brasil
Seller: Mathias T. Anim
Date: 01/12/24
278 Newton Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Jacqueline Robles
Seller: James Coombs
Date: 01/18/24
344-348 Orange St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Mirzai 171 LLC
Seller: Vivenzio Brothers RT
Date: 01/19/24
63 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $239,701
Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR
Seller: Martin K. Rzeznik
Date: 01/19/24
1638 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Christopher James
Seller: Mayra L. Quinones
Date: 01/19/24
203 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: SR Properties LLC
Seller: Clay K. Canning
Date: 01/17/24
278 Pheland St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: James Fiore
Seller: Scavone, Claire M., (Estate)
Date: 01/17/24
35 Pine Hill Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Adhip Siwa
Seller: Liliya Sadovaya
Date: 01/11/24
945 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Uvalyn Davis
Seller: Barbara Wright
Date: 01/10/24
114 Shady Brook Lane
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: James P. Murray
Seller: High Ridge Real Estate LLC
Date: 01/16/24
268 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: 268 Shawmut St. RT
Seller: Jamie S. Kulas
Date: 01/11/24
1530-1534 State St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Sherlock Suban
Seller: Ramani Realty LLC
Date: 01/12/24
154 Sunrise Ter.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Eric A. Ruiz
Seller: Revampit LLC
Date: 01/19/24
145 Temby St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Pearwood LLC
Seller: Courageous Lion LLC
Date: 01/12/24
18-20 Wareham St.
Springfield, MA 02136
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Emmanuel Massenat
Seller: Uziel G. Da Silva
Date: 01/19/24
12-14 Waterford Circle
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Veraina Diaz
Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 01/16/24
51 White Oak Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Lydia Touchette
Seller: Phuong M. Nguyen
Date: 01/17/24
52 Westbanks Court
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $352,500
Buyer: Jesus R. Hernandez
Seller: Anita S. Ross
Date: 01/10/24
163-171 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $650,000
Buyer: Mirzai 171 LLC
Seller: Vivenzio Brothers RT
Date: 01/19/24
523 White St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Wendy S. Solano
Seller: Frank Vazquez
Date: 01/08/24
76 Wilshire Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $281,900
Buyer: Sean Cavanaugh
Seller: Kayla Levreault
Date: 01/16/24
SOUTHWICK
43 College Hwy.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Bretta Ryan
Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC
Date: 01/12/24
42 Depot St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $1,925,000
Buyer: Shri Hari Holdings LLC
Seller: Right Hand Clyde Real Estate LLC
Date: 01/19/24
TOLLAND
207 Lakeside Dr.
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Eric D. Salk
Seller: Edwin J. Hudson
Date: 01/10/24
WALES
61 Lake George Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Nathaniel W. Croke
Seller: Thomas J. Marshall
Date: 01/09/24
48 Main St.
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Marron W. Smith
Seller: Wicked Deals LLC
Date: 01/10/24
227 Union Road
Wales, MA 01081
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Jacob Palmer
Seller: David A. Heck
Date: 01/19/24
WESTFIELD
4 Bates St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Skyspec LLC
Seller: No Limit Assets LLC
Date: 01/19/24
41 Camelot Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $810,000
Buyer: Aytekin Kuruca
Seller: Ronald I. Sullivan
Date: 01/11/24
1102 Granville Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: James Currie
Seller: Douglas M. Simone
Date: 01/18/24
39 Hillside Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $148,000
Buyer: Brandon Soto
Seller: Dawn M. Girroir
Date: 01/09/24
16 Malone Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $169,000
Buyer: Flipping Best LLC
Seller: Robert J. Eak
Date: 01/09/24
86 Montgomery St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: Robin R. Sheldon
Seller: Jacqueline M. Coon
Date: 01/17/24
9 North Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Nancy Vander Veen
Seller: Brian E. Fanion
Date: 01/08/24
92 Pequot Point Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $580,000
Buyer: Sergey Stakhnyuk
Seller: Eduard Loboda
Date: 01/12/24
18 Pinehurst St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: John Dean
Seller: Vanessa Couture
Date: 01/17/24
12 Ridgeway Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Dawn M. Girroir
Seller: Gayle M. Kolodziej
Date: 01/09/24
Russellville Road, Lot 16
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Zack & Sons LLC
Seller: James O. Perry
Date: 01/11/24
Russellville Road, Lot 17
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Zack & Sons LLC
Seller: James O. Perry
Date: 01/11/24
265 Springdale Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: John F. Tuohey
Seller: David Racicot
Date: 01/12/24
64 Wildflower Circle
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $560,000
Buyer: Joanne Kennedy
Seller: Robert Levesque
Date: 01/18/24
WILBRAHAM
1 Brookside Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Mikayla Harris
Seller: Kary Ft
Date: 01/10/24
2 Oakland St.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Portia S. Bonner
Seller: Yaritza L. Robar
Date: 01/19/24
112 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 112
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $489,900
Buyer: Allen Bousquet
Seller: Ac Homebuilding LLC
Date: 11/17/23
7 Stonegate Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $549,900
Buyer: Arnab Saha
Seller: Rosemarie A. Szalai TR
Date: 01/18/24
144 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Yrvin Filsaime
Seller: Fyxer Up Properties LLC
Date: 01/09/24
WEST SPRINGFIELD
29 Church St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Vanessa L. Rodriguez
Seller: Alan N. Sharpe
Date: 01/16/24
52 Heritage Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Alexander J. Weiss
Seller: John P. Weiss
Date: 01/09/24
179 Nelson St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Kathleen R. Ferguson
Seller: Stephanie Galda
Date: 01/16/24
88 Spring St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC
Seller: Sonia E. Steele
Date: 01/09/24
83 Upper Beverly Hills
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Laurel A. Tewes
Seller: David V. Brennan
Date: 01/09/24
65 Van Horn St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Gladys T. Kazalski
Seller: Michael T. Hahn
Date: 01/16/24
153 Verdugo St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $252,000
Buyer: Matthew C. Hastings
Seller: Judith B. Simpson
Date: 01/16/24
192 Wolcott Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nicolas J. Carrier
Seller: Rice, Virginia I., (Estate)
Date: 01/12/24
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY
AMHERST
1178 North Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Julie A. Green
Seller: Daniel P. Burbine
Date: 01/16/24
221 Northampton Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Michael M. Lee
Seller: Good Daves LLC
Date: 01/12/24
BELCHERTOWN
41 Dressel Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $245,905
Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC
Seller: Gerard A. Provost
Date: 01/10/24
22 Munsell St., Lot 6
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $482,885
Buyer: Edward J. Cayo
Seller: M&G Land Development LLC
Date: 01/10/24
170 North St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $925,000
Buyer: Linda B. Lastoff
Seller: Jonathan J. Franz
Date: 01/08/24
183 Rhode Island Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $4,600,000
Buyer: Golf Blues LLC
Seller: Assawompsett Golf Company
Date: 01/11/24
11 Sunny Crest Lane
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Kayla A. Busse
Seller: M&G Property Group LLC
Date: 01/19/24
161 Turkey Hill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Laura I. Bourdeau
Seller: Doryn Kelly FT
Date: 01/19/24
EASTHAMPTON
1 Droy Circle
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $381,900
Buyer: Madison C. Picard
Seller: Dominic O’Connell
Date: 01/19/24
6-12 Irving St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $625,000
Buyer: Christopher Thompson
Seller: Daniel S. Whiteley
Date: 01/12/24
10 Lawndale St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Hasan Comert
Seller: Carolyn W. Benson
Date: 01/19/24
278 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Ctna Construction LLC
Seller: Lawler Jr., William P., (Estate)
Date: 01/19/24
21 Paul St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $404,500
Buyer: Salah E. Khelfaoui
Seller: Robin Lariviere
Date: 01/11/24
17 Wright St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Emily S. Fuller
Seller: Williston Northampton School
Date: 01/12/24
CUMMINGTON
2 Lilac Ave.
Cummington, MA 01026
Amount: $769,000
Buyer: J. S. Bryant School Inc.
Seller: Jack E. Morse
Date: 01/12/24
GRANBY
147 Carver St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $540,000
Buyer: Thomas P. Silva
Seller: Sabino D. Rebelo
Date: 01/12/24
95 Cold Hill Road
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Andrew T. Normand
Seller: Philip T. Braese
Date: 01/19/24
HADLEY
38 Huntington Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Jodi M. Hoover
Seller: Sharon L. Fetler
Date: 01/08/24
HATFIELD
56 Bridge St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Lizard Ii LLC
Seller: Labbee, Paul A., (Estate)
Date: 01/17/24
NORTHAMPTON
47 High St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $685,000
Buyer: Rachel Mazur
Seller: Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
Date: 01/10/24
47 Leonard St.
Northampton, MA 01053
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Shannon L. Ryan
Seller: Joel & Mary Lee Emrick FT
Date: 01/12/24
49 Redford Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $450,000
Buyer: Thomas W. C. MacLachlan TR
Seller: Zoe R. Johnson
Date: 01/17/24
82 Redford Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Alison Schoen
Seller: Neal B. Vitalis LT
Date: 01/10/24
567 Sylvester Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Background Examine LLC
Seller: Nathan Moczulewski
Date: 01/12/24
PELHAM
179 North Valley Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $975,000
Buyer: J. & Martin Miller FT
Seller: Graves FT
Date: 01/17/24
PLAINFIELD
19 Broom St.
Plainfield, MA 01070
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Roberta Wooldridge
Seller: Matthew A. Shippee
Date: 01/16/24
SOUTH HADLEY
299 East St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Eric Jimmo
Seller: Linda V. Swenson
Date: 01/17/24
Hadley St., Lot 12
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $130,000
Buyer: Philip G. Fortin
Seller: Jonathan P. Lizotte
Date: 01/19/24
41 High St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Kevin J. Hernandez
Seller: Marissa Montemagni
Date: 01/12/24
22 Jewett Lane
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $232,400
Buyer: Vivlan Ostrowski
Seller: Anne L. Moore
Date: 01/08/24
65 Woodbridge Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $672,000
Buyer: Linda Ross
Seller: Guy B. Berfield
Date: 01/19/24
SOUTHAMPTON
17 Pequot Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Tricia Kiefer
Seller: Rochelle D. Benoit
Date: 01/12/24
WARE
45 Greenwich Plains Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $355,800
Buyer: Debbra S. Hite-Forkey
Seller: John C. Soper
Date: 01/16/24
WESTHAMPTON
230 Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Christopher P. Rolin
Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.
Date: 01/19/24
WILLIAMSBURG
22 Village Hill Road
Williamsburg, MA 01096
Amount: $711,300
Buyer: Eric G. Driver
Seller: Mary C. Paige
Date: 01/11/24
WORTHINGTON
5 West St.
Worthington, MA 01098
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Peter N. Donatelli
Seller: Diane J. Bartlett
Date: 01/17/24