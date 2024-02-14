The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

BUCKLAND

13 Bray Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Sarah Davenport

Seller: Janice E. Morin

Date: 01/19/24

43 Hog Hollow Road

Buckland, MA 01370

Amount: $798,500

Buyer: Lauren D. Few

Seller: Brian C. Rose

Date: 01/09/24

Hog Hollow Road (off)

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $798,500

Buyer: Lauren D. Few

Seller: Brian C. Rose

Date: 01/09/24

14 Upper St.

Buckland, MA 01338

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Stephen Gang

Seller: Bruce Lessles

Date: 01/17/24

COLRAIN

45 Dwight Cross Road

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $123,700

Buyer: Federal National Mortgage Assn.

Seller: Paul G. Grechel

Date: 01/11/24

15 Griswoldville St.

Colrain, MA 01340

Amount: $206,718

Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR

Seller: Lucille V. Johnson

Date: 01/17/24

DEERFIELD

564 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Michael B. Antonellis

Seller: Ciesluk, Maryanne, (Estate)

Date: 01/19/24

34 Mathews Road

Deerfield, MA 01341

Amount: $413,590

Buyer: John McAvene

Seller: Jaime R. Jackman

Date: 01/08/24

39 Sawmill Plain Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $417,000

Buyer: Meagan Murphy

Seller: Danyluk RT

Date: 01/12/24

ERVING

10 Ridge Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Emily E. Malsch

Seller: Shane M. Linscott

Date: 01/18/24

GREENFIELD

108 James St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Parody Builders LLC

Seller: Sara C. Fishbur

Date: 01/12/24

15 Maple St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $214,000

Buyer: Vladimir Agapov

Seller: Scott A. Landry

Date: 01/17/24

49 Oak Hill Acres

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kevin J. O’Neil

Seller: Bridgitte R. Cochran

Date: 01/12/24

51 Orchard St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Steven Lanciani

Seller: C. S. Maniatty RET

Date: 01/12/24

54 Riddell St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $286,900

Buyer: Cody S. Reynolds

Seller: Chandra Sanchez

Date: 01/17/24

13 Wisdom Place

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Christopher Gordon

Seller: JCT Corp.

Date: 01/19/24

Wisdom Way

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $125,000

Buyer: Nstar Electric

Seller: Brenda L. Ament

Date: 01/17/24

LEVERETT

187 Long Plain Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Sofia Buford

Seller: Dixon, Wendy Ann, (Estate)

Date: 01/16/24

18 Montague Road

Leverett, MA 01054

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Sophia Normark

Seller: Sofia I. Buford

Date: 01/16/24

MONTAGUE

51 Swamp Road

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Christopher T. Goldhill

Seller: Robert L. Boulanger

Date: 01/08/24

NEW SALEM

178 West St.

New Salem, MA 01355

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Joseph D. West

Seller: Mark Svetaka

Date: 01/11/24

NORTHFIELD

20 Riverview Dr.

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $341,000

Buyer: David R. Byron

Seller: John Kalas

Date: 01/12/24

ORANGE

50 Clifton St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Cory Rathier

Seller: Bessie A. Stowell IRT

Date: 01/12/24

3 McCarthy Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $198,000

Buyer: Russell J. Wheeler

Seller: Hurtle, Donald, (Estate)

Date: 01/18/24

Royalston Road, Lot 1

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Tedesco FT

Seller: Fred L. Heyes

Date: 01/12/24

222 West River St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Marwa Al-Rebaueei

Seller: Austin Mercier

Date: 01/10/24

WENDELL

55 Plain Road

Wendell, MA 01379

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: John T. Fountain

Seller: Justin Fellows

Date: 01/11/24

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

106-108 Silver St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Chenevert Properties LLC

Seller: Michelle A. Rosa

Date: 01/17/24

283 Meadow St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Diane I. Habekost

Seller: Robert B. Toriani

Date: 01/09/24

63 Tina Lane

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Beatriz S. Rosario

Seller: Juan E. Lopez

Date: 01/19/24

BRIMFIELD

87 Lyman Barnes Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Fredap RT

Seller: Paul L. Dirosario

Date: 01/16/24

CHESTER

309 Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Apif-Massachusetts LLC

Seller: Dennis Forgea

Date: 01/10/24

CHICOPEE

49 Beverly St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Hector Y. Ortiz

Seller: Daniel J. Durand

Date: 01/19/24

9 Canal St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: You & Me Investment LLC

Date: 01/08/24

169 Casey Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Michelle A. Rosa

Seller: Martin J. Iwasinski

Date: 01/17/24

106 Clark St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Francisco J. Rosario

Seller: Rebecca A. Kessler

Date: 01/12/24

55 Columba St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Skyspec Holdings LLC

Seller: Victoria C. Daborowski

Date: 01/18/24

180 Crestwood St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $164,000

Buyer: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Seller: Odette A. Greenberg

Date: 01/12/24

4-6 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Ishika LLC

Seller: Helenes Variety Inc.

Date: 01/16/24

325 Dale St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Melanie Gray

Seller: Jeffrey Flowers

Date: 01/09/24

93 Davenport St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Zannie D. Mann

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 01/17/24

62 Dayton St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Matthew T. Baran

Seller: Roland A. Lavallee

Date: 01/12/24

68 Dunn St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Leyna Boucher

Seller: Christos Tsandilas

Date: 01/09/24

13 Dwight Ter.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Cheryl Moore

Seller: Joanne M. Cebula

Date: 01/18/24

23 Frontenac St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Cooper Dalton

Seller: Caplette, Donald B., (Estate)

Date: 01/11/24

1360 Granby Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $205,000

Buyer: Congamond Management LLC

Seller: Daniel R. Laflamme

Date: 01/17/24

64 Hampshire St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Moreau Real Investments Inc.

Seller: Burton B. Burger

Date: 01/17/24

46 Lachine St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $342,000

Buyer: Daniel A. Rodriguez

Seller: Sean M. Livingstone

Date: 01/12/24

21 Leslie St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Cristal Rodriguez

Seller: Goulding-Huang Properties LP

Date: 01/16/24

51 Meeting House Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Angela Cole

Seller: Duval, Rosalie C., (Estate)

Date: 01/09/24

104 Newbury St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $168,750

Buyer: Marcel R. Lapierre

Seller: Marcel Lapierre

Date: 01/10/24

69 Polaski Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Christy A. Davis

Seller: Carolyn Wojcik

Date: 01/09/24

119 Prospect St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $367,500

Buyer: Dhaval Patel

Seller: Macmar LLC

Date: 01/17/24

5 Ridgewood Road

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $228,000

Buyer: Raasean L. Antoine

Seller: Francis M. Disanti

Date: 01/16/24

148 Woodcrest Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jeffrey Flowers

Seller: Donald L. Robitaille

Date: 01/09/24

EAST LONGMEADOW

13 Holy Cross Circle

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Linda M. Shea

Seller: Niznik, Ann Marie, (Estate)

Date: 01/17/24

11 Meadow Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Tavernier Investments LLC

Seller: Blomfield, Jean, (Estate)

Date: 01/12/24

519 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $264,999

Buyer: Phan010314 LLC

Seller: Pozos, Dolores, (Estate)

Date: 01/19/24

HAMPDEN

66 Chapin Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $250,100

Buyer: Elaina M. Pos

Seller: Patricia L. Williford

Date: 01/08/24

386 Glendale Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Freddy Roy

Seller: Brian M. Webster

Date: 01/17/24

27 Kibbe Lane

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Gregory D. Hanson

Seller: Custom Home Development Group LLC

Date: 01/09/24

Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Bay Street LLC

Seller: Casey, Edith J., (Estate)

Date: 01/18/24

152 Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Bay Street LLC

Seller: Casey, Edith J., (Estate)

Date: 01/18/24

HOLLAND

77 Vinton Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: Dan Mason

Seller: Kuzmeski, David C., (Estate)

Date: 01/11/24

HOLYOKE

11 Anderson Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jack M. Burch

Seller: Rachel M. Davini

Date: 01/19/24

384 High St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: WF Real Estate Holdings LLC

Seller: Msns Limited Co. LLC

Date: 01/17/24

324 Hillside Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Pah Properties LLC

Seller: Sonia E. Negroni

Date: 01/12/24

346-350 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Xiaoqian Gong

Seller: John Tansey

Date: 01/10/24

98 Lyman St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Andrea G. Plazas

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 01/19/24

65 Norwood Ter.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Thomas E. Casartello

Seller: John J. Presto

Date: 01/12/24

257 Pleasant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $357,500

Buyer: Gregorio Y. Chimbo

Seller: Behnam Roohi

Date: 01/10/24

204-206 Sargeant St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kelley Properties LLC

Seller: Foxy Properties LLC

Date: 01/17/24

60-62 Shawmut Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Liam O’Brien

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 01/10/24

135 Sheehan Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: James M. Kennedy

Seller: Brittany Wajda

Date: 01/19/24

64 Waldo St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Casey Curtis

Seller: Feng Gao

Date: 01/17/24

187-189 West Franklin St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Jeremy M. Dejesus

Seller: Frankstone Group LLC

Date: 01/10/24

LONGMEADOW

159 Bliss Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $263,653

Buyer: Mortgage Equity Conversion TR

Seller: Arlene D. Weitz

Date: 01/19/24

362 Converse St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Andrew J. Wise

Seller: Hang Lui

Date: 01/12/24

28 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Vanessa Raster

Seller: Marilyn P. Pinto

Date: 01/12/24

110 Hopkins Place

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Chelsea E. Ferguson

Seller: Christen L. Brownlee

Date: 01/19/24

103 Laurel St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Connor C. Ostrander

Seller: Kelly Freeman

Date: 01/12/24

127 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Joe Hawley

Seller: Linda M. Shea

Date: 01/17/24

16 Roseland Ter.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $248,000

Buyer: 620 Parker Street LLC

Seller: Richard A. Serafino

Date: 01/12/24

LUDLOW

51 Center St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $202,220

Buyer: Cathedral Of Life Inc.

Seller: Union Church Of Christ

Date: 01/16/24

150 Edgewood Road

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $152,000

Buyer: Allison M. Acerra

Seller: Meuse, Richard Michael, (Estate)

Date: 01/17/24

68 Letendre Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jennifer Wright

Seller: Donald C. Snyder

Date: 01/11/24

Turning Leaf Road, Lot 96

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $178,000

Buyer: Tomasz Karas

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 01/18/24

173 West Ave.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Owen M. Burke

Seller: Joseph S. Lyons

Date: 01/16/24

MONSON

30 Cedarhurst Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Kyle Garron

Seller: Hewinson, Bruce Earle, (Estate)

Date: 01/12/24

14 Hampden Court

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Franklin A. Centeno-Medina

Seller: Larry Desreuisseau

Date: 01/19/24

174 Palmer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Patrick Donovan

Seller: Frank Hull

Date: 01/18/24

PALMER

1026 Chestnut St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Hayley M. Lawrence

Seller: Laurie A. Bessette

Date: 01/16/24

174 Chudy St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Janice M. Skura

Seller: Jessica Walker

Date: 01/16/24

5 Countryside Dr.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Jeremy S. Hill

Seller: Luis A. Maldonado

Date: 01/17/24

1089 Pleasant St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: House Hack Helpers LLC

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 01/17/24

410 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Phillip C. Andlauer

Seller: Anthony M. Shea

Date: 01/16/24

SPRINGFIELD

44-46 Algonquin Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $309,000

Buyer: Elizabeth G. Hernandez

Seller: Loraine Sopena

Date: 01/12/24

540 Armory St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $167,000

Buyer: Kyara E. Linares

Seller: Amat Victoria Curam LLC

Date: 01/12/24

4 Ashbrook St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Justine Aljoe

Seller: Mathew A. Hathaway

Date: 01/19/24

1226 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Lavienjha Grier

Seller: Flebotte, Dorothy G., (Estate)

Date: 01/12/24

174-176 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Presley Williams

Seller: Christopher A. Serra

Date: 01/10/24

60 Braddock St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Stephen Eaton

Seller: Olga Bauman

Date: 01/11/24

43 Brookline Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jaidys L. Troncoso

Seller: Michael Simmonds

Date: 01/16/24

25-27 Calhoun St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Dealexcell LLC

Seller: Chenevert Properties LLC

Date: 01/09/24

169 Carver St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: SH Properties LLC

Seller: Rocca, Roger Hugo, (Estate)

Date: 01/19/24

74-76 Clantoy St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $469,000

Buyer: Massiel Rodriguez

Seller: Marcelo P. De Aguiar-Silva

Date: 01/10/24

89 Cliftwood St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Wicked Deals LLC

Seller: Spring Forth Properties LLC

Date: 01/19/24

91 College St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Miguel A. Narvaez

Seller: Yellowbrick Property LLC

Date: 01/19/24

265 Cooper St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Marco R. Papallo

Seller: Maria Papallo

Date: 01/18/24

20 Crosby St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Abdi Kabir

Seller: Jjj17 LLC

Date: 01/11/24

77 Derryfield Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Philip M. Kiefer

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 01/19/24

127 Eastern Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Pedro A. Espinal Almonte

Seller: Ernesto Santos

Date: 01/18/24

140 Ellendale Circle

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: Joy C. Crenshaw

Date: 01/17/24

144 Fenway Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nataliya Sevastyanova

Seller: Katherine Felix

Date: 01/16/24

10 Ferncliff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Santaniello

Seller: Richard D. Liasse

Date: 01/17/24

130 Fieldston St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $238,000

Buyer: Migdalia F. Rosa

Seller: Pah Properties LLC

Date: 01/08/24

31 Fitzgerald Road

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Walter A. Sanchez

Seller: Joshua Flores

Date: 01/10/24

101-103 Fountain St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Tac Diep

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 01/11/24

89 Fox Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Anthony N. Pellegrino

Seller: Eleanor S. Randall

Date: 01/18/24

89 Gatewood Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Jose A. Laboy

Seller: Diaz Properties LLC

Date: 01/08/24

39-41 Genesee St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Rama Alasmi

Seller: David Maynard

Date: 01/18/24

35 Gladstone St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Patricia A. Davis

Seller: Fu Q. Deng

Date: 01/12/24

17-19 Governor St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Silvia Lopez

Seller: Santana Real Estate Inc.

Date: 01/16/24

121 Hartford Ter.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Daniel Ferguson

Seller: Chelsea E. Ferguson

Date: 01/12/24

58 Kenwood Park

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Winnie F. Olivo

Seller: Marth-E LLC

Date: 01/12/24

4 Langdon St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: Morgan Stanley

Seller: Pablo J. Paulino

Date: 01/12/24

15 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Marie-Rose L. Lamour

Seller: Rejuvenate Re LLC

Date: 01/17/24

17-21 Lockwood Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Luz C. Gonzalez

Seller: Jorge M. Ganhao

Date: 01/18/24

25 Manitoba St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Erica Dachinger

Seller: Campagnari Construction LLC

Date: 01/17/24

11 Mary St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Zuleika M. Figueroa

Seller: Cheryl A. Butler

Date: 01/08/24

14-16 Massachusetts Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Pinywah

Seller: Bert V. Wright

Date: 01/19/24

99 Milford St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Samantha A. Genao

Seller: Eich Estates Inc.

Date: 01/12/24

101 Miller St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $495,500

Buyer: Bernard Davis

Seller: Frank C. Salas

Date: 01/10/24

841 Newbury St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Richard J. Brasil

Seller: Mathias T. Anim

Date: 01/12/24

278 Newton Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Jacqueline Robles

Seller: James Coombs

Date: 01/18/24

344-348 Orange St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Mirzai 171 LLC

Seller: Vivenzio Brothers RT

Date: 01/19/24

63 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $239,701

Buyer: RCF 2 Acquisition TR

Seller: Martin K. Rzeznik

Date: 01/19/24

1638 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Christopher James

Seller: Mayra L. Quinones

Date: 01/19/24

203 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: SR Properties LLC

Seller: Clay K. Canning

Date: 01/17/24

278 Pheland St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: James Fiore

Seller: Scavone, Claire M., (Estate)

Date: 01/17/24

35 Pine Hill Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Adhip Siwa

Seller: Liliya Sadovaya

Date: 01/11/24

945 Roosevelt Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Uvalyn Davis

Seller: Barbara Wright

Date: 01/10/24

114 Shady Brook Lane

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: James P. Murray

Seller: High Ridge Real Estate LLC

Date: 01/16/24

268 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: 268 Shawmut St. RT

Seller: Jamie S. Kulas

Date: 01/11/24

1530-1534 State St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Sherlock Suban

Seller: Ramani Realty LLC

Date: 01/12/24

154 Sunrise Ter.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Eric A. Ruiz

Seller: Revampit LLC

Date: 01/19/24

145 Temby St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Pearwood LLC

Seller: Courageous Lion LLC

Date: 01/12/24

18-20 Wareham St.

Springfield, MA 02136

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Emmanuel Massenat

Seller: Uziel G. Da Silva

Date: 01/19/24

12-14 Waterford Circle

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Veraina Diaz

Seller: TL Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 01/16/24

51 White Oak Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Lydia Touchette

Seller: Phuong M. Nguyen

Date: 01/17/24

52 Westbanks Court

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $352,500

Buyer: Jesus R. Hernandez

Seller: Anita S. Ross

Date: 01/10/24

163-171 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $650,000

Buyer: Mirzai 171 LLC

Seller: Vivenzio Brothers RT

Date: 01/19/24

523 White St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Wendy S. Solano

Seller: Frank Vazquez

Date: 01/08/24

76 Wilshire Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $281,900

Buyer: Sean Cavanaugh

Seller: Kayla Levreault

Date: 01/16/24

SOUTHWICK

43 College Hwy.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Bretta Ryan

Seller: Malia Homebuyers LLC

Date: 01/12/24

42 Depot St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $1,925,000

Buyer: Shri Hari Holdings LLC

Seller: Right Hand Clyde Real Estate LLC

Date: 01/19/24

TOLLAND

207 Lakeside Dr.

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Eric D. Salk

Seller: Edwin J. Hudson

Date: 01/10/24

WALES

61 Lake George Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Nathaniel W. Croke

Seller: Thomas J. Marshall

Date: 01/09/24

48 Main St.

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Marron W. Smith

Seller: Wicked Deals LLC

Date: 01/10/24

227 Union Road

Wales, MA 01081

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Jacob Palmer

Seller: David A. Heck

Date: 01/19/24

WESTFIELD

4 Bates St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Skyspec LLC

Seller: No Limit Assets LLC

Date: 01/19/24

41 Camelot Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $810,000

Buyer: Aytekin Kuruca

Seller: Ronald I. Sullivan

Date: 01/11/24

1102 Granville Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: James Currie

Seller: Douglas M. Simone

Date: 01/18/24

39 Hillside Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $148,000

Buyer: Brandon Soto

Seller: Dawn M. Girroir

Date: 01/09/24

16 Malone Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $169,000

Buyer: Flipping Best LLC

Seller: Robert J. Eak

Date: 01/09/24

86 Montgomery St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: Robin R. Sheldon

Seller: Jacqueline M. Coon

Date: 01/17/24

9 North Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Nancy Vander Veen

Seller: Brian E. Fanion

Date: 01/08/24

92 Pequot Point Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $580,000

Buyer: Sergey Stakhnyuk

Seller: Eduard Loboda

Date: 01/12/24

18 Pinehurst St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: John Dean

Seller: Vanessa Couture

Date: 01/17/24

12 Ridgeway Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Dawn M. Girroir

Seller: Gayle M. Kolodziej

Date: 01/09/24

Russellville Road, Lot 16

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Zack & Sons LLC

Seller: James O. Perry

Date: 01/11/24

Russellville Road, Lot 17

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Zack & Sons LLC

Seller: James O. Perry

Date: 01/11/24

265 Springdale Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: John F. Tuohey

Seller: David Racicot

Date: 01/12/24

64 Wildflower Circle

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $560,000

Buyer: Joanne Kennedy

Seller: Robert Levesque

Date: 01/18/24

WILBRAHAM

1 Brookside Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Mikayla Harris

Seller: Kary Ft

Date: 01/10/24

2 Oakland St.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Portia S. Bonner

Seller: Yaritza L. Robar

Date: 01/19/24

112 Sandalwood Dr., Lot 112

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $489,900

Buyer: Allen Bousquet

Seller: Ac Homebuilding LLC

Date: 11/17/23

7 Stonegate Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $549,900

Buyer: Arnab Saha

Seller: Rosemarie A. Szalai TR

Date: 01/18/24

144 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Yrvin Filsaime

Seller: Fyxer Up Properties LLC

Date: 01/09/24

WEST SPRINGFIELD

29 Church St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Vanessa L. Rodriguez

Seller: Alan N. Sharpe

Date: 01/16/24

52 Heritage Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Alexander J. Weiss

Seller: John P. Weiss

Date: 01/09/24

179 Nelson St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Kathleen R. Ferguson

Seller: Stephanie Galda

Date: 01/16/24

88 Spring St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Mhi Properties LLC

Seller: Sonia E. Steele

Date: 01/09/24

83 Upper Beverly Hills

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Laurel A. Tewes

Seller: David V. Brennan

Date: 01/09/24

65 Van Horn St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Gladys T. Kazalski

Seller: Michael T. Hahn

Date: 01/16/24

153 Verdugo St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $252,000

Buyer: Matthew C. Hastings

Seller: Judith B. Simpson

Date: 01/16/24

192 Wolcott Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nicolas J. Carrier

Seller: Rice, Virginia I., (Estate)

Date: 01/12/24

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

1178 North Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Julie A. Green

Seller: Daniel P. Burbine

Date: 01/16/24

221 Northampton Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Michael M. Lee

Seller: Good Daves LLC

Date: 01/12/24

BELCHERTOWN

41 Dressel Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $245,905

Buyer: Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC

Seller: Gerard A. Provost

Date: 01/10/24

22 Munsell St., Lot 6

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $482,885

Buyer: Edward J. Cayo

Seller: M&G Land Development LLC

Date: 01/10/24

170 North St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $925,000

Buyer: Linda B. Lastoff

Seller: Jonathan J. Franz

Date: 01/08/24

183 Rhode Island Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $4,600,000

Buyer: Golf Blues LLC

Seller: Assawompsett Golf Company

Date: 01/11/24

11 Sunny Crest Lane

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Kayla A. Busse

Seller: M&G Property Group LLC

Date: 01/19/24

161 Turkey Hill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Laura I. Bourdeau

Seller: Doryn Kelly FT

Date: 01/19/24

EASTHAMPTON

1 Droy Circle

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $381,900

Buyer: Madison C. Picard

Seller: Dominic O’Connell

Date: 01/19/24

6-12 Irving St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $625,000

Buyer: Christopher Thompson

Seller: Daniel S. Whiteley

Date: 01/12/24

10 Lawndale St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Hasan Comert

Seller: Carolyn W. Benson

Date: 01/19/24

278 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Ctna Construction LLC

Seller: Lawler Jr., William P., (Estate)

Date: 01/19/24

21 Paul St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $404,500

Buyer: Salah E. Khelfaoui

Seller: Robin Lariviere

Date: 01/11/24

17 Wright St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Emily S. Fuller

Seller: Williston Northampton School

Date: 01/12/24

CUMMINGTON

2 Lilac Ave.

Cummington, MA 01026

Amount: $769,000

Buyer: J. S. Bryant School Inc.

Seller: Jack E. Morse

Date: 01/12/24

GRANBY

147 Carver St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $540,000

Buyer: Thomas P. Silva

Seller: Sabino D. Rebelo

Date: 01/12/24

95 Cold Hill Road

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Andrew T. Normand

Seller: Philip T. Braese

Date: 01/19/24

HADLEY

38 Huntington Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Jodi M. Hoover

Seller: Sharon L. Fetler

Date: 01/08/24

HATFIELD

56 Bridge St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Lizard Ii LLC

Seller: Labbee, Paul A., (Estate)

Date: 01/17/24

NORTHAMPTON

47 High St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $685,000

Buyer: Rachel Mazur

Seller: Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC

Date: 01/10/24

47 Leonard St.

Northampton, MA 01053

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Shannon L. Ryan

Seller: Joel & Mary Lee Emrick FT

Date: 01/12/24

49 Redford Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $450,000

Buyer: Thomas W. C. MacLachlan TR

Seller: Zoe R. Johnson

Date: 01/17/24

82 Redford Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Alison Schoen

Seller: Neal B. Vitalis LT

Date: 01/10/24

567 Sylvester Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Background Examine LLC

Seller: Nathan Moczulewski

Date: 01/12/24

PELHAM

179 North Valley Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $975,000

Buyer: J. & Martin Miller FT

Seller: Graves FT

Date: 01/17/24

PLAINFIELD

19 Broom St.

Plainfield, MA 01070

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Roberta Wooldridge

Seller: Matthew A. Shippee

Date: 01/16/24

SOUTH HADLEY

299 East St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Eric Jimmo

Seller: Linda V. Swenson

Date: 01/17/24

Hadley St., Lot 12

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $130,000

Buyer: Philip G. Fortin

Seller: Jonathan P. Lizotte

Date: 01/19/24

41 High St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Kevin J. Hernandez

Seller: Marissa Montemagni

Date: 01/12/24

22 Jewett Lane

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $232,400

Buyer: Vivlan Ostrowski

Seller: Anne L. Moore

Date: 01/08/24

65 Woodbridge Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $672,000

Buyer: Linda Ross

Seller: Guy B. Berfield

Date: 01/19/24

SOUTHAMPTON

17 Pequot Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Tricia Kiefer

Seller: Rochelle D. Benoit

Date: 01/12/24

WARE

45 Greenwich Plains Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $355,800

Buyer: Debbra S. Hite-Forkey

Seller: John C. Soper

Date: 01/16/24

WESTHAMPTON

230 Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Christopher P. Rolin

Seller: Fumi Realty Inc.

Date: 01/19/24

WILLIAMSBURG

22 Village Hill Road

Williamsburg, MA 01096

Amount: $711,300

Buyer: Eric G. Driver

Seller: Mary C. Paige

Date: 01/11/24

WORTHINGTON

5 West St.

Worthington, MA 01098

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Peter N. Donatelli

Seller: Diane J. Bartlett

Date: 01/17/24