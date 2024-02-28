Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Acevedo Vera, Jose A.
56 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024

Bird, Bill E.
68 Valley St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024

Forbes, Bryan Christopher
140 Canterbury Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024

Grant-Wyss, Alyssa Renee
8 Maple Crest Circle C
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024

Gravel, Maria
234 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2024

Grimshaw, Sandra J.
258 Old Lyman Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024

Harris, John D.
226 Juniper Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024

Housand, Paul R.
Housand, Ida M.
91 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/17/2024

Jean-Baptiste, Valencia
631 Chestnut St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/26/2024

LePage, William R.
93 Beveridge Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024

Lichtenberger, Lisa Marie
1794 White Pond Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2024

MacDonald, Katelyn Taylor
245 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024

Magrath, Theresa M.
21 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/19/2024

Matosky, Jessica M.
115 Sunridge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2024

Maxson, Richard Frederick
400 Log Plain Road East
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2024

McNamee, William T.
2230 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/18/2024

Medina-Boria, Elizabeth
270 Canon Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024

Omuolo, Maria N.
Waruingi, Francis K.
576 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/23/2024

Overwatch Outpost
Ricko, Charles M.
Ricko, Sarah J.
283 Legate Hill Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024

Rosario, Edwin
10 Chamberlain Hill Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024

Simmons, Eric Rex
57 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2024

Washburn-Doane, Cynthia
739 Daniel Shays
Highway A-24
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/24/2024

