Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Acevedo Vera, Jose A.
56 Jefferson St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024
Bird, Bill E.
68 Valley St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024
Forbes, Bryan Christopher
140 Canterbury Circle
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024
Grant-Wyss, Alyssa Renee
8 Maple Crest Circle C
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024
Gravel, Maria
234 Breckenridge St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2024
Grimshaw, Sandra J.
258 Old Lyman Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024
Harris, John D.
226 Juniper Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024
Housand, Paul R.
Housand, Ida M.
91 Walnut St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/17/2024
Jean-Baptiste, Valencia
631 Chestnut St.
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/26/2024
LePage, William R.
93 Beveridge Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024
Lichtenberger, Lisa Marie
1794 White Pond Road
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/31/2024
MacDonald, Katelyn Taylor
245 South Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024
Magrath, Theresa M.
21 Maple St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/19/2024
Matosky, Jessica M.
115 Sunridge Dr.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/25/2024
Maxson, Richard Frederick
400 Log Plain Road East
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/24/2024
McNamee, William T.
2230 Old Turnpike Road
Oakham, MA 01068
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/18/2024
Medina-Boria, Elizabeth
270 Canon Circle
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/30/2024
Omuolo, Maria N.
Waruingi, Francis K.
576 Roosevelt Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/23/2024
Overwatch Outpost
Ricko, Charles M.
Ricko, Sarah J.
283 Legate Hill Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/22/2024
Rosario, Edwin
10 Chamberlain Hill Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/29/2024
Simmons, Eric Rex
57 Leo Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 01/26/2024
Washburn-Doane, Cynthia
739 Daniel Shays
Highway A-24
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 13
Date: 01/24/2024