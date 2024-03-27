Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brown, Bryan D.

19 Evergreen Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/20/2024

Byrnes, Donna Louise

44 Riverboat Village Road

South Hadley, MA 01075

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Charland-Tait, Michael Valentine

80 Barrett St., #22

Northampton, MA 01060

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Clark, Everett D.

Clark, Tammy L.

10 -12 Weber St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/27/2024

Cormier, Anthony J.

59 Mary St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/15/2024

D and J’s Hash House, Inc.

a/k/a D&J’s Hash House

P.O. Box 1151

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 11

Date: 02/23/2024

Decasse, Elizabeth A.

45 Summer St.

Adams, MA 01220

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/26/2024

Elgin, Linda

1038 Morgan Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Galica, Eric

595 Northampton St., Apt. 8A

Holyoke, MA 01040

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/25/2024

Larose, Elba

11 Allison Lane

Springfield, MA 01129

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/25/2024

Mancini, Robert M.

110 Lancaster Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/20/2024

Moulton, Jeffrey Gillman

75 Riverview Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/22/2024

Muisa, Judith L.

161 Davis St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/20/2024

Mumblo, Yvonne Dale

60 Prescott Lane

Orange, MA 01364

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2024

O’Brien, William R.

30 Birchwood Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Oliva, Jeffrey M.

1009 Wauwinet Road

Barre, MA 01005

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Perez Lorenzano, Edwin

35 Highview Dr., Apt C

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/29/2024

Ponce, Jacqueline

11 Bessemer St.

Springfield, MA 01104-1507

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/22/2024

Rofulowitz, Logan H.

6 Ed Holcomb Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/28/2024

Roncarati, Lynndia Ann

309 Parker St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/28/2024

Sedberry, Don Wesley

629 West St.

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Chapter: 13

Date: 03/01/2024

Shackelford, Dara Lum

Lum, Dara Michelle

44 Evergreen Road, Apt. 104

Leeds, MA 01053

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/16/2024

Shackelford, Jason Keith

55 Empire St., Unit 68

Chicopee, MA 01013

Chapter: 7

Date: 02/16/2024

Smith, Allen F.

314 Caldwell Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/20/2024

Torres, Felix

408 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Chapter: 13

Date: 02/15/2024

Vega-Mata, Yoana Padua

52 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01119

Chapter: 02/26/2024

Date: 13