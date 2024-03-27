Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Brown, Bryan D.
19 Evergreen Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/20/2024

Byrnes, Donna Louise
44 Riverboat Village Road
South Hadley, MA 01075
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Charland-Tait, Michael Valentine
80 Barrett St., #22
Northampton, MA 01060
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Clark, Everett D.
Clark, Tammy L.
10 -12 Weber St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/27/2024

Cormier, Anthony J.
59 Mary St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/15/2024

D and J’s Hash House, Inc.
a/k/a D&J’s Hash House
P.O. Box 1151
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 11
Date: 02/23/2024

Decasse, Elizabeth A.
45 Summer St.
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/26/2024

Elgin, Linda
1038 Morgan Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Galica, Eric
595 Northampton St., Apt. 8A
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/25/2024

Larose, Elba
11 Allison Lane
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/25/2024

Mancini, Robert M.
110 Lancaster Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/20/2024

Moulton, Jeffrey Gillman
75 Riverview Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/22/2024

Muisa, Judith L.
161 Davis St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/20/2024

Mumblo, Yvonne Dale
60 Prescott Lane
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2024

O’Brien, William R.
30 Birchwood Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Oliva, Jeffrey M.
1009 Wauwinet Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Perez Lorenzano, Edwin
35 Highview Dr., Apt C
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/29/2024

Ponce, Jacqueline
11 Bessemer St.
Springfield, MA 01104-1507
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/22/2024

Rofulowitz, Logan H.
6 Ed Holcomb Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/28/2024

Roncarati, Lynndia Ann
309 Parker St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/28/2024

Sedberry, Don Wesley
629 West St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2024

Shackelford, Dara Lum
Lum, Dara Michelle
44 Evergreen Road, Apt. 104
Leeds, MA 01053
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/16/2024

Shackelford, Jason Keith
55 Empire St., Unit 68
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 02/16/2024

Smith, Allen F.
314 Caldwell Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/20/2024

Torres, Felix
408 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 13
Date: 02/15/2024

Vega-Mata, Yoana Padua
52 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 13

