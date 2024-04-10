Bankruptcies

Bankruptcies

The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.

Blanks, Elisa
PO Box 51154
Indian Orchard, MA 01151
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/05/2024

Bushey, Anthony
92 Grove St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/04/2024

Connors, Erinn
161 Kendall St.
Granby, MA 01033
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/14/2024

Crevier, Marilyn Ruth
31 Old Pendleton Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/04/2024

DaCruz, Matthew E.
104 Longview St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2024

Fulton, Hanna M.
121 Lenox Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2024

Girard, Joseph M.
142 Franklin St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/07/2024

Giard, Paul A.
42 Purlington Lane
Colrain, MA 01340
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/12/2024

Hadley, Kyle
1286 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/09/2024

Hankins, Gloria
19 Morgan St.
Lenox, MA 01240
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/06/2024

Huebner, Amy Lynne
19 Livingston Ave.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/05/2024

Larange, Linda J.
711 South Barre Road
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/14/2024

Lemke, Diane M.
24 Brightwood St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/07/2024

Lopez-Martinez, Diosdado
19 Springdale Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/08/2024

Martinez, Joel A.
623 Osborn Ter.
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/04/2024

McCaughey, Sean E.
77 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/04/2024

Moriarty, Daniel P.
Moriarty, Lynne
535 Nassau Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2024

Parmelee, Wendy R.
7 Anthony St., Apt. B
Adams, MA 01220
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/08/2024

Rodriguez, Kaila
180 Cherokee Dr.
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/01/2024

Rodgers Painting Service
Goodhind, Rodger E.
144 Stuart St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/05/2024

Rosario, Xavier
837 State St., Apt. 330
Springfield, MA 01109
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/11/2024

Shaw, David
175 Tully Road
Orange, MA 01364-9526
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/11/2024

St. Pierre, Dana M.
1081 West St.
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/05/2024

Therrienc Robert R.
157 North St.
North Adams, MA 01247
Chapter: 13
Date: 03/14/2024

Tobiasz, Timothy E.
Lacharite, Piper L.
230 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2024

Torres, Ana Hilda
70 Shumway St., Lot 28
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/01/2024

Tosti, Peter J.
71 Ferry St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/15/2024

Vautour, Paul
Vautour, Jeanne
436 Daniel Shays Highway
Athol, MA 01331
Chapter: 7
Date: 03/05/2024

