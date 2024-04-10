DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

By

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.

EASTHAMPTON

Ain’t Your Average B…
21 Mineral St.
Raven Williams

Annie’s Kitchen
79 Maple St.
Ann LaRochelle

Bark Rangers
38 Clark St.
KJ Nichols

Buri’s Generation HI & GC
31 Exeter St.
Belisario Buri

Easthampton Glass & Screen
42 Morin Dr.
William Therrien Jr.

JKirley Collective
3 Ferry St., Unit 414, Suite 4W
Jessica Kirley

Mango Fish Inc.
117 Maple St.
Lori Novis

Northeast Diagramming Services
27 Overlook Dr.
Michael Allard

Nouria
124 Northampton St.
Tony El-Nemr

Oxbow Tattoo
2 Holyoke St.
Maximilian Rothert

Phoenix Painters
10 Sunset Ave.
Brendyn Phoenix

Pomeroy Pup Pack
7 Lovefield St., Unit 5
Amelia Wilson

SD Services
13 Chapman Ave.
Joshua Dean

Space and Robot
10 East Green St.
Christopher Ferry

Three Posies
49½ Union St., Apt. 5
Bronwen Hodgkinson

The Valley Arts Newsletter
49½ Union St., Apt. 5
Bronwen Hodgkinson

Win/Win
2 Pine St.
Jenna Weingarten

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Mattress Recycling
51 Stratford Ave.
Wahid Hage

Blackington Artisans Inc.
35 Atwood Dr.
Blackington Artisans Inc.

Brazzucas Market
75 North St.
Brazzucas LLC

David R. Cianflone Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 3613
David Cianflone

Divo Enterprise LLC
44 Scalise Dr.
Mohamed Fofana

Faceframe Collective
436 North St.
Lemon Lash Academy LLC, Magnolia Hair and Co. LLC

Fantastick Patrick
32 Kensington Ave.
Patrick Connor

fauxstainedglasspanes.com
82 Wendell Ave.
Stuff Is Parts LLC

Harvest Health & Nutrition
75 South Church St.
Makenzie Evangelisto

Landscaping by Antonio
22 Elizabeth St.
Antonio Aleman

M&D Auto Sales
105 Fourth St.
Lily Diaz LLC

Millsbeauty
25 Cobblestone Cove
Millicent Homiah Beckham

New England Cleaners
69 Wellington Ave.
New England Cleaners LLC

Rockland Restoration and Masonry
82 Lafayette St.
Matthew Canterella

Stylin’ on Elm
136 Elm St.
Stephanie Vallone

TEC Consulting
45 Woodlawn Ave.
Tamara Sime

Turnkey Innovation Services
5 Cheshire Road
Latoya Gillyard

WeeCare Upwards Childcare Services
82 Wendell Ave.
Amanda Smith

Western Mass Periodontics & Implant Specialists
435 South St.
Western Mass Periodontics P.C.

SOUTH HADLEY

Board and Brush Creative Studio
19 College St., Unit 4
DSPLUMMER LLC

Fleming Banking Co.
51 Woodbridge Ter.
Emily Fleming

Law Office of Richard M. Juang
40 Viviani St.
Richard Juang

Mastercom Design
134 College St., #1
Todd Guenther

Nicnats Bakery
4 Wellington Ave.
Melissa Pontbriant

Tags:

News

Contact

Advertise

Events