Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.

EASTHAMPTON

Ain’t Your Average B…

21 Mineral St.

Raven Williams

Annie’s Kitchen

79 Maple St.

Ann LaRochelle

Bark Rangers

38 Clark St.

KJ Nichols

Buri’s Generation HI & GC

31 Exeter St.

Belisario Buri

Easthampton Glass & Screen

42 Morin Dr.

William Therrien Jr.

JKirley Collective

3 Ferry St., Unit 414, Suite 4W

Jessica Kirley

Mango Fish Inc.

117 Maple St.

Lori Novis

Northeast Diagramming Services

27 Overlook Dr.

Michael Allard

Nouria

124 Northampton St.

Tony El-Nemr

Oxbow Tattoo

2 Holyoke St.

Maximilian Rothert

Phoenix Painters

10 Sunset Ave.

Brendyn Phoenix

Pomeroy Pup Pack

7 Lovefield St., Unit 5

Amelia Wilson

SD Services

13 Chapman Ave.

Joshua Dean

Space and Robot

10 East Green St.

Christopher Ferry

Three Posies

49½ Union St., Apt. 5

Bronwen Hodgkinson

The Valley Arts Newsletter

49½ Union St., Apt. 5

Bronwen Hodgkinson

Win/Win

2 Pine St.

Jenna Weingarten

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Mattress Recycling

51 Stratford Ave.

Wahid Hage

Blackington Artisans Inc.

35 Atwood Dr.

Blackington Artisans Inc.

Brazzucas Market

75 North St.

Brazzucas LLC

David R. Cianflone Attorney at Law

P.O. Box 3613

David Cianflone

Divo Enterprise LLC

44 Scalise Dr.

Mohamed Fofana

Faceframe Collective

436 North St.

Lemon Lash Academy LLC, Magnolia Hair and Co. LLC

Fantastick Patrick

32 Kensington Ave.

Patrick Connor

fauxstainedglasspanes.com

82 Wendell Ave.

Stuff Is Parts LLC

Harvest Health & Nutrition

75 South Church St.

Makenzie Evangelisto

Landscaping by Antonio

22 Elizabeth St.

Antonio Aleman

M&D Auto Sales

105 Fourth St.

Lily Diaz LLC

Millsbeauty

25 Cobblestone Cove

Millicent Homiah Beckham

New England Cleaners

69 Wellington Ave.

New England Cleaners LLC

Rockland Restoration and Masonry

82 Lafayette St.

Matthew Canterella

Stylin’ on Elm

136 Elm St.

Stephanie Vallone

TEC Consulting

45 Woodlawn Ave.

Tamara Sime

Turnkey Innovation Services

5 Cheshire Road

Latoya Gillyard

WeeCare Upwards Childcare Services

82 Wendell Ave.

Amanda Smith

Western Mass Periodontics & Implant Specialists

435 South St.

Western Mass Periodontics P.C.

SOUTH HADLEY

Board and Brush Creative Studio

19 College St., Unit 4

DSPLUMMER LLC

Fleming Banking Co.

51 Woodbridge Ter.

Emily Fleming

Law Office of Richard M. Juang

40 Viviani St.

Richard Juang

Mastercom Design

134 College St., #1

Todd Guenther

Nicnats Bakery

4 Wellington Ave.

Melissa Pontbriant