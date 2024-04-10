Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of March 2024.
EASTHAMPTON
Ain’t Your Average B…
21 Mineral St.
Raven Williams
Annie’s Kitchen
79 Maple St.
Ann LaRochelle
Bark Rangers
38 Clark St.
KJ Nichols
Buri’s Generation HI & GC
31 Exeter St.
Belisario Buri
Easthampton Glass & Screen
42 Morin Dr.
William Therrien Jr.
JKirley Collective
3 Ferry St., Unit 414, Suite 4W
Jessica Kirley
Mango Fish Inc.
117 Maple St.
Lori Novis
Northeast Diagramming Services
27 Overlook Dr.
Michael Allard
Nouria
124 Northampton St.
Tony El-Nemr
Oxbow Tattoo
2 Holyoke St.
Maximilian Rothert
Phoenix Painters
10 Sunset Ave.
Brendyn Phoenix
Pomeroy Pup Pack
7 Lovefield St., Unit 5
Amelia Wilson
SD Services
13 Chapman Ave.
Joshua Dean
Space and Robot
10 East Green St.
Christopher Ferry
Three Posies
49½ Union St., Apt. 5
Bronwen Hodgkinson
The Valley Arts Newsletter
49½ Union St., Apt. 5
Bronwen Hodgkinson
Win/Win
2 Pine St.
Jenna Weingarten
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Mattress Recycling
51 Stratford Ave.
Wahid Hage
Blackington Artisans Inc.
35 Atwood Dr.
Blackington Artisans Inc.
Brazzucas Market
75 North St.
Brazzucas LLC
David R. Cianflone Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 3613
David Cianflone
Divo Enterprise LLC
44 Scalise Dr.
Mohamed Fofana
Faceframe Collective
436 North St.
Lemon Lash Academy LLC, Magnolia Hair and Co. LLC
Fantastick Patrick
32 Kensington Ave.
Patrick Connor
fauxstainedglasspanes.com
82 Wendell Ave.
Stuff Is Parts LLC
Harvest Health & Nutrition
75 South Church St.
Makenzie Evangelisto
Landscaping by Antonio
22 Elizabeth St.
Antonio Aleman
M&D Auto Sales
105 Fourth St.
Lily Diaz LLC
Millsbeauty
25 Cobblestone Cove
Millicent Homiah Beckham
New England Cleaners
69 Wellington Ave.
New England Cleaners LLC
Rockland Restoration and Masonry
82 Lafayette St.
Matthew Canterella
Stylin’ on Elm
136 Elm St.
Stephanie Vallone
TEC Consulting
45 Woodlawn Ave.
Tamara Sime
Turnkey Innovation Services
5 Cheshire Road
Latoya Gillyard
WeeCare Upwards Childcare Services
82 Wendell Ave.
Amanda Smith
Western Mass Periodontics & Implant Specialists
435 South St.
Western Mass Periodontics P.C.
SOUTH HADLEY
Board and Brush Creative Studio
19 College St., Unit 4
DSPLUMMER LLC
Fleming Banking Co.
51 Woodbridge Ter.
Emily Fleming
Law Office of Richard M. Juang
40 Viviani St.
Richard Juang
Mastercom Design
134 College St., #1
Todd Guenther
Nicnats Bakery
4 Wellington Ave.
Melissa Pontbriant