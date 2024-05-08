Bankruptcies
The following bankruptcy petitions were recently filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Readers should confirm all information with the court.
Arthur, Jane E.
57 Woodlawn Dr.
Williamstown, MA 01267
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/08/2024
Brodeur, Judith O.
133 Carol Ann St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/03/2024
Brunelle, James C.
Brunelle, Yovana
18 Calvin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2024
Bullock, Portia Laverne
83 Mouton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/01/2024
Butkus, Jesse
27 Christian Hill Road, Apt. 32
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2024
DeNardo, John A.
DeNardo, Lisa L.
17 Regency Park Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2024
Dickerson, Charlene
142 Dayton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/09/2024
Feyrer, Rochelle L.
85 Maple St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/04/2024
Gonzalez, Antonio
106 St. James Circle
Springfield, MA 01104
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2024
Guagliardo, Tammy L.
23 Piper Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/01/2024
Ho, Sei N.
1143 Elm St., Apt. 3L
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/04/2024
Meservey, Julianna May
PO Box 615
North Hatfield, MA 01066
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2024
Pare, Lucie
24 Bither St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 13
Date: 04/08/2024
Jones, Candace E.
PO Box 1331
Belchertown, MA 01007
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/01/2024
Kimball, Michael David
641 Little Rest Road
Warren, MA 01083
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/03/2024
McGale, Jennifer A.
54 Bradford Dr., Apt. A7
West Springfield, MA 01089
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/01/2024
Mendez, Angel D.
114 Ellsworth Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/09/2024
Polverini, Adam J.
57 Perrault St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/15/2024
Rhone, Joseph Craig
Chan, Joanne
46 North St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/01/2024
Sherman, Benjamin J.
111 Lloyd Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2024
Singley, Sharon Lyn
419 East River St., #912
Orange, MA 01364
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/10/2024
Thompson, Hannah D.
P.O. Box 974
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/11/2024
Tomasello, Mary Jane
72 Cathy Lane
Barre, MA 01005
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/08/2024
Vazquez, Wanda
a/k/a Malave, Wanda
14 Coomes St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Chapter: 7
Date: 04/12/2024