Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Mass. to Host Youth of the Year Celebration Today

WESTFIELD — Today, May 22, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Massachusetts will gather to recognize the best of the best. The annual Youth of the Year Celebration will take place at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield beginning at 6 p.m. This event, sponsored by the 99 Restaurants, has become an anticipated night to celebrate the local Youths of the Year, the most prestigious recognition a club member can achieve.

The 2019 Youths of the Year are: Megan Collins (Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires), Daishany Miller (Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee), Noellena Paez (Boys & Girls Club Family Center), Adam Wehner (Ludlow Boys & Girls Club), Sarah Alnuaimi (Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield), Adriana Seymour (Boys & Girls Club of Westfield), Karina Lopez (Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke), and Ibrahima Keita (Boys & Girls Club of Springfield).