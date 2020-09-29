The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

422 Amity, LLC

422 Amity St.

$1,535,036 — Renovate building for use as cannabis dispensary

462 Main, LLC

462 Main St.

$2,654,850 — Construct three-story, mixed-use building with one office and 24 dwelling units, including site work, parking areas, and utilities

Amherst Shopping Center Associates, LLC

165 University Dr.

$140,000 — Interior remodel of existing space at CVS

CHICOPEE

672 Fuller, LLC

672 Fuller Road

$192,000 — Modify interior space to create storage area and new offices

CJK Realty, LLC

206 Fairview Ave.

$30,800 — Remove and replace porch decking and railing, replace some floor joists and posts if needed, replace two outside doors

GREENFIELD

Liberty Tax Service

106-108 Federal St.

Erect three signs attached to building

LEE

Lee Bank

75 West Park St.

$9,000 — Replace rotting wood on cupola

LENOX

Town of Lenox

6 Walker St.

$8,600 — Repair lower entrance wall, new windows and door

NORTHAMPTON

Masonic Street Trust

32 Masonic St.

Interior renovations, fire damage

Starbucks Coffee Co.

303 King St.

$6,000 — Canopy sign

Starbucks Coffee Co.

303 King St.

$3,500 — East wall sign

Starbucks Coffee Co.

303 King St.

$560 — Menu sign

PALMER

Baystate Wing Hospital

40 Wright St.

$33,000 — Create new reception area and workspace in existing space

Double R Enterprises

8 First St.

$8,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Double R Enterprises

13 Second St.

$228,000 — Reconfigure space to accommodate manufacturing operations

Manchem, LLC

1 Third St.

$14,896.88 — Install prefabricated office in building

PITTSFIELD

Broad South Corp.

241 South St.

$18,800 — Shingles

Eighteen Sixty Three Mill Realty, LLC

125 Pecks Road

$70,000 — Roofing

M and I Realty Co.

203 West St.

$138,500 — Roofing

Peru Properties, LLC

741 Tyler St.

$40,000 — Remove existing ceiling assembly to inspect framing and bring fire separation up to code

Three Four and Twos, LLC

92 Elm St.

$4,800 — Replace porch flooring, repair floor joists if needed

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$1,750,000 — Add MRI building addition to existing hospital

Friends of Springfield Preparatory Charter School

2071 Roosevelt Ave.

$7,398,082 — Alter interior space and add gymnasium for new use as Springfield Preparatory Charter School

Lingo Associates, LLC

20 Carando Dr.

$406,361 — Alter interior office space on first floor of Carando Foods Inc.

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$328,297 — Alter interior space for MRI machine upgrade on first floor of Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$49,498 — Modifications to mobile dock site on first floor of Mercy Medical Center

Picknelly Family LP

1414 Main St.

$160,000 — Alter interior tenant space for New Valley Bank

Paul Salvage

29 State St.

$702,428 — Alter interior space for HVAC upgrade, replace drop ceiling

WILBRAHAM

Town of Wilbraham

492 Stony Hill Road

$1,812,940 — Replace roof on Wilbraham Middle School