Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
422 Amity, LLC
422 Amity St.
$1,535,036 — Renovate building for use as cannabis dispensary
462 Main, LLC
462 Main St.
$2,654,850 — Construct three-story, mixed-use building with one office and 24 dwelling units, including site work, parking areas, and utilities
Amherst Shopping Center Associates, LLC
165 University Dr.
$140,000 — Interior remodel of existing space at CVS
CHICOPEE
672 Fuller, LLC
672 Fuller Road
$192,000 — Modify interior space to create storage area and new offices
CJK Realty, LLC
206 Fairview Ave.
$30,800 — Remove and replace porch decking and railing, replace some floor joists and posts if needed, replace two outside doors
GREENFIELD
Liberty Tax Service
106-108 Federal St.
Erect three signs attached to building
LEE
Lee Bank
75 West Park St.
$9,000 — Replace rotting wood on cupola
LENOX
Town of Lenox
6 Walker St.
$8,600 — Repair lower entrance wall, new windows and door
NORTHAMPTON
Masonic Street Trust
32 Masonic St.
Interior renovations, fire damage
Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$6,000 — Canopy sign
Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$3,500 — East wall sign
Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$560 — Menu sign
PALMER
Baystate Wing Hospital
40 Wright St.
$33,000 — Create new reception area and workspace in existing space
Double R Enterprises
8 First St.
$8,000 — Install new fire-alarm system
Double R Enterprises
13 Second St.
$228,000 — Reconfigure space to accommodate manufacturing operations
Manchem, LLC
1 Third St.
$14,896.88 — Install prefabricated office in building
PITTSFIELD
Broad South Corp.
241 South St.
$18,800 — Shingles
Eighteen Sixty Three Mill Realty, LLC
125 Pecks Road
$70,000 — Roofing
M and I Realty Co.
203 West St.
$138,500 — Roofing
Peru Properties, LLC
741 Tyler St.
$40,000 — Remove existing ceiling assembly to inspect framing and bring fire separation up to code
Three Four and Twos, LLC
92 Elm St.
$4,800 — Replace porch flooring, repair floor joists if needed
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,750,000 — Add MRI building addition to existing hospital
Friends of Springfield Preparatory Charter School
2071 Roosevelt Ave.
$7,398,082 — Alter interior space and add gymnasium for new use as Springfield Preparatory Charter School
Lingo Associates, LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$406,361 — Alter interior office space on first floor of Carando Foods Inc.
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$328,297 — Alter interior space for MRI machine upgrade on first floor of Mercy Medical Center
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$49,498 — Modifications to mobile dock site on first floor of Mercy Medical Center
Picknelly Family LP
1414 Main St.
$160,000 — Alter interior tenant space for New Valley Bank
Paul Salvage
29 State St.
$702,428 — Alter interior space for HVAC upgrade, replace drop ceiling
WILBRAHAM
Town of Wilbraham
492 Stony Hill Road
$1,812,940 — Replace roof on Wilbraham Middle School