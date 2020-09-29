Top Banner

Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

422 Amity, LLC
422 Amity St.
$1,535,036 — Renovate building for use as cannabis dispensary

462 Main, LLC
462 Main St.
$2,654,850 — Construct three-story, mixed-use building with one office and 24 dwelling units, including site work, parking areas, and utilities

Amherst Shopping Center Associates, LLC
165 University Dr.
$140,000 — Interior remodel of existing space at CVS

CHICOPEE

672 Fuller, LLC
672 Fuller Road
$192,000 — Modify interior space to create storage area and new offices

CJK Realty, LLC
206 Fairview Ave.
$30,800 — Remove and replace porch decking and railing, replace some floor joists and posts if needed, replace two outside doors

GREENFIELD

Liberty Tax Service
106-108 Federal St.
Erect three signs attached to building

LEE

Lee Bank
75 West Park St.
$9,000 — Replace rotting wood on cupola

LENOX

Town of Lenox
6 Walker St.
$8,600 — Repair lower entrance wall, new windows and door

NORTHAMPTON

Masonic Street Trust
32 Masonic St.
Interior renovations, fire damage

Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$6,000 — Canopy sign

Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$3,500 — East wall sign

Starbucks Coffee Co.
303 King St.
$560 — Menu sign

PALMER

Baystate Wing Hospital
40 Wright St.
$33,000 — Create new reception area and workspace in existing space

Double R Enterprises
8 First St.
$8,000 — Install new fire-alarm system

Double R Enterprises
13 Second St.
$228,000 — Reconfigure space to accommodate manufacturing operations

Manchem, LLC
1 Third St.
$14,896.88 — Install prefabricated office in building

PITTSFIELD

Broad South Corp.
241 South St.
$18,800 — Shingles

Eighteen Sixty Three Mill Realty, LLC
125 Pecks Road
$70,000 — Roofing

M and I Realty Co.
203 West St.
$138,500 — Roofing

Peru Properties, LLC
741 Tyler St.
$40,000 — Remove existing ceiling assembly to inspect framing and bring fire separation up to code

Three Four and Twos, LLC
92 Elm St.
$4,800 — Replace porch flooring, repair floor joists if needed

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,750,000 — Add MRI building addition to existing hospital

Friends of Springfield Preparatory Charter School
2071 Roosevelt Ave.
$7,398,082 — Alter interior space and add gymnasium for new use as Springfield Preparatory Charter School

Lingo Associates, LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$406,361 — Alter interior office space on first floor of Carando Foods Inc.

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$328,297 — Alter interior space for MRI machine upgrade on first floor of Mercy Medical Center

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$49,498 — Modifications to mobile dock site on first floor of Mercy Medical Center

Picknelly Family LP
1414 Main St.
$160,000 — Alter interior tenant space for New Valley Bank

Paul Salvage
29 State St.
$702,428 — Alter interior space for HVAC upgrade, replace drop ceiling

WILBRAHAM

Town of Wilbraham
492 Stony Hill Road
$1,812,940 — Replace roof on Wilbraham Middle School

