State Loosens Restaurant Seating Restrictions Starting Today

BOSTON — Starting today, Sept. 28, restaurants in Massachusetts will be allowed to expand seating from six to 10 people at a table, as well as open bar seating.

The new guidelines apply to both indoor and outdoor seating, and tables must remain at least six feet apart. Customers must wear a face covering when not seated at a table.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s guidance also stressed that patrons at restaurants’ bars must sit and not stand in the bar area, and bars and nightclubs that are not also restaurants must stay closed until phase 4 of the state’s reopening, which may not be announced until a COVID-19 vaccine is available.

Click here for the state’s full current guidance on restaurants, including social-distancing, staffing, hygiene, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols.