Top Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 113

The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Amherst College
220 South Pleasant St.
$4,000 — Repair existing stairs at Barrett Hall

Amherst College
82 Lessey St.
$32,000 — Replace exterior stair, repair portion of existing stair

Amherst College
32 Northampton Road
$16,000 — Repair existing stairs

Amherst College
155 South Pleasant St.
$10,000 — Repair existing stairs

Amherst College
220 South Pleasant St.
$53,000 — Repair existing stairs at Octagon

Amherst College
12 Walnut St.
$26,000 — Repair existing stairs

LEE

Rodney Clark, Christine Clark
189 Water St.
$5,600 — Roofing

South Lee Assoc., LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$11,374 — Install new exhaust fan and associated duct work

LENOX

Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC
293 Main St.
$5,000 — Selective investigative demolition

Chu Chen, LLC
506 Pittsfield Road
$15,000 — Repair building damaged by automobile strike

Trinity United Methodist Church
6 Holmes Road
$9,000 — New entry door with concrete pad

NORTHAMPTON

Atelier, LLC
20 Ladd Ave.
$2,720,000 — Renovation for cultivation and processing of adult-use marijuana

Atwood Drive, LLC
15 Atwood Dr.
$250,000 — Interior buildout for dental office

Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$19,000 — Demolish Jiffy Lube building

Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$279,000 — Construct new retail motor-vehicle fueling depot

Spero Phillips
100-102 Main St.
$53,000 — Renovate storefront

Smith College
44 College Lane
$45,000 — Updates to Room 216 of Sabin Reed Hall

Southern New England Conference
354 Elm St.
$123,000 — Interior renovation of Blessed Sacrament Church

PITTSFIELD

Blue Chair Properties
0 Tamarack Road
$5,000 — Demolish concrete building

Blue Chair Properties
0 Tamarack Road
$5,000 — Demolish metal garage

Forty One Wendell Road, LLC
41 Wendell Ave.
$51,550 — Install fire-protection sprinklers in entire building

JJ Sweeney Properties, LLC
77 Park St.
$22,170 — Roofing

KO Resources, LLC
495 Dalton Ave.
$125,000 — Demolish existing building

Reginald, LLC
549 North St.
$6,891 — Install new fire-warning system

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$21,604 — Replace existing fire-alarm system with addressable system

SPRINGFIELD

Astro Logistics, LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$26,300 — Add fire-alarm devices to existing system, add security devices to existing system

B2R, LLC
52 Mulberry St.
$68,000 — Alter space to be used as a mixed-use property, with first-floor offices and second and third floors combined and utilized as one dwelling unit

City of Springfield
732 Chestnut St.
$543,000 — Alter existing room at Lincoln Elementary School into new kitchen, including new doors, floors, ceilings, walk-in refrigerator, and utility connections to new food-service equipment; remove selected corridor doors and install new draft curtains; modify central stair handrails and guardrails

Drama Studio Inc.
41 Oakland St.
$29,000 — Install new and replacement fire-separation doors along egress paths and stairs

Lingo Associates, LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$347,518 — Alter interior space for freezer upgrades at Smithfield Foods

Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$1,177,177 — Alter interior space, including relocation of chapel to atrium area and expansion of Emergency Department to accommodate six more behavioral-health beds

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
95 State St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas, swap three associated radios, and add three hybrid lines on existing roof-mounted T-Mobile wireless facility at MGM Springfield casino

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC
2 Boland Way
$150,000 — Install new fire-alarm system in Tower Square Hotel

T-Mobile, LLC
375 Pasco Road
$25,000 — Install 12 antennas and eight remote radio units on existing tower, install new equipment cabinets and generator on concrete pad

Western New England College
1215 Wilbraham Road
$11,550 — Alter interior office space and relocate vestibule door in Deliso Hall

WILBRAHAM

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$525,000 — Construct new building for Valvoline Instant Oil Change

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$40,000 — Install complete HVAC system

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$5,000 — Wall sign and ground sign for O’Reilly Auto Parts

Wilbraham & Monson Academy
40 Faculty St.
$64,000 — Replace outdated gym bleachers with new, power-operated bleachers

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By