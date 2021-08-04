Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
AMHERST
Amherst College
220 South Pleasant St.
$4,000 — Repair existing stairs at Barrett Hall
Amherst College
82 Lessey St.
$32,000 — Replace exterior stair, repair portion of existing stair
Amherst College
32 Northampton Road
$16,000 — Repair existing stairs
Amherst College
155 South Pleasant St.
$10,000 — Repair existing stairs
Amherst College
220 South Pleasant St.
$53,000 — Repair existing stairs at Octagon
Amherst College
12 Walnut St.
$26,000 — Repair existing stairs
LEE
Rodney Clark, Christine Clark
189 Water St.
$5,600 — Roofing
South Lee Assoc., LLC
501 Pleasant St.
$11,374 — Install new exhaust fan and associated duct work
LENOX
Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC
293 Main St.
$5,000 — Selective investigative demolition
Chu Chen, LLC
506 Pittsfield Road
$15,000 — Repair building damaged by automobile strike
Trinity United Methodist Church
6 Holmes Road
$9,000 — New entry door with concrete pad
NORTHAMPTON
Atelier, LLC
20 Ladd Ave.
$2,720,000 — Renovation for cultivation and processing of adult-use marijuana
Atwood Drive, LLC
15 Atwood Dr.
$250,000 — Interior buildout for dental office
Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$19,000 — Demolish Jiffy Lube building
Paul D’Amour
162 North King St.
$279,000 — Construct new retail motor-vehicle fueling depot
Spero Phillips
100-102 Main St.
$53,000 — Renovate storefront
Smith College
44 College Lane
$45,000 — Updates to Room 216 of Sabin Reed Hall
Southern New England Conference
354 Elm St.
$123,000 — Interior renovation of Blessed Sacrament Church
PITTSFIELD
Blue Chair Properties
0 Tamarack Road
$5,000 — Demolish concrete building
Blue Chair Properties
0 Tamarack Road
$5,000 — Demolish metal garage
Forty One Wendell Road, LLC
41 Wendell Ave.
$51,550 — Install fire-protection sprinklers in entire building
JJ Sweeney Properties, LLC
77 Park St.
$22,170 — Roofing
KO Resources, LLC
495 Dalton Ave.
$125,000 — Demolish existing building
Reginald, LLC
549 North St.
$6,891 — Install new fire-warning system
Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust
703 West Housatonic St.
$21,604 — Replace existing fire-alarm system with addressable system
SPRINGFIELD
Astro Logistics, LLC
126 Memorial Dr.
$26,300 — Add fire-alarm devices to existing system, add security devices to existing system
B2R, LLC
52 Mulberry St.
$68,000 — Alter space to be used as a mixed-use property, with first-floor offices and second and third floors combined and utilized as one dwelling unit
City of Springfield
732 Chestnut St.
$543,000 — Alter existing room at Lincoln Elementary School into new kitchen, including new doors, floors, ceilings, walk-in refrigerator, and utility connections to new food-service equipment; remove selected corridor doors and install new draft curtains; modify central stair handrails and guardrails
Drama Studio Inc.
41 Oakland St.
$29,000 — Install new and replacement fire-separation doors along egress paths and stairs
Lingo Associates, LLC
20 Carando Dr.
$347,518 — Alter interior space for freezer upgrades at Smithfield Foods
Mercy Medical Center
271 Carew St.
$1,177,177 — Alter interior space, including relocation of chapel to atrium area and expansion of Emergency Department to accommodate six more behavioral-health beds
MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC
95 State St.
$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas, swap three associated radios, and add three hybrid lines on existing roof-mounted T-Mobile wireless facility at MGM Springfield casino
Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC
2 Boland Way
$150,000 — Install new fire-alarm system in Tower Square Hotel
T-Mobile, LLC
375 Pasco Road
$25,000 — Install 12 antennas and eight remote radio units on existing tower, install new equipment cabinets and generator on concrete pad
Western New England College
1215 Wilbraham Road
$11,550 — Alter interior office space and relocate vestibule door in Deliso Hall
WILBRAHAM
1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$525,000 — Construct new building for Valvoline Instant Oil Change
1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$40,000 — Install complete HVAC system
1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC
1997 Boston Road
$5,000 — Wall sign and ground sign for O’Reilly Auto Parts
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
40 Faculty St.
$64,000 — Replace outdated gym bleachers with new, power-operated bleachers