The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

AMHERST

Amherst College

220 South Pleasant St.

$4,000 — Repair existing stairs at Barrett Hall

Amherst College

82 Lessey St.

$32,000 — Replace exterior stair, repair portion of existing stair

Amherst College

32 Northampton Road

$16,000 — Repair existing stairs

Amherst College

155 South Pleasant St.

$10,000 — Repair existing stairs

Amherst College

220 South Pleasant St.

$53,000 — Repair existing stairs at Octagon

Amherst College

12 Walnut St.

$26,000 — Repair existing stairs

LEE

Rodney Clark, Christine Clark

189 Water St.

$5,600 — Roofing

South Lee Assoc., LLC

501 Pleasant St.

$11,374 — Install new exhaust fan and associated duct work

LENOX

Aspinwall Acquisition, LLC

293 Main St.

$5,000 — Selective investigative demolition

Chu Chen, LLC

506 Pittsfield Road

$15,000 — Repair building damaged by automobile strike

Trinity United Methodist Church

6 Holmes Road

$9,000 — New entry door with concrete pad

NORTHAMPTON

Atelier, LLC

20 Ladd Ave.

$2,720,000 — Renovation for cultivation and processing of adult-use marijuana

Atwood Drive, LLC

15 Atwood Dr.

$250,000 — Interior buildout for dental office

Paul D’Amour

162 North King St.

$19,000 — Demolish Jiffy Lube building

Paul D’Amour

162 North King St.

$279,000 — Construct new retail motor-vehicle fueling depot

Spero Phillips

100-102 Main St.

$53,000 — Renovate storefront

Smith College

44 College Lane

$45,000 — Updates to Room 216 of Sabin Reed Hall

Southern New England Conference

354 Elm St.

$123,000 — Interior renovation of Blessed Sacrament Church

PITTSFIELD

Blue Chair Properties

0 Tamarack Road

$5,000 — Demolish concrete building

Blue Chair Properties

0 Tamarack Road

$5,000 — Demolish metal garage

Forty One Wendell Road, LLC

41 Wendell Ave.

$51,550 — Install fire-protection sprinklers in entire building

JJ Sweeney Properties, LLC

77 Park St.

$22,170 — Roofing

KO Resources, LLC

495 Dalton Ave.

$125,000 — Demolish existing building

Reginald, LLC

549 North St.

$6,891 — Install new fire-warning system

Seven Oh Three Nominee Trust

703 West Housatonic St.

$21,604 — Replace existing fire-alarm system with addressable system

SPRINGFIELD

Astro Logistics, LLC

126 Memorial Dr.

$26,300 — Add fire-alarm devices to existing system, add security devices to existing system

B2R, LLC

52 Mulberry St.

$68,000 — Alter space to be used as a mixed-use property, with first-floor offices and second and third floors combined and utilized as one dwelling unit

City of Springfield

732 Chestnut St.

$543,000 — Alter existing room at Lincoln Elementary School into new kitchen, including new doors, floors, ceilings, walk-in refrigerator, and utility connections to new food-service equipment; remove selected corridor doors and install new draft curtains; modify central stair handrails and guardrails

Drama Studio Inc.

41 Oakland St.

$29,000 — Install new and replacement fire-separation doors along egress paths and stairs

Lingo Associates, LLC

20 Carando Dr.

$347,518 — Alter interior space for freezer upgrades at Smithfield Foods

Mercy Medical Center

271 Carew St.

$1,177,177 — Alter interior space, including relocation of chapel to atrium area and expansion of Emergency Department to accommodate six more behavioral-health beds

MGM Springfield Redevelopment, LLC

95 State St.

$30,000 — Remove and replace three antennas, swap three associated radios, and add three hybrid lines on existing roof-mounted T-Mobile wireless facility at MGM Springfield casino

Mittas Hospitality, LLC; DD Development, LLC; Rudra Realty, LLC

2 Boland Way

$150,000 — Install new fire-alarm system in Tower Square Hotel

T-Mobile, LLC

375 Pasco Road

$25,000 — Install 12 antennas and eight remote radio units on existing tower, install new equipment cabinets and generator on concrete pad

Western New England College

1215 Wilbraham Road

$11,550 — Alter interior office space and relocate vestibule door in Deliso Hall

WILBRAHAM

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC

1997 Boston Road

$525,000 — Construct new building for Valvoline Instant Oil Change

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC

1997 Boston Road

$40,000 — Install complete HVAC system

1997 Boston Road Wilbraham Eat, LLC

1997 Boston Road

$5,000 — Wall sign and ground sign for O’Reilly Auto Parts

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

40 Faculty St.

$64,000 — Replace outdated gym bleachers with new, power-operated bleachers