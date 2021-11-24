The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Arc Fevpema001 LLC

140 Lonczak Dr.

$22,375 — Install new dry-pipe system for new loading-dock canopy

Chicopee Provision Co.

19 Sitarz Ave.

$27,590 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles and grid, install temporary partition and door

Michael Chojnowski

705 Chicopee St.

$10,000 — Siding and closing up doors

Crown Castle

31 Jamrog Dr.

$50,000 — Replace six antennas, add three antennas, and upgrade equipment at existing wireless facility

Brian LaPointe

219 School St.

$17,500 — Remove and replace structural elements to restore front-porch structure to original appearance

Main Street Property

340 McKinstry Ave.

$287,000 — Verizon Wireless to install wireless communication antennas and supporting equipment on existing silo

She’s Your Queen to Be LLC

56 Grove St.

$225,715 — Roofing

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

Install additional fire-alarm devices to system

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC

480 Pleasant St.

$200,000 — Convert existing informal office space into open office space, private offices, and conference room

LENOX

17 Main Cottage LLC

17 Main St.

$177,000 — Renovate several interior rooms

Suzanne Marcene Andeway

212 Main St.

$215,000 — Change entire structure from mixed-use to residential

Lenox Collection LLC

11 Old Stockbridge Road

$25,000 — Reconfigure and remodel ground-floor area, allowing for guest rooms in the owner’s quarters, including one ADA-compliant guest room

Austin Randy

72 Church St.

$8,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

11 Orchard St. LLC

11 Orchard St.

$96,000 — Add second floor

320 Riverside LLC

80 Damon Road, #8205

$20,000 — Repair after fire

7Q59 Amherst LLC

23 Eastern Ave.

$14,400 — Kitchen and bath renovation

All North LLC

21 North Main St.

$6,700 — Repair porch

City of Northampton

56 Vernon St.

$198,948 — Replacement windows at Vernon Street School

Global Tower Assets LLC

0 Haydenville Road

$35,000 — Install antennas

Matt & Nick LLC

199 Pine St.

$4,866 — Modify solar array

Nonotuck Community School Inc.

221 Riverside Dr.

$59,642 — Roofing

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

22 Atwood Dr.

$70,000 — Install antennas

PITTSFIELD

Morningside Baptist Church

475 Tyler St.

$1,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Ranchodji Inc.

16 Cheshire Road

$48,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Bear Rock Properties

247 Union St.

$24,000 — Roofing

Natha Brown

161 Hancock St.

$9,800 — Roofing

Center Square Inc.

1441 Main St.

$14,440 — Interior demolition of partition walls and ceiling on fifth floor for new tenant fit-out

Financial Plaza Trust

1350 Main St.

$36,000 — Convert interior space on 11th floor into new offices

Ryan Foi

222 Cadwell Dr.

$204,970 — Roofing at Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel Inc.

GELW MASS LLC

1365 Main St.

$2,000 — Remove non-load-bearing partition wall in after-school program office

Neslo Realty Co.

245 Cadwell Dr.

$519,027 — Renovate office and warehouse space for new Goodwill office

Malave Rafaela

37 Jefferson Ave.

$15,000 — Weatherization and air sealing

Titeflex Corp.

603 Hendee St.

$16,810 — Roofing