The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Arc Fevpema001 LLC
140 Lonczak Dr.
$22,375 — Install new dry-pipe system for new loading-dock canopy

Chicopee Provision Co.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$27,590 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles and grid, install temporary partition and door

Michael Chojnowski
705 Chicopee St.
$10,000 — Siding and closing up doors

Crown Castle
31 Jamrog Dr.
$50,000 — Replace six antennas, add three antennas, and upgrade equipment at existing wireless facility

Brian LaPointe
219 School St.
$17,500 — Remove and replace structural elements to restore front-porch structure to original appearance

Main Street Property
340 McKinstry Ave.
$287,000 — Verizon Wireless to install wireless communication antennas and supporting equipment on existing silo

She’s Your Queen to Be LLC
56 Grove St.
$225,715 — Roofing

HADLEY

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
Install additional fire-alarm devices to system

LEE

Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$200,000 — Convert existing informal office space into open office space, private offices, and conference room

LENOX

17 Main Cottage LLC
17 Main St.
$177,000 — Renovate several interior rooms

Suzanne Marcene Andeway
212 Main St.
$215,000 — Change entire structure from mixed-use to residential

Lenox Collection LLC
11 Old Stockbridge Road
$25,000 — Reconfigure and remodel ground-floor area, allowing for guest rooms in the owner’s quarters, including one ADA-compliant guest room

Austin Randy
72 Church St.
$8,000 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

11 Orchard St. LLC
11 Orchard St.
$96,000 — Add second floor

320 Riverside LLC
80 Damon Road, #8205
$20,000 — Repair after fire

7Q59 Amherst LLC
23 Eastern Ave.
$14,400 — Kitchen and bath renovation

All North LLC
21 North Main St.
$6,700 — Repair porch

City of Northampton
56 Vernon St.
$198,948 — Replacement windows at Vernon Street School

Global Tower Assets LLC
0 Haydenville Road
$35,000 — Install antennas

Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$4,866 — Modify solar array

Nonotuck Community School Inc.
221 Riverside Dr.
$59,642 — Roofing

Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$70,000 — Install antennas

PITTSFIELD

Morningside Baptist Church
475 Tyler St.
$1,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood

Ranchodji Inc.
16 Cheshire Road
$48,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

Bear Rock Properties
247 Union St.
$24,000 — Roofing

Natha Brown
161 Hancock St.
$9,800 — Roofing

Center Square Inc.
1441 Main St.
$14,440 — Interior demolition of partition walls and ceiling on fifth floor for new tenant fit-out

Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$36,000 — Convert interior space on 11th floor into new offices

Ryan Foi
222 Cadwell Dr.
$204,970 — Roofing at Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel Inc.

GELW MASS LLC
1365 Main St.
$2,000 — Remove non-load-bearing partition wall in after-school program office

Neslo Realty Co.
245 Cadwell Dr.
$519,027 — Renovate office and warehouse space for new Goodwill office

Malave Rafaela
37 Jefferson Ave.
$15,000 — Weatherization and air sealing

Titeflex Corp.
603 Hendee St.
$16,810 — Roofing

