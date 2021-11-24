Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of October and November 2021. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Arc Fevpema001 LLC
140 Lonczak Dr.
$22,375 — Install new dry-pipe system for new loading-dock canopy
Chicopee Provision Co.
19 Sitarz Ave.
$27,590 — Remove and replace ceiling tiles and grid, install temporary partition and door
Michael Chojnowski
705 Chicopee St.
$10,000 — Siding and closing up doors
Crown Castle
31 Jamrog Dr.
$50,000 — Replace six antennas, add three antennas, and upgrade equipment at existing wireless facility
Brian LaPointe
219 School St.
$17,500 — Remove and replace structural elements to restore front-porch structure to original appearance
Main Street Property
340 McKinstry Ave.
$287,000 — Verizon Wireless to install wireless communication antennas and supporting equipment on existing silo
She’s Your Queen to Be LLC
56 Grove St.
$225,715 — Roofing
HADLEY
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
Install additional fire-alarm devices to system
LEE
Berkshire Corporate Realty LLC
480 Pleasant St.
$200,000 — Convert existing informal office space into open office space, private offices, and conference room
LENOX
17 Main Cottage LLC
17 Main St.
$177,000 — Renovate several interior rooms
Suzanne Marcene Andeway
212 Main St.
$215,000 — Change entire structure from mixed-use to residential
Lenox Collection LLC
11 Old Stockbridge Road
$25,000 — Reconfigure and remodel ground-floor area, allowing for guest rooms in the owner’s quarters, including one ADA-compliant guest room
Austin Randy
72 Church St.
$8,000 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
11 Orchard St. LLC
11 Orchard St.
$96,000 — Add second floor
320 Riverside LLC
80 Damon Road, #8205
$20,000 — Repair after fire
7Q59 Amherst LLC
23 Eastern Ave.
$14,400 — Kitchen and bath renovation
All North LLC
21 North Main St.
$6,700 — Repair porch
City of Northampton
56 Vernon St.
$198,948 — Replacement windows at Vernon Street School
Global Tower Assets LLC
0 Haydenville Road
$35,000 — Install antennas
Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$4,866 — Modify solar array
Nonotuck Community School Inc.
221 Riverside Dr.
$59,642 — Roofing
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
22 Atwood Dr.
$70,000 — Install antennas
PITTSFIELD
Morningside Baptist Church
475 Tyler St.
$1,000 — Install fire-suppression system in commercial kitchen exhaust hood
Ranchodji Inc.
16 Cheshire Road
$48,000 — Roofing
SPRINGFIELD
Bear Rock Properties
247 Union St.
$24,000 — Roofing
Natha Brown
161 Hancock St.
$9,800 — Roofing
Center Square Inc.
1441 Main St.
$14,440 — Interior demolition of partition walls and ceiling on fifth floor for new tenant fit-out
Financial Plaza Trust
1350 Main St.
$36,000 — Convert interior space on 11th floor into new offices
Ryan Foi
222 Cadwell Dr.
$204,970 — Roofing at Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel Inc.
GELW MASS LLC
1365 Main St.
$2,000 — Remove non-load-bearing partition wall in after-school program office
Neslo Realty Co.
245 Cadwell Dr.
$519,027 — Renovate office and warehouse space for new Goodwill office
Malave Rafaela
37 Jefferson Ave.
$15,000 — Weatherization and air sealing
Titeflex Corp.
603 Hendee St.
$16,810 — Roofing