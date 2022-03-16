Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Chois Property Management LLC
551 East St.
$62,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Sarah Khan, Henrey Drewal
68 Comins Road
Renovate chicken coop
Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC
367 Russell St.
Tenant fit-up for a trampoline park
LENOX
The Frederick LLC
2 Kemble St.
$4,500 — Select investigative demolition
NORTHAMPTON
American Tower Corp.
114 Glendale Road
$25,000 — Modify equipment
Colvest/Northampton LLC
303 King St.
$175,000 — Foundation
Cooper’s Dairyland of Northampton LLC
49 State St.
$41,800 — Replace 36 vinyl windows
Florence Congregational Church
130 Pine St.
$15,000 — Reinforce floor structure
Good View LLC
11 Michelman Ave.
$16,000 — Install Lally columns and open walls
Marsam LLC
132 Main St.
$175,500 — Repair limestone and bricks
PITTSFIELD
Susan Danahey
474 Tyler St.
$1,000 — Install four hardwired smoke/CO combo in common areas
Eagle Street Associates Nominee Trust
33 Eagle St.
$7,500 — Selective demolition of existing partition walls to create space for classroom
Ghes Realty LLC
652 East St.
$24,300 — Install new structural steel beam for new service reception area
SPRINGFIELD
1072 Estate Holdings LLC
1072 State St.
$40,000 — Divide former Imperial Super Grocery into four new tenant spaces
Back Spin LLC
785 Page Blvd.
$24,000 — Roofing
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,982,588 — Alter roof covering for use as roof garden between south building tower and north building tower
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$1,927,350 — Add pedestrian bridge connecting fourth floor of south building tower to north building tower
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$47,800 — Alter interior office space in Springfield Building
Haymarket Square Associates LP
1686 Boston Road
$26,500 — Build separation wall turning former Chuck E. Cheese into two tenant spaces, install new doors and demolish stage
Kentucky Fried Chicken
3111 Main St.
$9,500 — Install fire/burglar alarm system
Loomis Communities
807 Wilbraham Road
$19,700 — Remove separation wall and bathroom fixtures and combine unit with adjacent unit at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing
Poly-Metal Finishing Inc.
1 Allen St.
$33,000 — Verizon Wireless to remove and replace three roof-mounted cellular antennas and associated equipment
SBA Communications Corp.
1400 State St.
$110,000 — AT&T to install 12 new antennas on existing tower
Springfield Express Laundry
470 Main St.
$17,200 — Install security/burglar alarm system
Springfield Redevelopment Authority
55 Frank B. Murray St.
$2,300 — Alter interior space and install partition wall at Union Station
TD Banknorth NA
950 State St.
$52,730 — Alter interior office space for use as dental office
Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II LLC
1414 State St.
$30,000 — Verizon Wireless to add six new cellular antennas and six new radios to existing monopole