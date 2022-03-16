The following building permits were issued during the month of February 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Chois Property Management LLC

551 East St.

$62,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Sarah Khan, Henrey Drewal

68 Comins Road

Renovate chicken coop

Pyramid Mall of Hadley Newco LLC

367 Russell St.

Tenant fit-up for a trampoline park

LENOX

The Frederick LLC

2 Kemble St.

$4,500 — Select investigative demolition

NORTHAMPTON

American Tower Corp.

114 Glendale Road

$25,000 — Modify equipment

Colvest/Northampton LLC

303 King St.

$175,000 — Foundation

Cooper’s Dairyland of Northampton LLC

49 State St.

$41,800 — Replace 36 vinyl windows

Florence Congregational Church

130 Pine St.

$15,000 — Reinforce floor structure

Good View LLC

11 Michelman Ave.

$16,000 — Install Lally columns and open walls

Marsam LLC

132 Main St.

$175,500 — Repair limestone and bricks

PITTSFIELD

Susan Danahey

474 Tyler St.

$1,000 — Install four hardwired smoke/CO combo in common areas

Eagle Street Associates Nominee Trust

33 Eagle St.

$7,500 — Selective demolition of existing partition walls to create space for classroom

Ghes Realty LLC

652 East St.

$24,300 — Install new structural steel beam for new service reception area

SPRINGFIELD

1072 Estate Holdings LLC

1072 State St.

$40,000 — Divide former Imperial Super Grocery into four new tenant spaces

Back Spin LLC

785 Page Blvd.

$24,000 — Roofing

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$1,982,588 — Alter roof covering for use as roof garden between south building tower and north building tower

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$1,927,350 — Add pedestrian bridge connecting fourth floor of south building tower to north building tower

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$47,800 — Alter interior office space in Springfield Building

Haymarket Square Associates LP

1686 Boston Road

$26,500 — Build separation wall turning former Chuck E. Cheese into two tenant spaces, install new doors and demolish stage

Kentucky Fried Chicken

3111 Main St.

$9,500 — Install fire/burglar alarm system

Loomis Communities

807 Wilbraham Road

$19,700 — Remove separation wall and bathroom fixtures and combine unit with adjacent unit at Loomis Lakeside at Reeds Landing

Poly-Metal Finishing Inc.

1 Allen St.

$33,000 — Verizon Wireless to remove and replace three roof-mounted cellular antennas and associated equipment

SBA Communications Corp.

1400 State St.

$110,000 — AT&T to install 12 new antennas on existing tower

Springfield Express Laundry

470 Main St.

$17,200 — Install security/burglar alarm system

Springfield Redevelopment Authority

55 Frank B. Murray St.

$2,300 — Alter interior space and install partition wall at Union Station

TD Banknorth NA

950 State St.

$52,730 — Alter interior office space for use as dental office

Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II LLC

1414 State St.

$30,000 — Verizon Wireless to add six new cellular antennas and six new radios to existing monopole