The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Fairview Medical LLC
1176 Memorial Dr.
$91,471 — Roofing

Kahn-Chicopee LLC
1339 Memorial Dr.
$18,000 — Demolish building

Walnut Properties LLC
1400 Memorial Dr.
$1,000 — Roof structure over storage containers

HADLEY

Seamrog LLC
3 Railroad St.
N/A — Remove window on first floor

LEE

Barry Bendes
880 East St.
$27,926 — Replace six windows, one patio door, and one entry door

Steven Bort, Kathleen Bort
45 Forest St.
$13,413 — Install fire-alarm system

Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP
1565 Pleasant St.
$30,000 — Siding, repair decorative banding

Carol Lee Rainey
770 Summer St.
$4,000 — Remove existing wall, add new header

LENOX

Thomas Abate
522 Walker St.
$15,000 — Roofing

Lenox Realty Corp.
74 Main St.
$61,754 — Replace existing fire-alarm system

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$9,500 — Remove walls to create two classrooms at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Dimension Realty LLC
23 Service Center Road
$1,200 — Non-illuminated sign for Daily Hampshire Gazette

Florence Civic & Business Assoc. Inc.
90 Park St.
$20,000 — Roofing

Kingdon LLC
143 King St.
$52,050 — Roofing and siding

Recovery Real Estate Holdings LLC
178 Industrial Dr.
$115,163 — Build new vault location

Smith College
44 College Lane
$250,000 — Renovate two rooms in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$9,655,794 — Miscellaneous structural, architectural, and MEP alterations

PITTSFIELD

BD Asset Co 5 LLC
343 Columbus Ave.
$16,750 — Install fire-alarm system

Christian Center of Pittsfield Inc.
193 Robbins Ave.
$29,261 — Roofing

Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$27,000 — Create five small offices

Pak Jeong
271 Bradford St.
$1,500 — Replace six windows

Phoenix Merrill Road LLC
676 Merrill Road
$101,200 — Remodel T.J. Maxx store, including patching and painting all walls, replacing damaged floor tiles and ceiling tiles, installing new fixtures throughout, and minor electrical work

SPRINGFIELD

Academy Hill Center for Gifted Children Inc.
1190 Liberty St.
$14,881 — Roofing

Dina Bledsoe
17 Home St.
$65,000 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

James Belden
294 Harkness Ave.
$17,998.50 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

Craftsman’s Assoc. Inc.
257 Tyler St.
$25,000 — Roofing on Masonic Temple

Myron Katz
1214 Main St.
$56,700 — Roofing

Linden Shopping Center Inc.
479 Main St.
$230,000 — Alter interior space for use by Enlite cannabis dispensary

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$30,000 — Roofing on All American Sports Bar

The Republican Co.
1860 Main St.
$11,035 — Roofing

Juan Rodriguez
656 Chestnut St.
$39,000 — Install solar panels on roof

 

