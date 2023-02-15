The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Fairview Medical LLC

1176 Memorial Dr.

$91,471 — Roofing

Kahn-Chicopee LLC

1339 Memorial Dr.

$18,000 — Demolish building

Walnut Properties LLC

1400 Memorial Dr.

$1,000 — Roof structure over storage containers

HADLEY

Seamrog LLC

3 Railroad St.

N/A — Remove window on first floor

LEE

Barry Bendes

880 East St.

$27,926 — Replace six windows, one patio door, and one entry door

Steven Bort, Kathleen Bort

45 Forest St.

$13,413 — Install fire-alarm system

Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP

1565 Pleasant St.

$30,000 — Siding, repair decorative banding

Carol Lee Rainey

770 Summer St.

$4,000 — Remove existing wall, add new header

LENOX

Thomas Abate

522 Walker St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Lenox Realty Corp.

74 Main St.

$61,754 — Replace existing fire-alarm system

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

80 Locust St.

$9,500 — Remove walls to create two classrooms at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School

Dimension Realty LLC

23 Service Center Road

$1,200 — Non-illuminated sign for Daily Hampshire Gazette

Florence Civic & Business Assoc. Inc.

90 Park St.

$20,000 — Roofing

Kingdon LLC

143 King St.

$52,050 — Roofing and siding

Recovery Real Estate Holdings LLC

178 Industrial Dr.

$115,163 — Build new vault location

Smith College

44 College Lane

$250,000 — Renovate two rooms in Sabin-Reed Hall

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$9,655,794 — Miscellaneous structural, architectural, and MEP alterations

PITTSFIELD

BD Asset Co 5 LLC

343 Columbus Ave.

$16,750 — Install fire-alarm system

Christian Center of Pittsfield Inc.

193 Robbins Ave.

$29,261 — Roofing

Clock Tower Partners LLC

75 South Church St.

$27,000 — Create five small offices

Pak Jeong

271 Bradford St.

$1,500 — Replace six windows

Phoenix Merrill Road LLC

676 Merrill Road

$101,200 — Remodel T.J. Maxx store, including patching and painting all walls, replacing damaged floor tiles and ceiling tiles, installing new fixtures throughout, and minor electrical work

SPRINGFIELD

Academy Hill Center for Gifted Children Inc.

1190 Liberty St.

$14,881 — Roofing

Dina Bledsoe

17 Home St.

$65,000 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

James Belden

294 Harkness Ave.

$17,998.50 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage

Craftsman’s Assoc. Inc.

257 Tyler St.

$25,000 — Roofing on Masonic Temple

Myron Katz

1214 Main St.

$56,700 — Roofing

Linden Shopping Center Inc.

479 Main St.

$230,000 — Alter interior space for use by Enlite cannabis dispensary

Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC

459 Dwight St.

$30,000 — Roofing on All American Sports Bar

The Republican Co.

1860 Main St.

$11,035 — Roofing

Juan Rodriguez

656 Chestnut St.

$39,000 — Install solar panels on roof