Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Fairview Medical LLC
1176 Memorial Dr.
$91,471 — Roofing
Kahn-Chicopee LLC
1339 Memorial Dr.
$18,000 — Demolish building
Walnut Properties LLC
1400 Memorial Dr.
$1,000 — Roof structure over storage containers
HADLEY
Seamrog LLC
3 Railroad St.
N/A — Remove window on first floor
LEE
Barry Bendes
880 East St.
$27,926 — Replace six windows, one patio door, and one entry door
Steven Bort, Kathleen Bort
45 Forest St.
$13,413 — Install fire-alarm system
Marian Missionaries of Divine Mercy NFP
1565 Pleasant St.
$30,000 — Siding, repair decorative banding
Carol Lee Rainey
770 Summer St.
$4,000 — Remove existing wall, add new header
LENOX
Thomas Abate
522 Walker St.
$15,000 — Roofing
Lenox Realty Corp.
74 Main St.
$61,754 — Replace existing fire-alarm system
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
80 Locust St.
$9,500 — Remove walls to create two classrooms at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School
Dimension Realty LLC
23 Service Center Road
$1,200 — Non-illuminated sign for Daily Hampshire Gazette
Florence Civic & Business Assoc. Inc.
90 Park St.
$20,000 — Roofing
Kingdon LLC
143 King St.
$52,050 — Roofing and siding
Recovery Real Estate Holdings LLC
178 Industrial Dr.
$115,163 — Build new vault location
Smith College
44 College Lane
$250,000 — Renovate two rooms in Sabin-Reed Hall
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$9,655,794 — Miscellaneous structural, architectural, and MEP alterations
PITTSFIELD
BD Asset Co 5 LLC
343 Columbus Ave.
$16,750 — Install fire-alarm system
Christian Center of Pittsfield Inc.
193 Robbins Ave.
$29,261 — Roofing
Clock Tower Partners LLC
75 South Church St.
$27,000 — Create five small offices
Pak Jeong
271 Bradford St.
$1,500 — Replace six windows
Phoenix Merrill Road LLC
676 Merrill Road
$101,200 — Remodel T.J. Maxx store, including patching and painting all walls, replacing damaged floor tiles and ceiling tiles, installing new fixtures throughout, and minor electrical work
SPRINGFIELD
Academy Hill Center for Gifted Children Inc.
1190 Liberty St.
$14,881 — Roofing
Dina Bledsoe
17 Home St.
$65,000 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage
James Belden
294 Harkness Ave.
$17,998.50 — Install solar panels on roof of detached garage
Craftsman’s Assoc. Inc.
257 Tyler St.
$25,000 — Roofing on Masonic Temple
Myron Katz
1214 Main St.
$56,700 — Roofing
Linden Shopping Center Inc.
479 Main St.
$230,000 — Alter interior space for use by Enlite cannabis dispensary
Lumpkin & Markarian Holdings LLC
459 Dwight St.
$30,000 — Roofing on All American Sports Bar
The Republican Co.
1860 Main St.
$11,035 — Roofing
Juan Rodriguez
656 Chestnut St.
$39,000 — Install solar panels on roof