Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2023.
CHICOPEE
Kor Realty LLC
939 Chicopee St.
$51,000 — Roofing
Richard Peloquin
155 East Main St.
$3,500 — Rebuild second-floor egress
S&V Mart
659 Grattan St.
$43,340 — Spray polyurethane foam on flat roof
TFO Properties LLC
633 Pendleton Ave.
$34,000 — Repair truss, replace floor, kitchen cabinets, paint and decorate, remodel bathroom
EASTHAMPTON
Easthampton Mahadev LLC
334 Main St.
$5,000 — Roofing
HADLEY
Mill Valley Commons LLC
1 Mill Valley Road
N/A — Sign to hang off existing sign structure
LEE
Ryan Davis, Emmy Davis
62 Main St.
$3,000 — Install six windows
LENOX
Town of Lenox
18 Main St.
$16,500 — Install doors, side lights, and transoms in two existing cased openings at Lenox Library
Toole Properties Inc.
461 Pittsfield Road
$5,000 — Siding
NORTHAMPTON
American Tower Corp.
114 Glendale Road
$140,000 — Shelter with diesel generator
Blue Mountain Properties LLC
76 Maple St.
$18,000 — Replace exterior stairs, add laundry room on ground floor
Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St.
$15,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Baystate Health
Coolidge Northampton LLC
249 King St.
$3,200 — Wall sign for My Dental Studio
Northampton Montessori Society
51 Bates St.
$18,500 — Roofing
Oxbow Professional Park LLC
8 Atwood Dr.
$128,700 — Tenant improvements to first-floor space for new pharmacy
Rankin Holdings LLC
115 Conz St.
$2,000 — Replace existing sign for Fairfield Inn
Smith College
2 Tyler Court
$235,000 — Create IT storage area and kitchenette room in McConnell Hall
Valley Millbank LLC
34 Michelman Ave.
$6,125 — Attic insulation
Valley Millbank LLC
34 Michelman Ave.
$4,870 — Attic insulation
PITTSFIELD
Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC
1 West St.
$1,000 — Remove antenna, mount, and telecom cabinet from side of building
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
777 North St.
$25,000 — Install two temporary construction office trailers
Kidzone Child Care Educational
699 Dalton Ave.
$42,500 — Install 17 energy-recovery ventilation units for new building
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty Street LLC
1355 Liberty St.
$25,000 — Remove six antennas and associated equipment from T-Mobile telecommunications tower
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$803,253 — Erect three concrete slabs for battery storage system
Commonwealth Academy Holdings LLC
241 Maple St.
$3,500 — Roofing
Carlos Dias
724 Page Blvd.
$6,825 — Repair broken cement block
Five Town Station LLC
344 Cooley St.
$600,000 — Remodel existing tenant space for new Snipes retail store
Francisco Gonzalez
2924 Main St.
$49,000 — Roofing, repair block wall, and install stucco to front wall
Archimede Jerome
97 Alderman St.
$57,275 — Install 29 solar panels to roof
KAGR2 Springfield 3550 LLC
3550 Main St.
$393,000 — Alter interior tenant medical office space, Suite 203, for First Fertility
New England Farm Workers’ Council Inc.
32 Hampden St.
$6,000 — Repair water-damaged areas of the Whitcomb Building
Ana Ramos
111 Savoy Ave.
$52,000 — Install 10 solar panels on garage roof
Revitalize Community Development Corp.
240 Cadwell Dr.
$14,500 — Roofing
Smith & Wesson Inc.
2100 Roosevelt Ave.
$470,000 — Roofing
St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral
2309 Main St.
N/A — Repair fire-alarm system
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Berkshire Hall
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Franklin Hall
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Hampden Hall