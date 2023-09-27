The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2023.

CHICOPEE

Kor Realty LLC

939 Chicopee St.

$51,000 — Roofing

Richard Peloquin

155 East Main St.

$3,500 — Rebuild second-floor egress

S&V Mart

659 Grattan St.

$43,340 — Spray polyurethane foam on flat roof

TFO Properties LLC

633 Pendleton Ave.

$34,000 — Repair truss, replace floor, kitchen cabinets, paint and decorate, remodel bathroom

EASTHAMPTON

Easthampton Mahadev LLC

334 Main St.

$5,000 — Roofing

HADLEY

Mill Valley Commons LLC

1 Mill Valley Road

N/A — Sign to hang off existing sign structure

LEE

Ryan Davis, Emmy Davis

62 Main St.

$3,000 — Install six windows

LENOX

Town of Lenox

18 Main St.

$16,500 — Install doors, side lights, and transoms in two existing cased openings at Lenox Library

Toole Properties Inc.

461 Pittsfield Road

$5,000 — Siding

NORTHAMPTON

American Tower Corp.

114 Glendale Road

$140,000 — Shelter with diesel generator

Blue Mountain Properties LLC

76 Maple St.

$18,000 — Replace exterior stairs, add laundry room on ground floor

Colvest/Northampton LLC

325 King St.

$15,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Baystate Health

Coolidge Northampton LLC

249 King St.

$3,200 — Wall sign for My Dental Studio

Northampton Montessori Society

51 Bates St.

$18,500 — Roofing

Oxbow Professional Park LLC

8 Atwood Dr.

$128,700 — Tenant improvements to first-floor space for new pharmacy

Rankin Holdings LLC

115 Conz St.

$2,000 — Replace existing sign for Fairfield Inn

Smith College

2 Tyler Court

$235,000 — Create IT storage area and kitchenette room in McConnell Hall

Valley Millbank LLC

34 Michelman Ave.

$6,125 — Attic insulation

Valley Millbank LLC

34 Michelman Ave.

$4,870 — Attic insulation

PITTSFIELD

Berkshire Hospitality Group LLC

1 West St.

$1,000 — Remove antenna, mount, and telecom cabinet from side of building

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

777 North St.

$25,000 — Install two temporary construction office trailers

Kidzone Child Care Educational

699 Dalton Ave.

$42,500 — Install 17 energy-recovery ventilation units for new building

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty Street LLC

1355 Liberty St.

$25,000 — Remove six antennas and associated equipment from T-Mobile telecommunications tower

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$803,253 — Erect three concrete slabs for battery storage system

Commonwealth Academy Holdings LLC

241 Maple St.

$3,500 — Roofing

Carlos Dias

724 Page Blvd.

$6,825 — Repair broken cement block

Five Town Station LLC

344 Cooley St.

$600,000 — Remodel existing tenant space for new Snipes retail store

Francisco Gonzalez

2924 Main St.

$49,000 — Roofing, repair block wall, and install stucco to front wall

Archimede Jerome

97 Alderman St.

$57,275 — Install 29 solar panels to roof

KAGR2 Springfield 3550 LLC

3550 Main St.

$393,000 — Alter interior tenant medical office space, Suite 203, for First Fertility

New England Farm Workers’ Council Inc.

32 Hampden St.

$6,000 — Repair water-damaged areas of the Whitcomb Building

Ana Ramos

111 Savoy Ave.

$52,000 — Install 10 solar panels on garage roof

Revitalize Community Development Corp.

240 Cadwell Dr.

$14,500 — Roofing

Smith & Wesson Inc.

2100 Roosevelt Ave.

$470,000 — Roofing

St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral

2309 Main St.

N/A — Repair fire-alarm system

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Berkshire Hall

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Franklin Hall

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$4,000 — Repair plumbing in Hampden Hall