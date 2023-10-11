The following building permits were issued during the month of September 2023.

CHICOPEE

Alden Edge LLC

510 McKinstry Ave.

$41,499 — Roofing

EASTHAMPTON

Julia Gawle

90-106 Union St.

$49,610 — Remodel store due to water damage, replace all electrical and heating, new drywall and flooring

Valley Programs Inc.

79 East St.

$27,500 — Roofing

HADLEY

Paul Benjamin

2 Bay Road

N/A — Replace five windows

BH Real Estate LLC

14 South Maple St.

N/A — HVAC-related sheet-metal work for new Ideal Storage

Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School

317 Russell St.

N/A — Install rock-climbing wall in gym

Russell Street Hospitality LLC

340 Russell St.

N/A — Verizon Wireless to install cellular equipment

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

337 Russell St.

N/A — Roofing at Mountain Farms Mall

W/S Hadley Properties II LLC

351 Russell St., Suite 60

N/A — Roofing at Barnes & Noble

LEE

Sandra Siegel, Todd Siegel

880 East St.

$1,000 — Replace four double windows

PITTSFIELD

CIG5 LLC

549 Dalton St.

$15,000 — Roofing

Clock Tower Partners

75 South Church St.

$58,000 — Build out five tenant spaces on third floor

Eric Damasca

346 Wahcohah St.

$2,000 — Siding

Martin Group Real Estate LLC

101 Wahconah St.

$3,125 — Re-pipe wet chemical fire-suppression system to cover changed appliances

One Forty Lburg LLC

45 Downing Parkway

$7,560 — Install roof-mounted solar array

Ronald Ouimet

501 Wahconah St.

$8,600 — Roofing

Passardi Family Holding LLC

160 North St.

$8,740 — Relocate existing pendent heads on second flood based on new floor plan for SaVida Health

Plastics Realty Corp.

1 Plastics Ave.

$336,950 — Roofing

South Street Plaza LLC

163 South St.

$9,900 — Modify existing fire sprinkler system to accommodate new ceilings and partitions

Threshold 21E LLC

144 North St.

$14,000 — Sheetrock ceiling, tape, and prepare for paint

Two Thirty Nine West Street LLC

239 West St.

$25,000 — Roofing

SPRINGFIELD

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$210,000 — Install eight new windows on second floor

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

50 Wason Ave.

$74,500 — Alter interior for waiting room fire separation on second floor

Kim Gumlaw, Roy Gumlaw

512 St. James Ave.

$14,900 — Roofing

Toney Hawley

31 Lawnwood St.

$33,000 — Install six solar panels to roof of detached garage

Nalani Capital LLC

494 Belmont Ave.

$325,000 — Alter interior for new office spaces on ground level for Better Life Home Care, install new windows

Park Ave Holdings LLC

795 Worcester St.

$20,000 — Alterior/interior tenant office space for Orchard Commo ns

Pioneer Check Cashing Inc.

745 Carew St.

$87,012.33 — Repair exterior wall at Liberty Package Store damaged by car impact

Springfield Library and Museums Assoc.

63 Chestnut St.

$50,000 — Install 31 replacement windows