The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2023.

CHICOPEE

Grace Slavic Pentecostal

5 Meadow St.

$5,000 — Remove front overhang roof, patch wall

Charles Sourmaidis

467 Memorial Dr.

$40,000 — Demolition at former Denny’s restaurant

EASTHAMPTON

60-62 Main Street LLC

60-62 Main St.

$5,000 — Remove pergola and deck over lot line

Richard Burgielewicz

51 Brook St.

$154,963 — Verizon Wireless to swap 12 antennas, add four antennas, swap six radios, add six radios, swap two hybrid cables, and swap three-sector monopole platform to four-sector monopole

Debra Davis

359 Main St.

$37,732.80 — Insulation, weatherization, air sealing

Easthampton Congregational Church

116 Main St.

$85,000 — Place fiber-optic cabinet, generator, propane tank, electric meter frame, and fencing of equipment compound

Eastworks LLP

116 Pleasant St.

$3,000 — Reverse swing for three doors, construct new walls for frames

Stephen Henderson, Classic Management

359 Main St.

$15,100 — Roofing on Building 16

HADLEY

Bakurental LLC

49 Middle St.

N/A — Remove and repair porch flooring

Russell Street Hospitality LLC

340 Russell St.

N/A — Homewood Suites signage rebranding

LENOX

Boston University

45 West St.

$15,300 — Roofing

PVI Lenox Village LLC

21 Housatonic St.

$34,400 — Install new wet fire sprinkler system

Town of Lenox

275 Main St.

$33,390 — Roofing

NORTHAMPTON

32 Masonic Street LLC

32 Masonic St., Unit A

$15,000 — Remove two windows and fill in openings, repair siding

ADB-1 Properties LLC

12 Hockanum Road

$22,500 — Convert porch to laundry room

The BV Hampshire House Trust

38 Franklin St.

$110,000 — Construct new porch

Dewey Court Properties

34 Dewey Court

$380,000 — Kitchen renovation and addition, bath renovation, add second-floor laundry and bathroom, new windows, remove porches

Florence Civic & Business Assoc. Inc.

90 Park St.

$7,435 — Insulation

Hampshire Regional YMCA

286 Prospect St.

$305,679 — Install mono-slope open-air pavilion

Harmonic Rock Realty LLC

125 Pleasant St.

$4,200 — Fire-suppression system

Hill Institute

83 Pine St.

$23,000 — Alter side entrance

Northampton Golf Inc.

135 Main St.

$30,000 — Replace plate glass with frame construction

Pun Family LLC

176 Pine St.

$8,000 — Insulation and weatherization

Smith College

7 College Lane

$116,400 — Interior renovation to classroom and offices

Smith College

7 College Lane

$97,000 — Interior renovation

Smith College

70 Dryads Green

$28,900 — Roofing

Smith College

79 Elm St.

$50,000 — Rebuild porch

Smith College

14 Green St.

$5,000 — Interior renovation for Many Graces

Smith College

25 Henshaw Ave.

$244,163 — Exterior handrails, ramp, and kitchen upgrades

Smith College

29 Kensington Ave.

$29,500 — Roofing

Smith College

64 Kensington Ave.

$14,500 — Roofing

Sunwood Development Corp.

31 Chapel St.

$113,641 — Install new sprinkler system

Taylor Northampton RE II Holdings

29 Edwards Square

$1,000 — Insulation and weatherization

PITTSFIELD

Lori McHugh

7 Coleman Ter.

$19,995 — Install ramp

SPRINGFIELD

401 Liberty Street LLC

163 Stafford St.

$28,800 — Erect two walls for new machinery room in warehouse

1277 Liberty Street LLC

1327 Liberty St.

$77,857.50 — Remodel tenant space for new afterschool program at On and On Childcare

1277 Liberty Street LLC

1327 Liberty St.

$10,000 — Install monitored fire-alarm system at On and On Childcare

City of Springfield

605 Worthington St.

$325,760 — Remove and replace roof covering at Fire Department headquarters

MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC

101 State Way

$25,000 — T-Mobile to remove six roof-mounted cellular antennas and install five new antennas with associated equipment at MGM Springfield

PS Springfield LLC

461 Boston Road

$855,131 — Erect recreational cannabis dispensary for Kur Retailers

Springfield Jewish Community Center

1160 Dickinson St.

$1,500,000 — Phase 1 fire restoration; alter space for interior fit-out and additional repairs to women’s locker rooms