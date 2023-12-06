Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of November 2023.
CHICOPEE
Grace Slavic Pentecostal
5 Meadow St.
$5,000 — Remove front overhang roof, patch wall
Charles Sourmaidis
467 Memorial Dr.
$40,000 — Demolition at former Denny’s restaurant
EASTHAMPTON
60-62 Main Street LLC
60-62 Main St.
$5,000 — Remove pergola and deck over lot line
Richard Burgielewicz
51 Brook St.
$154,963 — Verizon Wireless to swap 12 antennas, add four antennas, swap six radios, add six radios, swap two hybrid cables, and swap three-sector monopole platform to four-sector monopole
Debra Davis
359 Main St.
$37,732.80 — Insulation, weatherization, air sealing
Easthampton Congregational Church
116 Main St.
$85,000 — Place fiber-optic cabinet, generator, propane tank, electric meter frame, and fencing of equipment compound
Eastworks LLP
116 Pleasant St.
$3,000 — Reverse swing for three doors, construct new walls for frames
Stephen Henderson, Classic Management
359 Main St.
$15,100 — Roofing on Building 16
HADLEY
Bakurental LLC
49 Middle St.
N/A — Remove and repair porch flooring
Russell Street Hospitality LLC
340 Russell St.
N/A — Homewood Suites signage rebranding
LENOX
Boston University
45 West St.
$15,300 — Roofing
PVI Lenox Village LLC
21 Housatonic St.
$34,400 — Install new wet fire sprinkler system
Town of Lenox
275 Main St.
$33,390 — Roofing
NORTHAMPTON
32 Masonic Street LLC
32 Masonic St., Unit A
$15,000 — Remove two windows and fill in openings, repair siding
ADB-1 Properties LLC
12 Hockanum Road
$22,500 — Convert porch to laundry room
The BV Hampshire House Trust
38 Franklin St.
$110,000 — Construct new porch
Dewey Court Properties
34 Dewey Court
$380,000 — Kitchen renovation and addition, bath renovation, add second-floor laundry and bathroom, new windows, remove porches
Florence Civic & Business Assoc. Inc.
90 Park St.
$7,435 — Insulation
Hampshire Regional YMCA
286 Prospect St.
$305,679 — Install mono-slope open-air pavilion
Harmonic Rock Realty LLC
125 Pleasant St.
$4,200 — Fire-suppression system
Hill Institute
83 Pine St.
$23,000 — Alter side entrance
Northampton Golf Inc.
135 Main St.
$30,000 — Replace plate glass with frame construction
Pun Family LLC
176 Pine St.
$8,000 — Insulation and weatherization
Smith College
7 College Lane
$116,400 — Interior renovation to classroom and offices
Smith College
7 College Lane
$97,000 — Interior renovation
Smith College
70 Dryads Green
$28,900 — Roofing
Smith College
79 Elm St.
$50,000 — Rebuild porch
Smith College
14 Green St.
$5,000 — Interior renovation for Many Graces
Smith College
25 Henshaw Ave.
$244,163 — Exterior handrails, ramp, and kitchen upgrades
Smith College
29 Kensington Ave.
$29,500 — Roofing
Smith College
64 Kensington Ave.
$14,500 — Roofing
Sunwood Development Corp.
31 Chapel St.
$113,641 — Install new sprinkler system
Taylor Northampton RE II Holdings
29 Edwards Square
$1,000 — Insulation and weatherization
PITTSFIELD
Lori McHugh
7 Coleman Ter.
$19,995 — Install ramp
SPRINGFIELD
401 Liberty Street LLC
163 Stafford St.
$28,800 — Erect two walls for new machinery room in warehouse
1277 Liberty Street LLC
1327 Liberty St.
$77,857.50 — Remodel tenant space for new afterschool program at On and On Childcare
1277 Liberty Street LLC
1327 Liberty St.
$10,000 — Install monitored fire-alarm system at On and On Childcare
City of Springfield
605 Worthington St.
$325,760 — Remove and replace roof covering at Fire Department headquarters
MGM Springfield Redevelopment LLC
101 State Way
$25,000 — T-Mobile to remove six roof-mounted cellular antennas and install five new antennas with associated equipment at MGM Springfield
PS Springfield LLC
461 Boston Road
$855,131 — Erect recreational cannabis dispensary for Kur Retailers
Springfield Jewish Community Center
1160 Dickinson St.
$1,500,000 — Phase 1 fire restoration; alter space for interior fit-out and additional repairs to women’s locker rooms