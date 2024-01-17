Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2023.
CHICOPEE
Faith United Methodist Church
191 Montcalm St.
$11,793 — Insulate attic
Denise Nowak
521 Grattan St.
$7,000 — Install fire alarm
Shailesh Patel
398 Front St.
$59,800 — Roofing
Town of South Hadley
2 James St.
$26,000 — Install fire-alarm system
EASTHAMPTON
Norwich Properties
123-133 Union St.
$8,150 — Construct booth
LENOX
Hope Church
259 Kemble St.
$45,000 — Roofing
One Crystal LLC
1 Crystal St.
$18,000 — Siding
NORTHAMPTON
34-36 Graves Avenue LLC
34 Graves Ave.
$31,787 — Interior repairs
11 Massasoit LLC
11 Massasoit St.
$6,500 — Roofing on porch
City of Northampton
212 Main St.
$30,000 — Renovate third-floor bathrooms
Colvest/Northampton LLC
325 King St., Units A-B
$3,500 — Reface existing sign for Greenfield Savings Bank
Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.
30 Locust St.
$12,050,000 — Renovate emergency room and endoscopy, addition on ground floor
Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce Inc.
99 Pleasant St.
$29,310 — Replace main entrance door, renovate public and staff bathrooms
Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
Old Ferry Road
$10,000 — Add insulation to all sports arenas
Hampshire Regional YMCA
286 Prospect St.
$27,200 — Roofing
Pioneer Enterprises LLC
177 Prospect St.
$30,200 — Roofing
Smith College
186 Elm St.
$10,400,000 — Emerson Energy Plant renovation
Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence
220 Main St.
$177,982 — Install seven heat pumps
PITTSFIELD
Raymour & Flanigan
635 Merrill Road
$510,000 — Roofing
Wayne W. Rekeda Revocable Trust
217 Second St.
$17,500 — Install burglar- and fire-alarm system
SPRINGFIELD
1277 Liberty St. LLC
1355 Liberty St.
$2,000 — Insulation and paint at daycare
1441 Main Street LLC
1441 Main St.
$100,000 — Phase 2 of interior tenant office-space renovations on seventh floor
Cabbe Realty LLC
54 Main St.
$48,000 — Roofing and insulation
Human Resources Unlimited Inc.
60 Brookdale Dr.
$15,008 — Install drop ceiling and insulation
Human Resources Unlimited Inc.
1401 State St.
$30,000 — Insulation
Iglesia Pentecostal el Escudo de la Fe
106 Kensington Ave.
$30,000 — Install vestibule to left-side entrance to church
Koala Properties LLC
169 Hancock St.
$10,000 — Renovate bathroom at laundromat for handicap accessibility
Lamoureux LLC
608 Page Blvd.
$8,000 — Repair glass storefront of mercantile building and Palace Pizza
Media Sales Inc.
480 St. James St.
$49,800 — Roofing
Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Sai Raj LLC
1500 Main St.
$15,000 — Alter space on eighth floor of Tower Square for new office
Prestigious One LLC
2 Johnson St.
$28,000 — Repair masonry walls and roof of detached garage
Prestigious One LLC
2 Johnson St.
$18,000 — Install replacement siding and windows, repair staircase
Razzak Building LLC
235 Chestnut St.
$74,000 — Roofing
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
400 Wilbraham Road
$18,600 — Roofing
Western New England University
1215 Wilbraham Road
$1,720,355 — Alter interior space on first floor of Kevin S. Delbridge Welcome Center, including new entrance