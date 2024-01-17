The following building permits were issued during the month of December 2023.

CHICOPEE

Faith United Methodist Church

191 Montcalm St.

$11,793 — Insulate attic

Denise Nowak

521 Grattan St.

$7,000 — Install fire alarm

Shailesh Patel

398 Front St.

$59,800 — Roofing

Town of South Hadley

2 James St.

$26,000 — Install fire-alarm system

EASTHAMPTON

Norwich Properties

123-133 Union St.

$8,150 — Construct booth

LENOX

Hope Church

259 Kemble St.

$45,000 — Roofing

One Crystal LLC

1 Crystal St.

$18,000 — Siding

NORTHAMPTON

34-36 Graves Avenue LLC

34 Graves Ave.

$31,787 — Interior repairs

11 Massasoit LLC

11 Massasoit St.

$6,500 — Roofing on porch

City of Northampton

212 Main St.

$30,000 — Renovate third-floor bathrooms

Colvest/Northampton LLC

325 King St., Units A-B

$3,500 — Reface existing sign for Greenfield Savings Bank

Cooley Dickinson Hospital Inc.

30 Locust St.

$12,050,000 — Renovate emergency room and endoscopy, addition on ground floor

Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce Inc.

99 Pleasant St.

$29,310 — Replace main entrance door, renovate public and staff bathrooms

Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society

Old Ferry Road

$10,000 — Add insulation to all sports arenas

Hampshire Regional YMCA

286 Prospect St.

$27,200 — Roofing

Pioneer Enterprises LLC

177 Prospect St.

$30,200 — Roofing

Smith College

186 Elm St.

$10,400,000 — Emerson Energy Plant renovation

Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence

220 Main St.

$177,982 — Install seven heat pumps

PITTSFIELD

Raymour & Flanigan

635 Merrill Road

$510,000 — Roofing

Wayne W. Rekeda Revocable Trust

217 Second St.

$17,500 — Install burglar- and fire-alarm system

SPRINGFIELD

1277 Liberty St. LLC

1355 Liberty St.

$2,000 — Insulation and paint at daycare

1441 Main Street LLC

1441 Main St.

$100,000 — Phase 2 of interior tenant office-space renovations on seventh floor

Cabbe Realty LLC

54 Main St.

$48,000 — Roofing and insulation

Human Resources Unlimited Inc.

60 Brookdale Dr.

$15,008 — Install drop ceiling and insulation

Human Resources Unlimited Inc.

1401 State St.

$30,000 — Insulation

Iglesia Pentecostal el Escudo de la Fe

106 Kensington Ave.

$30,000 — Install vestibule to left-side entrance to church

Koala Properties LLC

169 Hancock St.

$10,000 — Renovate bathroom at laundromat for handicap accessibility

Lamoureux LLC

608 Page Blvd.

$8,000 — Repair glass storefront of mercantile building and Palace Pizza

Media Sales Inc.

480 St. James St.

$49,800 — Roofing

Mittas Hospitality LLC, DD Development, Rudra Realty LLC, Sai Raj LLC

1500 Main St.

$15,000 — Alter space on eighth floor of Tower Square for new office

Prestigious One LLC

2 Johnson St.

$28,000 — Repair masonry walls and roof of detached garage

Prestigious One LLC

2 Johnson St.

$18,000 — Install replacement siding and windows, repair staircase

Razzak Building LLC

235 Chestnut St.

$74,000 — Roofing

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church

400 Wilbraham Road

$18,600 — Roofing

Western New England University

1215 Wilbraham Road

$1,720,355 — Alter interior space on first floor of Kevin S. Delbridge Welcome Center, including new entrance