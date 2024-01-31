Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023.
CHICOPEE
Alden Credit Union
688 Grattan St.
$14,692 — Replace 12 windows
Church of New Covenant
780 Chicopee St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace 53 windows
Demayo-Chicopee Square LLC
516 Montgomery St.
$9,400 — Remodel two rooms
HADLEY
Gibbs Oil Co. LP
110 Russell St.
N/A — Replace damage storefront hit by car
Salvation Army of Massachusetts
310 Russell St.
N/A — Replace four packaged gas rooftop units
LENOX
600 Merrill Road LLC
374 Pittsfield Road
N/A — Full demolition of five buildings
NORTHAMPTON
City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
N/A — Mechanisms and tanks at sewage treatment plant
City of Northampton
274 Main St.
$219,347 — Fire-protection system at Academy of Music
Continental Cablevision of Western New England Inc.
790 Florence Road
$20,000 — Install backup generator on concrete pad
Ellendave LLC
971 Bridge Road
$245,874 — Interior renovation
Equity Trust Co.
11 Valley St.
$28,000 — Roofing, front porch repair, new flooring, cabinet replacement, painting
GAL Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
N/A — Suppression system
GPD 29 Industrial Dr. LLC
29 Industrial Dr. East
$10,500 — Sprinkler system
Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
47 High St.
$4,000 — Replace existing porch, open interior walls in bathroom
Standick Trust
158 Main St.
$61,800 — Interior demolition, install new sheetrock
Traddles LLC
60 Masonic St., Unit 2
$45,500 — Interior renovation to convert meeting space to commercial kitchen
Tri County Youth Programs Inc.
272 Grove St.
$19,200 — Roofing
Wilmington Trust National Assoc.
17 Glenwood Ave.
$20,000 — Roofing, replacement windows
PITTSFIELD
Douglas Hutton, Charles Slattery III
35 Commercial St.
$91,800 — Install fire sprinkler system
Jedko Properties LLC
199 South St.
$15,631 — Replace gas-fired HVAC unit on roof