The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023.

CHICOPEE

Alden Credit Union

688 Grattan St.

$14,692 — Replace 12 windows

Church of New Covenant

780 Chicopee St.

$20,000 — Remove and replace 53 windows

Demayo-Chicopee Square LLC

516 Montgomery St.

$9,400 — Remodel two rooms

HADLEY

Gibbs Oil Co. LP

110 Russell St.

N/A — Replace damage storefront hit by car

Salvation Army of Massachusetts

310 Russell St.

N/A — Replace four packaged gas rooftop units

LENOX

600 Merrill Road LLC

374 Pittsfield Road

N/A — Full demolition of five buildings

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton

33 Hockanum Road

N/A — Mechanisms and tanks at sewage treatment plant

City of Northampton

274 Main St.

$219,347 — Fire-protection system at Academy of Music

Continental Cablevision of Western New England Inc.

790 Florence Road

$20,000 — Install backup generator on concrete pad

Ellendave LLC

971 Bridge Road

$245,874 — Interior renovation

Equity Trust Co.

11 Valley St.

$28,000 — Roofing, front porch repair, new flooring, cabinet replacement, painting

GAL Realty Co. LLC

96 Main St.

N/A — Suppression system

GPD 29 Industrial Dr. LLC

29 Industrial Dr. East

$10,500 — Sprinkler system

Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC

47 High St.

$4,000 — Replace existing porch, open interior walls in bathroom

Standick Trust

158 Main St.

$61,800 — Interior demolition, install new sheetrock

Traddles LLC

60 Masonic St., Unit 2

$45,500 — Interior renovation to convert meeting space to commercial kitchen

Tri County Youth Programs Inc.

272 Grove St.

$19,200 — Roofing

Wilmington Trust National Assoc.

17 Glenwood Ave.

$20,000 — Roofing, replacement windows

PITTSFIELD

Douglas Hutton, Charles Slattery III

35 Commercial St.

$91,800 — Install fire sprinkler system

Jedko Properties LLC

199 South St.

$15,631 — Replace gas-fired HVAC unit on roof