Building Permits

The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2023.

CHICOPEE

Alden Credit Union
688 Grattan St.
$14,692 — Replace 12 windows

Church of New Covenant
780 Chicopee St.
$20,000 — Remove and replace 53 windows

Demayo-Chicopee Square LLC
516 Montgomery St.
$9,400 — Remodel two rooms

HADLEY

Gibbs Oil Co. LP
110 Russell St.
N/A — Replace damage storefront hit by car

Salvation Army of Massachusetts
310 Russell St.
N/A — Replace four packaged gas rooftop units

LENOX

600 Merrill Road LLC
374 Pittsfield Road
N/A — Full demolition of five buildings

NORTHAMPTON

City of Northampton
33 Hockanum Road
N/A — Mechanisms and tanks at sewage treatment plant

City of Northampton
274 Main St.
$219,347 — Fire-protection system at Academy of Music

Continental Cablevision of Western New England Inc.
790 Florence Road
$20,000 — Install backup generator on concrete pad

Ellendave LLC
971 Bridge Road
$245,874 — Interior renovation

Equity Trust Co.
11 Valley St.
$28,000 — Roofing, front porch repair, new flooring, cabinet replacement, painting

GAL Realty Co. LLC
96 Main St.
N/A — Suppression system

GPD 29 Industrial Dr. LLC
29 Industrial Dr. East
$10,500 — Sprinkler system

Healthy Neighborhoods Group LLC
47 High St.
$4,000 — Replace existing porch, open interior walls in bathroom

Standick Trust
158 Main St.
$61,800 — Interior demolition, install new sheetrock

Traddles LLC
60 Masonic St., Unit 2
$45,500 — Interior renovation to convert meeting space to commercial kitchen

Tri County Youth Programs Inc.
272 Grove St.
$19,200 — Roofing

Wilmington Trust National Assoc.
17 Glenwood Ave.
$20,000 — Roofing, replacement windows

PITTSFIELD

Douglas Hutton, Charles Slattery III
35 Commercial St.
$91,800 — Install fire sprinkler system

Jedko Properties LLC
199 South St.
$15,631 — Replace gas-fired HVAC unit on roof

