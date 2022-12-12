BusinessTalk with Meg Sanders, CEO of Canna Provisions in Holyoke and Lee
Episode 140: December 12, 2022
George Interviews Meg Sanders, CEO of Canna Provisions in Holyoke and Lee
Meg Sanders, CEO of Canna Provisions in Holyoke and Lee, is the guest on the latest installment of BusinessTalk, and she gives an candid, eye-opening appraisal of the state of the cannabis business in Western Mass. and where this intriguing industry can, and probably will, go moving forward. In her talk with BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien, she touches on everything from competition to profit margins to “women selling weed.” It’s all must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local 413 and sponsored by PeoplesBank.