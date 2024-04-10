Company Notebook

Sublime Systems Awarded $87 Million in Federal Funds

SPRINGFIELD — As part of a $6.3 billion initiative funding 33 projects across 20 states, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that Sublime Systems in Holyoke will receive $87 million in federal funding from its Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations and its Industrial Demonstrations Program. Sublime Systems plans to build a new, ultra-low-carbon cement manufacturing facility in Holyoke. The company’s new method to make cement replaces carbon-intensive limestone with abundant calcium-silicate-based feedstocks, resulting in industry-standard cement that is produced electrochemically instead of using high heat. By demonstrating this transformational process that was previously supported by ARPA-E, Sublime aims to strengthen American supply chains for low-carbon products, increase transparency for product environmental impact and performance, and catalyze industry-wide change. The Sublime project expects to create 70 to 90 permanent manufacturing jobs in a community that once produced nearly all of the country’s writing paper but has seen a decline in industry over the 20th century.

Bay Path Cybersecurity Program Ranked in Top Five by Forbes

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University announced that its master of science (MS) in cybersecurity program has been recognized as one of the top five such programs in the nation by Forbes in its Best Online Master’s in Cybersecurity rankings for 2024. Forbes’ ranking of Bay Path’s MS in cybersecurity online program reflects the university’s dedication to providing students with a comprehensive, cutting-edge education that prepares them to address the complex challenges of cybersecurity in today’s digital landscape. With a curriculum designed by industry experts and taught by experienced faculty members, the program equips students with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to succeed in this critical field. Bay Path is also a partner in the federally funded, $1.5 million Union Station cyber range project in Springfield. This state-of-the-art cyber range will mirror IT environments and allow students to gain experience through live-fire attacks, blue-team-red-team events, training modules, labs, assessments, and more. In addition, Bay Path is a member of MassCyber’s training and education working group, giving students access to internships and real-world opportunities, the latest research, professional networks, and insight into best practices.

Nonotuck Resource Associates Honored Among Top Workplaces

NORTHAMPTON — Nonotuck Resource Associates Inc. was recently named a recipient of a USA Today 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 regional markets. Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. More than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee-engagement survey, issued by Energage. This news comes on the heels of Nonotuck being selected as a Boston Globe Top Workplace.

Modern Workspace Opening in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW — Bill Laplante of Laplante Construction announced that Modern Workspace, a co-working facility he is developing with partners Chris Orszulak and Jason Pananos, should be open for business by May at 7 Purves St. in East Longmeadow. The modern, net-zero building will feature 25 individual spaces available on a membership basis for businesspeople who work remotely. The modern, luxury building will be heated and cooled by electricity produced from solar panels on the roof, which will also provide hot water and a charge for tenants’ vehicles. The building will be accessible to tenants 24-7. In addition to high-speed internet, amenities will include conference rooms and office equipment such as standing desks. Laplante and his partners said Modern Workspace is the third in a model that also extends to the historic Brewer Young Mansion in Longmeadow, with 17 offices; and Chatham, on Cape Cod, in a location with nine offices. Various levels of membership will be offered, including an address-only membership, a 10-day pass, or a private office with all amenities.

AIC Earns 2024-25 Designation as Military Friendly School

SPRINGFIELD — American International College (AIC) announced it has earned the 2024-2025 Military Friendly School and Military Spouse Friendly School designations. Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2024-25 survey, with 537 earning special awards for going above the standard. The 2024-25 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issues of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found online at www.militaryfriendly.com. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher-education and military-recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer), and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.

Bulkley Richardson Honors Jeff Poindexter with YMCA Gift

SPRINGFIELD — In continuing Jeff Poindexter’s legacy, Bulkley Richardson has partnered with the Greater Springfield YMCA to help area boys and girls attend summer camp. The firm will send 16 youth campers to a YMCA-run camp this summer for one week. Poindexter was a partner at Bulkley Richardson and the former chairman of the Greater Springfield YMCA board of directors. “Jeff knew summer camp was a privilege not all kids had access to, and he was a huge advocate of advancing equity in our Springfield neighborhoods,” said Dan Finnegan, Bulkley Richardson’s managing partner. “We felt that honoring Jeff’s longtime commitment to the YMCA and its efforts to provide opportunities to youth in the community was something he would be proud of.”