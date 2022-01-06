Cover Story Economic Outlook

Economic Outlook 2022

By 150

COVID Complicates Generally Optimistic Projections

A year ago, business and economic development leaders were looking beyond a surge in COVID to what they were seeing as better times — when the pandemic would be a thing of the past, the economy would rebound, and ‘normal,’ as in the life we experienced before March of 2020, would return. Most of that, especially the parts about COVID being over and returning to normal, didn’t happen. And that explains why, a year later, amidst another strong surge in COVID cases, there is quite a bit of optimism about the year ahead, but also some hedging of bets. This past year showed that we just can’t predict what will happen with this pandemic or with many of its side effects, everything from an unprecedented workforce shortage to inflation and supply chain woes, to a still white-hot housing market. In the stories that begin on page 16, area business leaders look ahead and project a year in which most all of the stern challenges from 2021, and especially the pandemic, will linger. But they also see a new and perhaps better chance to more effectively move on from COVID.

The Economy >>

Optimism Abounds, but Many Factors Make It Difficult to Project

The Region >>

There Were Glimpses of Progress in 2021, and More Are Expected

Small Business >>

Many Are Busy, But Challenges Linger as the New Year Dawns

Higher Education >>

Region’s Colleges, Universities Face More Stern Tests in 2022

Healthcare >>

The Prognosis Is for Another Year of Stern Challenges in 2022

Tourism >>

Sector Is on the Rebound, but Hospitality Still Faces Staffing Issues

