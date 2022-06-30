Top Banner

Conventions & Meetings Daily News Women in Businesss

Elizabeth Hillis Joins Springfield YPS Board of Directors

By 237

HOLYOKE — The Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (YPS) welcomed Elizabeth Hillis, business development associate at WWLP 22 News, to its Board of Directors.

“I’m excited to share my skills with the board and learn new things about the area,” Hillis said. “I’m thrilled to be able to help with the amazing events our organization has to offer. Being a Springfield YPS member is a great way to develop your network, meet other professionals, and become more involved in your community. I can’t wait to get started!”

Tags:

Related Posts

RCDC Slates Two Neighborhood Rebuild Days 

By

CNBC Commentator Ron Insana to Keynote Expo Lunch Event

By

A Plus HVAC Recognized Again for Green Business Practices

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online buy generic cialis buy cialis payday loans online same day deposit 1 hour payday loans no credit check