Traffic Advisory Issued for Star Spangled Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — In preparation for Star Spangled Springfield on Monday, the Springfield Police Department will be detouring traffic in and around the area of the Memorial Bridge and Riverfront Park where festivities will be held this weekend.

On Sunday, at 11 p.m., the Memorial Bridge will close to all traffic, vehicular and pedestrian, to allow for the set-up of the Star Spangled Springfield fireworks display. The bridge will open again around 11p.m. on Monday.

At around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, the Springfield Police Department will begin to close roads in the vicinity of the Memorial Bridge in anticipation of the 9:30 p.m. fireworks display. Massachusetts State Police will close Exit 5 (formerly Exit 7) off of I-91 South as needed. Pedestrians will be restricted from sitting on I-91 Exit Ramps.

For public safety, the Springfield Police Department will enforce no pets, alcohol, smoking, bicycles, skateboards, rollerblades, fireworks, sparklers, and drones in and around Riverfront Park.