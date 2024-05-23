Freedom Credit Union Announces Free Community Shred Day on June 8

SPRINGFIELD — In cooperation with PROSHRED Springfield, Freedom Credit Union will offer a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, June 8 at two branches. The event will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at 1976 Main St., Springfield; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 296 Cooley St., Springfield.

The public is invited to bring old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for free, quick, and secure on-site shredding. Credit union members and non-members alike may bring up to five file boxes or paper bags per vehicle. There is no charge for this service.