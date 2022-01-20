HCC Spring Women’s Leadership Series Begins Jan. 26

HOLYOKE — Holyoke Community College (HCC) will begin its spring 2022 Women’s Leadership Series on Wednesday, Jan. 26 with Dawn DiStefano, president and CEO of Square One in Springfield, who will give a presentation titled “What’s the Worst That Can Happen?”

All sessions run from noon to 1 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month over Zoom. During each session, participants will join prominent women leaders for discussions on relevant topics and ideas to help their leadership development. They will also have the opportunity to form a supportive network to help navigate their own careers.

“The sessions are interactive and perfect for professional women who want to connect,” said Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Business, Corporate and Professional Development.

On Feb. 23, Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College, will present “Growth Mindset.” That will be followed on March 30 by “Finding Your Mentors” with Willie Maddox, executive vice president and chief risk officer at ACBB. On April 27, Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle will present “My Ankle is Made of Steel,” and on May 25, the series will wrap up with “Self Love,” with Shawntsi Baret, leadership coach and owner of SBSWF Consulting.

The cost of each session is $25. The full, five-session series can be purchased for $100. Cost, however, will not be a barrier to participation. If pricing is an issue, e-mail Cabral at [email protected].

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/womens-leadership.