HCC Workshop on Nov. 3 to Focus on Life After Retirement

HOLYOKE — Due to popular demand, Holyoke Community College (HCC) has added a second date this fall for its three-hour workshop focusing on life after retirement.

“Rewire: Finding Purpose and Fulfillment After Retirement” will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Kittredge Center for Business and Workforce Development on HCC’s main campus at 303 Homestead Ave.

“The Oct. 27 session filled quickly, and we continue to get calls from people who want to take it,” said Michele Cabral, HCC’s executive director of Professional Education & Corporate Learning. “Lots of people are looking for ideas on how to live a more meaningful life and how to create a fun next chapter.”

“A third session is scheduled for April 27, 2022,” she added, “but we know that some people will want to get started right away.”

Many pre-retirees focus solely on their 401(k) and pension when deciding when to retire but neglect to consider how they will find purpose and fulfillment in the next chapter of their lives. A person who retires at age 65 will be active for 20 years or more after leaving their full-time job. The workshop will explore ways retirees can fill those hours they have previously devoted to their careers.

“Retirement is a transition not unlike a career transition where people need to reflect on their interests, preferred skills, and values to determine a new direction in their lives,” said former career counselor Barbara Foster, who will facilitate the workshop. “Today’s retirees are finding new interests and hobbies, volunteering, establishing new businesses, and pursuing new learning in this third chapter of their lives.”

The workshop will offer a series of exercises and self-assessments, as well as time to reflect, brainstorm with others, and develop goals and a vision for this new chapter of life. Participants will also leave with an extensive list of resources to explore.

To maintain safe social distancing, space is limited, so advance registration is required. To register, visit hcc.edu/rewire, or call (413) 552-2500 for more information. The cost is $39. Masks are required in all HCC campus buildings regardless of vaccination status.