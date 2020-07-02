HUB New England’s Wendy Fitzgerald Graduates from Elite CPRIA Program

EAST LONGMEADOW — HUB International New England, LLC announced that Wendy Fitzgerald, strategic account executive, received the Chartered Private Risk and Insurance Advisor (CPRIA) certificate, completing an intensive, 18-month program designed to enhance the knowledge of professionals who serve high-net-worth clients.

Nearly 600 professionals from leading insurance organizations in the U.S. have graduated from the program since its inception in 2015. The CPRIA program is offered by the Private Risk Management Association (PRMA) and is endorsed by the Tobin Center for Executive Education of St. John’s University in conjunction with St. John’s School of Risk Management, Insurance and Actuarial Science.

“Earning a CPRIA certificate is a great accomplishment, and we’re thrilled that Wendy is dedicated to continuously learning about this evolving industry in order to provide the best possible advice and customer service to our clients,” said Timm Marini, president of Western New England, HUB International New England.

The CPRIA program is unique in that it provides real-world scenarios, addresses current and complex industry trends, and predicts needs of the future.

“This year’s graduates have been wonderful collaborators who have studied with their peers and competitors and have worked to perfect the advice and solutions they provide their clients,” said Lisa Lindsay, executive director of PRMA. “We’re honored that they chose to continue their professional development through PRMA.”

The program also aims to further the knowledge of participants by providing them with access to high-net-worth industry veterans and leading insurance executives.