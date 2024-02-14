Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2024.
CHICOPEE
ARC FECPEMA001 LLC
140 Lonczak Dr.
$100,000 — Install new concrete pavement and dock door
Mark Germain
44 Arlington St.
$30,000 — Siding
Charles Sourmaidis
467 Memorial Dr.
$1,300,000 — Build new Golden Nozzle car wash
EASTHAMPTON
Easthampton Chamber of Commerce
33 Union St.
$398,457.70 — Demolish most interior walls, existing kitchen, bathroom and storage room, existing storefront, acoustic tile ceiling, and finishes; install new interior walls, paint, flooring, bathroom, skylights, facade
Wemelco Development LLC
19 Wemelco Way
$42,000 — Construct wood-framed vault in existing cannabis facility, install sprinklers and cooling system
HADLEY
8 Directions LLC
37 Lawrence Plain Road
N/A — Install roof-mounted photovoltaic system
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
458 Russell St.
N/A — Interior alterations to existing retail space to divide space
Gulmohar Realty Corp.
237 Russell St.
N/A — Provide wet and dry sprinkler riser, backflow
Walter Wanczyk Jr.
180 Russell St.
N/A — Siding
LENOX
MRG CRW Holdings LLC
55 Lee Road
$15,000 — Replace tile for women’s and men’s saunas at Wyndhurst Club
NORTHAMPTON
The Brush Works LLC
221 Pine St.
$9,000 — Renovate Suite 140
Florence Casket Co.
16 Bardwell St.
$65,352 — Insulation and weatherization
Harmonic Rock Realty LLC
125 Pleasant St.
$9,700 — Illuminated roof sign for Notch 8 Grille
LHIC Inc.
34 North Maple St.
$260,000 — Sprinkler system
Matt & Nick LLC
199 Pine St.
$15,500 — Add three entry coverings
New England Remodeling General Contractors Inc.
64 North St.
$31,500 — Renovate rear unit
Nu-Way Homes Inc.
43 Summer St.
$59,000 — Demolish garage
Our Lady of the Hills
173 Main St.
$42,750 — Install ramp
Safe Journeys LLC
32 Vernon St.
$24,473 — Install roof-mounted solar system on house and accessory building with trench
Smith College
94 State St.
N/A — Phase-two renoation to bathrooms, elevator, fire alarm, and electrical
Town of Williamsburg
16 Main St.
$2,000 — Add noise silencer to vehicle exhaust-removal system
PITTSFIELD
Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing LLC
555 Hubbard Ave., #1
$165,000 — Remove and replace floor slab and floor tile
RKE Realty LLC
100 West St.
$2,427 — Relocate five existing fire sprinklers
Daniel Soldato
73 South Church St.
$56,500 — Construct partition walls and doors to divide single tenant space into two spaces
SPRINGFIELD
401 Liberty Street LLC
165 Stafford St.
$74,500 — Modifications to existing office area for new layout on second floor of McCormick Allum building
Caring Health Center Inc.
1235 Boston Road
$85,000 — Commercial tenant fit-out of vacant interior space
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$65,187 — Alter interior office space into new patient toilet room on ground floor of Wesson Building
FNBC Realty Corp., Olympia & York
1350 Main St.
$6,880 — Install egress door
New North Citizens Council Inc.
4 Birnie Ave.
$155,500 — Roofing and insulation
New Trinity Church of God in Christ
209 Quincy St.
$25,545 — Add insulation throughout
Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC
66 Industry Ave.
$110,000 — Alter former storage area into four new offices at Greater Springfield Senior Services