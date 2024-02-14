The following building permits were issued during the month of January 2024.

CHICOPEE

ARC FECPEMA001 LLC

140 Lonczak Dr.

$100,000 — Install new concrete pavement and dock door

Mark Germain

44 Arlington St.

$30,000 — Siding

Charles Sourmaidis

467 Memorial Dr.

$1,300,000 — Build new Golden Nozzle car wash

EASTHAMPTON

Easthampton Chamber of Commerce

33 Union St.

$398,457.70 — Demolish most interior walls, existing kitchen, bathroom and storage room, existing storefront, acoustic tile ceiling, and finishes; install new interior walls, paint, flooring, bathroom, skylights, facade

Wemelco Development LLC

19 Wemelco Way

$42,000 — Construct wood-framed vault in existing cannabis facility, install sprinklers and cooling system

HADLEY

8 Directions LLC

37 Lawrence Plain Road

N/A — Install roof-mounted photovoltaic system

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

458 Russell St.

N/A — Interior alterations to existing retail space to divide space

Gulmohar Realty Corp.

237 Russell St.

N/A — Provide wet and dry sprinkler riser, backflow

Walter Wanczyk Jr.

180 Russell St.

N/A — Siding

LENOX

MRG CRW Holdings LLC

55 Lee Road

$15,000 — Replace tile for women’s and men’s saunas at Wyndhurst Club

NORTHAMPTON

The Brush Works LLC

221 Pine St.

$9,000 — Renovate Suite 140

Florence Casket Co.

16 Bardwell St.

$65,352 — Insulation and weatherization

Harmonic Rock Realty LLC

125 Pleasant St.

$9,700 — Illuminated roof sign for Notch 8 Grille

LHIC Inc.

34 North Maple St.

$260,000 — Sprinkler system

Matt & Nick LLC

199 Pine St.

$15,500 — Add three entry coverings

New England Remodeling General Contractors Inc.

64 North St.

$31,500 — Renovate rear unit

Nu-Way Homes Inc.

43 Summer St.

$59,000 — Demolish garage

Our Lady of the Hills

173 Main St.

$42,750 — Install ramp

Safe Journeys LLC

32 Vernon St.

$24,473 — Install roof-mounted solar system on house and accessory building with trench

Smith College

94 State St.

N/A — Phase-two renoation to bathrooms, elevator, fire alarm, and electrical

Town of Williamsburg

16 Main St.

$2,000 — Add noise silencer to vehicle exhaust-removal system

PITTSFIELD

Centro Bradley Berkshire Crossing LLC

555 Hubbard Ave., #1

$165,000 — Remove and replace floor slab and floor tile

RKE Realty LLC

100 West St.

$2,427 — Relocate five existing fire sprinklers

Daniel Soldato

73 South Church St.

$56,500 — Construct partition walls and doors to divide single tenant space into two spaces

SPRINGFIELD

401 Liberty Street LLC

165 Stafford St.

$74,500 — Modifications to existing office area for new layout on second floor of McCormick Allum building

Caring Health Center Inc.

1235 Boston Road

$85,000 — Commercial tenant fit-out of vacant interior space

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$65,187 — Alter interior office space into new patient toilet room on ground floor of Wesson Building

FNBC Realty Corp., Olympia & York

1350 Main St.

$6,880 — Install egress door

New North Citizens Council Inc.

4 Birnie Ave.

$155,500 — Roofing and insulation

New Trinity Church of God in Christ

209 Quincy St.

$25,545 — Add insulation throughout

Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC

66 Industry Ave.

$110,000 — Alter former storage area into four new offices at Greater Springfield Senior Services