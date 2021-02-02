The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

Becket

Becket Village Kitchen Inc., 30 Washington St., Becket, MA 01223. Jill Weinberg, same. Restaurant.

BELCHERTOWN

Heavy Timber Craft Co., 325 Gold St., Belchertown, MA 01107. Christina Gudmand, same. Timber frame construction.

TeeTee Press Corp., 203 Packardville Road, Belchertown, MA 01007. Michael Weisser, same. Publishing books.

EASTHAMPTON

Furs’ A Flyin’ Inc., 69 Ferry St., Suite 19, Easthampton, MA 01027. Mary-Kate E. Murray, same. Pet grooming and pet day care business.

Overlord Inc., 122 Pleasant St., Suite 234, Easthampton, MA 01027. James R. Witmer II., 3 Franklin St. Easthampton, MA 01027. Property management.

EAST LONGMEADOW

Golden Years Staffing Inc., 46 Center Square, East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Cesar Ruiz Jr., 96 Windham Dr. East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Medical staffing agency.

FLORENCE

Hatfield Construction Inc., 35 Main St. Florence, MA 01062. Jill Keiter, same. Construction.

PITTSFIELD

Nathan Cintron Inc., 100 North St., Suite 317, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Nathan Cintron, same. Holdings.

QCS Staffing Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Stephen Trigg, same. Recruitment services.

Today’s Limousine Inc., 703 West Housatonic St., Suite 21 Pittsfield, MA 01201. Michael Rosenthal, 16 Hiawatha Dr. Clifton Park, NY 10265. Sedan service, limousine service, van service, bus service — transportation service.

WR Investments Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Wander Rodriguez, same. Investments.

SPRINGFIELD

Move Athletics Inc., 573 Plumbtree Road, Springfield, MA 01118. Roger St. Onge Jr., same. Physical therapy, wellness, and performance training.

Teamwork Painting Corp., 1 Federal St., Building 103, Springfield, MA 01105. Lewis Boynton, 110 Preston St. Windsor, CT 06095. Painting contractor.

US IT Consultant, Inc., 78 Silver St., 3rd Floor, Springfield, MA 01107. Victor Aguayo, same. IT consultant services and software reseller.

Y & J Transportation Inc., 127 Spring St., Apt. 3B, Springfield, MA 01105. Yamarko A Villa, 77 Moore St. Providence, RI 02907. Delivery transportation.

TOLLAND

Littlefield Landscaping Inc., 1437 Burthill Road, Tolland, MA 01034. Kevin David Littlefield, same. To provide landscaping services.

WESTFIELD

Simply Electrifying Inc., 85 Skyline Dr., Westfield, MA 01085. William Poehlman, same. Lighting supplies.

Slavik Transportation Inc., 85 Otis St., Westfield, MA 01085. Vyacheslav Sidoryuk, same. Trucking.