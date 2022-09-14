The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

CHICOPEE

JBC Distribution Inc., 21 Taxiway Dr., Chicopee, MA, 01022. Chad H. Weatherwax, 59 Fernwood Dr., Windsor Locks, CT 06090. Bakery delivery services.

EAST LONGMEADOW

R.C. Open Look Officiating Inc., 11 Susan St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028. Ryan Corbett, same. Basketball officiating services.

FEEDING HILLS

Tim’s Concrete Services Inc., 85 Twin Oak Road, Feeding Hills, MA 01030. Timofey Pchelka, same. Concrete contractor.

GRANBY

Mcgrann Enterprises Inc., 90 Carver St., Granby, MA 01033. Richard Mcgrann, same. Gutter installation and cleaning services.

LONGMEADOW

AI Academy Corp., 126 Pinewood Dr., Longmeadow, MA 01106. Charles Li, same. Corporation provides low-cost or free computer science related educational and consulting services for local, regional, state, national or even global level communities.

MONSON

RTL Development Inc., 149 Stafford Road, Monson, MA 01057. Ron Florek, same. Land development general contractor.

NORTH ADAMS

70 West Main St. Inc., 70 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Alector Furtado Tavares, 85 Maryknoll St., Mattapan, MA 02126. Real estate investments.

NORTHAMPTON

Song Sparrow Farm Inc., 140 Meadow St., Northampton, MA 01062. Anthony Patrick Hall, same. Produce farm.

PITTSFIELD

Clearyst Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Christopher Robinson, same. Parent company in the ESG technology space whose intention is to acquire smaller subsidiary companies and provide them with centralized services.

Easnott Inc., 987 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Desiree Eason, same. Provides in home services to those who are living on their own in the community and/or those who need 24-hour care or supervision.

Espetinho Carioca Inc., 48B North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Osmar Salles De Melo, 149 Dalton Ave., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Restaurant.

Meliora Therapeutics Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Sute 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Yuan David Li, 1126 Carlton Ave. Menlo Park, CA 94025. Cancer drug research and development.

Mental Health Support for Families Inc., 341 West St., 32-02, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Celencia Hill-Gladden, same. Contract, rent, buy, or sell personal or real property.

SOUTH HADLEY

Big Black Man Project Inc., 22 Carriage, South Hadley, MA 01075. Charles L. Greene II, same. Organization created to inspire and support the community, and a desire for actions to speak louder than words. We exist to change the world by providing black men with a platform to share their stories of hope, disappointment, patriotism, and resilience.

SOUTHWICK

C & G Crane Worx Inc., 22 Fred Jackson Road, Southwick, MA 01077. William Granfield, same. Large machinery-lifting, transport, installation.

SPRINGFIELD

Higher Expectations Corp., 49 Cadwell Dr., Springfield, MA 01104. Jordan Almore, same. Gym.

Jeffrey Place Foundation Inc., 32 Hampden St Ground Floor, Springfield MA 01103. Jeffrey W. Gaskill, same. Helps special need teenagers and adults with part-time or full-time living arrangements.

Kwik Fix Auto Body Inc., 10 Dickinson St., Springfield, MA 01108. Melissa Davila, 491 Allen St., Springfield, MA 01118. Auto body repair.

Quantum Incentives Inc., 1350 Main St., Suite 900, Springfield, MA 01103. Kasey Callender, 111 Pond View Dr. Springfield, MA 01118. The installation, maintenance, and marketing of energy-efficient equipment; to buy, sell, and hold real estate.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Trio Cleaning Service Inc., 431 Rogers Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Glaucia C. Rodrigues De Araujo, same. Commercial and residential cleaning services.

Birdy Ann T Designs Inc., 1187 Westfield St., Apt. 8, West Springfield, MA 01089. Tasha Thompson, same. Hand-crafted items for E-commerce sales.

The Buckman Institute for Psychological Health Inc., 10 Central St., Suite 30, West Springfield, MA 01089. Lisa Buckman, 13 Mechanic St., Apt .2 Westfield, MA 01085. Private psychotherapy practice.