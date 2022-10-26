The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Arial Tax Inc., 21B Castle Hills Road, Agawam, MA 01001. Albert V. Innarelli, same. Accounting and tax services.

AMHERST

Organicin Scientific Inc., 240 Thatcher Road, c/o Life Science Laboratories, Amherst, MA, 01003. Griffin O’Driscoll, same. Development of responsive drug recovery platforms capable of identifying antimicrobial proteins ethically.

CHICOPEE

Hands Together Inc., 10 Center St., Suite 413, Chicopee, MA, 01013.

Thomas Hagan, P.O Box 80985, Suite 413 Springfield, Ma 01138. Non-profit organization devoted to educating, inspiring, and encouraging people to understand the importance of responding to the needs of the poor and disadvantaged.

Medulla Foundation Inc., 31 Old Chicopee, Chicopee, MA, 01013. Beritta Barjey, same. Fund raising to help needed kids in Africa – provide skills training – accept donation for kids in school – organize shipment of donated items – building free healthy community and churches.

Zen Body Work Inc., 477 Britton St., Chicopee, MA, 01020. Kaiying Chen, same. Massage spa.

EASTHAMPTON

Meowmeowmeow Corp., 116 Pleasant St., Apt 416, Easthampton, MA, 01027. Lauren J. Clark, same. Retail sales of alcoholic beverages and specialty food items.

GRANVILLE

Food Banks for Pets, Inc., 467 Main Road, Suite 206, Granville, MA, 01034. Karen Thomas, 293 Country Club Road, Torrington, CT 06790. Nonprofit organization established to solicit and receive contributions, grants, membership fees, donations, gifts, bequests, and other sources of funding to establish sustainable pet food programs.

HOLYOKE

Absolute Wood Floors Inc., 42 Lower Westfield Road, Holyoke, MA, 01040. Bryan Andrew Parsons, same. Hardwood flooring.

LEE

Black Bear Masonry Inc., 650 Cape St., Lee, MA 01238. Justin N. Broderick, same. Masonry and stone work.

LUDLOW

Pioneer Valley Financial Group Inc., 535 East St., Ludlow, MA, 01056. Edward J. Sokolowski, 7 Carla Lane Wilbraham, MA 01095. Financial services.

NORTHAMPTON

The Shareholder Commons Inc., 32 Adare Place, Northampton, MA 01060. Frederick Alexander, 32 Adare Place Northampton, MA 01060. Works with diversified investors around the globe to protect systemic well-being.

PITTSFIELD

Dgen Energy Partners Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Tim Polega, same. Energy services.

Five Star Cleaning and Management Inc., 46 Elaine Dr., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Gabriele Bundi, same. Cleaning services.

Recharge America Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201, Jon Olseth, same. Non-profit organization.

Titan Commercial Inc., 82 Wendell Ave. Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Imran Khan Mohammed Shafeque Mohammed, 13 Sarsenstone Way Southborough, MA 01772. Heavy equipment services and manufacturing.

SOUTH HADLEY

Tailgate Picnic Inc., 7 College St., South Hadley, MA 01075. Dawn Morey, 244 Burlingame Road Palmer, MA 01069. Restaurant.

SOUTHWICK

Jelly On My Belly Inc., 51 Mort Vining Road, Southwick, MA 01077. Thomas J. Costas, 55 Benedict Ter., Longmeadow, MA 01106. 3D diagnostic imaging and ultrasound for non-medical purposes.

SPRINGFIELD

Family Physiatry, P.C., 3640 Main St., Suite 204, Springfield, MA 01107. Paul Azimov D.O., same. Medical services.

MSZ Inc., 597 Dickinson St., Springfield, MA 01108. Muhammad Mustafa, 50 Prospect Street Auburn, MA 01501.Conveinence store.

Pies N’ Paninis Inc., 38 Wheeler Ave., Springfield, MA 01118. Eric M. Ryan, same. Food service to include take-out and delivery.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Huzaa Logistics Inc., 203 Circuit Ave., Unit #122, West Springfield, MA 01089. Mohammed Hazza Alqurashi, 97-28 57th Ave, 3d Corona, NY 11368. Cargo transportation.

WESTFIELD

JAS Enterprises Inc., 15 Maria Dr., Westfield, MA, 01085. Kevin Shultz, same. Pressure washing services.

VP Express Inc., 31 A St., Westfield, MA 01085. Volodymyr Pylypiv, same. Transportation services.