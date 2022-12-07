The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community.

AGAWAM

Ganpati Bapa Inc., 36 Yarmouth Dr., Agawam MA, 01001. Rishabh D. Rabari, 48 Yorktown Ct., Chicopee, MA 01020. Package store.

AMHERST

Zerka Foundation Inc., 24 Greenleaves Dr. No. 429, Amherst, MA 01002. Edward Schreiber, same. Social justice consulting services.

BROOKFIELD

Chaffee Tree & Construction Inc., 9 Lake Road, Brookfield, MA 01506. Richard Chaffee III, same. Construction services.

CHICOPEE

Iglesia Del Senor La Coraza De Justicia, 730 Chicopee St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Pedro J. Santana, 64 Westford Ave., Springfield, MA 01109. A church exercising all the rights and privileges given to religious organizations by the Constitution of the United States.

The Casiano Transportation Group Inc., 69 Quartas St., Chicopee, MA 01013. Silvia Lugo, 69 Quartas, Chicopee, MA 01013.Transportation services.

GREENFIELD

Madeline R Maxam Enterprises Inc., 64 Newton St., Greenfield, MA 01301. Madeline R Maxam, 19 Green River Road, Greenfield, MA 01301. Beauty salon.

HOLYOKE

S.E.R. Distribution Inc., 64 Hitchcock St., Holyoke, MA 01040. Sarah E. Rohan, same. Product sales and distribution.

LUDLOW

Chef-Aholics Inc., 28 Joy St., Ludlow, MA 01056. Keith Killian, 33 Gralia Dr., Springfield, MA 01128. Non-profit organization designed to provide a forum for hospitality industry professionals who have addiction/substance abuse/mental health issues.

PALMER

TWJ Trucking Inc., 1706 Park St., Palmer, MA 01069. Timothy Jacobs, same. Trucking business primarily devoted to snow removal.

PITTSFIELD

Findem Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Hariharan Govindarajan, 6650 Rivers Ave., Suite 100, Charleston, SC 00000. People intelligence staffing and talent agency.

Vitalaxis Inc., 82 Wendell Ave., Suite 100, Pittsfield, MA 01201. Sathish Kothandaram, 8000 Virginia Manor Road, Suite 170, Beltsville, MD 20705. Medical cloud and billing services.

SPINGFIELD

Next Tech Solutions Inc., 172 Birchland Ave., Springfield, MA 01119. Odaliz Breton MA, same. Technology specialist, network, telecommunication services.

Esfoma Supportive Services Inc., 1030 Worthington St., Kibbe House, Springfield, MA 01109. Richard Ross, 107 Daviston St., Springfield, MA 01108. The organization will work to provide supportive services to provide mental health, physical health and economic support to individuals, families, and primary communities.

Jea Inc., 747 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. Zachary A. Mouneimneh, same. Package store.

Saint Anthony Maronite Catholic Church of Springfield Inc., 375 Island Pond Road, Springfield, MA 01118. Bishop Gregory J. Mansour, 109 Remsen St., Brooklyn, NY 11201. Church.

WARE

Auto Direct Inc., 388 Palmer Rd., Ware, MA 01082. Daniel A Hevey Jr., same. Auto sales.

WEST SPRINGFIELD

447 Sumner Inc., 61 Appaloosa Lane, West Springfield, MA 01089. Hasmukh Gogri, same. Package Store.

Ray’s Liquidations Inc., 33 Kelso Ave., West Springfield, MA 01089. Ramon J. Sanchez III, same. E-commerce sales.

WESTFIELD

Facing Rock Machine Co., 109 Apremont Way, Westfield, MA 01085. Gerald Vanpelt, 9 Norman Avenue Granby, MA 01033. Manufacturing company.