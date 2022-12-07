DBA Certificates

Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

BELCHERTOWN

Strong Educational Advocacy
399 Stebbins St.
Jennifer Strong

EAST LONGMEADOW

ATI Physical Therapy
168 Denslow Road
Performance Rehabilitation of Western New England

Cloud 9 Publishing Group
444A North Main St.
Dylan Pilon

VIP Double Blades
389 Elm St.
Wilfredo Martinez

EASTHAMPTON

DCW Stairways
158 Line St.
Denis Shpak

Edward Jones
179 Northampton St., Suite B
Nersida Hozdic

Joy HaQQ
116 Pleasant St., Suite 320
Melissa Haqq

Red Eft Craft House
116 Pleasant St., #050
Rebecca Brody

Silver Spoon Restaurant
73 Main St.
Ana Diaz

ENFIELD

Brady Industries IFS
14 Grove Road
Rudolph Arthofer III

Galaxy Liquor Store
255 Hazard Ave.
AASAV LLC

Jam Travel Planners
21 Coolidge Dr.
James Dooley

Mad Hatter Auto Repair
14 Cranbrook Blvd.
Branden Leblanc

HADLEY

Maple Farm
10 South Maple St.
Ogulcan Toprak, Can Toprak

Maple Farm Fresh
10 South Maple St.
Togood Services Inc.

Mi Terra
48 Russell St.
Dora Sarvia

OcteVue
6 Kosior Dr.
Mark Ketchen

VentureWell
100 Venture Way
NCI & IC LLC

HOLYOKE

Edward Jones
1593 Northampton St.
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Expressions
2253 Northampton St.
Jako Enterprises LLC

Julio’s Auto Repair
775 High St.
Julio Quinones

SOUTH HADLEY

Mobil South Hadley
483 Granby Road
Ehsan Ul Haq Mian

Quality Roofing & Solar
17 Taylor St.
Brett Remillard

Rocky’s Hardware
487 Newton St.
Rocky’s Hardware Inc.

 

Sunset Grille at Ledges Golf Club
18 Mulligan Dr.
Michael Fontaine

Thirsty Mind Coffee & Wine Bar
23 College St.
Thirsty Mind

SPRINGFIELD

AJ’s Property & Construction
225 Orange St.
Anthony Daniele

Alaska Home
92 Johnson St.
Maralaisy Gil

Ampersand Healing
914 State St., #91105
Lb Marger Moore

Andino’s Drywall Finishes
53 Clement St.
Elvin Andino

Bosco
142 Hancock St.
Ellen Boynton

Christian Motors
337 Walnut St.
Garrett Forna

Collectibles Items
515 Tiffany St.
Thuy Tran

Collin’s Home Solutions
106 Naismith St.
James Girthiri

East Coast Soft Wash
24 Taylor St.
Angela Romos-Diaz

Griseliz Cleanings
33 Alberta St.
Jose Luna Reyes

Hernandez Pavers
131 Larkspur St.
Ermine Hernandez

​​HLN Publishing
84 Maryland St.
Richard Earle

Jorge Soto Productions
21 Van Horn Place
Jorge Soto

Jumbo Food Bazaar
932 Worthington St.
JF Bazaar Inc.

The Kingdom Barber Shop
85 Oakland St.
Franciso Pichardo

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Asian Halal Market LLC
20 River St.
Nazbutt Naji

Butterfly Beauty Yeraly
354 Memorial Ave.
Yeraly Aquino

Dollar Tree #1159
465 Memorial Ave.
Rosa Banks

Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
78 Sylvan St.
Joseph Houghton

Rexel Commercial & Industrial
338 Memorial Ave.
Jonathan Plotkin

