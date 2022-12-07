Doing Business as Certificates
The following business certificates and/or trade names were issued or renewed during the month of November 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
BELCHERTOWN
Strong Educational Advocacy
399 Stebbins St.
Jennifer Strong
EAST LONGMEADOW
ATI Physical Therapy
168 Denslow Road
Performance Rehabilitation of Western New England
Cloud 9 Publishing Group
444A North Main St.
Dylan Pilon
VIP Double Blades
389 Elm St.
Wilfredo Martinez
EASTHAMPTON
DCW Stairways
158 Line St.
Denis Shpak
Edward Jones
179 Northampton St., Suite B
Nersida Hozdic
Joy HaQQ
116 Pleasant St., Suite 320
Melissa Haqq
Red Eft Craft House
116 Pleasant St., #050
Rebecca Brody
Silver Spoon Restaurant
73 Main St.
Ana Diaz
ENFIELD
Brady Industries IFS
14 Grove Road
Rudolph Arthofer III
Galaxy Liquor Store
255 Hazard Ave.
AASAV LLC
Jam Travel Planners
21 Coolidge Dr.
James Dooley
Mad Hatter Auto Repair
14 Cranbrook Blvd.
Branden Leblanc
HADLEY
Maple Farm
10 South Maple St.
Ogulcan Toprak, Can Toprak
Maple Farm Fresh
10 South Maple St.
Togood Services Inc.
Mi Terra
48 Russell St.
Dora Sarvia
OcteVue
6 Kosior Dr.
Mark Ketchen
VentureWell
100 Venture Way
NCI & IC LLC
HOLYOKE
Edward Jones
1593 Northampton St.
Edward D. Jones & Co. LP
Expressions
2253 Northampton St.
Jako Enterprises LLC
Julio’s Auto Repair
775 High St.
Julio Quinones
SOUTH HADLEY
Mobil South Hadley
483 Granby Road
Ehsan Ul Haq Mian
Quality Roofing & Solar
17 Taylor St.
Brett Remillard
Rocky’s Hardware
487 Newton St.
Rocky’s Hardware Inc.
Sunset Grille at Ledges Golf Club
18 Mulligan Dr.
Michael Fontaine
Thirsty Mind Coffee & Wine Bar
23 College St.
Thirsty Mind
SPRINGFIELD
AJ’s Property & Construction
225 Orange St.
Anthony Daniele
Alaska Home
92 Johnson St.
Maralaisy Gil
Ampersand Healing
914 State St., #91105
Lb Marger Moore
Andino’s Drywall Finishes
53 Clement St.
Elvin Andino
Bosco
142 Hancock St.
Ellen Boynton
Christian Motors
337 Walnut St.
Garrett Forna
Collectibles Items
515 Tiffany St.
Thuy Tran
Collin’s Home Solutions
106 Naismith St.
James Girthiri
East Coast Soft Wash
24 Taylor St.
Angela Romos-Diaz
Griseliz Cleanings
33 Alberta St.
Jose Luna Reyes
Hernandez Pavers
131 Larkspur St.
Ermine Hernandez
HLN Publishing
84 Maryland St.
Richard Earle
Jorge Soto Productions
21 Van Horn Place
Jorge Soto
Jumbo Food Bazaar
932 Worthington St.
JF Bazaar Inc.
The Kingdom Barber Shop
85 Oakland St.
Franciso Pichardo
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Asian Halal Market LLC
20 River St.
Nazbutt Naji
Butterfly Beauty Yeraly
354 Memorial Ave.
Yeraly Aquino
Dollar Tree #1159
465 Memorial Ave.
Rosa Banks
Maaco Collision Repair & Auto Painting
78 Sylvan St.
Joseph Houghton
Rexel Commercial & Industrial
338 Memorial Ave.
Jonathan Plotkin