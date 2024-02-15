Governors America Corp. Welcomes Jeff Little as Director of Product Management

AGAWAM — Governors America Corp. (GAC), a veteran-owned, Massachusetts-based, global manufacturer of innovative engine control products, recently welcomed Jeff Little as its new director of Product Management.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jeff on board,” said Sean Collins, president and CEO. “He has decades of experience in the field, particularly in the area of instrumentation, display, and control products for the industrial stationary, off-highway, and recreational power sports market. His insight and expertise are exceptionally valuable.”

As director of Product Management, Little’s responsibilities include aligning product strategy with business goals; driving product discovery, market research, and competitor research; driving innovation and new product development initiatives; communicating product vision and strategy to stakeholders; and monitoring and maintaining product health.

Little received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University. He has garnered 27 years of experience in the industry, most recently as director of Product Management at Enovation Controls.